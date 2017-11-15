Barratt Developments' (BTDPF) CEO David Thomas on Trading Update Conference Call Transcript

Barratt Developments Plc. (OTCPK:BTDPF) Trading Update Conference Call November 15, 2017 3:30 AM ET

David Thomas

Thank you and good morning everyone and thanks very much for dialing in. As usual I have Jessica with me. Today we're updating on trading for the period from the 1st of July to the 12th of November. I think first of all an overview to see that market conditions remain good and we have delivered a strong performance. We're seeing good consumer demand and also see a continuation in terms of good mortgage availability. Are sales rate has been strong and is in line with a strong comparative last year.

Our forward sales position is very encouraging and including joint ventures forward sales totaled almost 2.9 billion up over 8% compared to last year. Operationally the business is performing well. Excuse me, and we continue to lead on construction excellence. We have maintained our five star status for the eighth year in a row and our site managers won more NHBC Pride in the Job Awards than any other house builder for the 13th consecutive year.

So let me just give you a little bit more detail. Our net private reservations per average week were marginally up in the year at 268. Net private reservations per active outlet per average week were in line with last year at 0.74. We launched 79 developments in the period and we operated from an average of 373 sites over the period compared to 370 average in the prior year.

Moving on to the land market, we see that the market continues to be very attractive. As a result of this we've approved 9500 plots of operational lands for purchase during the period. We expect to approve over 20,000 plots in the full year and we expect to continue to target an owned land bank of around 3.5 years. So looking forward we remain positive in outlook and the group has made a strong start to the year and we are confident of delivering a good operational and financial performance for FY 2018.

We remain focused on driving operational improvements through the business as well as delivering modest growth in wholly owned completions. We are very proud of the quality of our homes and our high levels of customer service both of which are key to our success and we remain committed to these. The strong performance and cash generation of the business is reflected in our dividend payments. The total dividend payments for the year will be 421 million. We expect to return around 1.4 billion to shareholders over the four years to November 2018.

Our business is performing well and we are operating in a supportive market environment. Jessica and I will now be very happy to take questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. We will take our first question from Andy Murphy from BOAML. Please go ahead.

Andy Murphy

Good morning David, good morning Jessica. I have got three questions if I might. Just on the private sales in the forward order book, just wondering it looks like the average sales price is up 1%, just wondering whether you could give us a steer on that as to whether that's mix or market driven and whether there's any change in the point at which you take a forward sales? Secondly on the service rate as it relates to those an 0.74 so wondering whether you could talk us through whether there has been any change over the period as it looks by that the growth that you had in the second half of last year might have come out of the market, just wondering what the 0.74 is going to be a natural level or whether there is anything you can perhaps help us out on that? And then finally on the land purchases, the 20,000 is quite a quite a tick up of course. Does that represents some catch up or is that kind of a signal of intent?

David Thomas

Andy, hi, good morning. So, subject to any coughing I may do, Jessica will just talk in terms of the forward order position and if I just kick off in terms of the sales rate and the land. So, in terms of sales rate, I mean we were at 0.74 back in September and we are still at 0.74 and we are bang in line with last year which is where we were in September. So I think we have said previously that we don't really see that there will be a change in that rate of sale in terms of we're not seeking to increase that rate of sale. 0.74 we see as being a strong rate of sale. And I think we've seen a pretty consistent sales pattern if you look back over the last 12 months or so.

In terms of land purchases, just in summary, I mean in FY 2015 we approved about 24500 plots, in FY 2016 we were at around 18500, and this year we are guiding for around 20,000. Year-on-year we had a pause through July and August 2016 post the referendum. So, I don't think there is anything unusual. If we are saying 20,000 plots for the year, we've done 9500 plots already so we are towards the first half ahead of the curve but we are still guiding for 20,000 plots. And we are seeing a lot of room and huge land opportunities and really around on the country. As you know we're not bidding in Central London but apart from Central London we are seeing good opportunities around the country.

