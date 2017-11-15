Leoni AG's (LNNNF) CEO Dieter Bellé on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Leoni AG (OTC:LNNNF) Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call November 15, 2017 4:00 AM ET

Executives

Dieter Bellé - CEO & President

Karl Gadesmann - CFO

Analysts

Marc Tonn - Warburg Research

Florian Treisch - MainFirst Bank AG

Julian Radlinger - UBS Investment Bank

Jürgen Pieper - Metzler Equities

Christian Ludwig - Bankhaus Lampe KG

Christoph Laskawi - Deutsche Bank AG

Michael Raab - Kepler Cheuvreux

Operator

Good day and welcome to the LEONI AG Interim Report Quarters One to Three, 2017 Conference Call. Today's conference is being recorded. At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Dieter Belle, please go ahead, sir.

Dieter Bellé

Dear, ladies and gentlemen, welcome to today's conference call. During the next minutes, my colleague Karl Gadesmann and I will be presenting our 9 month 2017 results. I will start with a short introduction of the group's performance during the reporting period. After that, I'm going to walk you through the segment reporting. I will then hand over to Karl Gadesmann, who will elaborate our 9 month results. We will close our presentation with an update on LEONI's guidance for the current fiscal year. Following our presentation, we will be happy to answer your questions.

Highlights first to third quarter 2017; first, successful business trend maintained in the third quarter of 2017, consolidated sales up 10% to €3.6 billion from January through September. 9 month EBIT rises by nearly 1/3 after adjusting for exceptional items. Wiring system division books new orders worth €1.6 billion in the third quarter, of which almost €600 million for e-mobility. Full year guidance raised; 2017 increases in consolidated sales to about €4.8 billion and EBIT approximately €220 million.

Group key figures; during the first 9 months of fiscal year 2017, sales increased dynamically by almost 10% year-on-year. Reported EBIT more than tripled during the reporting period and came in at €183 million. Above all, our operating income development benefited from the improved performance of our wiring system division and the positive disposal effect associated with the sale of electrical appliance assemblies business in Q2. Adjusted for exceptional items such as PPA effects, positive disposal effects and insurance compensation, EBIT amounted to €163 million. Group sales performance, when taking a closer look to our sales, increased year-on-year, on Slide #3, you will see that LEONI's positive top line development was mainly driven by organic sales of almost 8%. In addition, we also benefited from a more favorable copper price, which added another 4 percentage points to our sales growth.

Let me now continue with the performance of our wiring systems division. Key figures; our wiring systems division outperformed our expectations and increased its external sales by 11.6% year-on-year to €2.2 billion. The wiring systems division has substantially improved its EBIT in the first 9 month of fiscal year 2017 from €27 million to €87 million. Along with the additional profit contribution from the increased sales, this was also a clearly positive reflection of the successful implemented measures to enhance performance.

Wiring system business highlights, the wiring systems division received important new orders worth of a total about -- of about €1.6 billion in the third quarter of 2017, including nearly €600 million for high-voltage cable harnesses that are used in electric cars. European carmaker that operates worldwide accounted for a large proportion of this amount. Amongst others, we were being commissioned to provide all the wiring for the company's new e-mobility platform.

At the International Motor Show in September, the wiring systems division presented solutions for data and energy management in cars. Here, our goal is to broaden our portfolio for innovative products and services within the sphere of the automotive megatrends, electromobility, connectivity and autonomous driving. We are also enhancing our expertise in the fields of electronics and software to enhance our position as a systems supplier. At the same time, we are forging ahead with digitalizing and automating production. While LEONI already produces partial cable harnesses and components fully automatically, further automation solutions such as collaborating robots are already in the piloting phase.

In August 2017, after just 10 months construction time, series production began at our new facility in Kolomyia in the western Ukraine. Production, our second plant in the Ukraine will comprise cable harnesses and wiring systems, which are mostly supplied to carmakers based in Europe.

