GameStop: Game On

GameStop (GME) could see buying support in coming months as its price approaches key levels. Buying support could also be driven by fundamental shifts in the company to target fast growing hardware sales, as well as using its inventory for more subscription based offerings. GME pays out a strong dividend, which looks to be safe as the company's debt load is manageable.

Price Action

GME has faced heavy resistance at the $60 level, falling lower in 2007, and again in 2013 after failing to break above such levels. Now with GME's share price in the mid-teens, it is approaching decade long support levels.

Since 2013, GME's share price has declined by over 70%. The magnitude of the decline has come as consumer behavior has shifted away from traditional gaming stores, towards more online options.

GME is attempting to revamp its business model, while continuing in the areas it is doing well. Moreover, its dividend yield is north of 9%, well above the broader S&P 500. Investors could look to enter here as optimism increases, which could turn into a long-term bottom for the stock.

Fundamental Narrative

GME has had success with its sales of hardware, while it is attempting to revamp its software business model towards a more subscription based fee structure.

During its most recent quarter, GME's physical gaming front had a lot of success due to Nintendo Switch sales. This led its hardware growth to 14.8% for the quarter. The Switch launch is one of the keys GME had been watching over the last year to gauge the consumer's appetite for gaming, and based on recent results, consumer demand remains elevated.

Moreover, Sony has also been strong with its hardware launches this year, while GME saw strong pre-orders for Microsoft's Xbox One X. With the strong growth in hardware sales, accessories sales were also up 20.6%, leading overall revenue growth higher by 3.4%.

Additionally, GME recently introduced a subscription-based video game rental service called Power Pass. The service aims to let gamers borrow as many pre-owned physical games as they want from its stores, at a rate of $60 every six months.

Considering that new games traditionally cost nearly $60, this could garner a lot of customer demand. It could also lead to more traffic through GME's store, boosting additional sales, while further diversifying its revenue stream.

Over the past few years, GME's software business has been disrupted by increasing digital downloads, as well as declining mall traffic. GME is particularly exposed to such pressures as pre-owned games and new software composes roughly half of its revenue. Moreover, pre-owned and new software sales respectively fell 7.5% and 3.4% annually.

GME's move to focus more on what is working, such as hardware sales, and innovate what isn't, its game inventory, should aid in boosting both sales and margins going forward, hopefully leading to increasing investor sentiment as well.

Capital Allocation

Finally, GME remains attractive due to its elevated dividend yield. Below is a chart of both GME's dividend yield, as well as its debt to EBITDA ratio. As is seen, GME's dividend yield has spiked as its share price has fallen, but it does not seem over-leveraged relative to its earnings.

Moreover, management continues to raise its dividend, having raised it over 100% since it started paying one in 2012. With management remaining committed to returning capital to shareholders, as well as the company looking financially stable enough to do so, shareholder sentiment should continue to rise as investors are paid to wait for the turnaround.

Conclusion

GME's share price looks to be coming up on long-term support levels. Moreover, management is focusing on its strong areas of business while innovating in areas that are lacking. With a lofty, yet sustainable dividend yield, investor sentiment should continue to rise as GME attempts to turn around its operations.

