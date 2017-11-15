A Closer Look At Enterprise Products Partners' Q3 2017 Results

EPD’s strategy to extend the petrochemical value chain sets it apart from other MLPs and will be tested once the PDH facility begins production in 4Q17.

TTM coverage ratios, while still relatively strong, are trending lower both on an as reported and sustainable basis.

Distribution growth has been outpacing DCF growth when measured on a per unit basis since 2Q14. EPD’s decision to cut in half the pace of distribution growth therefore makes sense.

Adjusted EBITDA was up 5.2% in 3Q17 vs. 3Q16 and up 2% on a per unit basis.

For the first time since 4Q14, EPD’s gross operating margin and Adjusted EBITDA increased in 1Q17 and 2Q17 vs. prior-year quarters; but for Hurricane Harvey, 3Q17 would also have increased.

This article focuses on some of the key facts and trends revealed by 3Q17 results reported by Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD).

EPD is a fully integrated midstream energy company aggregating domestic supply to service domestic and international customers through an integrated network of assets that includes:

Pipelines: ~49,300 miles of natural gas, natural gas liquids (“NGL”), crude oil, petrochemicals and refined products pipelines;

Storage: 260 million barrels (“MMBbls”) of NGL, petrochemical, refined products, and crude oil, and 14 billion cubic feet (“Bcf”) of natural gas storage capacity;

Processing: 25 natural gas processing plants; 22 fractionators; 10 condensate distillation facilities; and

Export Facilities: ethane, liquefied petroleum gases (“LPG”), polymer grade propylene (“PGP”), crude oil and refined products.

EPD is connected to major U.S. shale basins, to every U.S. ethylene cracker, to ~90% of refineries East of Rockies, and to 21 Gulf Coast PGP customers. Its breadth of operations provides a leg up in terms of offering customers services throughout the full value chain.

EPD uses gross operating margin, a non-GAAP financial measure, to evaluate performance of its business segments. This measure forms the basis of its internal financial reporting and is used by management in deciding how to allocate capital resources. The principal differences between gross operating margin and operating income are that the former excludes: a) depreciation, amortization and accretion expenses; b) impairment charges; c) gains and losses attributable to asset sales and insurance recoveries; and d) general and administrative costs. Another difference is that gross operating margin includes equity in income of unconsolidated affiliates. Gross operating margin is presented on a 100% basis before any allocation of earnings to non-controlling interests.

When measured on a per unit basis, gross operating margin in 3Q17 decreased 2% vs. 3Q16 (see Table 1, bearing in mind that the first and fourth calendar quarters typically generate stronger financial performance than the second and third quarters).

Table 1: Figures in $ Millions (except per unit amounts and % change). Source: company 10-Q, 10-K, 8-K filings and author estimates.

In 1Q17 and 2Q17, for the first time since the collapse of energy prices in 4Q14, EPD’s gross operating margin and Adjusted EBITDA increased vs. the prior-year quarters; but for the $35 million adverse effect of Hurricane Harvey, 3Q17 would also have shown improvement over the prior year period.

NGL Pipelines was the only segment exhibiting an increase in gross margins in 3Q17 vs. 3Q16. The contribution to gross operating margin by business segment is shown in Table 2:

Table 2: Figures in $ Millions (except per unit amounts and % change). Source: company 10-Q, 10-K, 8-K filings and author estimates.

Gross margin generated by the NGL Pipelines segment in 3Q17 was up 9.6% vs. 3Q16. Due to Hurricane Harvey, the $67.4 million increase was lower than expected by approximately $5.1 million. The improvement was principally driven by higher ethane loading volumes resulting from commencement of operations in September 2016 of the Morgan’s Point Ethane Export Terminal, higher ethane transportation volumes at the Houston Ship Channel Pipeline System, higher transportation volumes on other pipelines, and higher storage fees. Compared to 3Q16, pipeline transportation volumes were up 3.8%, marine terminal volumes were up 22.3%, equity NGL production volume was 43.1%, and NGL fractionation volumes were up 13.4%

Gross margin generated by the Crude Oil segment in 3Q17 was down 25.0% vs. 3Q17 (a decrease of $63.6 million), principally driven by “non-cash mark-to-market losses recognized in the third quarter of 2017 compared to mark-to-market gains recognized in the third quarter of 2016” (Form 10-Q 11/6/17). Other factors contributing to the decline included lower crude oil marine terminal volumes, higher maintenance and other operating costs, lower revenues attributable to shipper make-up rights, decreased producer drilling activity in the Eagle Ford Shale, and the effects of Hurricane Harvey. These were partially offset by increases in West Texas volumes (driven by increased producer drilling activity across the Permian Basin). Overall, crude oil transportation volumes increased 4.4% while crude oil marine terminal volumes decreased 13.1%.

