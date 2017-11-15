Here's Why You Should Consider Pandora For Your Long-Term Portfolio.

Pandora (NYSE:P) is an internet radio company that was established in 2000 and went public in 2011. Since then, its stock price has experienced up and downs but the trend over the years is downward. Investors have not been happy with Pandora's stock performance, and with the entrance of new competitors, some investors have lost hope that a turnaround is near, if at all possible.

Pandora published its 2017 Q3 results, which showed a smaller loss than expected with a decrease in active users of about 2.3 million from Q2. The decrease in active users, along with a lower guidance for Q4, sent the shares on a free fall of almost 40% as of the time of this writing. On a positive sign, Pandora was able to continue to grow its subscriber user base as it can seen below.

Source: Pandora's financial statements

Pandora operates mainly in the United States, where it has faced competition from major players. Below is a chart that illustrates Pandora's active users across time. There are also markings that shows the entrance of new competitors in the United States. As we can see below, Spotify (MUSIC) had minimal impact on Pandora's growth early in the competition. As additional competitors entered, Pandora's active users' growth has stagnated. However, I believe that competition alone was not the only reason for Pandora's stagnated user growth. Some of it can be explained by Pandora's marketing spend across quarters, which has not allowed them to compete as effectively against new entrants.

Source: Pandora's active users

Source: Generated graphs by author using Pandora's financial statements

Although the above chart includes sales commission, and a heavy marketing spend in 2017 Q2 due to the premium rollout, it is evident that marketing spend has not kept up with the competition, especially in the last quarter. For example, while browsing the internet or social media, I frequently see advertisements for other internet radio companies, but yet to see Pandora advertisements. This has to change. Pandora needs to start attracting younger users that investors highly value, and this starts with more aggressive marketing campaigns across social media like Snapchat (SNAP), Facebook (FB), Instagram, Twitter (TWTR), and Youtube (GOOG). Some of the cash that was just invested by Sirius (SIRI) should be used for this. Moreover, some of these young users can be attracted to Pandora's app with the introduction of family and student plans as it was explained by Pandora's CFO during Q3's conference call.

Source: User screen shots from social media and marketers.

SiriusXM Deal

Sirius is the holder of 480,000 shares of Preferred Stock. This Preferred Stock has the option to be converted to 61,961,860 shares of common stock, which is around 19% stake of the company. However, it really doesn't make sense for Sirius to convert the Preferred Stock until the price of Pandora's common stock goes up to at least $10.50. On the other hand, in three years, Pandora has the option, but not the obligation, to redeem these 480K shares of Preferred Stock if the share price of Pandora's common stock exceeds $18.38.

Bears have begun rolling out the idea that Sirius can wait until Pandora's share price is lower than it is today. Then, according to bears, Sirius could acquire Pandora in 18 months with a steep discount. One thing bears don't consider is business strategy, aside from valuation multiples. Do bears think that Sirius will just wait until Spotify, Apple Music (AAPL), Google Play, and Amazon Music (AMZN) have built an unsurpassable lead over Pandora? Pandora is not Sirius, and John Malone cannot wait like he did with Sirius because Sirius had few to no competitors in the GPS radio and GPS car radio segment many years ago. It doesn't sound like a good business idea to wait while Amazon, Apple, Google, and Spotify start encroaching on the car industry while you let your $480M investment diminish in value. This is not taking into consideration that as driverless cars make headway into public roads, more users will have extra time to play with their phones and playlists. I believe SiriusXM is behind, way behind, all other major players in the mobile online radio segment. Here's a look at the standings of the iOS app store for last week.

Source: iOS App Store Ranks

Sirius or any of its affiliates cannot increase their share of current ownership in Pandora, but with Federal and State net operating losses over $1 Billion USD per the latest quarterly report, and currently trading at a market cap well below its TTM revenue, other companies might start paying attention, especially a strategic one.

Phonorecords III Proceedings

The addition of Pandora Premium has added another cost structure that is different than Pandora Plus or Pandora's ad tier structure. Pandora Premium is considered "interactive" as it allows users to select songs on-demand or for offline replay. The rates set by the Copyright Royalty Board "CRB" in the Phonorecords III Proceedings in late 2017 will directly affect this segment of Pandora as most of its direct licenses with its publishers reference this rate. If the CRB decides to increase the royalties for on-demand or offline replay, Apple Music, Google, Spotify, and Amazon would be the most affected as the majority of their business model rests on paid subscribers from this segment. This is one of the reasons why I believe Pandora's focus in advertising revenue is a great strategy. If the CRB comes to a rate similar or lower than the previous rate, it should benefit and allow for better profit margins in the paid online radio streaming world. I believe all the online radio streaming companies have a valid point that high "interactive" royalty rates are making the industry unprofitable and could reduce the industry and music revenue if rates are not kept constant or lower, all they have to do reference their own past financial performance in this segment.

