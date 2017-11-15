Barfresh Food Group's (BRFH) CEO Riccardo Delle Coste on Business Update Conference (Transcript)

Barfresh Food Group Inc. (OTCQB:BRFH) Business Update Conference Call November 14, 2017 4:30 PM ET

Riccardo Delle Coste - Founder and Chief Executive Officer

Joe Cugine - President

Joseph Tesoriero - Chief Financial Officer

Leonard Goldberg - Goldberg Capital Management

Eric Grossman - Baron Capital

Anthony Vendetti - Maxim Group

Cliff Athey - Marathon Capital Management

Riccardo Delle Coste

Thank you, and good afternoon, everyone, and thanks for joining us today. Today, we filed our Form 10-Q for the period ended September 30, 2017. We will discuss some of our recent accomplishments during the third quarter and the first nine months of 2017, update you on our operations, share some insights into the sales channels, and provide some perspective into the growing number of opportunities we are pursuing in our sales pipeline.

Since we last spoke, we’ve been diligently working on shoring up a few of our major opportunities in our national account pipeline and we continue to feel good about being in a position to communicate at least one of these shortly. A thought from our continuous progress with these large accounts, we continue to expand our newly created bulk easy pour product.

We have been making headway within the school system across the country. Out President, Joe Cugine will provide an update the initial response we have received from our Pasco County, Florida school district roll out, as well as shed some light on some of the other opportunities we are pursuing, as well as the introduction into the military channel.

Our broader customer base now springs across several channels has enabled us to achieve a 42% sales growth year-over-year in the third quarter, and also generated sequential growth in what is usually a slowing down period, driven in large part by our strategic initiative to develop a bulk solution to the larger high-volume locations. We continue to experience great traction across all channels of business both existing and new channels.

From an operational standpoint, we remain in an excellent position to execute on our strategy. Notably in early October we secured a renewal through our exclusive contract with our national distribution partner, North Americas largest, for an additional two years. This contract is essential in our ability to build credibility on the national stage with these large customers, as well as the broader service at food service industry that serve us by many of the massive third-party food service operators.

The contract renewal ensures that our products are readily available throughout the entire network of 72 distribution hubs in the United States. Having such a trusted leader in place as Barfresh’s exclusive distributor has instilled confidence in our customers and put us in a position to execute on the other facets of our business more effectively.

Additionally, the contract renewal extends to our new bulk product on a non-exclusive basis. It is important to note that the exclusive nature of our contracts for our single serve products serves as a barrier to entry to potential competitors given our distribution partners extensive market share and rate. This relationship has also allowed us to seamlessly expand across our boarder into Canada.

Without the support of their distribution facilities in Canada, we wouldn’t have had the engagement from one of Canada’s leading food service brokers, which allowed us to quickly penetrate a variety of accounts and demonstrate our value proposition to several potential customers in Easter Canada. With these two elements in place, we were able to execute a contract to start selling Barfresh products at 22 dining locations managed by a large Canadian third-party food service operator.

The same operator manages 115-client locations, and serves approximately 250,000 customers daily. So, we feel like we are off to a great start here. These 22 placements consist of 10 secondary and high schools, seven business and industry accounts, two health care accounts, two universities, and one military installation for the Canadian Armed Forces, which we are selling our product in today.

As we get deeper and deeper into the channels, it has become very clear that the extensive infrastructure we have put in place is absolutely necessary between guide with these large accounts and third-party operators. Thus, we continue to look inwards to ensure that we are aligned properly with the demands of the industry we are trying to serve.

Our focus is on maximizing productivity within the context of achieving scale. You will recall that in last year's fourth quarter, we made an important shift in our sales strategy, which narrowed our focus. Leverage proven broken relationship had created a 1.5 million of annualized cash savings for the company.

Last month, we implemented a further restructuring to our sales force that positions the same to exclusively focus on regional and national customers where our product platform is resonating well. This is all being done within the theme of driving a larger return on investment for the time spent obtaining and supporting the customer.