Now some comments on the wire cable solutions division. Key figures; in the first 9 months of 2017, external sales of our wire cable solutions division rose by almost 7% to €1.4 billion. The division's top line was driven by organic growth in the automotive and industrial businesses and the rise in the copper price year-on-year. During the reporting period, there was strong worldwide demand especially for our standard and special cables for the automotive industry. Our business comprising cables and solutions for industrial applications also performed well. Here our infrastructure cables business stabilized during the third quarter. Only our business with petrochemical industry continued to fall short of expectations. In the first 9 month of 2017, when the wire cable solutions division's reported EBIT rose from €63 million to €91 million. The division benefited from the before-mentioned positive disposal effect. On the other hand, the corresponding profit contributions from the sold BGES were absent from May. Adjusted for the positive disposal effect and other items such as PPA, EBIT was up almost 4% year-on-year to €67 million. Wire and cable solution business highlights; order bookings of the wire and cable solutions division increased by more than 8% year-on-year to more than €1.4 billion in the first 3 quarters of 2017 driven by orders for automotive cables and solid demand for industrial cables.

At the beginning of September, our WCS division commissioned a new electron-beam acceleration line at our facility in Pune, India. Thanks to the electron-beam crosslinking, we can make high-performance cables that are, among other, more dimensionally stable when subjected to heat, more resistant to chemicals, solvents and temperature fluctuation as well as tougher and less susceptible to abrasion. In India, we supply these special cables mainly to customers in the highly dynamic solar and railway industries. With regards to digitalization, our product range, we made further highly promising progress. After developing initial, significant technical solutions in the field of intelligent cables, we are currently looking into having these products patented. So far my comments on the wire and cable solutions division, now I would like to hand over to Karl Gadesmann, who will elaborate on the financials.

Karl Gadesmann

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. A warm welcome also from my side. We have already heard from Dieter Belle that LEONI's top line grew dynamically in the first 9 months of the current fiscal year. Consolidated sales of LEONI grew by almost 10% to €3.63 billion, mainly driven by organic sales growth in the wiring systems division and the increased copper price. All our regions contributed positively to this development, at a rate of about 17% to €556 million, the gain was especially strong in Asia, mainly China here. Sales in the EMEA region rose by almost 9% to €2.51 billion and in the Americas they were up about 7% to €560 million.

Due mainly to the improvements in our wiring systems business, cost of sales rose at a slightly lower rate than business volume and thus increased by 9.2%. As a consequence, gross profit for the first 9 months of 2017 increased by more than 12% to €625 million. Our gross margin at group level improved from 16.8% last year to 17.2% in 2017. SG&A expenses increased by more than 6% year-on-year and came in at €384 million due mainly to higher project and IT expenses for performance improvement measures as well as for some costs incurred in 2017 in relation with the fraud case.

Spending on research and development was down by 1.8% to €98 million due to project phase related reasons. In the 9 month of 2017, other operating income and expenses was positive and came in at roughly €24 million. Above all, this reflected the positive disposal impact of roughly €25 million from the sale of our former Business Group Electric Appliance Assemblies, which was completed at the beginning of May this year. In addition, the €5 million insurance compensation associated with the fraud case, which was already recognized in Q1 2017 is also included in this figure. So roughly, we speak about €30 million special impact. Income from associated companies and joint ventures, which comprise the pro-rata earnings of our successful joint venture in Langfang in China, rose from €9 million to almost €17 million.

Consolidated earnings before interest and taxes were up from €49 million in 9 months 2016 to €183 million for the 9 months of fiscal year 2017. Correspondingly, the EBIT margin improved from 1.5 % to 5.0%. Adjusted for the impact of purchase price allocation, restructuring, the positive disposal effect and the insurance compensation, the adjusted EBIT rose from €124 million to €163 million. This is an increase of almost 32% year-on-year basis.

Our financial result including other investment income came to a negative balance of €19 million due to the increased borrowing requirements for the business expansion. The tax rate for the 9 months period on the report was 26.5%. Consolidated net income improved from €12 million last year to €121 million this year.

Group consolidated statement of financial position; when compared to the end of December 2016, LEONI group's balance sheet total grew by roughly 3% to €3.05 billion at the end of September. On the asset side, there was an increase in current assets by nearly 4% to €1.65 billion. The main reason was the expansion of our business which entitled increases in trade receivables as well as inventories. The increased price of copper further more impacted on the inventory side. Non-current assets accumulated by around 3% to €1.40 billion as a result mainly of our investments.

