9% Dividend Yield With Rebounding Book Value

Does Lower Yield = Lower Risk?

Typically, lower yield implies lower risk, but this is not always the case, especially when it comes to business development companies ("BDCs"). Listed below are the BDCs with yields below 9% after taking into account semiannual and special dividends for Main Street Capital (MAIN), Gladstone Investment (GAIN) and TPG Specialty Lending (TSLX).

Oaktree Specialty Lending (OCSL) and Oaktree Strategic Income (OCSI) have recently been taken over by Oaktree Capital (OAK), and there is a good chance that OCSL will cut its dividend in 2018 due to the reduced hurdle rate with the new management agreement as discussed in "Oaktree Management Fees Driving Upcoming Dividend Cuts."

Previous articles on lower yield BDCs:

Dividend Coverage Update:

I have updated my projections for GLAD to take into account the reduced borrowing expenses related to the recent refinancing of its preferred stock. On September 27, 2017, GLAD closed its offering of 2.1 million shares of 6.00% Series 2024 Term Preferred Stock (GLADN) at an offering price of $25.00 per share for gross proceeds of $51.8 million and net proceeds of approximately $49.8 million, after payment of underwriting discounts, commissions and offering expenses. Proceeds will be used to redeem all outstanding shares of its 6.75% Series 2021 Term Preferred Stock on September 29, 2017. This was discussed on the previous call:

Q. “Has there been any thoughts on potentially retaining the preferred stock with potentially a baby bond issuance?” A. “Yes, we are evaluating alternatives there and refunding that. We believe that there is a pickup opportunity given current interest rates that issue was callable effective in June. So we are within the call window to pursue, we are evaluating various alternatives. We would obviously look to maintain some measure of fixed rate and extend the maturities as part of that equation. That's certainly on our list to improve our cost structure and it's being evaluated.”

Source: GLAD Q3 2017 Earnings Call

GLAD continues to have adequate dividend coverage mostly due to:

Continued credits to Advisor fees: “commitment to support the common stock distributions with the management fee waivers as needed.”

Potential for increased earnings from continued portfolio growth (see below) and higher fee income.

Reduced oil exposure as well as stabilized oil prices.

Continued focus on first-lien debt, currently 50% of portfolio FV.

“On distributions, Gladstone Capital remains committed to paying shareholders a cash dividend. In July, the Board of Directors declared a monthly distribution to common stock of $0.07 per common share from month of July, August and September and annual rate of $0.84 per share. I understand a sizable number of BDCs have cut their dividends but we don't have any reason to cut our dividend. I'm working with the team to grow the assets so that we can increase the dividend.”

Source: GLAD Q3 2017 Earnings Call

For the quarter ended June 30, 2017, GLAD hit my base case projections and covered its dividend supported by fee waivers (similar to previous quarters as shown in the table below) with an uptick in portfolio yield from 11.4% to 11.5% due to the recent increase in LIBOR. There was also another quarter of meaningful portfolio growth and increased use of leverage with a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

“The cumulative portfolio shifts as well as the increase in LIBOR combined to increase the weighted average yield on the portfolio to 11.5%, which is up slightly from the prior quarter. Based on the cumulative investment activity over the past two quarters, we're pleased to report that we've increased the fair value of our investments by $57 million to $345 million as of June 30, which is up 20% for the six months and has significantly improved our core interest earnings position.”

Source: GLAD Q3 2017 Earnings Call

During the quarter ended June 30, 2017, the company sold 362,600 shares at a weighted-average price of $9.89 per share through its at-the-market ("ATM") program resulting in gross proceeds of $3.6 million. Net proceeds, after deducting commissions and offering costs, were approximately $3.4 million resulting in a $0.02 accretive impact to NAV per share. The company expects to issue additional shares over the coming quarters raising around $4 million to $5 million each quarter as needed.

“In addition to utilizing our untapped borrowing capacity, we intend to prudently use our recently amended ATM program to issue common stock while we're trading above net asset value to support the growth of our investment portfolio and net investment income… And if we could do $3.5 million to $5 million in a quarter at 116% of now that's I think a very accretive opportunity for us to continue to grow the balance sheet.”

Source: GLAD Q3 2017 Earnings Call

I am expecting increased amounts of repayments/re-financings over the next two quarters that could result in higher ‘fee income’ along with moderate portfolio growth as guided by management on the recent call. Also, I believe that there is a chance for an upcoming equity offering.

