Lifeway Foods: Q3 Nowhere Near Good Enough

It's tough to make the bull case for Lifeway Foods (LWAY) at the moment. It's a family-controlled company selling (essentially) a single niche product into the challenged grocery space. The core product, drinkable kefir - a fermented dairy beverage - has seen growth decelerate. And with so much attention and growth in adjacent products - like Greek yogurt, protein shakes, and smoothies - there's a real concern that kefir will get squeezed out, with Lifeway lacking the scale needed to ramp marketing and/or aggressively protect shelf space.

That said, I wrote back in September that I did think LWAY was intriguing above $8 - if some of the myriad of concerns surrounding the stock (among them issues with management) could be answered. But with LWAY up ~12% since then, the Q3 report doesn't go nearly far enough to assuage those worries. There was some good news on the margin front. But a big miss on the top line overshadows that progress - and leaves LWAY still questionable at best from a growth and valuation standpoint.

Mixed Numbers

The biggest concern in Q3 is a 4% year-over-year decline in revenue. While growth has decelerated of late, and Lifeway has posted a couple of Y/Y drops on the top line, the print appears to be the company's worst in at least a decade. Revenue missed the sole analyst estimate by more than 10 points.

Per figures from the 10-Q, the prime culprit actually was the ~13% of sales not generated from the core drinkable kefir product. Child-focused Pro Bugs saw sales decline 49%, as the weakness there accelerates. Revenue fell 5.8% last year, 12% in Q1, and 23% in Q2. Frozen kefir sales dropped 27% as well, though that product represented less than 1% of net revenue in the quarter.

But even for drinkable kefir, it's not as if the news was particularly good. Net sales fell 1.6% - but the 10-Q cited a 2.2 point benefit to net sales from lower trade spend overall and a 0.8 point bump from pricing. Gross volumes likely fell in the 4% range year-over-year - a big move for a product that still has relatively low penetration and should have some growth ahead of it.

Here, too, the trend seems to be worsening. Net sales rose 5%+ last year, but have declined in both Q1 and Q3. YTD revenue now is up just 0.3%, with volume down according to the Q. And that's with the company expanding its sales force during Q1.

Even with that higher spend, the news was a bit better on the margin front. Gross margin did increase 60 bps despite the lower sales, with the reduced trade spend and lower delivery costs offsetting labor and deleveraging impacts. Selling expenses leveraged 50 bps, as a 29% increase ex-advertising (almost $500K, using figures from the 10-Q) was offset by an equal percentage decrease in advertising costs, due to lower production costs for this year's advertising. Lower professional fees, likely due to efforts to address material control weakness issues, led G&A down 11% Y/Y as well.

As a result, EBIT rose 170% - but off a very small base, with margins still just shy of 1.8%. And with LWAY still trading around 22x trailing twelve-month EBITDA, the modest good news on the margin front certainly isn't enough to make Lifeway look cheap on a fundamental basis.

Looking Forward and Valuation

From a broader standpoint as well, the quarter looks concerning. The step-down in ProBugs revenue leaves the company even more reliant on kefir, with cheese having a decent year (2.2% growth YTD) while generating ~8% of revenue. Lifeway is trying to grow its portfolio, announcing in September that it was launching a new Icelandic yogurt, along with a vegan protein drink. The company already released sparkling probiotic 'tonic' Elixir earlier this year.

With Icelandic yogurt leader Siggi's sales growth of 50% off a $200 million base, according to a recent report, and National Beverage's (FIZZ) LaCroix taking off, efforts in yogurt and sparkling water seem like smart targets. And past commentary (Lifeway no longer holds conference calls) suggested that Lifeway has excess capacity that could be used for the Icelandic product, in particular.

But the inability to grow into adjacent categories so far colors those efforts. Whether it's scale, marketing, or development - or some combination - Lifeway hasn't developed a second product. In fact, its reliance on kefir has only grown. A reporting shift that moved from reporting gross sales to net sales impacts comparisons, but it seems highly likely that sales outside the core product actually have declined on an absolute basis since 2013.

And while the margin improvement is positive, it's not necessarily sustainable. Professional fees are down only because they were elevated a year ago (and even higher the year before, per last year's 10-Q). Trade spend historically has been lumpy; past trends suggest it will rebound at some point in the near future. More broadly, a company the size of Lifeway can't cut its way to the required growth.

At 22x EBITDA, some level of growth is required. Danone SA (OTCQX:DANOY), who owns ~20% of Lifeway, sold its Stonyfield yogurt business in July. According to a Fortune article on the sale, Stonyfield fetched 20x EBITDA in an auction scenario, with nearly 12% margins and some level of growth in 2016. Lifeway trades at 22x - with margins in the 5% range and a trend that suggests flat drinkable kefir sales and an overall decline in net revenue this year.

In that context, the valuation isn't close to cheap enough, even ignoring the fact previous reports have suggested that Danone isn't interested in buying Lifeway out. Margins need to expand, and barring a big step-down in milk prices, that expansion is going to have to come from leveraging revenue growth, particularly with another quarter and a half before sales force investment is lapped.

But the broad question remains: how? Lifeway has the category pretty much to itself (including private label sales, which grew in Q3), which limits market share erosion but also forces the company to drive momentum for the product on its own. Sales to the top two customers declined a point through the first nine months (22% combined versus 23% a year ago), which implies (but admittedly doesn't completely establish) that lower volumes aren't being driven by lost distribution, but rather reduced velocity. That in turn suggests that overall interest in kefir is flat - at best.

LWAY stock hasn't moved in after-hours trading, but it had bounced somewhat ahead of the report:

And there's a case for big dip on Wednesday morning. The valuation still incorporates some level of near-term growth at least from an EBITDA standpoint. The EV/revenue of ~1.2x is more attractive (Stonyfield went for over 2x) - but there has to be some margin to be made on those sales. Right now, there isn't - and there's unlikely to be much in the way of expansion without a change in the top-line trend. That leaves Lifeway in a bit of a pickle, and leaves me on the sidelines when it comes to LWAY stock.