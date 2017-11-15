Omega Healthcare: Are We Wrong About The Aging Population?

Introduction

In this article, I intend to expand upon market trends and consumer preferences regarding how people age and how families deal with it in an effort to revisit the backbone of government-subsidized, skilled nursing facilities such as Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI). There are numerous REITs in this space, many of which have similar characteristics, but all seem to have one in particular: longs have faith that the ever-aging boomer population will eventually lead to comfortably solvent operators and growth in operations and/or dividend. Admittedly, this is exactly why I invested in Omega. After several quarters of downtrend in share price, I believe it is worthwhile to reevaluate the skilled-nursing-investors' mantra that an aging population will result in a positive outcome for the related stocks.

We Know The Boomers Are Aging

In the ever-present articles regarding these stocks, through analysis of fundamentals, through dividend ratios and coverage worries, through every government debate on Medicare, we are constantly reminded of the large population of people who are ever-aging, trumping some, if not all, fears. Usually, any mention of this points to a chart like this:

The chart shows the obvious increase in elderly that comes from the largest generation in history being subjected to time. The theory makes sense. We have a lesser number of elderly, and we have skilled nursing facilities. As the number of elderly goes up, presumably, we have greater demand for skilled nursing facilities. Even Omega Healthcare touts this logic with long-term confidence.

And, they also provided me a chart that provides some inspiration for this article. It seems that they acknowledge that occupancy rates are declining.

I know, occupancy rates could be declining because of increased supply - investment to withstand a rise in the elderly population. After all, SNFs are the most popular destination of post-acute care as measured by Medicare expenditure - accounting for 20.6% of aggregate Medicare expenditure.

The recent earnings report (to be fair, previous earnings reports, too) show a few Omega operators that are struggling. Lenders don't like increasing bad debts, particularly in conjunction with stagnant top- or bottom-lines. So, maybe Omega's operators can be run more efficiently, or maybe this influx of elderly will only allow operators to catch up on their now-lowered rents. I guess that makes the accounts receivable look nicer. Plus, the dividend is fine. What if these conclusions are wrong?

It is that question that I asked myself after this earnings report, after numerous earnings reports of back rents and concerns about other operators, I wondered if our assumption about the aging population might be wrong. I decided to investigate. As a disclaimer, I am aware of particular restrictions on Medicare and Medicaid, but am not currently involved with either program. I acknowledge that Medicaid is the largest payor of long-term care, but that it is income-dependent. I also know that Medicare will only pay for home care if Skilled nursing care is necessary. The latter is why I will focus more on Medicare.

Trends of an Aging Population

To be clear, the forthcoming analysis only regards trends in the United States. I acknowledge inherent cultural differences and societal preferences that make international examples somewhat irrelevant. I want to take our theory in steps. Although it is a simple conclusion, there are multiple assumptions to tackle. I'll begin with the easiest. We must provide evidence that the population is aging. Since we know that time exists, affects everyone and everything, we can safely conclude that the population is aging. Since we live in a capitalist society, we must consider economic forces in our analysis - our next step in finding support for our theory. We'll break this down into supply and demand. As evident by the existence of these REITs and the presence of operators, supply certainly exists. Further, the lack of ability to pay rents timely comes from availability in supply. It is evident that supply does not pose an issue to our theory.

Demand

That brings us to demand, where things get a little interesting. First, we must clear up something commonly misunderstood when thinking about demand. Demand is not just that people want something. Demand is people willing and able to want something. Secondly, people, in this situation, is not just the people that would be occupying these facilities; it includes their family and sometimes their doctor. However, even doctors telling patients what is medically necessary does not equate to completely inelastic health economics. While demand for healthcare on doctors' advice is not completely inelastic, as an influencing factor, we should consider where doctors are pushing elderly patients to go after an episode of ill-health or injury. In MedPAC's June 2016 Data Book on Healthcare Spending and Medicare, the below chart is provided.

The percentage seeking home self-care and organized home care on doctors' orders is at a net decline over the eight years analyzed, with most of the increase going to hospice or skilled-nursing of some kind. This data confirms the comforting slide in OHI's investor presentation. However, it's not entirely the whole picture. While more people may be going, the amount of government spending allocated to each service may differ. To help with this, here's another chart from the same report.

Here, you can see that the amount of Medicare spending on SNFs increased about $10B over the time period, or 2.5%, whereas spending toward alternatives increased by about $145B over the same period, or 36%. Sure, SNFs are getting the same slice of the pie that seems to always get larger, but it seems like the amount of money going to its alternatives are getting a larger and larger share of the ever-increasingly big pie. Either way, investors would be benefiting from the increased size of Medicare, but it does not seem to matter that more people are going into SNFs on doctors' orders. This may relate to doctors taking into account what Medicare/Medicaid would cover (more on this later). The increase in spending for SNFs appears to only increase as much as people attend those facilities. Likely, a result of payment being determined by number of patients. That would raise additional concern with OHI's operator delinquencies as it doesn't appear that those will be remedied. On the other hand, it would appear the alternatives face a better and improving financial standpoint.

Cost and Cost of Substitutes

Since we're talking about Medicare, let's consider who pays for Medicare. Ultimately, the taxpayer, but it never fails that when the government discusses cuts to entitlements, SNFs, including OHI, get hit. Why? Well, let's tackle another aspect of demand: cost...more specifically, cost of substitutes.

The Kaiser Family Foundation provided additional facts on overall Medicare spending. Key facts it touches on are:

Medicare spending accounted for 15% of total, federal spending in 2016, and is projected to be 17.5% in 10 years.

Medicare Part A is expected to be depleted by 2029.

