Dominion Energy: Top U.S. Utility

Investment thesis: Dominion Energy (NYSE: D) is a very good company in the utility sector, paying steadily growing dividends above the market. The company also announced a good report at the beginning of the month and many new projects are at the completing construction stage. All these facts will allow the company to protect dividends and reach the promised dividend growth of 10% from 2018 to 2020. I believe that this company is obligatory to buy for any dividend investor.

Report - Interest projects

Dominion Energy Inc. produces and transports energy products. The Company offers natural gas and electric energy transmission, gathering, and storage solutions. It operates in the United States.

On October 30, Dominion Energy reported for the third quarter of 2017. I want to draw your attention to the key indicators.

Let's start with revenue. The company's revenue in the third quarter of 2017 was $3,179 billion, which is 13% more than revenue in the second quarter and 1.5% higher than revenue of the same period of 2016. Net income increased by 59% compared to the second quarter, while it was slightly lower than the net income in Q3 2016 and this is understandable, since in the third quarter of this year the US faced the strongest hurricanes and all utility sectors showed low results. Net income margin in the third quarter was 21%, which is approximately the same as in 2016 and 2015. It is also interesting that in this quarter the company for the first time showed a decline in total debt and now it is approximately 72% of the market capitalization of Dominion.

Dominion also talked about the company's ongoing and future projects. The first in the power generation segment is Greensville. The project cost is estimated at $1.3 billion. As the presentation says, the project will be the largest and most efficient single combined-cycle plant in the US. The project is ready for 60%, and its launch is expected in December. Also, the company has interesting projects in the gas infrastructure segment. The construction of the Cove Point Liquefaction project and the start of the construction of the Atlantic Coast pipeline and DETI supply header were practically completed. Dominion will own only 48% of the pipeline. This is interesting because the company is trying to combine the implementation of new projects and debt reduction for the announced increase in dividend growth.

Dividend analysis

The average dividend in the sector by Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU) is 3.1%, the average dividend of S&P500 companies is 2%, and the dividend of Dominion Energy is 3.78%. 12-month yield is 3.66%, indicated yield is 3.8% and 5Yr dividend growth is equal to 7.4% with 81% payout ratio. Dividends are sufficiently protected as net income of the company since 2012 is also growing steadily. According to Bloomberg Terminal, net income for FY2017 will be $2.285 billion, which is slightly lower than this figure in 2016, while in FY2018 it is forecasted to be $2.6 billion, which will increase dividend growth and achieve a 10% div growth rate in 2018-2020.

Cheap or not?

To understand whether the company is cheap, you need to compare it with the closest competitors, If you look at market capitalization among them are: Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), Southern Company (NYSE: SO), American Electric Power Company (NYSE: AEP). Also, for comparison, I will use the average value for companies in this sector (from Bloomberg). Among the represented companies Dominion has the highest ROE - 14.87% and the highest EPS 1Yr growth - 10.63%. Also, the company outperforms all its competitors in profitability indicators, while the company is relatively more expensive than its competitors and the market as a whole. The average P/E is 21.94, while Dominion energy's is 22.05. In terms of P/E, the difference is not significant, but the company's EV/EBITDA is 14.19, while the average in the sector is 11.10. Therefore, it is impossible to consider the Dominion as undervalued. At the same time Dominion wins by a number of profitability indicators almost all companies in utility sector with similar P/E and EV/EBITDA coefficients.

I believe that in the near future Dominion may become the best company in the US utility sector from the point of dividend payments and EPS. And all this is due to new projects, financial stability and a successful dividend policy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.