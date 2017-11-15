The Case For A Holiday Retail Rally Gets Stronger

Sentiment is so ugly for the sector now that tf those reports aren't too bad, look for brick and mortar retail to rally.

One of our main catalysts was a tailwind from better than expected earnings that were reported last week.

By Parke Shall

Better than expected reports from both Home Depot (HD) and Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) on Tuesday continue to lend credibility to our thesis that brick and mortar retail could be the next sector to see a big rally over the holiday season. While both companies' stocks have not responded positively right off the bat, each report was better than Wall Street expected and, right now in the brick and mortar retail space, we think that's more than enough to help carry along the tide of all brick and mortar names. Both of these retailers reported this morning and both put out numbers that were better than analyst expectations. Also, they both raised forecasts for the full year. For Home Depot, Business Insider reported,

Home Depot, which again raised its full-year forecasts, said hurricane-related sales added about $282 million to comparable sales in the third quarter. Sales at home improvement retailers have also been boosted by the multi-year recovery in the U.S. housing market, which has been supported by steadily rising wages and low unemployment rates. Sales at Home Depot's stores open for more than a year rose 7.9 percent, above the average analyst estimate of 5.9 percent, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Comparable sales at U.S. stores increased 7.7 percent, beating the average analyst estimate of 6 percent. Home Depot's net income rose to $2.17 billion, or $1.84 per share, in the third quarter ended Oct. 29, from $1.97 billion, or $1.60 per share, a year earlier. Net sales rose 8 percent to $25.03 billion, helped by a 5 percent jump in average ticket and as customer transactions rose 2.5 percent.

For Dick's Sporting Goods, CNBC had the report,

The sporting goods retailer beat estimates by 4 cents a share, with adjusted quarterly profit of 30 cents share. Revenue beat forecasts, and although same-store sales fell 0.9 percent that was a smaller drop than the 2.9 percent decline anticipated by analysts. Dick's raised its full-year forecast, but also said 2018 earnings would decline by as much as 20 percent.

It was just hours ago that we wrote an article speculating that the brick and mortar retail sector could see itself having a rally heading into the holiday season. We wrote a detailed article laying out three or four reasons why we believed that brick-and-mortar retail may be the sector to play over the next couple of months, at least until the stores introduce significant binary events in releasing their holiday sales in January. Our reasoning for a brick and mortar retail rally was as follows,

First, they have a bit of a tailwind based on last week's earnings. Second, they have ample short interest that could help catalyze miniature short squeezes. Third, there will be speculation about holiday sales and Q4 remains the most promising for all retailers, not just brick and mortar ones. Fourth, stocks just simply have a tendency to move higher heading into the holiday season.

One of the reasons that we gave for our prediction of a rally was retail stocks having a tailwind heading into the holiday season, courtesy of better than expected earnings from both JCPenney (JCP) and Macy's (M) last week. These two brick and mortar staples surprised Wall Street last week with reports that beat analyst expectations. As we commented on our previous article, expectations for these retail names were at all-time lows. Sentiment for the brick-and-mortar space has been nothing short of terrible over the last two years and we had predicted that even a modest beat or meet in terms of earnings and guidance would be viewed upon as a positive by the street. This is precisely what happened last week and shares of both of these retailers popped towards the end of the week last week.

JCP Price data by YCharts

This morning, we are seeing similar positive looking reports from Home Depot and Dick's Sporting Goods. We think this added positive sentiment heading into the holiday season will only help lift all names in the brick-and-mortar retail segment. With sentiment as bad as it is in the brick and mortar sector right now, we don't think it will take much to light the fuse on a rally into the holidays. Notably, we believe that if other bigger retail names simply don't have horrible reports, that the market will be likely to bid them up.

Though some major brick-and-mortar names have reported already this quarter, we still have upcoming earnings from several major retail names this week:

Thursday, November 16

Best Buy (BBY)

Ross (ROST)

Williams Sonoma (WSM)

Wal-Mart (WMT)

We will be keeping a close eye on these names as the week progresses, as they could also help keep the momentum behind relatively positive retail results.

We also argued earlier this week that brick and mortar retailers would benefit from having compressed valuations, higher short interests and collectively their best sales quarter upcoming in the queue for holiday season.

The backbone of our argument that brick-and-mortar retail would rally going into the holidays was that the sector would ride the tailwind of positive results from brick-and-mortar retailers in Q3. This morning, that thesis was lent some validation by better than expected reports from two well-known brick-and-mortar retailers. If names like Target and Wal-Mart can do the same in coming days, we continue to believe that the holidays may bring a brick-and-mortar retail rally. You can read our full article as to why here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.