Energous: Prediction, Estimate Changes, FCC Decision Looming

Before I jump in to updates on my model and new information presented by Energous (WATT), I want to get a new prediction of mine in writing: Energous' WattUp wireless charging will be in the 2019 Apple (AAPL) iPhone. I have to mention that this is my opinion - there are zero reports that this is happening. There is no word from either company, Apple or Energous, that there is merely a relationship. With that disclosure out of the way, the reason I believe this is from my read-through of a statement made by the Energous CEO on the 3Q17 conference call, coupled with the detailed Mosaic that I created for a previous article that illustrates some of the reasons I believe Apple is the unnamed tier-1 partner.

Prior Mosaic:

The statement I refer to is from the Energous CEO on the 3Q17 conference call. It came after a question from an analyst, Andrew Uerkwitz of Oppenheimer, in regards to a newly announced relationship with a top ten consumer electronics company:

Andrew Uerkwitz First question, Steve, you mentioned this new Tier-1 does not have first-mover advantage on any product lines. If I recall correctly, your first Tier-1 customer does have first-mover advantage on certain products. So, when you mentioned that there's a chance that by the end of 2018, both could be shipping, is that correct assumption that there would be different product categories? Stephen Rizzone, CEO That is a safe assumption. I would make one correction also, though. I think that there's a likelihood that one of these customers will be shipping in the latter part of '18. I would think that there's a higher probability that the second will be in '19.

Couple the analyst Q&A comment with something that the CEO said earlier in the conference call:

"Considerable focus is also on 2 new partners who can, potentially, be very instrumental in our projections of a significant ramp in revenues in the second half of 2018. Both of these partners are top-tier consumer electronics companies with a global presence and high-volume products. One is one of the top 10 consumer electronics companies in the world based on worldwide sales. This is the second top 10 consumer electronic company with whom we have a very active engagement. Current launch dates for both opportunities for first shipments to consumers are in the latter part of 2018."

Simple process of elimination means the existing tier-1's products will hit market in 2019 (with the newly announced top-tier partner in 2018).

As a reminder, this prediction is dependent upon FCC approval for WattUp wireless charging.

Moving on to 3Q17 results, commentary, outlook, and changes to my model:

The Energous' team continues to execute, growing the customer funnel and inching closer to the FCC approval finish-line for long-range wireless charging. The 3Q17 update was filled with useful information, enough to revise my model from my prior article. It is important to note that Energous has not given any guidance of their own - they explain the reason:

"Although we expect chip shipments to increase in volume in the first quarter of fiscal 2018, predicting volumes ranges and associated revenue conditions surrounding initial shipments through our partner, Dialog, at this stage, is a challenge."

The estimates in my model are gathered from statements made by the Company, mostly the CEO. The estimates are merely a starting point and are sure to change, drastically. With that, here is the updated model and a link to download the excel sheet:

WATT Model 11.2017

What changed - and the reason:

3Q chip sale estimates were moved to 4Q17 - chips shipped in October. ASP moved to $1.00 from $1.50 for 4Q17- CEO statements about minimal revenue from chips shipped in October: "the amount of revenue is not significant from a financial perspective, as a systems-based established semiconductor company, this is a very important milestone, as it represents the most critical step in the transition from a development-stage company to a commercial-stage company." Operating cash flow loss ((EBITDA)) was moved down by ~ $700,000 per quarter - from an unexpected spending decline. Shares outstanding now assume financing/strategic-partner investment in 1Q18, moving from 2Q18 - Energous will most likely need one more round of funding for general operations prior to cash flow break-even. My base case is another strategic investment from a partner after FCC decision. I think the most likely source is a third round from Dialog Semiconductor, perhaps coupled with another Energous customer/partner. All signs are pointing to an FCC decision this year/1Q18. However, as with all things government, delays are not just likely, they are anticipated. It wouldn't be surprising if an FCC decision gets pushed back to 1Q/2Q of 2018 - hopefully I am wrong. Increase number of chips sold in 4Q18 by 500,000 - positive read-through of potential revenue from two new relationships, discussed in the subsequent section below. Adding a new column next to 4Q19 that shows estimates inclusive of an iPhone with WattUp per my prediction.

