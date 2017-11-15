3 Strong Dividend Champions, One Strong Buy, And One Regular Buy

Income investors want companies that have a proven track record and give them some nice dividends. I have three companies you should take a look at. I own two of them.

Tanger Factory Outlet

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (SKT) is a mall REIT specializing in outlet centers.

They are one of the mall REITs trading at a material discount to the fair value of their assets. They recently underwent some major remerchandising efforts.

SKT is still under my “strong buy” target, though we’ve seen it dip into the high $22s very briefly. I’ve bought shares a few times and have a nice unrealized gain since I kept buying as it kept falling.

I have a theory now on SKT’s decline. I did some deep digging on their metrics and found the new leases they were signing in Q1 2017 appear absolutely dreadful. They had a harder time leasing space and they were writing new leases at substantially lower prices. Sounds terrible, right?

Management discussed this at length, but didn’t bring up the numbers much. This is all the impact of their “re-merchandising” project. They needed to move some tenants, combine some spaces, and sign some big deals. SKT previously was operating without anchor tenants, but their Q1 contracts can only be described as anchor tenants. I believe the lower rates on these contracts will keep NOI (net operating income) growth lower for 2017, but it should help them bounce back on occupancy in future periods. They’re also losing some tenants after another renter went bankrupt, but the impact should be temporary. The AFFO yield is currently at 9.8% and we saw it over 10% at the cheapest levels. I believe this more than adjusts for weaker numbers.

If SKT rallies further, I might go back to a “normal” or “overweight” position. I’m currently substantially overweight on SKT.

Verizon

Let’s take a look at Verizon (VZ):

Last quarter, total revenue of $30.5 billion was up .1% year over year. Their adjusted EPS was up per share for the quarter. VZ’s adjusted earnings have been very consistent.

Verizon’s leverage is quite low compared to many companies. Their net debt to adjusted EBITDA is only 2.6x.

While investors are not thrilled about the future growth rate for telecommunications companies, VZ was still able to add over 1 million retail connections year over year.

Philip Morris

Philip Morris (PM) recently saw a price drop. PM and Altria Group (MO) have both seen some pessimism around the FDA announcing a path to safer tobacco. I believe the announcement from the FDA was good for the future of both companies.

Philip Morris missed estimates for the first three quarters of this year. Long-term, PM will continue to grow. So what’s affecting PM’s earnings?

Exchange rate

PM got hammered by the impact of changes in the exchange rate. PM is the international version of MO. Growth in the strength of the dollar has been an issue for PM. Ex-currency metrics for Philip Morris are still exceptional.

This means the company is not inherently flawed. The challenge for PM is the impact a strong dollar has on the accounting statements. The company needs more foreign currency to exchange for the dollars they use to pay shareholders their dividend:

Notice how far the dollar index climbed since 2014. The peak in 2017 hammered PM’s financial statements. There’s been some relief since then. In general, a lower dollar index is good for Philip Morris.

Performance

Currency issues weakened PM’s performance. As you can tell from two slides ago, PM’s ex-currency performance is strong. The company is also expanding sales of their new technology: IQOS. The product has clearly been a massive success:

Since the beginning of 2016 until present, IQOS has gone from contributing less than 1% of total net revenues to nearly 13%. The new product made that jump in less than two years. Since the inception of selling IQOS, Philip Morris has seen good results all over the place. For one example, let’s take a look at Japan:

In just one year, Q3 2016 to Q3 2017, IQOS has gone from 3.5% of market share in Japan to 11.9%. This is an enormous jump and has lead the new product to be the #2 brand industry-wide.

While Japan has seen exceptional performance, the product is seeing success everywhere:

This success has been despite PM having a continued cap on how many IQOS devices are supplied to the market. The bottleneck is manufacturing capacity. PM has been working with their second supplier to get more devices to the market. I expect IQOS to continue seeing exceptional growth.

Why I am invested in PM

IQOS is a major reason I stay invested in Philip Morris. The company has spent enormous amounts of capital on their new technology. Many of the costs were fixed and won’t need to be repeated. The company is focusing on getting more supply to international markets. Growth has been exceptional despite IQOS being supply capped. Long-term I believe PM will see exceptional growth. If ex-currency issues ease up, PM could deliver some exciting quarterly performances.

Conclusion

Mall REIT’s low prices aren’t built around fundamentals or guidance. The prices are built around fear. The space malls actually own will continue to be in demand. SKT is largely undervalued and in my strong buy range. Verizon currently offers investors a dividend yield over 5%. The company continues to perform and is in an industry selling high-demand products. Philip Morris saw a drop in price recently. The company has faced some issues including currency exchange rates. However, the underlying fundamentals of PM are still strong. PM continues to see strong ex-currency growth. IQOS, the new technology, has seen exceptional growth despite capacity constraints. PM gets a regular buy.

Click The REIT Forum to sign up for:

Actionable buy and sell target prices

buy and sell target prices Best research on preferred shares and REITs

research on preferred shares and REITs Best reviews on the site – 294/295 stars

Stable dividend yields over 7%

7% You get instant actionable SMS alerts

Sign up before December 1st, 2017 to lock in at $380/year

Source: Slides are from company presentations

Disclosure: I am/we are long MO, PM, SKT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: No financial advice. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints. CWMF actively trades in preferred shares and may buy or sell anything in the sector without prior notice. Tipranks: Buy SKT. Buy PM.