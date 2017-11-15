Why I'm Accumulating 3PEA International

Note: Excerpts from this article were first available to subscribers of my premium service, Undiscovered Opportunities, on October 4th.

Some of my long time readers may have figured out by now that I have a personal affection for the payments industry. Mostly because stocks in this area have made me a lot of money, and the quickest way to my heart is through my wallet. But I like this industry for several reasons, and I especially like the business model: recurring revenues, high margins, predictable earnings, and a good chance for buyouts. Throw in the fact that I've had good luck investing in the payments space, and it's fairly easy to see why I've been accumulating 3PEA International (OTCQB:TPNL).

3PEA International designs and develops payment solutions, prepaid card programs, and processing services under the PaySign brand name for corporate, consumer, and government applications. The company offers various services, including transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service. It also develops prepaid card programs for healthcare reimbursement payments, pharmaceutical co-pay assistance, corporate expense and per diem payments, and donor payments for source plasma and automobile dealership incentives, as well as payroll cards, general purpose re-loadable cards, travel cards, and loyalty rewards cards for the hospitality industry. Its principal target markets for processing services comprise prepaid card issuers, retail and private-label issuers, small third-party processors, and small and mid-size financial institutions in the United States and internationally.

Simply put, this is a growth stock trading as a value stock. It's also underfollowed, which means market inefficiencies are more easily exploitable. And it's obviously no surprise how I feel about inefficient markets. I've actually been following this company for a number of years, but have been increasingly upping my stake over the past 6 months or so. The last few quarters have shown impressive growth, but my feeling is that the best is yet to come.

On November 13th, the company reported third quarter results which showed growth continuing to accelerate. Revenue increased 42% to $4.0 million compared to $2.8 million in the same year ago quarter. Gross profit increased to $1.86 million compared to $1.30 million in the same year ago quarter. Net income for the three months ended September 30, 2017 was $500,168, or $.01 per share, compared to net income of $480,429 or $.01 per share in the same year ago quarter. Additionally, the company surpassed 1,390,000 PaySign Cardholders participating in 175 card programs as of September 30, 2017, up from approximately 1,000,000 cardholders participating in 120 programs for the period ended December 31, 2016.

Mark Newcomer, CEO, said, "We are pleased with our third quarter results, as we continue to experience accelerated growth. In the first nine months of 2017 we successfully launched a record number of new card programs for both new and existing clients. Our pipeline continues to remain strong, and we look forward to continued top and bottom line growth in the remainder of 2017 as we continue to develop innovative payment solutions for corporate, government and consumer markets."

Brian Polan, CFO, said, "The increase in revenue in the third quarter and nine month period was primarily a result of growth in our cardholder base throughout our prepaid programs. We expect our revenue growth to accelerate for the remainder of 2017, as we launched a record number of programs this year, reflecting an increase in card programs of more than 65 percent, year over year. Although gross margins remained unchanged year over year, third quarter gross margins were negatively impacted by costs associated with launching new card programs. The company expects gross margins to improve in 2018, as the newly launched programs mature."

The company also gave a shareholder update that stated:

The Company’s revenues continue to grow at an accelerated rate when compared to 2016. The Company expects growth to continue at comparable rates for the foreseeable future. To date, the Company has added a record 82 card programs to its portfolio. Currently the Company has over 1,500,000 PaySign Cardholders participating in 202 card programs. In the third quarter of 2017, the Company became a Principal Member of the National Branded Prepaid Card Association (“NBPCA”), and our newly appointed Chief Operating Officer, Joan Herman, represents 3PEA on The NBPCA’s Board of Directors and serves as its Treasurer. For 2018, the company will be focused on increasing gross margins, entering new markets while increasing market share in existing verticals, and offering new products and services to its existing cardholders.

The company also guided for 2017 revenue of $15-15.5 million, which would represent a 44-49% increase over 2016 levels. This would also imply management anticipates fourth quarter revenue in the $4.4-4.9 million range, which is nice sequential growth over the $4m in the third quarter. Assuming gross margins stay consistent with Q3 levels, which is probably conservative given management's commentary, Q4 net income will likely be in the $700,000-$1 million range.

3PEA currently trades for about a $25m market cap. Companies in this industry tend to trade for around 4x revenue, even with much lower growth rates than what 3Pea is currently experiencing. For example, Payment Data Systems (PYDS) trades for 3.5x revenue with a (12%) growth rate, Green Dot (GDOT) trades for 4x revenue with a 28% growth rate. Planet Payment (PLPM) trades for 4.2x revenue with a (5%) growth rate. So valuing this strictly off revenue at a 4x multiple would imply a share price in the $1.40 range, roughly 125% higher than current prices.

Using Enterprise Value/EBITDA also yields similar results. Companies in this space trade for an average of 20x EV/EBITDA. 3PEA is currently on pace to do around $3m of EBITDA in 2017, which would value the company at around $60m, or about $1.40 a share.

The real wild card here is what the growth rate will look like in 2018. Management seems fairly confident this trend will continue, but I'm always cautious. Regardless, the models say this company should be trading for nearly $1.50 at the moment, not $0.60. So if this 40% growth rate continues throughout 2018, we'd be looking at a valuation of over $2 by the end of next year.

In my opinion, one of the reasons for the undervaluation is due to the company trading on the OTC exchange. While this doesn't have anything to do fundamentally with the company, it does tend to reduce the number of potential investors. Simply put, most people don't pay attention to stocks traded OTC. The good news is that based on my research the company currently meets listing requirements for the Nasdaq Capital Market. While it is ultimately up to management to decide whether or not to pursue an uplisting, I would strongly recommend they consider it. I can't count the number of companies I've seen increase in value immediately after announcing their intention to uplist. And with 3PEA's current fundamentals, I'd imagine there would be investors chomping at the bit to buy this company - if they only knew it actually existed.

Below are the listing requirements for the Nasdaq Capital Market. Currently 3PEA satisfies all requirements under the "Net Income Standard", except for the share price requirement. The share price requirement would likely need to be achieved with a reverse split.

Source: NASDAQ

At $0.60 a share, I think there is compelling asymmetric risk/reward in this opportunity. I obviously liked it better a few months ago in the $0.40s, but think there is probably less risk now simply because there is more certainty about the future and management has established credibility by hitting their targets. I also think this is an easy hold through at least the next few quarters. If the growth continues and margins start to expand there could be significant value creation for shareholders. The stock is currently priced well below average industry metrics, despite fundamentals that are superior to other competitors in the industry. So even if growth doesn't materialize to the extent some are hoping, I still don't see a ton of downside from current levels. In fact, assuming the wheels don't fall off completely, I don't foresee a lot of potential downside here. Even at the current revenue and earnings run rate, and assuming 0% growth from current levels, the stock is still undervalued.

That said, you never get hit by the train you see coming. I've been burned by tiny companies before, and it will certainly happen again. But that's part of investing and taking risks. But at least with this company, I feel like I have the odds on my side. Naturally, one should exercise caution when investing in tiny companies. Competition in the payments industry is intense and smaller companies don't have the resources of their larger counterparts, and there is less margin for error.

My current 12 month price target for the stock is $1.50, roughly 150% higher than current levels. This is only assuming a growth rate of 10-20% in 2018, which is well below the current trajectory. As far as potential near term catalysts, I am hopeful to see an announcement of a Nasdaq listing. But even if an uplisting is not in the cards, management continues to deliver exceptional results, and eventually the fundamentals will give way to shareholder value.