Next, there was an unusually high amount of positive commentary revolving around demand and future sales opportunities:

Steve Rizzone, CEO, quotes for revenue outlook:

We would not be in a position to talk to top-tier companies, I don't believe, with the kind of ramp they're considering, if we did not have a solid supply chain capability. And of course, that is brought just through Dialog." Considerable focus is also on 2 new partners who can, potentially, very - be very instrumental in our projections of a significant ramp in revenues in the second half of 2018. Both of these partners are top-tier consumer electronics companies with a global presence and high-volume products. One is one of the top 10 consumer electronics companies in the world based on worldwide sales. This is the second top 10 consumer electronic company with whom we have a very active engagement. Additional customers reach production status in the coming weeks and months. Customer funnel continues to expand to the point where our customer engineering team is saturated with proof of concept and product projects. We have limited further expansion of our funnel to just top-tier companies from the Dialog portfolio of customers. To be clear, Energous continues to have more companies interested in the WattUp technology than we can support. Focus is on a select number of top-tier opportunities capable of completing internal product cycles in time to be able to ship mass quantities of chipsets in the second half of 2018, supporting a significant revenue ramp. This is the revenue inflection point. Our top opportunities with extended product cycles will mature in 2019, coupled with the benefit of full year shipments from all of our 2018 shipping customers and the continued expansion of our customer funnel, resulting in an ever-increasing number of customers buying chipsets and shipping WattUp-enabled products. This is lift-off. As noted in Dialog's recent quarterly calls, they are seeing tremendous interest in the WattUp RF-based wireless power solution. At the upcoming CES show in Las Vegas, Energous will have a significant presence in the Dialog semiconductor technology suite where we will be demonstrating the very latest WattUp technology. Also, as a board member company at the AirFuel Alliance, Energous will be demonstrating in the AirFuel booth on the trade show floor. In addition to these 2 spaces, we believe a number of WattUp-enabled products from our partners will be announced and demoed in their perspective booths and suites at the show.

Earlier, I noted how there are likely to be drastic changes to my model. The statements I just listed above about demand/sales lead me to believe drastic changes that will be made to my model are to the upside. I think I have been overly conservative for longer-term revenue estimates and they will be revised much higher, especially in late 2018 and all of 2019.

FCC update:

Before reviewing the update, I want to review what I referenced in a prior article: I view Energous like a small biotech company, one that has a single, very powerful drug in the pipeline. While there is an incredible amount of risk with a company that has one drug, I do not believe the market is correctly pricing the potential reward of FCC (FDA?) approval when compared to similar companies, especially given Energous' current supply chain relationships and customer funnel, including two of the top ten consumer electronics companies in the world. For example, let's compare Energous to five different mid-cap biotech companies that currently have zero sales. The difference in valuation is unbelievable. Undoubtedly, these companies should be trading at a higher premium than Energous due to higher cash balances, pipeline diversification benefits, and higher margins (there are basically 100% gross margins on drugs when approved). However, I don't believe Energous should be trading at a massive discount to these five companies, given Energous' total addressable market is much larger than any of the potential drugs' respective market. Take a look at market cap vs. 2020 revenue estimates. The table shows the vast difference in valuation. Premium/Discount = Market Cap/2020 Rev Est. Estimates per Factset.





Without making a prediction, either way, on the upcoming FCC decision, the risk reward presented by an investment in Energous continues to be second to none, given the shareholder value a positive FCC decision could unlock. Energous should currently have a valuation closer to the referenced biotech companies, again due to the supply chain and customer funnel. However, a negative decision by the FCC could likely send the shares to zero over time. But, with FCC approval, Energous should trade at least halfway to the valuation of these biotech companies (simply assuming ~50% gross margins vs. biotech's 100%). Further, a positive FCC decision will significantly increase longer-term revenue estimates going out 12-24 months, which should begin to be discounted into shares. As referenced in my first article, linked earlier, this presents a unique opportunity in longer-term, out of the money options - be careful because an investment in out of the money call options risks total loss of your investment, which is highly likely if the FCC denies Energous.

With that, here are the highlights from the Company around FCC approval:

"The FCC reviewed the certification document as a novel or new application of previous testing methods. Because the certification will set a precedent, the FCC is being very thorough in their review to ensure that not only this certification, but any future certifications, comply fully with all the current regulatory requirements. As a result, the agency requested some additional tests, explanations and clarifications." "Energous performed these additional tests and developed responses to the requests for explanations and clarifications. Our test data, once again, shows that our device complies with current regulatory limits. The new test data, along with the requested explanations and clarifications, was compiled into a new certification document, which has been submitted to the FCC and is under review." "The request for additional testing and clarifications has impacted the timing of the certification. However, we remain confident that we will receive notification of certification likely before the end of this year." "Energous will make an announcement and answer questions on this widely anticipated ground-breaking and history-making milestone." There might be some sales guidance from Energous on the next call, pending approval: Per the CFO's comment:

"Echoing Steve's comments, we remain very confident in our commercial and regulatory outlook and look forward to reporting on our progress and the introduction of WattUp next-generation-enabled devices by our customers at our next earnings call."

I will continue to update my model as relevant information becomes available. Thanks for reading.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WATT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.