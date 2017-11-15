A Worst-Case Scenario For Stocks

Heading into the mid-month, the stock market as measured by the S&P 500 (SPX) has made little progress in the last three weeks. While the blame for this pause in the uptrend has been assigned to various causes, the likely culprit which many analysts seem to agree on is Wall Street's angst over the tax reform bill. With third quarter earnings season nearly over, investors won't be able to count on earnings surprises to goose the market. Instead, all eyes are now on Washington. In this commentary, we'll examine the possibility that if Congress fails to deliver meaningful tax reform, investors might take out their frustrations on the stock market (at least temporarily).

Adding fuel to Wall Street's collective suspense, the U.S. House is expected to vote on its version of a tax reform bill on Thursday. However, even if the bill passes, the House must still reconcile its version with the Senate's version which was unveiled last week. Both House and Senate versions must harmonize and be approved by both chambers in order to be put on President Trump's desk for signing into law. The proposals already on the table have been disappointing to many in the business community, particularly small businesses, as a Nov. 3 article appearing on Bloomberg.com discussed. If, as some analysts are predicting, the final tax reform bill proves to be a giant disappointment to the business sector it might serve as a catalyst to a pullback in the stock market.

A caveat is in order before we begin this discussion. I would emphasize that the stock market's dominant intermediate-term trend is still bullish, and until the weight of evidence suggests otherwise, it would be premature and risky to trade against the trend. If anything, the odds favor higher stock prices in the months ahead. This discussion should be considered as simply a conjecture on how the very short term (i.e. 4-8 weeks) might play out under a worst-case scenario.

Now that the caveats are out of the way, let's begin our analysis of the stock market's internal condition. One of the first things that command our attention is the reversal of the normal relationship between T-bond yields and the Dow 30 yield. In recent years, Dow yields have exceeded Treasury yields, except for brief periods. Historically, whenever bond yields are higher than Dow yields, a period of stock market weakness has followed. The most recent example of this occurred in February and March when 10-year Treasury yields briefly exceeded the Dow 30 yield. This preceded a 2-month period of internal "correction" in the Dow and S&P 500 as well as a brief spike in market volatility as measured by the CBOE Volatility Index (VIX). Once the market regained its strength, however, the relationship returned to normal as Dow yields once again exceeded government bond yields.

Source: www.BigCharts.com

Since Sept. 29, however, bond yields have been consistently higher than stock yields. The following graph shows the gap that has developed between stock and bond yields in the last six weeks. There is no simple hard-and-fast rule when it comes to predicting exactly when, or by how much, an inversion in the stock/bond yield relationship will negative impact equities. The rule of thumb is that the longer the inversion lasts and the wider the differential between yields, the more likely the stock market is to suffer eventually (usually within a couple of months of when the inversion first begins). As the current inversion period has lasted a little over six weeks, it's becoming increasingly possible that the stock market will at least enter another lateral (sideways) consolidation phase, like the one we saw in the March-May period.

Chart created by Clif Droke

By no means does this mean it's time to sell equities; indeed, the market's overall path of least resistance is still up on a longer-term basis. But until the stock/bond yield relationship turns positive in favor of higher Dow yields, investors should be more circumspect by tightening stops on existing long positions and cutting lagging stock positions loose.

Speaking of yields, many investors are closely watching the Treasury yield curve for signs that economic weakness (and consequent stock market weakness) may be on the horizon. There have been increasing references to a flattening yield curve recently, which many consider to be a bearish portent for stocks and the economy. Even more important than this for stock traders, however, is the flattening of the cumulative 52-week new highs-new lows line for the NYSE. Shown below is a graph of the new highs-new lows on a daily cumulative basis. As can be seen here, the highs-lows have been flattening lately as the number of NYSE-listed stocks making new 52-week highs contracts while the number of new lows has been expanding. The high-low indicator hasn't yet reached dangerous levels, but it's slowly heading in that direction.

Chart created by Clif Droke

Meanwhile, the short-term momentum bias component of the Hi-Lo Momentum (HILMO) indicator is declining, as seen in the following graph (blue line). This indicator is a 6-week rate of change of the new 52-week highs-lows and is used to indicate the near-term path of least resistance for equities. It's based on the assumption that the new highs-new lows reflect incremental demand for stocks, and a reversal in the rate of change (momentum) of the high-lows normally precedes a reversal of the short-term trend in the major averages like the S&P 500. In this case, though, the decline in the momentum bias indicator is being nullified by an upside move in the internal trend indicator (red line). The internal trend component of HILMO is the 12-week rate of change in the new highs-new lows.

Chart created by Clif Droke

What the above graph suggests is that the major averages have likely entered another lateral consolidation phase where the Dow and S&P 500 could go sideways for a while longer. Market "corrections" this year have been very shallow and have mostly resulted in sideways moves in the averages. Long-term forward momentum in the major averages is very much established, which makes it difficult for the bears to get full control over the short-term trend. This is one reason for the shallow internal-type corrections in the last year.

Market breadth has also been confirming that another internal correction is currently underway. The NYSE advance-decline (A-D) line, below, has established a series of lower highs in recent weeks. It's always constructive when the A-D line leads the major averages, especially the NYSE Composite Index (NYA). For instance, the A-D line made higher highs in late August before the SPX and NYA did. At this time, however, the A-D line suggests that either a shallow pullback or else a continued "pause that refreshes" is the most likely short-term outcome.

Source: www.StockCharts.com

When the market has completely resolved its internal imbalances, we'll see improvement in the NYSE new 52-week highs and lows. The new lows will once again fall below 40 on a daily basis, while the new highs will exceed the new lows by at least a 2:1 or higher margin. The short-term Hi-Lo Momentum (HILMO) index will also improve along with the advance-decline line. What's more, the Dow/T-bond yield indicator discussed earlier in this commentary will likely improve when the market's next advancing phase begins. Right now, all the indicators mentioned here are weakening on a short-term basis, which means, it's time for the bulls to pull their horns in a little bit. For conservative investors, I recommend initiating no new long positions until the market's internal condition as discussed here shows notable improvement.