Medicare spending on inpatient hospital services fell by ~33% in the last 10 years, whereas Medicare Advantage private plans doubled.

Annual growth in Medicare spending per capita has declined from 2000 to 2010 of 7.4% versus 1.3% from 2010 to 2016.

Confidence that Medicare money will always be there is high among OHI investors, and perhaps the greater population. It may be that it is always there, but if the aforementioned facts continue, it will grow slower, and those funds may be reallocated toward more cost-effective care. So, let's explore the costs of substitutes. Since we are focusing mostly on government monies, let's look at Medicaid. Medicaid provides coverage for low-to-no income families and in instance of health insurance may provide some insight as to where people are willing to go as prices increase. The Kaiser Family Foundation provides a by-state comparison of Medicaid spending on nursing facilities versus home healthcare. Across the United States, the average spending on nursing facilities is 37% versus 52.2% for home care. Since this is government money, price may have little to do with it, so let's find out if price could be a factor.

In Genworth's 2016 Cost of Care Study, it was found that home healthcare, the most popular long-term care option, was about $3,800/month, or $45,600 annually. Comparably, assisted living facilities are about $43,539 annually, and nursing facilities are about $82-92K, depending on room privacy. Although these are median numbers, it speaks clearly as to how the elasticity of healthcare spending may influence someone to pick one option over another. Furthermore, why people may opt for home healthcare over even assisted living facilities - the cost difference is minimal, and it affords you the ability to remain in your home. Tying this back to which service the government may prefer to spend money on, it may be wise to accept a continual decrease in the amount allocated to SNFs. Said another way, we may be heading toward even harder times for SNF REITs.

Retirement Savings

However, consider why people may choose one or the other even with a Medicare supplement. A report for the Economic Policy Institute shows how much the average retirement savings of people by age.

The previous Genworth study found that people usually need nursing care for three years. Given the cost of nursing homes, it looks like the average retirement account wouldn't be able to afford it on its own, even with a supplement, it may be better to opt for the cheaper options. Want to see a scarier chart?

This chart shows the median retirement savings. The difference is that the average can be weighted by the largest amounts, say for those seemingly few individuals with millions socked away. In this case, the median gives us a better perspective of what the "average" or "typical" person might be able to afford. This chart emphasizes previous claims about Medicaid being the largest payor of long-term care, accounting for 61% of expenditures for long-term services and supports.

This chart shows that 41% of people older than age 55 have no retirement savings. Another chart, from the same GAO survey, showed that the median income for those with no retirement savings was <$30,000.

Considering the few people that have fully paid off their homes, it also seems like a good portion of retirement savings will be going to pay off a mortgage, too. Since it is now apparent the dire need for Medicaid for long-term care, let's look at how trends in Medicaid spending have changed over time. The National Health Policy Forum presented this chart in 2014:

Again, controlling for the growth in the size of Medicaid, it would still appear that alternatives to institutional care are being preferred.

Consumer Preferences

Still, there are more determinants to demand than just cost and what the doctor orders. In the end, people still may want something different. To analyze that data, we will have to look into preference, presumably of both families and of elderly. As I previously claimed, the desire of more than just the elderly is involved in these circumstances. To back that up, I present a 2015 TD Ameritrade report that found that 19% of Millennials support their parents financially. However, there is quite the disconnect. Showing the lack of communication, a Fidelity survey of 1,273 parents aged 55+, with investible assets of >$100,000, and 221 adult children >25 y.o. with investment accounts of >$10,000 delivered some metrics.

30% of adult children felt it was unacceptable for their parents to become financially dependent on them, compared to 93% of parents.

72% of parents expected one of their kids to handle long-term caregiver responsibilities, compared to 40% of adult children.

43% of parents have had detailed conversations about long-term care with family, compared to 23% of adult children.

The second bullet point I believe to be most concerning. From the standpoint of an Omega Healthcare owner, that 72% of current parents expect to be taken care of by their children in elder years presents concern for the REIT's long-term survival. From the perspective of a millennial, it may mean that my long-term dreams may not be fully realized and that I may only have another decade of independence before having to care for my folks. I imagine parents seeing that statistic would be concerned that they wouldn't have someone to care for them in their elder years. I digress. This concerning statistic provides evidence of a disconnect, resulting in uncertainty of future revenue for SNF REITs and returns for shareholders. We need more concrete data to determine consumer preferences.

An analysis from Trulia showed that an increasing number of seniors are living with relatives. This was concluded to be a result of the increased amount of foreign-born elderly living in the U.S., potentially emphasizing a cultural difference or financial component to immigrating. Only 6% of U.S.-born seniors live with relatives, compared to 25% for foreign-born. To emphasize those numbers, census data shows that the number of elderly parents living with their adult children grew by 62% from 2001 to 2008. Now, there is an obvious caveat to that stat. Home prices changed astronomically over that time period, but still, invested assets grew, too. If those were factors, presumably, we'd see a similar trend now. Unfortunately, I haven't come across data as to whether or not this is the case.

Conclusion

It is not clear that the aging population will result in recovery, sustainability, or growth for Omega Healthcare and other Skilled Nursing REITs. By analyzing spending of government programs, patient recovery locations, and consumer preference, it is more evident that hard times will likely continue for these REITs. It may be favorable to these REITs if end-of-life care were more structured and somehow optimized for length of life and efficiency of care. Under such a goal, I would think this optimal condition could come from a single-payer system, or consolidated multi-payer system, in which funds were used most optimally - without concern for consumer preferences. This would cause a debate on what is best for the system and its participants, prolonged life or cost-reduction, and where that balance lies. Until then, it would seem we are left with the evidence provided to assess whether long-term investments in Skilled Nursing REITs are viable options for growth or long-term income.

