Sysco Looks Like A Decent Deal Here

Sysco (SYY) is the largest global distributor of food and other food-service products. I've owned shares in the past, but they've slipped from my radar up until recently. The company is pushing into international expansion, and shares are now trading at what I think are reasonable valuation levels.

What makes Sysco above-average

To estimate Sysco's economic spread - or the difference between its return on invested capital and its weighted average cost of capital - I created the below model (and all others, unless otherwise noted) using data from the company's 10-K forms.

I also decided to include a more conservative range of equity costs below, as well as the resulting impact on the firm's overall cost of capital.

Even assuming an unrealistically extreme cost of equity at 20%, Sysco's ROIC nearly doubles its overall cost of capital. This illustrates the firm's moat in numbers, and its competitive advantage that allows it to earn profits in excess of its cost of capital has existed for awhile. I expect this trend to continue to exist going forward, largely because of its strong brand equity and scale (according to Morningstar, sales are double that of its next largest competitor and its operating margins are triple that of most other large industry players).

Moving on from management's capital allocation skills and the entire capital structure, I will now focus on the equity slice of the capital pie.

Looking at what's been driving return on equity

Sysco has managed to greatly boost its ROE over the last three years, and some additional insight into what's been driving it can be gained by breaking it down into five analyzable pieces with a DuPont.

The tripling of Sysco's ROE since fiscal 2015 has largely been a result of the magnifying affects of increased leverage. The firm has also been able to sequentially boost margins, however, which is encouraging. The year-over-year increase in asset turnover also implies greater efficiency, which is also encouraging after the decrease between 2015 and fiscal 2016.

Another aspect of Sysco's ROE that might improve going forward is its tax burden. This could come into form in two different ways, tax reform and/or international expansion. The former is more of an uncertainty than the latter, but a drop in the firm's effective tax rate could be a boon to its ROE. If Sysco's effective tax rate where to fall to 25%, 2017's ROE would've received a boost of roughly 6.28%, holding everything else constant.

Earnings quality and valuations

Sysco's business spins out sufficient free cash flow, but nothing spectacular.

The company tends to turn 2% to almost 3% of its sales into free cash flow. This free cash flow does tend to cover its net income, however, indicating very good earnings quality.

High-quality earnings are a normal thing for Sysco going back the last five years, and it appears the trend of free cash flow covering net income has accelerated over the last three. Earnings, sales, and free cash flow have all grown over the last five fiscal years, and fiscal 2018 is expected to be no different.

Shares have tended to trade at about 24 times earnings on average over this five-year period, but only 19.50 times earnings if we instead consider the thirteen-year median multiple. This makes SYY shares look relatively undervalued at current levels using management's adjusted earnings-per-share for fiscal 2017 if we use the average multiple, but slightly overvalued using the median.

I also think that valuations need to be placed in the context of expected growth, however.

Analysts expect Sysco to earn about $2.76 a share on average for fiscal 2018, and if this holds true, we're looking at bottom-line growth of over 11%. At about 19.76 times expected earnings, that's more growth than what appears to be baked into the current share price, even when using a very conservative 15% discount rate. I think shares are likely undervalued here on a growth basis, therefore.

Conclusion

SYY shares appear to offer value in an arguably overvalued overall market. The company also pays a strong dividend, backed by high-quality earnings, while offering a yield slightly higher than a 10-year treasury bond. The firm has also raised its dividend for almost 50 years in a row, which is quite an accomplishment. I think shares offer a blend of both growth and income at current levels, and I am considering adding shares here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in SYY over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Articles I write for Seeking Alpha represent my own personal opinion and should not be taken as professional investment advice. I am not a registered financial adviser. Due diligence and/or consultation with your investment adviser should be undertaken before making any financial decisions, as these decisions are an individual's personal responsibility.