Group consolidated statement of financial position; on the equity and liability side, there were reclassifications between current and non-current financial liabilities because of the impending maturity of long-term loans. Due to this and due to the repayment upon maturity of the loan, non-current liabilities were down by 19% to €602 million while current liabilities were up by nearly 12% to €1.44 billion. There were in particular increases in current financial liabilities and then trade liabilities due to the growth of our business.

At the end of September, trade accounts payable came in at €879 million, an increase of around 14% when compared to the end of fiscal year 2016. Net financial liabilities amounted to €476 million on September 30, 2017 as opposed to €404 million at the end of 2016 and €438 million at the end of the first half of 2017. Due to the increase in net income, LEONI's group equity position grew by roughly 10% to €1.01 billion. Consequently, our equity ratio was 33.1% at the end of June -- at the end of September 2017.

Group consolidated statement of cash flows; LEONI group's cash flows from operating activities increased from negative €10 million to positive €86 million in the first 9 months of 2017. Our positive bottom line development was partly offset by a larger amount of funds tied in working capital for business related and copper price induced reasons. Our cash outflow for investments was €156 million, slightly above the previous year's number of €152 million. As a consequence, free cash flow was negative €69 million, following negative €162 million in the 9 months of 2016. This includes the positive cash in of €36 million from the disposal of business group electrical appliances. Total cash and cash equivalents amounted to roughly €93 million at the end of the first 9 months 2017. So far my comments on the financials, I would now give the word back to Dieter Belle.

Dieter Bellé

Thank you very much. Ladies and gentlemen, please allow me to say a few words on our performance for the remainder of the year. Based on our successful performance in the first 9 months of 2017, we have again raised our full year forecast. We now project an increase in consolidated sales to about €4.8 billion to which the increased price of copper will also contribute. Consolidated EBIT will increase to approximately €220 million in 2017, exceeding our previous forecast of between €190 million and €210 million. This further rise will be due mainly to additional profit contributions from the increased sales and to the operational improvements in the wiring systems division. On the other hand, however, there will be spending on various group-wide optimization and future oriented projects among other covering such areas of strategy, digitalization and IT.

Having said that, we are finished with our presentation about the 9 month results, the relevant business highlights and our guidance for fiscal year 2017. Before opening the lines for our Q&A session, please allow me to address some personal words. Since my last conference -- since this is my last conference call as CEO of LEONI AG, I would like to say thank you. Thank you for almost 2 decades of interesting discussions, pleasant conversations and successful cooperation. It has been a pleasure working with you. Now, I would like to ask you for your questions and comments.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. We can now take our first question from Marc Tonn from Warburg.

Marc Tonn

Just a few questions from my side. Firstly, starting with the organic growth in the wiring system division, which I think was very strong with about 15% in the third quarter alone. Perhaps you could give us some indication whether potentially not this being the run rate or the next quarters as well, but whether we should think about let's say higher single digit growth in this segment, also in the quarter perhaps that would be very helpful. Secondly, perhaps a bit a word on the guidance and appreciate that you lifted it and congratulations on the success but then principally it's now about let's say €40 million adjusted EBIT, which you are targeting for the fourth quarter, which would make Q4 the weakest quarter in terms of adjusted EBIT for this year. Is there anything negative we should already be aware of or is it just something for allowing for let's say, the unforeseen happening at year end in this regard. That would be very helpful to get some more insight on that and perhaps thirdly and lastly, very good order intake you once again recorded in the third quarter with book-to-bill remaining at above 2. Suppose a bit greedy there but is there already something you could mention for the fourth quarter?

Dieter Bellé

Okay, may I start with your last question, order intake, Q3, you are right, it was really a big order intake we could realize. We expect further more also interesting order intake for the fourth quarter also in term of electromobility business, we are optimistic that further interesting projects will come in. Regarding the organic growth in term of WSP, 15% you did mention for the third quarter, also for the fourth quarter, we are seeing a similar growth, quite good projection for the fourth quarter also.

Karl Gadesmann

Maybe just to add for the Q3 development, among others, LEONI, we had a very strong Q3 and better than expected. I mean some sources tells that the European production grew by almost 5%, and we clearly outperformed the market and we were able to gain market shares with our customers. And for the time being, I mean we do not -- we see a positive continuation of that trend. Regarding the guidance, your mathematics are right. I think the Q4, let's say in general and historically is a little bit difficult for us to predict what is the outcome. So, I think in the end, we see some chances that the number you mentioned can be exceeded for Q4. And very clearly here on this point, we do not see any negatives that we have already built into that guidance.

