Synergy - $300 Million Loan Agreement September 1, $56 Million Secondary November 13, What Happened?

Synergy (NASDAQ:SGYP), whose main product is TRULANCE, a treatment for chronic idiopathic constipation, with a PDUFA date in January for possible approval for Irritable Bowel Syndrome - Constipation (IBS-C), announced on September 1 that they had entered into a $300 million debt financing agreement.

The debt agreement is in tranches, with $100 million at signing, a further $100 million in 2018, and 2 $50 million tranches later.

Here is how CFO Gary Gemignani characterized the debt agreement in the press release:

“The structure of this financing provides us with access to capital for support of our commercialization of TRULANCE and funds our current plans for the Company through 2019 when, based on our current assumptions, we expect to be cash flow breakeven.”

Seems pretty straightforward, yes? Well, no.

The Debt Agreement - Required Liquidity, Market Capitalization And Sales Milestones

In fairness, the press release does say that there are milestones that must be met in order to access the debt funding. It didn't say what they were, and the debt agreement was not filed until November 9 after market close as an exhibit to the 10-Q. What are they?

Tranche 2 - Liquidity Requirement

In order to draw the second $100 million tranche no later than Feb 28, 2018, SGYP has to have a cash balance of $128 million on January 31, 2018. As of September 30, 2017, they had $117.8 million, and have been burning cash at about $60 million per quarter.

SGYP might not achieve the liquidity requirement to access the debt without additional equity issuances.

(Dollars in millions)

September 30 Cash $ 118 Proceeds from Equity $ 57 Total $ 175 Trailing quarterly cash usage $ 60 Projected cash, 12/31/2017 $115 Cash required to access debt $128 Projected shortfall $13

Can SGYP meet the cash requirement without another equity raise? Perhaps. Some of the trailing cash burn has been for the upcoming PDUFA, so that may slow. There are the warrants, and if they are converted, if the stock is above the conversion price, that would help, although warrants generally don't get converted before maturity. There are other ways to manage a cash balance. We shall see.

Tranche 3 - $50 Million - Market Capitalization Requirement

During any consecutive sixty (60) trading-day period ending on or prior to June 30, 2018, Average Market Capitalization shall have been at least $800,000,000.

For reference, there are about 250 million shares outstanding after the latest offering. So the stock price would have to average $3.2 for 60 days. It is currently $2.4. I can't predict the market, but while this may not have seemed that high a hurdle on September 1, it's higher now.

Tranche 4 - $50 Million - Sales And Market Cap Requirement

During [A] any consecutive twelve-(12) month period ending on or before December 31, 2018, Borrower and its wholly owned Subsidiary Guarantors shall have achieved, on a consolidated basis, at least $100,000,000 of Revenue from sale of the Product, and [B] the last sixty (60) consecutive trading days of such period, Average Market Capitalization shall have been at least $1,000,000,000.

A $1 billion market cap would require a stock price of $4. The sales goal is harder for me to handicap at the moment. More work is required. I will note that sales for the third quarter were approximately $5 million.

Conclusion

It pays to read the debt agreement. It pays to read all the agreements. The devil is in the details.

SGYP is on a rough go-it-alone road, having eschewed partnership to commercialize the product.

TRULANCE is a demonstrably superior product. Is SGYP equity superior? Management? You decide.