Gross margin generated by the Natural Gas Pipelines segment in 3Q17 increased 4.4% vs. 3Q16 (a decrease of $7.8 million) on a 2.7% increase in volumes due to decreased producer drilling activity in the Eagle Ford and Barnett Shales. Factors contributing to the decline included lower firm capacity reservation revenues, higher taxes and other operating costs, and lower transportation fees. These were partially offset by higher gathering volumes and contributions from the East Texas natural gas pipeline assets acquired from Azure in April 2017.

Gross margin generated by the Petrochemicals & Refined Products segment in 3Q17 was up 0.4% vs. 3Q16 (an $0.8 million increase). Butane isomerization and octane enhancement operations generated higher gross margins on slightly lower volumes. Hurricane Harvey adversely affected Propylene fractionation and marine transportation gross margins.

Overall, EBITDA (earnings before interest, depreciation & amortization and income tax expense) was down 0.6% in 3Q17 vs. 3Q16 and down 3% on a per unit basis. Adjusted EBITDA was up 5.2% in 3Q17 vs. 3Q16 and up 2% on a per unit basis (see Table 3). The main components of the adjustments include distributions in excess of earnings from unconsolidated affiliates (+$10 million), adding back losses attributable to unrealized changes in the fair market value of derivative instruments (+$30 million), impairments and changes in the value of the Liquidity Option Agreement with Oiltanking Holding Americas, Inc. (together, +$19 million).

Table 3: Figures in $ Millions (except per unit amounts and % change). Source: company 10-Q, 10-K, 8-K filings and author estimates.

Distributable cash flow (“DCF”) and a comparison of DCF to distributions for the periods under review are presented in Table 4. The data excludes $1.53 billion of proceeds from the sale of the offshore business in 3Q15. Distribution growth has generally been outpacing DCF growth when both are measured on a per unit basis since 2Q14. EPD’s decision to cut in half the pace of distribution growth makes sense in this context.

Table 4: Figures in $ Millions (except % change). Source: company 10-Q, 10-K, 8-K filings and author estimates.

Increases in units outstanding (see Table 3) contributed to the declines in DCF per unit. On average, the number of units is up 3.8% in the trailing twelve months (“TTM”) ended 9/30/17.

DCF is one of the primary measures typically used by a midstream energy master limited partnership (“MLP”) to evaluate its operating results. Because there is no standard definition of DCF, each MLP can derive this metric as it sees fit: and because the definitions used indeed vary considerably, it is exceedingly difficult to compare across entities using this metric. Additionally, because the DCF definitions are usually complex, and because some of the items they typically include are non-sustainable, it is important (albeit quite difficult) to qualitatively assess DCF numbers reported by MLPs.

Table 5 presents the manner in which DCF is derived:

Table 5: Figures in $ Millions. Source: company 10-Q, 10-K, 8-K filings and author estimates.

Hurricane Harvey adversely affected results for 3Q17. “After adjusting for the estimated impact of Hurricane Harvey, net income attributable to limited partners for the third quarter of 2017 would have been $646 million” (EPD Form 8-K 11/2/17).

The generic reasons why DCF as reported by an MLP may differ from what I call sustainable DCF are reviewed in an article titled “Estimating sustainable DCF-why and how”. EPD’s definition of DCF and a comparison to definitions used by other MLPs are described in an article titled “Distributable Cash Flow”. For example, 3Q15 reported DCF included $1.53 billion of proceeds from the sale of the offshore business (see Table 5). But as readers of my prior articles are aware, I do not include proceeds from asset sales in my calculation of sustainable DCF.

A comparison between reported and sustainable DCF in 3Q17 vs. 3Q16 and the TTM ended 9/30/17 and 9/30/16 is presented in Table 6:

Table 6: Figures in $ Millions. Source: company 10-Q, 10-K, 8-K filings and author estimates.

Table 6 indicates the main factor causing variances between EPD’s reported and sustainable DCF is working capital fluctuations. DCF as reported ignores all changes in working capital, while I ignore cash generated by liquidating working capital (I consider it not sustainable) but deduct funds required for working capital (because they are not available for distributions).

DCF coverage is less robust in the TTM ended 9/30/17 than it was in the comparable prior year period:

Table 7: Figures in $ Millions, except ratios. Source: company 10-Q, 10-K, 8-K filings and author estimates.

Table 7 shows sustainable DCF in the TTM ended 9/30/17 was greater on an absolute basis vs. the prior year TTM, but was lower on a per unit basis. While TTM coverage ratios, whether measured on an as reported or sustainable basis, are still relatively strong, they appear to be trending lower. In the TTM ended 9/30/15, coverage ratios were 1.40 and 1.30 on a reported and sustainable basis, respectively; in the TTM ended 9/30/14, coverage ratios were 1.51 and 1.50 on a reported and sustainable basis, respectively. The downward trend reflects what is demonstrated in Table 4, namely that distribution growth is outpacing DCF.