Marc Tonn

Thanks for that, thank you. And Mr. Belle also, thank you for the 20 years of discussions and cooperation at this stage.

Operator

Thank you. We can now take our next question from Florian Treisch from MainFirst.

Florian Treisch

Two questions from my side, but congratulation on your €600 million order intake for electric vehicles here. Can you maybe just add some color to that. Is that only for the high-voltage part of the wiring. Is it including also the kind of current wiring cables, is that having really decent -- positive impact on content per vehicle. You have so far mentioned like this 10% upside, trying to get a better feeling how we are progressing here? And the second part is on your result from associates, as you said, very strong Q3, above €7 million contribution. I think the run rate before was like €4.5 million. Is that driven by seasonality, one-off or simply a very strong underlying margin. If I remind right, it was €85 million revenues last year in Langfang though either you are kind of tripling your revenues or you have a high teens or even above margin here. Thank you.

Dieter Bellé

Okay, so maybe I'll start with the order intake of €600 million on e-mobility. First, we are very happy and proud that our customers have trust in the relationship and nominated us for that future business and clearly here, the way, we only reported on the e-mobility is that this number only includes the high-voltage portion. And due to the -- let's say further development of the e-mobility in total, we are investigating and might change this presentation from next year on because coming into that more growth of e-mobility, we will have a discussion on market shares of car lines and we get nominations for a car line, which includes of course the high-voltage harness, but this also includes the low-voltage harness.

So in future, we might have some more differentiated presentation on that, but to be clear, €600 million in Q3 intake was only high-voltage product side on that. And maybe to add something, I mean, you're following the e-mobility development of our European customers and 2017 clearly is a year where the major e-mobility platforms for future products went for nominations and that's why we are so happy to be a part of this. And clearly this trend in that dimension will not continue over the next business cycle in that dimension, yes and this most likely will start production 2020 onwards, that's just for clarification.

Karl Gadesmann

Regarding your question, the performance of the joint venture Langfang. We are benefiting the whole year from higher sales volume, better-than-budgeted, better than previous year. The demand we do expect for the fourth quarter is furthermore okay. So performance is better than budgeted and previous years. So also for the fourth quarter, we are expecting a quite good performance coming from the joint venture Langfang.

Operator

We can now take our next question from Julian Radlinger from UBS.

Julian Radlinger

This is Julian from UBS. Two questions from my side. Number one, could you just help us out understanding what the copper inventory revaluation impact was on EBIT in Q3 and maybe also for the full year. And then my second question, again on the very strong EV related order intake. How should we think about this €600 million in Q3 that you say a large part of it is related to one big platform of one of that European OEMs. Is that kind of a lifetime order number that's going to materialize over something like 5, 6 years. Can you give us an indication of maybe roughly how many vehicles or anything to better understand kind of over what time frame that's going to translate into sales, that would be really helpful. Thanks guys.

Dieter Bellé

Regarding the order intake, yes, the €600 million is for the whole lifetime. I think we will start with production in 2020, I would assume and then for period of the 6, 7 years.

Karl Gadesmann

Regarding your question on the copper price evaluation impact. I mean today, copper price is €5.85, quite high. We have seen the highest, almost touching €6 over the period. I mean the way how we account and evaluate is the moving average principle. So in a rising copper price environment, the inventory goes up, so some of our inventory increases based on copper price values in the end. When it comes to EBIT impact in a rising copper price environment, we have a slightly positive impact due to again we have inventories that due to the moving average at slightly lower in the beginning, but this turns over and we have seen in 2017, on the average performance of let's say 9 months €5.48 on the copper, which was almost close stable in Q3, and this is regarding 2016 increase of roughly €1, that's correct, but you know as inventories turns over the business cycle, the impact on the EBIT side is, of course, not increasing all the time. So there's a slightly positive impact, but again -- the evaluation is decreasing over the year.

Julian Radlinger

Okay, just maybe, just if you stick on that for just a second though. So it was explained to me that you have a copper inventory of something like 8 tons to 10,000 tons and the way to think about it, I think this was said in one of the previous conf calls was that, a €1 change in copper price will impact inventories by or would impact inventories by about €10 million. Would you just agree with that?