Jessica White

Good morning Andy. In terms of the [indiscernible] forward order book. When you look at the AST and the forward order book changes as a result of the mix within that order book so, that is when it stays up with regards to that. And with regards to the point at which sales pickup or reservations go into the forward order book there was no change in how we are doing that. We have been very consistent for long period of time.

Andy Murphy

Okay, thank you very much and hope you feel better soon.

David Thomas

That's alright Andy. Thank you very much.

Operator

We would take our next question from Chris Millington from Numis. Please go ahead.

Chris Millington

Good morning. Just a few quick ones from me, I just wondered if you could just give us a little bit of a talk through the regional profile but probably a bit more emphasis on the recent experience in London? Second one is just really about any expectations from the forthcoming budgets, subsidy and talk about potential stamp duty cut for first time buyers and just a little bit of a commentary around kind of the dynamic [ph] build and the build cost inflation and house price inflation please?

David Thomas

Okay Chris, thanks. And I will cover the first two in terms of regional profile and the budget, the upcoming budget and Jessica will talk through in terms of the build cost. So I mean on the regional profile if you look at the meaning or your focus I think has tended to be the high-end run in the market. And we said pretty consistently I think through July, September, and today that really we've not seen any change to that position. So, no significant change in the high-end of the market, rates of sale have clearly slowed from where we were 18 months ago, two years ago. But I think we're pretty comfortable on the basis that we've got a wealth with limited number of developments and we're just continuing to explore private sale potentially, bulk sales, and matching that against our build profile.

Outside of Central London we are seeing very, very positive trends. So whether it be in the balance of the London market or elsewhere across Scotland and in Wales we are seeing good trends. I mean I think of particular highlight for us has been our trading area through Milton Keynes, Bedford, places that have got relatively strong local economies and are providing our reasonably fast commuting to London as well. We've seen good host price growth and strong demand. So -- but overall when you compare back where we were in September, I would say really it is an unchanged positions in September.

Chris Millington

Understood.

David Thomas

In terms of the budget I mean we -- I mean we all say read the papers and there's been a lot of commentary in the papers up till now and I'm sure over the next few days about the contents of the budget. I think the reality for us is we're just looking for more of the same. We want to see the government thinking about Help to Buy up to 2021 and potentially beyond 2021. We would certainly expect the government to be giving views on that over the next few months not necessarily next week but certainly over the next few months. Secondly in terms of planning, clearly this government and previous governments have been very focused on improving the planning process. We feel there is real momentum with regard to that but potentially forward measures around planning. And then finally the land lease [ph] program so the government land lease program I think is absolutely key for the government to achieve their numbers in the runoff to 2020 and therefore just more news in terms of the land lease program is going to be I think important for the market.

Jessica White

And just taking up on sales cost, we continue to expect that sales cost inflation this year will be 3% to 4% and that increased some inflation with regards to build material. But we are not seeing any significant changes with regards to labor market.

Chris Millington

And Jessica just very quickly on -- is the house price inflation backdrop broadly enough to offset that build cost inflation waiting for at the moment?

Jessica White

We are not seeing a significant levels or [indiscernible] inflation, we are seeing some levels of underlying inflation.

Chris Millington

Okay, got you. Thank you very much.

Operator

Our next question is from Will Jones from Redburn. Please go ahead.

William Jones

Thanks, good morning. There is three if I could please as well. The first was just around the land market in your land comment. I noticed in the statement that you talked about securing land opportunities that exceed hurdle rates. I think in previous updates you talked about meeting and exceeding that, so it seems like a slight change towards the fact that maybe all of your land buying is exceeding hurdles, was that a deliberate change of language or am I just reading too much into it because clearly 9500 plots as well is a big number for that period of time? The second was just around any update you can give us perhaps on the initiatives talked about the full year results, about the house types, side layouts, all that kind of process change and just if there's anything to add from a couple of months back please? And then just the last one, I'm just thinking around first half, second half splits this year, you did enter the year with a pretty strong order book position particularly on private, should we be thinking about that a slight rebalancing of first half and second half again please? Thanks.