In order for us to scale this business in the near term, it is imperative that we maximize our visibility with large customers that are looking to capitalize on the fast-growing blended beverage segment and possess the operational procedures and metrics to ensure execution at the outlet level, which will trend late into repeat business and a sustainable model for Barfresh.

This recent restructuring creates additional cash savings of 700,000 on an annualized basis bringing the total annualized savings for the two programs to 2.2 million to 2.7 million. And I truly believe, we are approaching a material point of inflection point for the company. This brings me to our balance sheet. Barfresh ended the third quarter of 2017 with 3.5 million in cash and virtually no debt. I would like to comment on those cash resources.

We run a lean organization that has recently gotten even leaner in its spending, following a streamlining of our sales force and the reduction of other expenses. We are very careful in where we are spending to make sure that all cash usage is justified by an anticipated return on investment. At this stage, we have no corporate debt on our books and we believe it’s probable to satisfy our cash requirements through a loan or loans that are non-dilutive to shareholders, as we prepare for the expected national rollouts.

With that, let me turn the call over to our CFO, Joe Tesoriero to walk to some of the financials for the third quarter, and then our President, Joe Cugine will share some additional insights into our sales pipeline.

Joseph Tesoriero

Thank you, Riccardo. Today, I’ll provide an update of our operations after I first summarize some of our financial highlights for the third quarter ended September 30, 2017. Our US GAAP net revenue for the third quarter of 2017 was $680,000, an increase of 42%, as compared to 479,000 for the comparable period, and an 8% increase on a sequential basis, demonstrating the influence of increased diversity in our customer base during what has traditionally been a seasonally slower period.

The significant factor of the increase in revenue is the rollout of our new bulk easy pour product, which began during the first quarter of 2017 and has continued to gain momentum during the balance of the year. In particular, bulk sales during the quarter were helped by both new and existing accounts in the school channel. Overall, our product continues to be distributed through all 72 of Sysco’s U.S. mainland distribution centers, and in several Sysco Op-Cos in Canada, as well as through new customers beyond the Sysco distribution network.

Our gross profit margin for the quarter was 51%, expanding from the 48% margin we realized in the year ago period. We anticipate that as our business scale, we will realize margin expansion as we achieve savings and raw material sourcing and expand our manufacturing operations.

During the quarter, we realized the net reduction of $183,000 in our general and administrative expenses with the improvement primarily driven by lower personnel expenses, which alone were down 387,000 in the quarter, resulting from November 2016 realignment of our sales force.

As Riccardo mentioned earlier, during October, we took additional actions to realign our sales force, eliminating additional full-time sales positions. We expect this further restructuring to resolve in estimated additional annualized savings of 700,000 bringing the total annualized savings resulting from both of these restructurings to be in the range of $2.2 million to $2.7 million.

Turning to our logistics network, we have established forward warehousing partners that have improved service to our customers through our third-party distributors, while at the same time reducing our costs. Our shipping and storage expense includes the cost of moving product from our two factories to the two forward warehouses the cost of storing product at those forward warehouses and any cost we incur to deliver the product in the forward warehouse to our customer.

We call that during the second quarter we expanded our distribution network into Canada with the establishment of a forward warehouse in Toronto, which caused us to have incur a number of extraordinary shipping charges, which impacted cost. These heightened expenses continued in the third quarter with shipping and storage expense as a percentage of net revenue at 35%, versus last year's third quarter of 24%.

The higher expense in the third quarter of 2017 is due to a number of factors, including the continued movement of inventory to the new forward warehouses as the company expands its business into Canada, movement of sample inventory into position for trade shows and customer demonstrations, and special situation ordering of raw materials for production and R&D runs.

We anticipate that shipping and storage expense as a percentage of sales will reduce as our business continues to grow, as the company is able to take advantage of more efficient distribution arrangements. And regarding our balance sheet, we ended the third quarter with 3.5 million of cash and virtually no debt. As Riccardo commented, we are actively negotiating with additional sources of non-dilutive capital and we continue to place the highest priority on positioning the company to realize all opportunities, while improving our cost structure.

