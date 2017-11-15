Corn Production Forecasted Higher In U.S. As Competition For Asian Demand Heats Up

By G C Mays

The USDA released its November world agricultural supply demand estimates report and the agency made no changes to the U.S. corn balance sheet for the 2016/17 marketing year. However, the Department of Agriculture made significant changes to its forecast for next spring's growing season. Competition for Asian demand is heating up.

Corn Supply & Demand

Production, Use, Beginning & Ending Stocks

U.S. projections of corn production for 2017/18 rose by 7.6 million metric tons. Domestic animal feed use and export are each projected 1.9 million metric tons higher with the rest going to ending stocks.

Internationally, The European Union raised its production estimate by 200,000 metric tons. Mexico plans to import an extra 1 million metric tons and notably, South Korea lowered its projected imports by 500,000 tons. The change in South Korean imports is due to lower feed demand caused by substituting rice for corn due to high rice stocks. In addition, Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza or HPAI distresses the country’s poultry sector.

Price

The USDA left its forecast of the average farm price in the U.S. unchanged at $3.20 per bushel. However, during the month of October corn futures declined $0.575 cents or 1.6%. Prices at export terminals in Chicago, the Gulf, and Toledo also declined during the month. In contrast, prices along the Mississippi, Ohio, and Illinois rivers were strong as illustrated in figure 1 below. Investors in the Teucrium Corn ETF (CORN) had marginally better performance compared to futures in October as the fund was only down 1.4 percent.



While higher forecast demand for animal feed is in part driving prices domestically, keeping a lid on prices at export terminals is competition with Brazil for East Asian Markets, in my opinion. Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, and Southeast Asia explain just over 26 percent of global import demand. These countries buy from both the U.S. and Brazil. Prices are a central part of each exporter's ability to expand market share.

According to the USDA, U.S. shipments to all three markets swelled in the 2016/17 marketing year due to favorable prices as compared to Brazil. However, Brazil's competitiveness has recovered as they had a 70 million metric ton second-crop production in 2017.

Shipments to Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan make up around 25 percent of Brazil's total exports. My research shows the same holds true for the U.S. Figure 3 illustrates that below.

Corn Exports

Export sales were very strong between October 6 and November 2, 2017, up 35 percent year-over-year as illustrated in Figure 2 below.

Over the above period, shipments to Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan made up 26% of total shipments.

The strong demand during October lowered the marketing year to date sales deficit. Corn sales are now down only 7.6 percent year-over-year. A key element of which country will get the sales is FOB prices and freight costs. Trade policies are favorable for both countries. The competition between the U.S. and Brazil combined with higher stocks could limit any upside moves for the near future despite strong demand.