“Looking forward, while re-financings have been light in the past couple of quarters, we do expect them to pick up over the balance of the calendar year. However, we are also proactively managing a sizable new investment pipeline, which we believe should limit the impact of any uptick in prepayments as we continue to strive to maintain our credit discipline and grow the portfolio and interest income to support our shareholder distributions. Based on the current pipeline of deal activities, we're optimistic we can continue to grow our assets and core interest earnings while maintaining our investment discipline and portfolio yields.“ “The other thing that we need to be pushing on is as some of these repayments come in and while that's contrary to growing the assets, it will generate fee income. Fee income is something that we didn't have a lot of this quarter. Fee income also will help support some of that additional amount. And lastly I think as the last question suggested, lowering our financing costs improve some of it. So there's a combination of things that we will need to work. Assets alone are not necessarily going to get us there. We need to be working on all of those equations, but as long as the health of the portfolio is there, I think we have a solid base to grow off it right now and as you saw our core interest income moved up dramatically this quarter and we are focused on continuing that trend.”

Source: GLAD Q3 2017 Earnings Call

Risk Profile Update:

GLAD has what I consider to be “true first-lien” debt and has maintained around 94% of the portfolio in senior secured positions. However, net new investments during the June 30 quarter were mostly second-lien debt resulting in a decline in the amount of first-lien debt as a percentage of the portfolio from 55.5% to 49.6%.

“Drilling deeper into the changes in the portfolio and performance for the quarter, the majority of the investments closed in the quarter were second-lien investments. As a result, our second-lien loans increased from 39% to 44% of the fair value of our investments and first-lien loans dipped to 50% at the end of the quarter. This shift was entirely driven by recent deal flow and we would expect Unitrans loans which tend to be larger in individual size to increase the first-lien loan mix overtime, which is consistent with our long-term investment strategy to have first-lien assets represent the majority of our investments.”

Source: GLAD Q3 2017 Earnings Call

Source: Gladstone Capital Corporation's Third Quarter Earnings Presentation

Net asset value (“NAV”) per share has been rebounding from previous lows due to continued “reduction in the unrealized depreciation on several investments” including WadeCo Specialties during the June 30 quarter.

As of June 30 2017, two portfolio companies remain on non-accrual status, Sunshine Media Holdings and Alloy Die Casting Corp., with a cost basis of $27.9 million, or 7.6% of the cost basis of all debt investments, and a fair value of $7.5 million, or 2.3% of the fair value of all debt investments. Management previously discussed its investment in Alloy and expects to “see improvements in that over the course of the next couple of quarters.”

“We're continuing to work with new management teams that are two non-accrual investments to effect improvements. However, our financial exposure to these companies is largely unchanged from the last quarter and they continue to represent a cost of approximately $27.9 million and a fair value of $7.5 million or 2.2% of our portfolio FV.”

Source: GLAD Q3 2017 Earnings Call

Another portfolio investment that likely needs to be watched is Edge Adhesives Holdings, Inc. that has been marked down over the previous quarters and is currently valued at 69% of cost:

Subsequent Portfolio Activity:

In July 2017, its loan to SourceHOV, LLC was paid off for net proceeds of $4.8 million, resulting in a realized loss of $0.2 million.

Oil & gas exposure continues to decline, partially due to the recent increase in the size of the overall portfolio, and now accounts for around 8.6% (was 8.7%) of the portfolio fair value as shown below.

Quality of Management & Fee Waivers:

I consider GLAD to have higher quality management for many reasons including waiving fees to ensure dividend coverage, previously reduced base management fee and share repurchases, and appropriately marking assets. On January 31, 2017, its $7.5 million share repurchase program expired and there will likely be no additional shares repurchased due to its pricing relative to NAV.

“For the quarter ended June 30, net investment income was $5.4 million or $0.21 per share and covered 100% of our shareholder distribution. As we have demonstrated over the last several years, our advisor remains committed to crediting its fee so that net investment income covers our shareholder distribution.”

Source: GLAD Q3 2017 Earnings Call

“You got to have stock price that's high enough to make sense for issuing new shares so that you can do more. You got to have ability to leverage at a decent rate and then at the same time put on the books something's going to be very accretive to shareholders. And so we're always looking at all of those to make sure that shareholders come first. As you know I'm a large shareholder. So I like dividends like everybody else and nothing would please me more than to increase the dividend, but we've got to get a lot bigger before we can get down that road, but we're still on target.”

Source: GLAD Q3 2017 Earnings Call

Conclusion:

GLAD has a stable dividend due to “commitment to support the common stock distributions with the management fee waivers as needed.”

NAV per share has been rebounding and could continue to do so partially from reflated book value as energy markets stabilize.

Net interest margins will likely be improving over the coming quarters due to reduced borrowing expenses and higher fee income.

Upcoming Earnings Announcements

"A" denotes after the market closes, "B" is for before the markets open, and "Est" is estimated reporting date.