And with that, let me turn the call over to our President, Joe Cugine.

Joe Cugine

Thank you, Joe. Riccardo opened the call today by speaking to the success of our new school program and some recent wins in our bulk easy pour that I think reflects how Barfresh is really becoming a total solution provider for our customers. We’re gaining momentum and traction in many other areas. We’ve made meaningful inroads into nearly all the food service channels in the broader marketplace.

In addition to the US progress, we have also moved into the Canadian market where we announced a new contract with a large foodservice operator servicing 22 dining locations. We are now officially set up to do business in Canada, and are now selling to very large customers within the restaurant, education, entertainment and healthcare channels in Canada.

As I stated in the past, we are excited about the progress made with national accounts, whether they are contract feeder locations, third party, or restaurant locations. For the contract feeders and restaurant locations, really our key benefit is that our single serve more traditional package allows for higher quality, efficient and no waster solution. We are also seeing some national account customers being early adopters for a bulk solution in customers highest volume locations.

As we build on the momentum, note that there are thousands of locations looking for similar solutions within this channel and by combining both single serve and bulk we are pleased to win. In our national restaurant channel, our strategy of focusing on both national and regional chains has evolved, and so have the opportunities in that pipeline. We continue to work with and target large restaurant chains. All of our large restaurant customers in test are expected to expand their footprint in 2018.

As discussed previously, we have ongoing test within our national account portfolio, we are very pleased with the results and the prospects of moving forward with these accounts and we fully expect to announce a large acceleration with one or more customers in the very near future.

In addition to the national account market test that we have spoken about, we were adding more accounts of various sizes to the regional testing program. We are currently in test with many regional accounts each consisting of between 30 to 400 outlets. Single serve is the predominant package with these regional customers, but our new bulk package has allowed new inroads into this arena.

As an example, we just concluded a test with our bulk easy pour product with a national account with over 400 locations. They experienced outstanding sales volume and we expect to be able to report further positive developments very shortly. Additional customers have asked us for side-by-side comparisons of bulk versus single serve, which again allow us flexibility, our customers required to make the best decisions for the frozen beverage category.

Achievement of any of these rollouts, which are currently in test will have dramatic difference to our financial performance. Another area of significant growth opportunity includes the education channel. We are extremely bullish from a sales and revenue projection in this channel. Specifically, K-to-12 or kindergarten to high school. This channel represents 55 million students eating breakfast and/or lunch, 180 days per year.

Clearly our ability to meet school guidelines and provide a healthy, great tasty smoothie to these children make us very optimistic about our right to succeed in this channel. To expand further, why I think we have the right to win, we recently announced our line of beverages featuring real fruit, no sugar added, no artificial preservatives, and USDA smart snack qualified.

Creating this platform for our products was accomplished due to diligent research on the acquired product attributes. The K-to-12 government, state, city, and/or county requirements provide nutrition directors and food service personnel very challenging guidelines to adhere too. Knowing that we have to meet these strict standards we met with nutrition experts, directors of school districts, and key decision makers to help assess and direct our quality offering. Not only do we meet their expectations, but also, we’re able to provide a great pacing and quality product.

Since launching, the feedback has been tremendous. First, we presented at the school Nutrition Association show along with approximately 10 state shows. All feedback has been positive with specific compliments on meeting their standards along with great taste. Secondly, we recently had students test our products based on request from various school directors or nutritionists. The most recent test consisted of a school in Delaware that has their student sample and survey multiple new product offerings.

When it came to Barfresh, 99% or 498 out of 500 students chose our smoothie as their favorite and/or recommendation to provide for consumption. From a sales perspective, schools have reacted very favorably. One example, announced in August, included the first major school contract. This win consisted of 30 schools in Pasco County, Florida that has a student body of approximately 40,000 students.

