MBIA: Another Casualty Of Puerto Rico

When MBIA (MBI) reported last week, it reported a $267 million loss for the 3rd quarter, or $2.17 per share. While these numbers are dismal, we believe they still understate the gravity of the situation at MBIA. MBIA’s earnings were aided by a troubling reliance on stock repurchases, which leads us to wonder if regulators have heard that a massive hurricane devastated Puerto Rico in September. If they have, why then are they allowing management to place equity investors ahead of policyholders through massive distributions to shareholders in the form of stock repurchases?

In yet one more situation since the financial crisis, we are left wondering if investors have come to assume that ‘where there is a way, there is a regulator in waiting with promise of a bailout’. Given MBIA Inc.’s exposure to the Puerto Rico disaster, it seems likely that once the full losses associated with the hurricane are recognized, a significant and looming liquidity crunch will become obvious.

To be clear, the company has been furiously siphoning money away from policyholders of its NYS-regulated operating company into pockets of HoldCo shareholders. We believe this is wholly inconsistent with reasonable risk management practices and likely constitutes a breach of fiduciary duty to policyholders given the grave uncertainty over whether the operating company will have sufficient resources to cover its policy-related obligations in the wake of the recent deterioration in Puerto Rico. Management is clearly doubling down on Puerto Rico and would stand to benefit handsomely from a recovery that appears highly unlikely. It seems odds are in favor that policyholders will be holding the bag in the more than likely event the situation in Puerto Rico does not materially improve.

In our view the company has been raiding OpCo coffers for the benefit of equity holders and senior management in several ways. First, by failing to mark its distressed policy losses at a level commensurate with current reality, the company is inflating its policyholders’ surplus, which allows the HoldCo to continue extracting hundreds of millions of dollars in dividends from OpCo – money that will almost certainly be needed to service policyholder obligations. Second, in recent weeks, the company used OpCo liquidity to repurchase HoldCo debt – debt that HoldCo had previously repurchased but did not retire – again sending policyholders’ precious cash to HoldCo - which appears unlikely to be able to repay the debt when it matures. Finally – and most egregiously – the company used OpCo’s cash, otherwise earning a low-risk 3%, to repurchase hundreds of millions of dollars in HoldCo shares that are speculative in nature given the seemingly inevitable liquidity crunch.

Between August 3rd and this month the Company repurchased $250 million of stock, or an astounding 26% of its outstanding shares. On the earnings call the Company announced that it intends to buy back another $250 million of stock, or approximately 40% of the remaining shares outstanding.

Senior management’s financial incentives may help explain why the company has been taking such extraordinary measures to boost its share price at the expense of policyholders. Former CEO Jay Brown has 750k restricted shares that begin to vest if the average trading price of MBIA shares at the end of 2017 exceeds $10. Last year Mr. Brown forfeited 750k shares when the company was unable to deliver sufficient stock price appreciation. This time around, MBIA’s share price jumped from less than $7 to more than $9 on the announcement that the company used its policyholders’ money to buy stock, and that the Board has granted authorization to use more policyholder money to repurchase more stock. Might draining the OpCo and its policyholders deliver a handsome payday for Mr. Brown? Perhaps.

A consideration of the impact on MBIA’s market capitalization, from recent declines in Puerto Rico security prices implies the shares are not a wise investment and that the HoldCo and its policyholders will be left to face a day of reckoning as a result.

With likely massive losses yet to be absorbed on >$4 billion of face value exposure to Puerto Rico indebtedness currently trading at average prices in the twenties and thirties of cents on the dollar, it seems fair to wonder if MBIA needs more equity capital not less. Actively traded credit default swaps referencing MBIA now imply an approximately 60% probability of default within five years and an approximately 70% probability of default within seven years. The market is already delivering a clear verdict that MBIA is likely insolvent. We are surprised the HoldCo has been permitted to exploit and so brazenly loot the NYS-regulated National Public Finance Guarantee Corporation without significant intervention as yet by the New York State Department of Financial Services (DFS). It would seem reasonable to believe that a prudential regulator should be quite concerned about the ongoing distributions to equity holders in the form of massive stock buybacks.

As of the end of the 3rd quarter MBIA had $2.6 billion of policyholders’ surplus. If the company came to its senses and abandoned its current practice of mark-to-make-believe – its current reserves imply >90 overall recovery on Puerto Rico bonds vs. market prices of ~30. The market appears to believe losses from Puerto Rico alone would likely entirely wipe out policyholders’ surplus. New York State regulatory requirements demand that, to remain licensed, the Company must maintain approximately $65 million of policyholders’ surplus. Given the current state of play, we have to wonder how MBIA will survive, when losses are ultimately recognized, without massive forbearance. Of course, the timing of the recognition of losses is the issue and until Puerto Rico related losses have to be crystalized the company can reserve as it believes is prudent and reasonable—even if the market security prices suggest those relatively minuscule reserves are patently unreasonable.

While this process could play out over years, equity investors seem to believe in a future bailout, significant forbearance or in Santa Claus. Again, to be clear, there is no risk of breaching regulatory capital until Puerto Rico losses are actually recognized. However, without significant action by management or the DFS, it becomes difficult to imagine that policyholders will be made whole when the company must eventually face the facts.

MBIA’s current reserves are completely inconsistent with well-established market prices for Puerto Rico’s debt (reflecting a substantial volume of transactions between sophisticated buyers and sellers done at arm’s length each and every day) and indicate that the company must be assuming the federal government will cover the majority of Puerto Rico’s uninsured losses. Perhaps management believes that federal assistance for hurricane relief will be bundled with federal aid to reduce Puerto Rico’s deficit. Conversations with senior sources in Washington suggest this is highly unlikely and an approach neither party would be able to support politically.

Furthermore, looking at the federal disaster support in the aftermath of recent hurricanes provides no more reason for optimism. After Hurricane Andrew, the federal government’s spending represented 42% of uninsured losses and in the wake of Sandy, which impacted a far more economically critical part of the U.S., the government’s spending represented 63% of uninsured losses. As a percent of total losses, median federal spending is only 28%. As a result, although MBIA’s recognition of losses will take time and its bondholder obligations have various durations, we believe that MBIA’s policyholders and bondholders are being seriously imperiled as capital for policyholders dwindles in the face of the gigantic ongoing capital extractions being done for the benefit of MBIA’s senior executives and equity holders.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.