Karl Gadesmann

No. First of all, the increase or the inventory of copper is roughly €20 million. The value of the inventory of copper is roughly €20 million. So it's not €10.

Julian Radlinger

Euros.

Karl Gadesmann

No. €20 million is the value of the inventory in terms of copper.

Julian Radlinger

Got it. Okay.

Karl Gadesmann

€20 million, sorry, 20,000 tons. Not to disturb you, 20,000 tons is the volume of copper inventory.

Operator

We can now take our next question from Jurgen Pieper from Metzler.

Jürgen Pieper

So two quick questions, the first one is on the one earnings driver in 2017 obviously, you see the efficiency improvements by the measures you have taken in the past 2 years. So what kind of effect can we expect in 2018. Still is there some late effect of the measures. And secondly, in the wire and cable, certainly is not so much in the foreground right now, but its development is somehow stagnating in terms of earnings and margin improve -- the change. So are there any concrete plans to improve here from the around about 5% margin in 2018, '19 or is that okay as it is now?

Dieter Bellé

Okay, I'll maybe start with the performance improvement in the wiring systems. I mean, not to forget, that last years in that division, we were undergoing restructuring and reorganization program, which the impact, the positive impact we see in 2017, clearly operational performance, gross margins are on the right track here. And as we announced the full impact of the restructuring measures will be on hand 2018. So, from there, in addition a slightly positive impact for next year's performance and in general, our goal here is to improve continuously our performance.

On the wire and cable, I mean, the picture we see here that on the growth line, we sold business group the electrical appliances, which then has to be taken into account, there's some impact on the, not only top line, but of course on the EBIT line and here, we see again growth from the automotive cable and especially the special cables and the charging cables, which are nicely developing and as we already mentioned during the first half call, we saw some structural issues in the industry segments here, mainly infrastructure, petrochemical versus today, we see that the infrastructure, let's say has stabilized, but the petrochemical is still -- we do not see because this is mainly a project-related business and that's pretty much not visible for the next coming future. So it's a mix perspective here on the wire and cable, but clearly the automotive cable we will see nice growth in the future.

Operator

We can now take our next question from [indiscernible].

Unidentified Analyst

Akshaye Kakkar [ph], JPMorgan. My first question is again on the order book. Can you please tell us how are the e-mobility orders geographically distributed between China and Europe? Are you seeing a pickup in orders in Europe specifically? And my second question is on R&D with new projects ramping up and strong top line growth, do you expect R&D to go up in the coming quarters? Thank you.

Dieter Bellé

First of all, we do not let's say split the order book geographically. The order book we have today consists majority of European business, but also China business. And on the R&D question, the absolute numbers of R&D, we expect to go up in the next years. That's what we can say to this.

Karl Gadesmann

Percentage wise, it should be similar to the present situation.

Dieter Bellé

Yes, because, majority of our R&D of course is customer-related projects. So the proportion as such should be stable or increasing but the absolute amount will go up.

Operator

We can now take our next question from Christian Ludwig from Bankhaus Lampe.

Christian Ludwig

One, first question is on your Q4 guidance, is it fair to assume that the margins you see or shown in different divisions in Q3 that you're expecting something similar for Q4, [indiscernible]. The second question is also on the free cash flow. Could you give us is a little bit more details on what to expect, you said, you continue to say more or a positive free cash flow, but are we talking just barely positive or do you think you'll be able to show a double digit million figure here? Thank you.

Karl Gadesmann

For 2017, on the cash flow. I mean this was the most challenging item here because you are aware that on the CapEx side, we have started the ramping up of the production plant in Roth which is project over 3 years roughly and this, only -- this project in 2017 has an impact of roughly €35 million to €40 million what we see. So, this is by all fairness I think has to be accounted maybe separately here. So reaching our target and guidance of €250 million CapEx we see challenging but reachable as of today. And again with the Q4 guidance, we said this is approximately EBIT in total €220 million for the full year and as it says it's approximately, it could be slightly above where we see some chances to reach there.

Christian Ludwig

But if you would exceed your guidance, would it be rather with the wiring systems or with the wire and cable solutions division?

Dieter Bellé

I think it's too early to tell this.

Karl Gadesmann

This would be good to know today.

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. We can now take our next question from Christoph Laskawi from Deutsche Bank.

