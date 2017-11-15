Tesla Truck Unveiling: Seems Like A Misfire

A capital raise for Tesla now seems important. Truck is a good distraction but Tesla truck's chances of success are close to zero in our opinion.

We share the challenges of BEVs in the long haul truck market and why any potential Tesla autonomy claims will ring hollow.

Tesla (TSLA) stock has started running up recently with the much-touted semi truck unveiling coming into focus. Elon Musk, ever the salesman, announced on Twitter that the unveil will “blow your mind clear out of your skull and into an alternate dimension”.

For some unexplainable reason, many investors seem to believe Mr. Musk’s maneovers despite spectacular underperformance on all three of the Company’s most recent unveilings – Powerwall, Solar Roof, and Model 3.

Is There Any Merit To A Tesla Truck?

Is there any basis to believe Mr. Musk will deliver this time around with the truck?

We are skeptical.

For a BEV truck to be successful, the total solution needs to deliver on various aspects:

Cost of procurement

Cost of operation

Vehicle payload capability

Vehicle range

Charging infrastructure

Service infrastructure

Reliability

Theoretically, BEVs make the most economic sense in stop and go urban driving. In this short haul market, BEVs face fewer issues in terms of range, charging infrastructure and service infrastructure. However, urban BEV trucks are already a competitive market. Several players, including trucking industry leader Daimler, have developed or are already been shipping products. It would be difficult for Tesla to enter this market and compete successfully with incumbents who already have the cost structure, volume, infrastructure, and customer relationships.

If Tesla’s target is truly a long-distance truck, then we note that BEV truck economics get worse as one moves from short haul to long haul.

Cost Structure Dominates

We note that commercial truck purchases, unlike consumer car purchases, are almost completely driven by economics. Truck fleets and truckers are constantly evaluating new trucks for reliability, low initial cost, and low overall lifecycle costs.

Whatever truck it is that Tesla is unveiling, we believe it is important that the costs and benefit of the truck be superior compared to existing diesel trucks. In this context, it is instructive to see how the trucks on the market fare and compare it to how Tesla truck may fare.

According to American Transportation Research Institute, per mile trucking costs have fallen in the past few years due to decline in fuel expenses although the decline has been offset somewhat by increasing payroll, lease, insurance, and maintenance payments (see image below).

When it comes to electric trucks, one can argue that BEVs reduce fuel costs, and maintenance costs although we would argue that the maintenance cost savings are unknown for a new technology and the optimism on this front may be seriously misguided.

On the other hand, a BEV truck is likely to cost twice as much as, if not more than, a traditional truck. Consequently, BEVs are faced with about double the lease or purchase payments and insurance premiums. This alone will wipe out any potential savings in fuel or maintenance. As such, we estimate that a BEV for this application could suffer from about $0.20 per mile in cost disadvantage compared to diesel version.

An additional downside that we are not even factoring in this discussion is the downtime as a result of charging. The opportunity and associated costs of the downside could be significant. These disadvantages, when coupled with charging problems and infrastructure issues seem to make Tesla trucks mostly a non-starter for this application.

Autonomous Trucks

It is likely that Tesla will not only hype the electric truck but also the autonomous aspects of it. However, it should be noted that Tesla is very far from having any type of autonomy. Tesla’s current Autopilot 2.5 technology appears incapable of performing reliably on even simple freeway driving.

By the time autonomous trucks are practical and unencumbered by regulation, it is likely that Tesla will likely not have any competitive advantage. If anything, odds favor Tesla being late to the game and being at a competitive disadvantage.

Prognosis

Tesla is now in a critical position of having to raise capital under distress. In context, we believe Tesla truck serves mainly as a distraction from Model 3 problems and a way to raise excitement prior to raising capital.

All things considered, for long haul trucking, we expect that the higher cost of lease or purchase payments and insurance payments to more than eat into any fuel cost savings. While we reserve final judgement until the formal unveiling, we believe the chances of Mr. Musk addressing the critical aspects necessary in succeeding with this venture are vanishingly small.

Our View: Sell short

