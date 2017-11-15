U.S. Inflation Rose 0.1% In October, Hitting Expected Number

Non-seasonally adjusted inflation declined slightly in October, which will cause a slight drop in TIPS principal balances in December.

Both the headline and core inflation numbers matched the consensus estimates, so no surprises in today's numbers.

The Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers rose 0.1% in October on a seasonally adjusted basis, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Over the last 12 months, 'headline' inflation rose 2.0%.

The October number was in line with the consensus estimate of 0.1%, which should mean today's report will have minimal effects on the stock and bond markets. It also means - probably - that the Federal Reserve will move ahead with a long-planned hike in short-term interest rates in December.

A big factor in the October number was declining energy prices, which held down overall inflation. Gasoline prices fell 2.4% in the month and the energy index was down 1.0%. Those declines balanced off increases in costs of used cars and trucks (0.7%), shelter (0.3%) and medical care services (0.3%). Food prices were unchanged in the month.

Core inflation, which removes energy and food from the index, increased 0.2% in October and is now up 1.8% over the last 12 months. This also matched the consensus estimate and indicates moderate inflation, still below the Federal Reserve's 2.0% target. Here are the 12-month trends for all-items and core inflation, showing that core inflation has been stable recently even as overall prices were rising after hurricane-related disruption of the energy markets:

What this means for TIPS and I Bonds. Holders of Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities and U.S. Series I Savings Bonds are also interested in non-seasonally adjusted inflation, which is used to adjust the principal balances of TIPS and set future interest rates for I Bonds.

For October, the inflation index was set at 246.663, down 0.06% from September's 246.819. This means that principal balances for TIPS will slightly decline in December. Here are the new December inflation indexes for all Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities.

For I Bonds, the October inflation number is the first of a six-month series that will set a new variable rate, which will go into effect on May 1. In recent months, non-seasonally adjusted inflation had been running a bit higher than the seasonally adjusted numbers. These balance out over 12 months. Here are the inflation numbers over the last seven months:

What this means for future interest rates. Today's numbers indicate moderate inflation, with the all-items and core indexes hitting the consensus estimate. No surprises. Will this have any effect on the Federal Reserve's plan to increase short-term interest rates in December? Probably not. Backing off on that increase could send a negative message to the markets.

This is from the Wall Street Journal's inflation report:

At their September meeting, Fed officials penciled in a rate increase later this year, but some policy makers have expressed concerns about persistently soft inflation. "While I'm still holding to the view that the recent weakness largely reflects idiosyncratic noise, I'll be watching the next few inflation reports closely for signs of a pickup," Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic said Tuesday. He said he is inclined to support a rate increase in December.

The Federal Reserve's final meeting of the year is set for December 12-13.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.