They offered two meals a day and Barfresh is now on the school cafeteria menus and available throughout the day for any al carte purchases during breaks. We think Pasco County is just a first example of many school districts that will recognize the great taste, healthy ingredients, and a very easy service model of our product, which really satisfies two important constituents. First, the students who are seeking better tasting options and more importantly, the administrators who need to meet federal nutritional requirements in order to gain reimbursement for needs based student meals.

Continuing with education with colleges and universities, our innovation and penetration has expanded with a single serve and bulk package. We are currently selling in numerous universities such as Stanford, Florida State, Penn State, Tennessee et cetera. One of our largest Universities in the U.S. sold single serve and multiple locations, and most branch campuses, but also needed a different solution at their highest traffic location on their main campus.

Our bulk products fill this need and is now being served to the masses daily. By increasing the breadth of our product line, we have gained incremental business within our existing customers and we have won new customers. Another strong channel that’s working for us is recreation and amusement.

We expanded by being able to offer again those product lines and similar to our experience in universities, we have seen some customers utilize both of these formats that are tailored to their specific needs. And this is across amusement parks, zoos, aquariums, racetracks, arenas, minor league ball parks, music venues, and national park districts. Some recently announced wins include Statue of Liberty, Ellis Island, Long Beach Aquarium, and Las Vegas Convention Centre, which is the largest Convention Centre in the United States.

Some of these properties are forecasted to drive over $250,000 per outlet annually. Clearly, a significant opportunity for growth. And one additional benefit of the bulk platform is the speed to market. Many of these customers just listed, just agreed to roll out bulk after just one meeting. The bulk platform typically doesn't require long test periods. Another very exciting channel we have been working with for some time is the military. We’re making some initial inroads and are in discussions with different branches of the military.

We believe this military channel is as large as a national account. We are focused on the appropriated fund side of their business, whereby the military offers products free of charge to the troops, paid for by the government. We’ve had some preliminary success in this arena, but we fully expect a significant development event to occur shortly.

As both Joe and Riccardo mentioned, our Q3 sales were up 42% over last year and that momentum continues to build. And this is really accomplished through the expansion into these other channels discussed earlier. We also believe that Q4 sales trends will continue to be strong with customer expansion offsetting seasonality. Customers are visiting many of these outlets, 365 days per year, and we’re now able to grow at an accelerated pace in both Q3 and Q4, which have in the past been somewhat impacted by seasonality.

Additionality, many of our new contracts with customers are multi-year, minimum volume contracts, which provide more stability and predictability to our business model enabling us to build an efficient supply chain as we prepare for these acceleration in sales volumes.

In summary, we are creating a much more stable and consistent base of revenue to build on going forward. Our expansion across multiple channels will mitigate the effects of seasonality and fluctuation caused by any single account. And with that, I turn it over to Riccardo.

Riccardo Delle Coste

Thanks Joe. And as you’ve heard, we have been extremely busy. We created a new easy pour bulk product format that is complimentary and doesn't cannibalize our sales and makes us a stronger total frozen beverage supplier across all channels. We enhanced that bulk product offering with the range tiled with the education market that makes all the required USDA and Smart Snack requirements.

We added two new channels being education and military that we believe could be as big as a national account. We have increased our regional and national customer pipeline making it larger and even more robust across various channels and customer types. We’ve made significant progress with all our national accounts and expect to see expansion with all of them in 2018. We started doing business in Canada and believe there is tremendous potential in that market.

We’ve extended our Sysco relationship and included our new bulk pour product on a non-exclusive basis as part of our distribution agreement. So, as we look towards the end of 2017 and beginning of 2018, and we have a very robust foundation with incredible customers in our pipeline that we’ve created, and although we can’t control the exact timing of these national accounts rolling out, we are very confident that the first of these rollouts will occur very shortly.

Now with that, let me open up the call for questions. Operator?

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] The first question will come from Leonard Goldberg with Goldberg Capital Management. Please go ahead.

Leonard Goldberg

Hi Riccardo, hi Joe. How do you guys feel about the balance sheet and the ability to capitalize all the tremendous opportunity?

