Exxon Mobil: Debunking The Chemical Drag

I explain why the Chemical business is much-maligned and why it should deserve greater recognition of its potential.

In the face of the rising crude oil prices, the relative lackluster Chemical appears to become a drag on the overall company performance.

Upstream earnings jumped 2.5 times thanks to higher realization from both crude oil and natural gas. Chemical contribution was stable but became overshadowed by the improving Upstream business.

Third-Quarter 2017 Results Overview

Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) announced a smashing third-quarter 2017 results where earnings were 50 percent higher than a year ago. This strong performance came despite impacts related to Hurricane Harvey which shaved an estimated 4 cents per share or slightly more than 4 percent from the earnings. With the crude oil price generally firmer than the previous year, especially in recent months, it is no surprise to anyone that the Upstream business has rebounded steadily.

Year-on-year, Upstream earnings jumped 2.5 times to $1.57 billion, thanks to higher realization from both crude oil and natural gas. Compared to the second-quarter, earnings rose 32 percent. Downstream earnings also improved year-on-year and sequentially to $1.53 billion. While Hurricane Harvey caused a major shutdown in refineries, the company had inventory to sell. With the obvious supply disruption, the product prices spiked up and Exxon Mobil made a fat profit from depleting the stocks. As it managed to reboot its refineries relatively quickly, the actual volume lost was not as much as anticipated.

The blemish in the results was in Chemical where earnings dipped 6.7 percent from a year ago. Nevertheless, looking sequentially, earnings actually rose 11 percent. This is in spite of one-off costs associated with Hurricane Harvey and expenses from new production units in Saudi Arabia and Singapore. I will elaborate subsequently why Chemical has been much-maligned.

Taking a longer-term view, Exxon Mobil's quarterly operating revenue has been consistently on the rise since the April-June quarter of 2016. On a trailing-twelve-month ("TTM") basis, the operating income has also stayed firmly on an uptrend since the beginning of the year.

A Fundamentally Stronger Company

Exxon Mobil achieved a big leap in operational cash flow generation in 4Q 2016 and never looked back. Cash flow from operations ("CFO") have stayed above $6.9 billion since then. On a TTM basis, CFO is higher by around 60 percent compared to the previous period. Proceeds associated with asset sales are icing on the cake and constitute only 12.6 percent of the net cash from operating activities on a TTM basis. In the prior period, that ratio was higher at 15.8 percent, reflecting the flexibility of Exxon Mobil in relying on asset sales to augment cash flows whenever necessary.

As the crude oil price plunged precipitously in 2014 and continued to lose ground through 2015, Exxon Mobil prudently reduced its capital expenditures just like all of its peers. CapEx more than halved from more than $30 billion before 2015 to below $15 billion on a TTM basis by mid-2017. Nevertheless, with the crude oil price apparently on an uptrend, the company has shown its willingness to return its CapEx to an acceleration mode.

The reduction in CapEx in the past years have helped the company reduce its net debt somewhat. This is despite the dividend paid out continuing its rise unabated even in the depths of the crude oil price plunge. The relentless climb in the dividend payout amidst the long and harsh winter in the crude oil market in the previous two years provides comfort for income investors.

Chemical Should Not Be Regarded As A Drag

As energy prices recover and the Upstream business follows, the earning power from this stream easily overshadows the contribution from the Chemical segment. In 1Q 2016, the contribution from Chemical represented 60 percent of the entire company earnings. That has now shrunk to just 25-28 percent in the past four quarters. As a result, the importance of Chemical in augmenting the results of the company gets forgotten in the era of a firm upstream market.

(Source: Company data, chart by ALT Perspective)

However, it should be noted that generally, the chemical and polymer prices tend to correlate well with the crude oil prices (see the chart below). Hence, while the attention is on the higher profitability of the Upstream business as the crude oil price moves north, the potential boost from higher derivative products should also be taken into consideration.

High Correlation Between The Petrochemical Prices And The Crude Oil Prices

(Source: SIBUR)

Another supportive factor for the Chemical business is that plastic usage has been growing faster than GDP. To sustain the demand for consumer products as the world population grows and become richer, the use of raw materials like wood and metals would be insufficient and unsustainable. This factor bodes well for the end-use demand for the resin output of Exxon Mobil's several new and upcoming world-scale polymer plants. During the 3Q earnings conference call, Jeffrey J. Woodbury, Vice President of Investor Relations and Secretary at Exxon Mobil Corporation, reiterated the growth in petrochemicals:

"If I very quickly summarize that oil demand is primarily driven by three components: light-duty vehicle consumption, heavy-duty consumption and petrochemicals. And what's really driving that growth are the latter two: petrochemicals and heavy-duty consumption."

(Source: SIBUR)

Over at Exxon Mobil's peer, the chief financial officer of Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) (RDS.B), Jessica Uhl, concurred. During the 3Q earnings conference call, she told analysts:

"Some of you attended our Chemicals Investor Briefing a few weeks ago and hopefully gained a better appreciation of the strength and potential of this business. In Chemicals, Shell's delivered solid performance over the last five years, including a record quarter in Q1 2017 and $650 million in earnings, excluding identified items, in Q3 2017."

In mid-October, Exxon Mobil announced that its two new 650,000 tons-per-year polyethylene lines had begun production. These plants would utilize low-cost ethane gas made abundant thanks to the rampant shale gas extraction phenomenon. With the production cost at the low end of the cost-curve, profitability from the output is assured in most circumstances. In fact, as the crude oil price rises, those companies predominantly operating in Asia and Europe with plants relying on methanol, naphtha, LPG, and even coal as feedstock would see a significant increase in costs. Comparatively, the plants of Exxon Mobil utilizing ethane would become relatively more competitive. Another strength of these plants is the close proximity to the Port of Houston. The company would export the resins to international markets as long as it can achieve a better netback for doing so, versus selling in the domestic market (often an inferior option due to the lackluster local demand).

(Source: Wood Mackenzie at North American Rail Shippers Association 2016 Conference)

Exxon Mobil's inorganic growth moves in the Chemical business also indicate the management's confidence in the earnings contribution from petrochemicals. The company recently announced the completion of its acquisition of one of the world's largest aromatics facilities in Singapore. The facility is located near Exxon Mobil's largest integrated refining and petrochemical complex in the world, adding to the huge capacities that the company already operate in Asia.

Conclusion

Consensus Brent crude oil price forecast for 2018 has fallen from $63-77 a year ago to $54-57 presently. Nevertheless, the trend is still up generally for the coming years. One thing that most market players would agree - the bottom in 2016 is unlikely to repeat. Consequently, Exxon Mobil is not expected to announce another significant reduction in its proven reserves anytime soon. With the prevailing Brent crude oil price above $60 per barrel, it is possible that the estimates for 2018 would be revised upwards in the coming months. Geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and East Asia continue to provide upside risks to the crude oil price. Consequently, Exxon Mobil can expect to benefit from the upswing in the crude oil prices which would be reflected clearly in the Upstream business. The oft-neglected engine, the Chemical, could provide the additional boost when that happens.

Crude Oil Price Forecast Range As Compiled By Bloomberg

(Source: IRPC)

