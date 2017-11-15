Trouble In The Oil Patch

Over the past couple of years, oil prices have stayed lower than recent averages largely because of expectations of continued strong US production even in the face of weak prices. The recipe for strong production has been cheap capital, productivity improvements, and pricing concessions from service providers.

Some cracks in each area are emerging. In this Bloomberg article, an analyst noted a different narrative from lenders:

Lenders are tiring of supporting negative cash flows, particularly because of the relatively flat commodity prices," said Harvey. "If this weariness leads lenders to stem their support by requiring more restrictive covenants or indentures that would limit negative cash flow, it would be a rude awakening for an industry that has typically put growth before positive cash flow.

Furthermore, drilling productivity has started to decline, and drilling prices have increased across most US drilling basins. Those three important factors that led to strong production at low prices are starting to show signs of weakness, and as a result the US rig count has rolled over in the past few weeks even in the face of relatively higher oil prices:

CEOs of major drilling companies are telling investors that they should expect less growth, and stocks of some of the drilling companies tied to the hottest US shale play, the Permian Basin, have struggled as investors expect less growth.

A difficult few months doesn't mean the end of the US energy story, but a slowdown in the biggest US shale plays does question the narrative that US production will cover any oil shortfall down the line. For any investors with energy exposure, this is a trend worth following.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am a registered investment adviser. However, this commentary does not constitute individualized investment advice. The opinions offered herein are not personalized recommendations to buy, sell or hold securities.