David Thomas

Okay, well hi, good morning. I mean I will cover those. I think on the land market we have said that we're trying to exceed our hurdle rates. We published hurdle rates over the last six or seven years at 20% gross and 25% return on capital. Having said that I don't think we are particularly signaling anything by simply saying exceeds rather meets and exceeds. But we are really seeing good land opportunities out there, the planning cost and framework I think encouraged a lot of participants in land market. There's been a lot of land pushed through planning and we are seeing the benefits of that now in terms of land coming back to the marketplace whether it be our own strategic land or whether it be land held by some of the land traders. There is a lot of land coming back at present. And that's probably a good backdrop for us and hence while we're confident that we will be able to achieve 20,000 plots in the year.

In terms of the house types and the margin improvement, I mean no real change. I mean some of the things that we have done are implemented and completed and the benefits will just fall through. So for example our change to the five year warranty, our change in terms of the sale and lease back -- so no more to do. The rollover of the host sites is ongoing and as we said in September that is a relatively our stage and margin impact of that in terms of positive impact in FY 2018 will be muted but we would clearly expect to see a more substantial impact going forward. In terms of the balance of the business I mean it is a focus for us to increase the participation of completions in the first half of the year. And as you look at the result as was the journey we've been on there we, were up 37% completions in the first half of the year if you go back five or six years ago. And what we're gradually trying to do is to improve our completion before fall back. So, we don't plan to get 50:50, we think that typically will be more seasonally balanced in the second half of the year. But nonetheless trying to get back to something like 45:55 is definitely where we would like to be. So we would expect to see an ongoing rebalancing of our portfolio as we move through the next few years.

William Jones

Great, thank you.

Operator

And our next question is from Gregor Kuglitsch from UBS. Please go ahead.

Gregor Kuglitsch

A couple of questions, one is just on Help to Buy, I just want to get your interpretation of the famous 10 billion, what you think that actually means, I know it is not easy, I think it's a number I want to understand whether you think that actually takes you beyond 2021 or it's just impossible to say? And then some of your peers, second question is, some of your peers have talked about material sort of just breakthrough sales for instance, is that something you are seeing as well or is it a huge issue? Thank you.

David Thomas

Okay, Gregor hi, good morning. I mean first of all in Help to Buy, so 10 billion I think as you touched on is clearly a big number. I think there is two main things in relation to the forecast. First of all London and the way that London participation helped by post the launch of the 40% help by product that London participation has stepped up substantially, i.e. the number of completions on Help to Buy has stepped up and clearly the average participation has doubled from 20% to 40%. So that is something that the government are having to factor in, in terms of their funding which was never part of the original funding assumption. So that is a big part of the funding requirement.

The second part of the funding requirement is simply the overall market volumes and the participation within the market. So the government had assumptions regarding the way in which market volumes would increase. And I think those assumptions were probably reasonably accurate. But what we have seen is some increase in overall participation if you look over the last two or three years. And I think that is primarily driven by -- it's a really fantastic consumer offer. The government have been doing a bit of marketing and there is a lot of word of mouth, i.e. people that used to Help to Buy telling friends and family what a great product that is, all of which is driving higher funding requirements. Now I think our calculations and some of the calculations I've seen from third parties, would indicate that the 10 billion could take the scheme beyond 2021 but it won't take it significantly beyond 2021 and therefore the government will clearly need to address that at some point in the probably short to medium term i.e. the next six months so I would assume the government need to address that.

