The Case Of The Missing Tesla Model 3 Units: Found In A Los Angeles Garage

At a minimum, this scoop solves at least part of the “missing Model 3 VIN” dilemma facing Tesla analysts in recent days. Also takes element of surprise out of Thursday.

Alternative explanation: The cars are stored there awaiting mechanical swap-out of some sort. Less likely, in my estimation.

A big electric semi truck pulling a couple of trailers filled with Model 3 cars: It should be an obvious prop, and it has great visual effect.

This is a 10-mile drive from Tesla’s Thursday evening semi truck event. You don’t need much imagination to see how these cars could be used there.

Someone walks into a random Los Angeles garage and finds anywhere from 30 or so Model 3 units, and up (could be many, many more).

In the last six weeks, I have published several articles about how observing Tesla's (TSLA) VIN numbers found on "cars parked on the street" were a leading indicator behind Tesla's massive Model 3 sales shortfall thus far. These are sales through the end of October, courtesy of Insideevs: here.

US sales 2017 Tesla Model 3 Chevrolet Bolt EV ratio July 30 1971 66 August 75 2107 28 September 115 2632 23 October 145 2781 19

As you can see in the table above, Tesla's Model 3 deliveries have been abysmal through October, numbering only 367 units and lagging vastly behind its chief competitor, the Chevrolet (GM) Bolt EV. Tesla has been narrowing the gap, but in the most recent month, the Bolt EV still outsold the Model 3 to the tune of 19:1.

One if the issues that had puzzled analysts in the last week was the wide span of VIN numbers having been observed in the wild, but with very little "liquidity" between those spread-out numbers. Until Tuesday afternoon, November 14, we had seen VINs in the wild up to 1090, but only eight units ranging from VIN number 539 to VIN number 1090, all between November 3 and 12.

Well, that's quite a spread - from 539 to 1090, but only having seen eight of them in ten days. Some people speculated that Tesla had been skipping a lot of VINs. Something wasn't quite right.

Well, now we know at least one part of the puzzle: Some of these Model 3 units - seemingly at least 30 or so, but potentially many more - are sitting in a garage in Los Angeles. These photos emerged on Tuesday afternoon: here. This guy posted them: here.

It's hard to tell from the photos how many Model 3 units there are in this garage. You can look at the pictures yourself and estimate. It looks like at least approximately 30 to me, but we can't see what we can't see in the photos. It could be, in theory, hundreds. By the time you read this article, we may know more, as photographers are in hot pursuit as I am typing this at the end of Tuesday afternoon.

It appears that this garage is the Playa Vista garage located 10 miles from where Tesla will have its Thursday evening truck event. It really ought not take a rocket scientist to figure out what is most likely going on here.

These Model 3 units wouldn't be sitting around at some random garage in Los Angeles collecting dust just because Tesla thought that the employees who are the owners-to-be shouldn't start to Beta-test them as soon as possible. Clearly not!

The only other reasonable explanation is that these cars are somehow defective and are sitting there awaiting some part(s) that need to be exchanged before they can be delivered. That is plausible, but in my opinion less likely than what seems like the obvious explanation: They are part of the Thursday evening truck event just a short drive down the road.

One can use some basic imagination to understand what Tesla will do with these Model 3 units at this event. A semi truck event naturally lends itself to having the trucks pull one or a few trailers of Model 3 units, which is a "large" thing to do and therefore "impressive" in and of itself. It also gives the impression that Model 3 production is now "cranking" and that -- wink, wink, nod, nod - Tesla's Model 3 deliveries should be ramping strongly in December.

Without actually saying any number, this would be a clever way for Tesla to pump up the value of the stock, ahead of any equity offering it must do sooner rather than later. If in the end December only turns out to yield somewhere around 1,000 Model 3 cars sold - let alone a number less than half of that - Tesla could always say that the truck event never listed even an approximate number. It was only the people who saw the event who "thought" that the trucks full of Model 3 cars meant that they thought December was going to be big. But Tesla never actually gave a number at the event.

Hint, hint, wink, wink.

It's a way to front-load the expectations, without being able to be pinned down if reality falls short of such December expectations. The human being is very visual in his impressions.

All that said, Tesla said already on the November 1 earnings call that we should expect thousands of Model 3 units in December. But that was two weeks ago! And it was 18 months ago that it guided to 100,000 to 200,000 Model 3 units for the second half of 2017. All forgotten now, apparently.

In the end, what does this mean?

Well, there is nothing 100% certain here. This is only a piece of the giant puzzle that is the Model 3 production and delivery ramp. We do not know the circumstance, quality or other preparedness of these Model 3 units - whether 30 or 300 of them. This find in a Los Angeles garage does not solve the whole puzzle.

So what is it? Well, it is a bit of intrigue. What we have just witnessed is not a normal thing, in the normal course of business. I'm arguing that it points to being part of the semi truck event. That seems likely, but it's not 100% certain.

So what? What's the big deal if it's part of the semi truck event?

For starters, it takes the element of surprise out from the semi truck event. Now we (think) we know what to expect, which we didn't a few hours ago. Secondly, it does solve at least part of the "missing VIN numbers" mystery. Some of those units between 531 and 1090 were apparently hanging out, collecting dust, in a random Los Angeles garage. Ah, the weirdness.

Conclusion: Inconclusive

This is not necessarily bullish nor bearish. It might turn out to be either, once we learn the other pieces of the puzzle. By the time you read this article, such additional pieces may have emerged. So we will all have to stay tuned.

But at least one moment of surprise from Thursday evening's event now looks to have been scooped.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: At the time of submitting this article for publication, the author was short TSLA. However, positions can change at any time. The author regularly attends press conferences, new vehicle launches and equivalent, hosted by most major automakers. GM hosted product intro events.