Riccardo Delle Coste

Yes, sure, so - that is something that we always keep a very close eye on. As you can see, we haven't just been sitting around letting things progress and get away from us. We have looked at the business, we have made changes where we’ve needed to, and made those restructuring changes, and obviously we run our lane, but we also are preparing and staging the business for what’s to come, and that would be evident, you may have seen for example that inventory is significantly starting to build and obviously there is a reason for that, but as we prepare for what’s around the corner and we have our balance sheet, we feel pretty confident about the opportunities to finance that going forward in a nondilutive manner.

Joseph Tesoriero

I think - Len it is Joseph Tesoriero, just to add to that a little bit, pretty good size investment in working capital that Riccardo is alluding to. So that is important to note. We are pulling all the levers as well that we can in terms of conserving cash in addition to the restructuring we did in November 2016. We’ve done an additional one now. So that will help going forward. But I want to emphasize Riccardo’s comment, I mean we are looking at opportunities to basically provide us with the capital that we need to capitalize on these opportunities in a nondilutive way as we go forward and which path we select really is going to depend upon which aspects of the business opportunities materialize first.

Leonard Goldberg

Good. Thanks for the insight on that. Another question, just, could you tell us a little bit about Unibel, we haven't heard about Unibel in quite some time, and how that relationship is going currently?

Riccardo Delle Coste

Yes, look, Unibel has been a great partner today. They have really made themselves available for us in each and every respect that we’ve requested it. You know, we have been very busy beyond saying, obviously there is a lot of activity taking place whether it’s in manufacturing, preparing for ramp ups, they’ve made themselves available and different team members within their organization and around the globe actually in providing expertise in different areas and contacts and introductions. So, they’ve really been very, very helpful. Unfortunately, that really gets to see on the other end. They have been a great partner today.

Leonard Goldberg

Alright good. Final question, regarding Canada when did you start selling to the 22 outlet locations?

Joseph Tesoriero

Last two months, give or take.

Riccardo Delle Coste

Yes, that’s relatively new.

Joseph Tesoriero

We just announced the contract I think in the last two months. Started selling right about that.

Leonard Goldberg

Thanks guys. Keep up the good work.

Joseph Tesoriero

Thank you.

Our next question comes from Eric Grossman with Baron Capital. Please go ahead.

Eric Grossman

Hi guys, can you give a little bit more detail on anything specific that’s caused the delay in being able to announce the national account partner and related to that, what are any indicators you can share that give you confidence that that is still on track, being able to announce someone shortly?

Riccardo Delle Coste

Yes, sure, great question. Obviously, one of the things that we have made, we have been very transparent from the beginning is, the one thing we can't control is the timing of these national accounts, but what we do see is - and we are part of is all the granular detail that’s involved in moving the projects forward within the organizations. We can talk to some of the examples of some of the delays. Joe do you want to maybe provide some color as to some of the examples of the delays and then we can go into some detail as to why we obviously feel very confident about what’s around the corner.

Joe Cugine

Sure, Riccardo. I think, there has been some delays, it’s frustrating, the delays, but I really believe that we’re going to be better off because of the delays. And in one case and the company was not happy with the quality of the product that they chose and they are creating a much broader range, they want multiple options five or six bases that they want in their stores and also be topping it off kind of having a handmade portion where their store will actually be putting in some ingredients, whether it’s tea or it is almond milk or something like that.

So, they want a more robust base that will be successful nationally instead of just one product. So, I mean little we had a meeting in the last several seven days with these folks working on [indiscernible] profiles, so they are fully, fully engaged. So, I feel terrific about that. So, it’s going to go a little slower, but when it launches it is going to be much, much bigger.

In another case, the company decided that none will tell you they want to do smoothies, but they want to create a frappe line and they asked us to be the frappe supplier. So, we have developed a frappe base that they can add to the base Carmel or chocolate or other flavors and they thought the base was fabulous so they were thinking that launching both together, so they are going to double the test size and put both in test markets together.

