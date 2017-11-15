Disney: Uh Oh, Here We Go Again

Photo credit

Disney (NYSE:DIS) is a company that I’ve had varying feelings on in the past. I was once quite bullish, but recent developments, including the continued weakening of the TV business and general EPS uncertainty, have caused me to rethink my bullishness. The company’s Q4 report from a few days ago, however, has the stock moving sharply higher, as it appears the bulls have found cause to reenter the fray. But given where estimates stand, as well as continued uncertainty over what the TV business will ultimately look like, I still think Disney will have a hard time making new highs.

The stock has bounced around a bunch in the past couple of years and, as of now, is moving higher off of the report. The stock cleared the 50DMA, which has just turned higher, but must now contend with the falling 200DMA just below $106. Should the stock clear the longer moving average, the bulls will need to keep prices above it for a considerable amount of time to turn it back higher. It can happen, but it will take a sizable effort to do so.

In addition, the stock is now reaching overbought levels once again, indicating that perhaps the short, sharp move we’ve seen off of the report needs to be consolidated. That would make it more difficult for the bulls to take control, and if there is some weakness below the 200DMA, the bears may seize the opportunity. We’re in a tight window here between support in the high-$90s and resistance overhead, so it will be an interesting few weeks, I’m sure. For me, though, the downtrend that began earlier this year looks to be intact, and that, combined with an overbought condition and falling 200DMA, makes it look like Disney will have a hard time rallying.

The quarter was once again not particularly stellar as Disney missed on the top and bottom lines. But apart from that, it is the continued weakness of the consolidated business that is the source of worry for me. The parks business continues to shine and produced a 6% revenue gain in Q4 and a 7% move up in operating income, but that’s where the good news ends. This has been the story for Disney in 2017; the parks business is fantastic, but the rest of it, not so much. Revenue fell at least 3% in each of the other three segments (Media Networks, Studio, Consumer Products), and operating income fell at least 12% in all three of those segments. Those are really quite tough results, but it isn’t new; Disney has been struggling all year, so Q4 really just finished what the company had already started.

But apart from the uncertainty surrounding Disney’s current mix of business, we all know that it is making a push into streaming in order to more effectively compete in a world where cable subscribers are tougher to come by. Disney announced that there will be a redesigned ESPN app that will allow authenticated cable subscribers to pay an as-yet-undetermined price to stream live sporting events.

In addition, the direct-to-consumer offering won’t launch for another two years and will include content from Disney’s full library of brands as well as some original content. The problem with these things is that they don’t really offer any sort of value proposition for consumers, and thus, I’m concerned that the long-term future of Disney looks rather much like the present, and that’s not a good thing.

Disney will continue to create world class content, and its parks business will remain tremendously successful; those things are foregone conclusions, in my view. The problem is that those two businesses don’t even make up half of Disney’s operating earnings, and thus, it has to solve its TV woes. The streaming plans don’t fix that problem as Disney seems to think a redesigned ESPN app and a service that pales in comparison to Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) are going to suddenly produce operating income growth at its ailing TV segment. I just don’t see it, and all that does is introduce even further EPS risk in the coming years.

The other thing I’m not sure the bulls are grasping is that the launch of the direct-to-consumer service doesn’t happen for two years, and even when it does, the content library will be pretty light. Over time, Disney will likely build it up, but I’m not entirely sure where the value is for consumers when they can just buy Netflix, Hulu, or any number of other streaming services with much bigger, more diverse libraries. That leaves Disney to compete on price, and that’s not a good place to be, nor is it something Disney is accustomed to doing by any stretch.

The stock is going for 17 times this year’s earnings, so it isn’t expensive, but given that longer term EPS growth is slated to come in the mid-single digits, it isn’t exactly sporting blistering growth numbers either. That poses a problem when you look into the out years, because the streaming service isn’t going to be fully launched with any meaningful volume until 2020, and even then, I’m skeptical due to the reasons I just laid out. That means, we’re talking about at least two more years of the same sort of results Disney produced in 2017, followed by tremendous uncertainty from a product that has an uncertain library of content and no pricing data. What could possibly go wrong?

For these reasons, as much as I want to be bullish Disney again, I just can’t. If the stock were to make some sort of meaningful move down to $90 or so, I’d probably be interested, but with it chasing relative highs in the short term and becoming overbought, the stock isn’t the least bit attractive here. Investors have warmed up to Disney, but I’m honestly not sure why, so I’m actually looking to short here. The combination of the stock being overbought and what I perceive to be a gross overreaction on the bullish side to the earnings report has the stock set up to move down, in my view.

