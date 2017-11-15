Amazon's Insane Investment And Celebrity ICOs - A Rangeley Capital Discussion

Amazon (AMZN) buys the rights to the Lord of the Rings prequel show for a whopping $250 million, a deal one industry observer called "insane." The SEC comes out with a "forceful" statement saying celebrities who endorse stock sales and coin offerings without disclosing pay may be breaking the law.

Andrew Walker and Chris DeMuth Jr. host a fifteen-minute podcast, which you can subscribe to on iTunes, Stitcher, or audioBoom. If you missed the previous episode, please listen to Morningstar's Mirage And GE's Kitchen Sink Quarter. If you have a question, please email us at podcast@rangeleycapital.com.