So, another large customer, we’re literally waiting to get less from them to begin the rollout. So, some have gone much slower, but I feel once they land, I want them not to be a boom splat. I want them to have consistency and continuity, and a nice revenue stream for many years and I think we were in a better [indiscernible] six months ago, with these folks.

Riccardo Delle Coste

And I think, maybe just to add a little bit more to that as to - the progress is actually being made, so it’s not like we’re just sitting still or dormant, there is genuine progress, so we are adding more stores, we are adding more flavors we’re adding more skews et cetera. So, and that is just with the existing ones. So, after you look at all the existing ones and you take a step back, we haven't even spoken about, the pipeline just keeps increasing.

So, we keep adding even more to the pipeline as well, and we actually - we now have major accounts even approaching us, which is something that we haven't had before. So, I think there is an enormous amount of work that’s being done, every single day with these national accounts and it’s going to pay huge dividends for us. So, in addition to the national account pipeline, as you have heard earlier as well, even though it’s taking little bit longer, we just haven't been sitting on our hands.

We have increased the product portfolio with the bulk format. We have gone into the education channel, which is going to be the equivalent of another national account once we get fully up to speed, and then again, we’ve multiplied that out again with this new military channel that’s going to be the same kind of slice opportunity. These are completely incremental, they weren't even in our thinking spree before, and they were not just real opportunities, they are actually starting to happen. So, we feel like we are in incredibly better placed than ever before.

Eric Grossman

Thanks guys.

The next question will come from Anthony Vendetti with Maxim Group. Please go ahead.

Anthony Vendetti

Sure, thanks. So just on the national accounts Riccardo, I know you said shortly, is it possible that one of these will officially rollout or sign up to rollout by the end of the year or is shortly be more like that 3-month to 6-month time frame?

Riccardo Delle Coste

Look it’s no secret, we have said that in the past, and that is obviously still our view. So, the answer is yes, and as soon as we have it, believe me we will be the first one screaming it from the rooftop. Because as soon as the first one comes, we understand that it has taken longer and there is probably a lot of skepticism out there and totally appreciate that, but everything that we have said that we would do to this date, we have done. It may have taken as a little bit longer, but we have still done it. And this is really going to be, probably the biggest example of ones the first one comes through, I think then people will really begin to understand the significance of the pipeline and the significance of the accounts that we actually have that will all end up coming through our revenue stream.

Anthony Vendetti

So, just - maybe a follow-up on subway because they were rolling that out here in New York City and is that particular test still ongoing, have they increased the number of locations that they are testing it in and anything, any color you can add on that specifically?

Riccardo Delle Coste

Look, we really haven't been steering away from talking about any individual accounts and their progress for pure confidentiality of our customers, but I think one of the comments that we have made and Joe made and I believe I have made it as well, we fully expect it to be expanding with all of our national accounts in 2018. So, it’s probably best if you leave it at that as it pertains to talking about individual specifics, about particular account. You will notice that it is still available in the stores and we have expanded more locations within that group. So…

Anthony Vendetti

And then on the military, are you already in one of the four divisions, obviously the divisions or are you still in test phase with the military rate?

Riccardo Delle Coste

We’ve been working with the military for some time now, and really probably in the last couple of months it started to come to fruition. We do have a number of individual placements in various branches, but the bulk of it is due to come. But we already do have placement, we have approvals for certain products et cetera, and it’s quite a lengthy process. It’s got one organization and things just take time.

Anthony Vendetti

Okay, so and…

Riccardo Delle Coste

Just elaborate on that, it is an incredibly big opportunity for us. I mean you're talking about feeding and dining halls where the troops go through and are fed by the government, three times a day, 365 days a year, breakfast, lunch, and dinner. So, you're talking about a bulk program that gets put on the line that the troops can just go and pick up whenever they want, during those feeding periods. So…

Anthony Vendetti

But it is the government and if national accounts take longer, who knows with the government right, but in terms of decision-making…

Riccardo Delle Coste

All I will say is we have already made significant inroads, and yes, it will take time though, everything always does.

