Podcast Ep. 1: What Alexander Hamilton Taught Us About Today's 'Trade War'

Original post

By Taras Berezowsky

Welcome to the (re)launch of the MetalMiner Podcast!

(We're calling it a relaunch because, well, remember this?)

With everything that's been happening on the international trade policy front over the past year, we wanted to give metal buying organizations more insight into the issues they may not be reading or hearing enough about - or at all - in the mainstream B2C media.

What better way to do so than go straight to the source - or sources - and interview some key movers and shakers on the manufacturing and policy fronts? So we're starting a brand-new series called "Manufacturing Trade Policy Confidential."

New Series: Manufacturing Trade Policy Confidential

In this first episode of the series, MetalMiner Executive Editor Lisa Reisman interviews Michael Stumo, CEO of the Coalition for a Prosperous America.

Stumo's concerns, and those of his organization, cut across industry sectors and political leanings. In this conversation, Stumo outlines what he sees as the most crucial elements to consider in today's trade environment, touching on everything from China to the German Mittelstand to Alexander Hamilton as economic visionary.

Manufacturing Trade Policy Confidential: Background

If you've visited MetalMiner's digital pages over the past several months, you're no stranger to the phrase "Section 232" - shorthand for the U.S. Department of Commerce investigation into whether certain steel imports constitute a national security risk, under the namesake section of the U.S. Trade Expansion Act of 1962.

The outcome of the investigation (findings from which were slated to come down last summer but have been delayed) could have significant effects on upstream and downstream manufacturing organizations, ranging from metal producers to buying organizations - even the mom-and-pops.

But Section 232 is only one small part. Trade circumvention, China's non-market economy status, domestic uncertainty amidst proposed tax plans and many other issues have pushed us to start this new podcast series.

We'll be publishing several more interviews in the coming weeks and months - stay tuned!