In terms of bricks, roof tiles, I think it's just really more of the same. When you look at the capacity for all of these materials, the general trend is one of increasing capacity. So there is more brick capacity that has come into the market over the last few years, there's more brick capacity come into the market over the next 12 to 18 months. And similarly with roof tiles, the way I think it is mainly manifest itself in the market is through longer lead times so that we go on from lead times on bricks where at their shortest they might have been down to two or three weeks lead time. And now at their longest they will ultimately be 22 or even 24 weeks. So I think the challenges are about the sites and I suppose the organization has been just on top of what the requirements are over a longer period of time rather than simply a two or three week lead time.

Gregor Kuglitsch

Thank you very much.

Operator

We will take our next question from Sam Thomas from Credit Suisse. Please go ahead.

Samuel Thomas

Hi, morning guys, just a couple from me please, just going back to the land market and land acquisition. I mean just on the land marked, I notice your comments where you stated you are seeing attractive deferred payments coming through and clearly you said there's a lot of landfill coming through on to the market. But have you actually seen any improvement in the sort of terms that are being offered in the land market over the period, that's the first one? And then secondly just on the land acquisition, I mean you clearly have a strong start to the year on that but it looks as though there's been a little bit of a drop in terms of the acquisition cost per plot. You are still guiding for 20K plots for the full year but I was just wondering whether that means there is going to be any change to the 1 billion cash investment which I think you previously guided to? Thanks.

David Thomas

Okay, Sam. Hi, good morning. Well I mean if I cover both of those, I mean in terms of the deferred payments terms, so just briefly, I mean deferred payment terms if you went back five or six years ago I think quite a lot of the host's orders were not accessing or not requesting deferred payments terms. The way the market as of all particularly the regional one market over the last few years is that it is becoming increasingly the norm for host orders to ask for deferred payment terms. So I would say in overall terms it is easier to access deferred payment terms than it was five or six years ago. And indicative that there is quite a lot of land out there and the house builders are able to say that terms should be deferred, our position has really not changed. I mean if you look at what we have said over the last four or five years, we've been saying 33% to 35%, that's the kind of level that we want to run in terms of land creditors. So, I think Jessica's position on it is much more about managing through those laterals rather than simply taking over deferred payment terms that are available. So if we wanted to run deferred payments let's say 50% fifty of the land intake, I think that would be quite possible. But we just want to keep that in balance.

In terms of the acquisition costs, there is nothing really in apart from mix. So probably a bit less in terms of London and Southeast and a bit more elsewhere. But I think we would still hold that the overall guidance for the year that was given in September, round about 1 billion of cash spend is still where we'd expect to be.

Samuel Thomas

Great, very clear, thanks a lot.

Operator

We will take our next question from Aynsley Lammin from Canaccord. Please go ahead.

Aynsley Lammin

Hi, morning, and just one from me actually. I suspect that the answer is no change but just wanted to confirm those over the last few weeks, whether you have seen any significant change in your use of Help to Buy, how substantially it helped sales, and maybe a comment on kind of cancellation rates and just generally sales incentives? Thanks.

David Thomas

Yeah, I mean, good morning first of all. I would see it is with no change is the right answer. I mean just to give a little bit more color on that. So first of all Help to Buy, that is the renewal, no discernible change over the periods in September. Cancellation rates and down [ph] valuations is always something that we monitor or I'm sure every house builder monitor. The reality is that both of those things have really been very much on the backburner for quite a long time now, probably really in truth since 2011-2012, just being relatively focus on those key performance indicators. But we are still monitoring them on a week to week basis. And there's been no change if you look at that positions since September.

Aynsley Lammin

Okay, great, thank you.

David Thomas

Thank you.

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. We will take our next question from Kevin Cammack from Cenkos. Please go ahead.

Kevin Cammack

Morning, now David I see your cough and raise you a really runny nose at this end of the phone. So, I just -- probably just trying to look for things which aren't there in your numbers, following comments by a couple of your competitors. But if you are thinking at the year-end you reported a 14% increase in your forward position, which is obviously higher than your reporting today in percentage terms not so obviously in nominal terms. Is that in any sense any sort of reflection of some slowing that there might have been in recent weeks at -- one or two others have commented on or am I just literally it's just irrelevant in the scheme of trading because in effect as you've said all the other metrics are pretty much exactly where they were three months ago?