Christoph Laskawi

Christoph Laskawi, Deutsche. Thank you for taking my question. The first one would be on the wiring systems division. If we strip out the very strong equity result, we get to see that the underlying margin is more around 2% roughly, which is the lowest margin we've seen throughout the year despite this strong organic growth. I was just wondering could you elaborate on why this is coming down a bit. Is there any specific reason and how should we think about that going forward? And then on wire and cable solutions, you managed to turn around the organic growth quite impressively. Is that a Q3 specific impact or do you see good momentum into Q4, you just elaborated infrastructure is actually improving, how should we think about that in the future? And then on the de-consolidation effect, wire and cable solutions, how much EBIT did you de-consolidate in Q3? Could you give us a number there please? Thanks.

Karl Gadesmann

Okay. First of all, you mentioned the margin development in Q3 in wiring systems, which came in at reported 3.2% adjusted 3.4%. I mean, historically, Q3 is almost the weakest Q in the total year and that reflected here in the margin side for many reasons.

Dieter Bellé

And additional, we can see in the third quarter, sales was below average of the first two quarters. More than €757 million and €755 million was the average in the first two quarters. This will have also an impact on the margin in the third quarter.

Karl Gadesmann

With the organic growth in the WCS division, as reported in Q3, we have this positive organic growth, whereas in the Q, on the first half, we reported only the de-consolidating effect there. So this I think is a better and transparent presentation now. So we adjusted it slightly.

Dieter Bellé

Yes, because if we look at the numbers, here you see in the wire and cable negative de-consolidation impact, right?

Christoph Laskawi

So it's basically just an accounting change, and if you--

Karl Gadesmann

This is not an accounting -- sorry, it's just a matter of presentation. In the presentation right now, you can clearly see what is the organic growth of the remaining business.

Christoph Laskawi

Yes and I think that's actually good transparency that you provide there. Question would be, if you would have reported in the same way post H1, would you have seen positive organic growth in the first half as well.

Dieter Bellé

Yes, in the first half, we had also positive growth from the automotive business mainly, automotive cable business.

Christoph Laskawi

And on the de-consolidation of EBIT. Could you just--

Dieter Bellé

Yes, you should -- EBIT also -- you should add a positive impact of €3 million in total for the third quarter of ES. €2 million in the third quarter roughly.

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. We can now take our next question from Michael Raab from Kepler Cheuvreux.

Michael Raab

I'm Mike Raab, Kepler Cheuvreux. Actually, before I am getting to my question, Mr. Belle, let me wish you all the best for the future and thank you for the interesting conversations we had in the past. As far as my last question to you is concerned, could you please give us a bit of a feeling for what profitability you attach to the €600 million order intake that you're talking about is having in electromobility. Would you expect the profitability of that product to be in line with the conventional product? Would you think it's higher or lower? Thank you.

Dieter Bellé

First of all, I mean, in tradition with our guidance, we do not give guidance or information about profitability of a single order, but what we can say in general here is that we expect the profitability of the high-voltage business at a minimum of that what we see in the, let's say, low-voltage business will slightly chances for increases, but to be fair, competition is strong here and that will not be an extremely different margin situation on the high-voltage.

Operator

We can now take a follow-up question from Julian Radlinger from UBS.

Julian Radlinger

Just very shortly, because I wasn't sure understood that correctly. The de-consolidation of EBIT in wiring and cable, you said around €2 million. Did you de-consolidate €2 million, a positive €2 million EBIT result or a €2 million loss. I wasn't sure which one it was?

Dieter Bellé

€2 million positive.

Julian Radlinger

Okay, perfect.

Karl Gadesmann

If we wouldn't have sold it, our EBIT would be better by around €2 million in the third quarter. This was the message.

Julian Radlinger

There we go. That makes sense. Thanks a lot guys.

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. We have no further questions in the queue. At this time, gentleman, I like to hand the call over to you for any additional or closing remarks.

Dieter Bellé

Okay, ladies and gentlemen, thank you very much for your attention. We are looking forward to talking to you again. If you have any further questions, please do not hesitate to get in touch with our Investor Relations team. Thank you again and have a nice day and all the best.

Operator

Thank you. That will conclude today's conference call. Thank you for your participation, ladies and gentlemen. You may now disconnect.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.