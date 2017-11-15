A Warning Shot For Tower REITs

The tower REIT market prices were unmoved on news that Verizon (VZ) and AT&T (T) are partnering with Tillman to build some new towers. I find this lack of response to be incorrect as this was a devastating piece of news for the tower business model. The news is linked here and we will discuss the pertinent bits below.

What happened?

AT&T and Verizon will be co-anchoring hundreds of towers that will be built by Tillman starting in the first quarter of 2018. The tower REITs were actually up slightly which suggests the market was not concerned by the announcement.

I believe the reason for the muted response among tower REIT market prices is the number of towers. Hundreds of new towers is not much when compared to the ownership of these REITs which is collectively in the hundreds of thousands of towers. Thus, the incoming supply from this announcement is a mere drop in the bucket.

I agree that the small quantum of supply will not be much of an issue, however, I think the announcement has far more important implications that potentially erode the business model. Let us begin by examining the model which has made the tower REITs so remarkably successful.

Above economic profit

Economic break-even is a point at which there is absolute profit but that profit is commensurate with the risk involved and proportional to the capital invested. It is fairly common for good businesses to operate roughly at economic break-even and it is prevalent in the REIT industry.

Offices, for example, have a spread between cost of capital and cap rates of somewhere between 100-250 basis points which allows office REITs to generate a profit and pay a dividend to shareholders, but it is approximately the breakeven. I do not think it would be rational to take on the risks that come with offices for a 50 basis point spread. Hotels have a slightly bigger spread but also more volatility. Multifamily has lower cap rates and a lower spread but it is a more stable asset class.

Basically, the point is that the free market keeps things in check. New entrants into a given space prevent spreads from getting too large and risk aversion prevents spreads from becoming too small.

Using this as the backdrop, it is clear that towers have been way above a normal economic profit. Towers require almost no maintenance (by the REIT, the tenant has to maintain the equipment) and are often built or acquired at cap rates of 9%-10%. In contrast, the cost of capital for tower REITs is exceptionally low with high equity multiples and cheap debt.

This creates spreads of 400 to 600 basis points. Given the long term contractual nature of revenues and the secular growth of wireless data demand, it could be considered a fairly low risk infrastructure play meaning the 400 to 600 basis points represent a spread that is vastly above economic break-even.

History teaches us that market imbalances of this magnitude require special situations to exist and will not last forever. Following is the confluence of factors that has facilitated this outsized profit.

Excessive competition among telcos: The telecom providers temporarily stopped caring about profitability in an attempt to capture market share from competitors. Selling towers to tower REITs provided easy access to capital which they could use for advertising or other activities designed to steal customers.

Refusal to co-anchor: Given the elevated level of competition, Verizon, AT&T, Sprint and T-Mobile were reluctant to share the space on their towers with other providers. Thus, many telco owned towers were left with just a single tenant which is not very efficient. In contrast, REIT owned towers could host multiple tenants on each tower which spread the overhead of the infrastructure over more users making the tower far more efficient.

Consolidated negotiations: American Tower ( AMT ) is the largest REIT with Crown Castle ( CCI ) and SBA Communications ( SBAC ) also quite sizable. Each REIT is sufficiently large to get favorable rates when re-leasing towers. They can force the telco providers to choose between large blackout regions or massive rent payments and given the level of telco competition, the providers overwhelmingly agreed to high rent.

This shows up in AMT’s 3Q17 report in the line item “organic tenant billing growth”.

Not only are the tower REITs acquiring at high going-in cap rates, but they enjoy rapid growth after acquisition. Basically, tower REITs have had high cap rates, low risk, low cost of capital and high growth. Needless to say, they have done exceptionally well. Any investors who have owned tower REITs have likely done well also.

Through history, any area of the economy that has had significantly outsized returns will usually return to normalcy. In the REIT space we have most recently seen this with self-storage. For the past decade self-storage has enjoyed tremendous organic growth, but now the good times have brought in significant supply which is bringing forward organic growth projections down to a trickle. Up next will likely be industrial REITs which have a few more years to enjoy the logistics boom but supply will creep in.

In my opinion, the recent news from AT&T and Verizon may signal the beginning of the end of the outsized profitability for tower REITs. It was essentially an announcement that the factors which facilitated the outsized returns no longer exist. It was a public declaration that the telcos are going to work together to capture more profits at the expense of the tower REITs. Below we highlight 5 key aspects of the press release that we consider a warning shot.