David Thomas

Okay, Kevin I mean if I saw and then I will pass over to Jessica in terms of the forward order book. But I mean first of all it's certainly not relevant and -- talking through it. So when you look at the rate of sale at September we were slightly below flat. So, we were 0.74 compared to our prior year rate of sale of 0.75 so that was through the first eight weeks. And then through the 19 weeks that we're reporting today we are at 0.74, again 0.74. So I think we are saying 0.74 is a strong rate of sale for Barratt, it stands off to any historic numbers that we have. And we feel that that's a good trading position. The forward order group will depend and Jessica will talk through both on volume and value but it will also depend on the number of completions that we have put through the P&L over the 19 weeks. So Jessica, do you want to fill in.

Jessica White

Yeah, I think the key piece is ready Kevin with regard to forward order. When you look at private forward sales we have taken more completions in the few months of this year than we did this time last year which reflects intention and progress in terms of taking a more balanced completions across the year. And then secondly when you look at the specifics of the joint venture line we previously talked about, those sales we have done in terms of some of our joint venture. We had a very large forward sales completed last week within our forward order book in September and it is clearly no longer in the forward order book now.

Kevin Cammack

That's very clear. Thanks for that.

David Thomas

No problem, thanks Kevin.

Operator

And we will take our next question from Mark Howson from HSBC. Please go ahead.

Mark Howson

Good morning, some -- couple of questions from me. Firstly just can you just speak about land a little bit on Will's earlier question. Can you give us a feel for what the land plot cost is versus the selling price at the level you have been buying, as you mentioned it is high and same gross margin so you have been [indiscernible] can you give us feel of that if possible is the first question?

David Thomas

Okay, fine, Mark good morning. Jessica will answer that.

Jessica White

Yeah, with regards to that Mark and the cost to ASC is around 18% stay consistent with the level we are running at last year.

Mark Howson

Thank you. Can you give us a feel for the build delivery and the joint venture even this year -- some of those will be fully ensemble for achieving 2018 and the presence of selling out. Can you give us a feel for where we are on that and appreciate the JV guidance remains unchanged, so can you give us a feel for how many sites you are counting on office at Central London in this current year?

David Thomas

Yeah, hi again Mark. I mean in terms of the -- as you say the guidance we have given is the same as we gave in September. So, I think we are on 750 completions and around 25 million of profit coming from joint ventures. In terms of sites on and off in Central London really just thinking through no real change. So if you take for example, [indiscernible] both of those sites are enjoying the venture. They both have the final towers to be constructed and the final towers will not give any build completions in FY 2018. So the completions to those towers will be in FY 2019 and FY 2020. And end of the wharf [ph] where we are on phase 2 Greenwich in joint venture with Morgan Stanley that again will be delivering some completions during 2018 and the balance during 2019. So our joint venture position is one that is a very limited number of sites but we won't be completely finished on those sites and some of them through less acquainted.

Mark Howson

Just one from me, on the large site Meridian water can just say what happened there, and I would appreciate your thought on options results, what happened on that fire and what have you got from London to kind of replace it?

David Thomas

Yeah, I mean first of all we saw Meridian Water as a good opportunity, saw redevelopment scheme in one Pulborough [ph] of landfills are around 10,000 plus. I think the first thing is that there would be no delivery on Meridian Water until FU 2019 to FY 2020. So it was just a scheme that was somewhere in the future. We just weren't able to reach contract with -- satisfaction to either ourselves or to any field and therefore we withdrew our position which was always seeking from publicly. In terms of sites that we have to replace and for what really we feel that we've got good opportunity is that we have secured in June [ph] three to six. So we're walking on the site that again has been publicized that we are buying from Seagrill at Hayes [ph] which is 1100 unit scheme. So that is coming through. We're on site and had won a couple of slides and had which are both coming through in the next couple of financial years. And we are essentially again the preferred developer with planning in homes Hainesville [ph] for a large scheme in Hainesville center. So in three to six we feel that we are well represented and we will be building schemes that are for the lower rise, less build rest. So, we are very comfortable with our position.

