PCM: Recent Drop Not A Surprise

Main Thesis

The purpose of this article is to explain why the PCM Fund (NYSE:PCM) is not an attractive investment option at current levels. I will look at recent fund performance, current holdings and allocation, and trends in the market to articulate why investors would be wise to wait for a better opportunity to initiate positions in the fund.

Background

First, a little about PCM. PCM is a closed end fund whose investment objective is to seek high current income by investing in a portfolio comprised primarily of commercial mortgage-backed securities. Currently, the fund is trading at $11.57/share and pays a monthly distribution of $.08/share, which translates to an annual yield of 8.30%. In 2017, PCM has performed strongly, giving investors a total return around 23%, which is inclusive of both market price gains and distributions. I covered the fund a few months ago, and advised investors to be cautious with the fund as I was anticipating a pullback. Clearly, I was too early on my conclusion, as the fund has returned about 7% since that time. However, my concern that the fund was getting a bit too pricey is starting to come to fruition as the fund dropped over 4% on 11/13. Such a large drop is uncharacteristic of the fund, so I wanted to re-evaluate it to see if this drop is a warning of further pain to come, or if the year-long gains will continue. At this point, I have to reiterate my caution for the fund, and will explain why below.

Premium, Leverage, and Duration Are All Concerns

While investors should certainly be happy with PCM's share price gains, it has come at a cost. Notably, PCM's premium to net asset value (NAV) has gotten well above its historical norm. It is currently clocking in at over 16%. While it should be down to around 12% after today's (11/13) drop is taken in to account, this is still a high premium. It currently has the third highest premium of all the Pimco closed end funds (CEFs), which tells me the fund is over-priced on both absolute and relative terms. In fact, the majority of Pimco's CEFs trade at either single digit premiums, or discounts, so the potential for new money to pour into this fund at this valuation seems unlikely. It is also important to consider that the fund spent the first half of the year trading at a single digit premium and only recently has it seen sustained trading at these double digit premiums. Again, while the fund's performance partially justifies paying up for the fund, I believe that eventually it will revert back to its historical norm as most Pimco CEFs usually do, so investors should prepare now.

Another risk is the fund uses a high amount of leverage, over 42%, to achieve its results. While leverage has undoubtedly been one of the reasons for the fund's success, it is important to recognize the risks involved. Leverage is essentially borrowing by the fund's managers. During periods of low rates, the fund will borrow to use the extra funding to buy longer term securities at higher rates. This compounds returns and allows funds like PCM to pay their high yields. The problem is when rates rise, the leverage can have the reverse effect and compound losses. At over 42% leverage, PCM is very susceptible to this risk. And rates are almost certainly going up short-term. According to CME Group, which tracks the futures market for investor sentiment on interest rate movements, there is a 100% chance of a Fed interest rate hike next month, which includes a 3% chance of a .50 basis points rise (as opposed to the standard .25 basis points increase). While the outlook for 2018 is mixed, there is a 50% chance of another hike by March 2018. This is by no means a sure thing, but it does mean that rates are going up near-term, and if they continue to rise in the new year, PCM will almost certainly face some pressure.

Expanding further on the interest rate discussion, PCM's leverage-adjusted effective duration of over 4 years makes the fund susceptible to rising rates in another way. This is because the fund is primarily invested in intermediate and long-term debt. In a rising rate environment, funds with shorter-term durations should outperform because as the debt matures sooner, the proceeds are able to be re-invested at the prevailing (higher) rates. Again, this assumes rates will go up, but investors are very confident the next move will be higher in a month's time. A positive point is PCM has about one-third of its investment in assets with maturities of 1 year or less, which means a good portion of its debt will be re-invested in the short-term. However, the bulk of the debt is still geared towards longer-terms, and that could pose a challenge going forward.

NAV - The Bright Spot

Of course, avoiding PCM has potential costs of its own. While I pointed out some of the risks the fund faces, overall returns for the year have been strong, and there is no reason this could not continue into the new year. Of note, the fund's NAV has been rising steadily, and has seen impressive gains in 2017. This is important because it means the fund's underlying assets are rising in value and gives investors confidence. It also provides another way for the fund to return income to investor, as well as decreasing the premium the fund trades at, all other things being equal. To illustrate, when the trading year started, PCM's NAV was $9.63/share. It now sits at $10.39/share, representing a year-to-date increase of almost 8%. This is an impressive gain, and if the NAV continues higher it could help bring the premium back to single digits. The problem is the share price is accelerating at a faster pace, which is why the premium is so out of whack. I say "problem", this is not a problem for current investors as they are reaping the gains, but it highlights a risk for new investors because there is no guarantee that trend will continue.

Bottom line

PCM has had a great 2017, and with lingering low interest rates and a rising NAV, it's easy to see why investors were drawn to the high-yield the fund offers. PCM also beats out comparable Pimco funds by having strong UNII figures, with positive undistributed net investment income and a distribution coverage ratio over 90%. Coupled with the rising NAV gains, it's easy to conclude PCN's distribution is safe, which is always an important consideration for Pimco CEFs. The problem is the fund's share price has gotten away from itself, rewarding current investors but setting new money up for a risky proposition. While some Pimco CEFs are notorious for trading at above-average premiums, PCM is not one of those funds, and regularly trades at low single digit premiums. With some interest rate risk on the horizon, I expect PCM to revert back to its normal trading range, which would mean a pullback of at least 5% from the current share price. Therefore, while I think the underlying holdings of the fund are strong, I would caution investors away from initiating new positions at this time, and to wait for a better opportunity to present itself.