Anthony Vendetti

Okay. And then on the restructuring you decided to scale down your own internal sales force, how many salespeople or sales managers do you have, we definitely noticed the higher gross margin that you had this quarter than we were expecting, and also lower SG&A as you continue to scale back, and restructure and run lean and mean as you said, should the new SG&A number - should that be the trend going forward or how should we look at it?

Riccardo Delle Coste

Look, I think going forward, what I will say is, we are finding our grooving in the right number of people, and the right number of areas, and we feel like we’re getting there. As any organization we are looking for the best - the best metrics and the best way to get out there and get focused on targeting those customers. Joe may be in terms of…

Joseph Tesoriero

Anthony, we’ve got - post the restructuring 19 salespeople who are employees of the company and one consultant. So, we’ve significantly turned the force down from, say a year ago at this point in time. Little more than a year ago this point in time.

Riccardo Delle Coste

And it’s about being more focused right. So, the team is now really focused on these larger accounts. Particularly, as Joe mentioned, we have got a lot of accounts in the regional national accounts. We have 30 to 400 or 500 locations across the breadth of customers and these very large individual locations. So, the return investment from the team is much higher than it ever has been.

Anthony Vendetti

Okay. So, you are at 19,000 combinations of salespeople and sales managers, at your peak how many did you have?

Joseph Tesoriero

About 15 more than that.

Riccardo Delle Coste

We have almost halved [ph] it.

Anthony Vendetti

Okay. All right. That’s all I have for now. Thanks very much.

Joseph Tesoriero

Thanks.

The next question will be from Cliff Athey with Marathon Capital Management. Please go ahead.

Cliff Athey

Hi, guys, thanks. I was curious on Pasco County, you mentioned earlier that you’re selling al carte through, you are also being provided free of part of the breakfast and lunch program?

Riccardo Delle Coste

That’s actually a good question Cliff. One of the things that we probably actually have skipped over, now that you’ve mentioned it, is, we have got two products in the school program that we created. One is, 100% fruit and juice product and the other product is a 50% yoghurt, which provides the protein, and 50% or 100% fruit and juice. Right. And the yoghurt and fruit product when added with the grain complies to meet with the USDA requirements for reimbursement of a meal for the kids, from the schools. So, the driving force for one of the Counties was actually having that product develop, so that they could be reimbursed by the government. So, the Pasco County actually offers the product both at breakfast time and during their la carte lunch.

Cliff Athey

Do you have any breakdown on utilization trends at this point?

Riccardo Delle Coste

I can show you that it’s beating their forecast. We had a little bit of a delayed start because of the hurricane and the floods in Florida, and they had some changes to how they had to do things for feeding the kids in the schools. The numbers are being quite strong. They range from high single digits to hundreds of units a day depending on school. So, the numbers are quite healthy.

Cliff Athey

Okay. Then one other question. Looking at the year-over-year sales growth, in the past couple of quarters we’ve talked about having to strip out some smaller accounts that churned off the basic, maybe you could really want, was that still a factor this quarter or they are pretty much out of the base now?

Riccardo Delle Coste

No, I think there will still be some churn in those customers, and what we are starting to see is more solid customers being in our channel and in our sales and that are a lot more sticky. The individual mom and pop type of account, some of them may stick around and some of them still may fall out, but all the new ones that are coming in are really solid customers. The regional change, the part of our national account third party operator groups in various channels, their large independent accountants, the aquarium, zoos, hospitals, just a lot of higher ball game, most stable customer accounts.

Cliff Athey

Okay, great thanks.

Riccardo Delle Coste

Thanks.

Ladies and gentlemen, we have reached the end of our allotted time for questions. I’d like to turn the floor back over to Riccardo Delle Coste for closing comments.

Riccardo Delle Coste

Great, thanks everybody and look forward to talking to everybody on the next call.

Thank you. This concludes today's teleconference. You may disconnect your lines at this time. Thank you for your participation.