Table 8 presents a simplified cash flow statement that nets certain items (e.g., acquisitions against dispositions, debt incurred vs. repaid) and separates cash generation from cash consumption in order to get a clear picture of how distributions have been funded:

Table 8: Figures in $ Millions. Source: company 10-Q, 10-K, 8-K filings and author estimates.

Table 8 indicates that in the TTM ended 9/30/17 and 9/30/16 EPD did not use cash raised from issuance of either equity or debt to fund distributions. Excess cash remaining after deducting maintenance capital expenditures and distributions from cash generated by operations totaled $431 million and $557 million, respectively. The excess serves as a cushion and reduces reliance on the issuance of additional partnership units or debt to fund expansion projects. But the cushion has been getting smaller; it was $819 million in the TTM ended 9/3015 and $1,262 million in the TTM ended 9/30/14. Again, this reflects what is demonstrated in Table 4, namely distribution growth outpacing DCF growth.

After two years of declines in Adjusted EBITDA and DCF, the latest TTM period ending 9/30/17 hopefully indicates a stabilization:

Table 9: Figures in $ Millions, except per unit amounts. Source: company 10-Q, 10-K, 8-K filings and author estimates

Despite projects totaling over $9 billion having been placed into service since 2014 ($0.3 billion in the first 9 months of 2017, $2.2 billion in 2016, $2.7 billion in 2015 and $4.1 billion in 2014), Adjusted EBITDA per unit and sustainable DCF per unit have contracted (see Table 9). This is largely due to an unfavorable pricing environment following the November 2014 decision by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries to defend its market share by maintaining (and in some cases increasing) its crude oil production levels rather than cutting production to balance global markets. West Texas Intermediate (“WTI”) crude oil prices declined from an average of $93 per barrel in 2014, to $49 per barrel in 2015 and further to $43 per barrel in 2016. Natural gas prices also experienced significant weakness as a result of excess domestic supplies and a warm winter in 2015-2016. They declined from an average of $4.43 per MMBtu in 2014, to $2.67 per MMBtu in 2015 and further to $2.46 per MMBtu in 2016.

The pricing environment improved in 2017. WTI increased to an average of $49.46 per barrel from January to September 2017 and the price of natural gas increased to an average of $3.17 per MMBtu in that period.

There are several other factors to consider when evaluating EPD:

Approximately $9.1 billion of organic growth projects are currently under construction and scheduled for completion by 2020, of which $4 billion is being placed into production in 4Q17 and $2.3 billion will be placed into production in 2018. EPD’s propane dehydrogenation (“PDH”) facility constitutes the bulk of the $4 billion being placed into production in 2017. It is expected to commence initial production of polymer grade propylene in 4Q17, but is about 2 years behind schedule and suffered cost overruns. It remains to be seen whether it is able to produce the returns typically achieved by EPD organic growth projects (an increase in EBITDA of about $125 million for every $1 billion placed in production once a project is fully operational).

When, as is increasingly occurring, ethylene is produced using ethane (rather than naphtha), far less propylene is produced. Propylene is used to manufacture a wider variety of products. In addition to plastics, it is used in the manufacture of paints, detergents, lubricants, foam insulation, and fibers. Similarly, using ethane to produce ethylene comes at a cost of decreased production of butylene and isobutylene. Butylene is used to produce lubricants, fuel additive, rubber and other products. Isobutylene is used as feedstock to manufacture lubricants and alkylate for gasoline blendstock, as well as methyl tertiary butyl ether for export. EPD’s PDH facility and the new isobutane dehydrogenation (“iBDH”) facility scheduled to commence production in 4Q19 will help meet market demand where traditional supplies have been reduced. EPD’s strategy to extend the petrochemical value chain sets it apart from other MLPs and, if successful, could meaningfully impact EBITDA. Additional information about propane dehydrogenation and EPD’s strategy is provided in a prior article.

EPD has reduced its distribution growth from increases of 0.50 cents per quarter to increases of 0.25 cents per quarter to enable funding the equity portion the organic growth capital program without reliance upon the equity capital markets. The goal of a self-funding equity model should be reached in 2019; needs for equity funding 2018 are expected to be “modest” (Earnings Call Transcript, 11/2/17).

Long-term debt over Adjusted EBITDA stood at 4.54x as of 9/30/17, up from 4.51x as of 9/30/16 and from 4.21x as of 9/30/15. These leverage levels are high by EPD’s own historical standards. Management expects the ratio to drop to between 3.5x and 4x as some large organic projects are placed into service and begin generating EBITDA.

I began investing in EPD in 2004, added to my position through 2012, and reduced it modestly in 2014 and again in October 2016. At the current price level, I am not considering further reductions.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EPD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.