Co-anchoring Equipment relocation Nicola Palmer’s statement Susan Johnson’s statement Future plans

Co-anchoring is perhaps the biggest blow as the former lack of amicable co-anchoring was a big reason towers were more efficiently owned by a third party. Now that Verizon and AT&T are willing to work together and essentially share the cost of towers the replacement cost is significantly reduced. This will give them more leverage upon lease renewal and could result in lower rents.

Equipment relocation potential serves as direct competition to the tower REITs. In areas where the newly built towers overlap with towers the telcos currently rent, equipment can be relocated from the rented tower to the owned tower upon lease expiry. This would eliminate the need for renewal in those select instances.

Along with the release Nicola Palmer (Chief Network Officer for Verizon) said “ it is imperative to reduce operating costs. We are reviewing all of our long-term contracts as they come up for renewal and we are excited to develop new vendor partners to diversify our infrastructure providers."

To me, reducing operating costs means the focus is shifting away from competing with other telcos and toward increasing profitability. This means the expensive rental agreements will be looked at with increased scrutiny and in cases where it makes more sense to build a replacement tower VZ may be more open to doing so than they have been in the past. The part about diversifying infrastructure providers may be beneficial to some smaller players in the space like Uniti Group (UNIT) but I don’t think it will have a meaningful negative impact on the big tower players.

AT&T’s SVP of Global Supply Chain, Susan Johnson, expressed similar sentiments.

“We need more alternatives to the traditional tower leasing model with the large incumbents. It's not cost-effective or sustainable.”

With an expressed interest to disrupt the current rental model, it seems unlikely that the tower REITs will be able to continue to source new deals with the major US wireless carriers, or rather than newly soured deals will be at materially lower cap rates that are more reflective of a normal economic profit.

Finally, I think the future plans of VZ and T to rely more on building their own towers or using smaller tower companies is quite relevant. It makes economic sense for them to do this, so it is more than just a superficial goal. It is also quite achievable as the design of towers is not proprietary. Everyone has access to the same metals and the engineering design is already accessible.

With these warnings in mind, let us examine what the impact will be to the tower REITs.

Near term and long term impact

Given that this announcement only covers hundreds of new towers the near-term impact will be minimal. The medium-term impact will also be mitigated by the long remaining lease term of most of the tower REIT rental contracts. It is in the long-term that the difference will be felt.

I want to emphasize that while I think this is a serious problem for the tower REITs, it is not a short thesis. There will not be any bankruptcies resulting from this announcement and probably not even sever strain. However, I think it does represent an end of the era of outrageous profit margins. The tower business will continue to be viable and it will remain a low risk infrastructure play, but the cap rates will be reduced and the organic growth will be materially reduced. Tower REITs will go from rapid growth companies to slow and steady growth companies.

It makes one question whether the respective 24X 26X and 27X 2017 estimated FFO multiples of AMT, CCI and SBAC make sense. These multiples were possibly worth paying when these REITs had rapid growth outlooks, but now we would like to see a bit of a pullback before buying.

Relative impact

The most direct impact will be through exposure to T and VZ but it is also possible that T-Mobile and Sprint will follow suit. Below is a table of the tower REIT exposure to these tenants.

REIT T % of revenue Verizon T-Mobile Sprint Total AMT 16.0% 16.0% 8.0% 9.0% 49.0% CCI 26.0% 20.0% 23.0% 16.0% 85.0% SBAC 32.8% 19.1% 19.9% 18.7% 90.5%

Data from SNL Financial: SBAC’s numbers refer to the percentage of domestic leasing revenue which is about 85% of recurring revenue

As the most international company, AMT is the least exposed. That being said, a 49% exposure to tenants that publicly state they want to lower rental rates is a massive exposure. REITs will frequently drop 5% or more on bad news from tenants that make up less than 10% of revenue, yet the tower REITs are actually up on bad news from 50%+ tenants.

If I had shares, I would view this lack of market reaction as an opportunity to take gains and exit the position. I sold out of CCI around $102 so I missed some of the upside, but at these high trading multiples I would not want to fight the threats to the business model that are implied by the recent news.

Risk to sell thesis

With Vanguard changing the index which the VNQ tracks, tower REITs will be getting a capital infusion. AMT will become 6.1% of the VNQ and CCI will be 3.5%. SBAC will also get an allocation, but the exact amount is not yet announced. I anticipate it would be proportional to its market cap.