Mark Howson

Thank you.

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. We will take our next question from Clyde Lewis from Peel Hunt. Please go ahead.

Clyde Lewis

Good morning David, good morning Jessica. I suspect closure as well, just a couple if I may, just one on sort of building stock levels as opposed to if you can just update us to how things are going on that front, whether you think you are ahead of the curve or sort of again the all the bottlenecks in terms of skills is causing an issue for you at the moment? The second one was really on the visitor levels, so when you obviously said what the sales rate has been up to today but can you just give an update as to whether you are seeing any different patterns in terms of visitor levels over the last four to six weeks? Thank you.

David Thomas

Clyde, hi, good morning. I mean in terms of -- just as well it is probably something that we monitor on a weekly basis. I mean no change on visitor levels. I mean I think we are seeing on a year-on-year basis we are seeing very similar levels of leads. So when you look at internet traffic and traffic coming through to us direct to site or coming through on telephone enquiries it's very, very consistent on a year-on-year basis. So something that is also important for us to monitor but I think no -- I think we paused the floor potentially negative. In terms of build and stock, so our overall position we are running around 370 sites and overall stock position that is less than one unit per site. So we're running stock levels by three star, something like that. I would see as a generalization we don't have enough stock in those areas. Now you can debate that we might have a bit too much stock in zone one but I think that understandable given the market backdrop and we've addressed that symbolic sales and so on.

In terms of the overall build program, I mean we are very focused on trying to fasten the completion deliver and fasten the build program. So Stephen is driving through on a week to week basis about the equivalent units that we're building. We monitor that very, very carefully on a week to week basis. And I would say generally we're finding that we've got sufficient labor and sufficient materials to meet the build program. But it's a key factor for us as to why we feel that the there are challenges around increasing completion volumes because if we want to maintain the quality and the service associated with our brands, we've got to be very, very careful about the speed at which we will do business. And therefore we're guiding to this modest growth of 1% to 2% which we think is deliverable but they are unquestionably challenges on both labor and as we touched on earlier the weak materials.

Clyde Lewis

Okay, I mean you frequently try different sort of offsite construction methods or other different building techniques, any that are looking particularly promising at the moment?

David Thomas

Well, the -- as opposed to the normal option is from timber frame. I mean our business in Scotland is entirely based on the timber frame. And has been for some time and most of the house building activity in Scotland is on timber frames. So I think timber frame is a very prudent solution and we are doing more timber frame in England clearly for someone who are doing a lot until when we are doing more. The other two formulas I think are most prevalent and we are most comfortable with are light gauge steel frame. We are seeing an increasing number of units but it's still small scale. So I mean if we were doing 150 units this year, well that would be the maximum of it. The supply chain on light gauge steel frame is it's got to step up to allow the industry to deliver more capacity. And then finally we have been walking with and some of other house builders have been walking with has been a large format block. So we see the large format block solutions as being very good. We are getting water tight in 7-10 days on the large format wall. But again the supply chain is limited and the blocks shall be manufactured in Germany. So it's going to be some time before there is a UK production on that large formal wall.

Clyde Lewis

Okay, that is great. Thanks David.

David Thomas

Thank you very much Clyde.

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. There are no questions at the moment.

David Thomas

Okay, thank you very much everyone for dialing in and thanks for the questions and we will be back again in January. Thank you.

Operator

That will conclude today's conference. Thank you for your participation ladies and gentlemen. You may now disconnect.