Below is the chart that shows net revenue per thousand listener hours ("RPMs") and licensing costs per thousand listener hours ("LPMs") for advertising. To get the total RPMs you add the Net RPM and LPMs. Even with the constraints from increasing royalty costs, Pandora has done a decent job at increasing RPMs year over year. In addition, Pandora's CFO mentioned that there are some "segments of our advertising audience that generate RPM's in excess of $100." If Pandora can specifically target this audience and grow it, then gross profits should increase with time.

Source: Pandora's financial statements

Spotify Listing In USA

Spotify is rumored to have plans to direct list its stock in 2018 in the NYSE. Some investors feel that this will further depress Pandora's stock price, but I feel differently. I think Spotify's listing will provide an opportunity for all investors to get a better valuation multiple for Pandora, and once investors realize that Pandora's financials are somewhat fairly comparable to Spotify, Pandora's share price will slowly increase to match similar multiples at which Spotify will list in NYSE. Somewhat to the effect Snapchat had on Twitter's valuation.

Spotify had a total net loss attributable to owners of over 500 Million Euros for the year 2016. It's ad-supported segment had a negative gross profit of 33 Million Euros in 2016. In 2016, Spotify had around 48 million paid subscribers and 78 million ad-supported users, and its United States revenues were 1.16 Million Euros. This goes to show that Pandora is over performing in the ad tier segment when compared to Spotify. Mainly because Pandora achieved a positive gross profit in 2016 of around $235M for its ad-supported segment while Spotify was not able to attain a positive gross profit for the same time period.

Below you can see some information that I obtained from certain companies that I believe are somewhat comparable to Pandora or rely heavily in advertising revenues. In the bottom of this chart, you can see possible valuations of Spotify's direct listing in the NYSE in 2018. The low scenario for Spotify is the lowest valuation along with 2016 revenues. Other scenarios include revenue projections that I have seen mentioned across the internet. Even in the low scenario, Spotify is expected to have well over twice Pandora's market cap multiple over the TTM revenues. Spotify does have a larger active user base, but it also had a wider loss than Pandora in 2016.

Source: Sirius, Snapchat, Twitter, Roku (ROKU), Groupon (GRPN), and Pandora financial statements.

Recommendations

When I open the Spotify app and try to play music, it automatically plays the "Sponsor" ad before any music starts playing. This ad is often a 30 second ad, and after it is played, the users get 30 minutes of ad-free listening. On the other hand, when I open Pandora's app, it automatically starts playing a song. Sometimes I don't get an advertisement until the fourth or fifth song is played. Pandora is waiting too long to monetize its ad tier users. Also, when Pandora does sponsor ad free listening, it asks the users to click rather than auto-playing the ad, and if you do happen to see the prompt, it only shows a 15 second ad after you click it. Pandora needs to stop requiring user input before it shows an advertisement. In return for watching a 15 second ad Pandora gives its ad tier users one hour of ad free listening. Pandora is leaving easy revenue on the table. Pandora should also reduce the amount of ad-free listening to 20 minutes after only watching a 15 second video ad. One thing I did find favorable for Pandora is that it actually knows if you're watching the advertisement and has a voice prompt if you move to another app. This voice prompt should also be used when there's an opportunity to use a sponsored session as some users might not be looking at their phones or desktop devices when using Pandora's app. Spotify does not know if the sponsored advertisement is being watched or not, and Pandora should highlight this benefit to its advertisers. See below the differences between the Pandora (left) and Spotify (right) iOS apps.

Source: User generated screenshots from Pandora and Spotify iOS app

You can see below that Pandora also gives its users the ability to get more skips after they've reached the limit. By clicking the button, an advertisement launches, and users get an additional number of skips for future songs. However, this requires user input. Pandora should play the advertisement without user input, or at least, notify the user with a voice prompt to look at the screen to get added features. Some users might not even be aware of the possibility of additional skips unless they're looking at the screen. Like I mentioned in the above paragraph, Pandora is losing easy revenue here as well.

Source: User generated screenshots from Pandora app

Conclusion

I believe that internet radio will continue to cannibalize over-the-air radio for both car and home into the future. This will also continue the shift in advertising spend from over-the-air to internet radio. This growing pie can be shared by all current major players, and since Pandora is one of the leaders in ad tiered users, this should be favorable for them. Also, the added focus in podcast should also lower LPMs and increase gross profits for the advertising segment in the long run.

For the above reason stated above, Pandora's current valuation does not make sense to me. I believe some investors have thrown in the towel without giving Pandora Premium one full year of performance measurement. Also, the new CEO understands that advertisement is paramount to Pandora's success, as such, more time should be given to him to see if he can right this ship. I believe Pandora's stock price will increase after the announcements of programmatic advertisement is rolled out to mobile, the introduction of Pandora Premium to desktops, the introduction of family and student plans, and Spotify's direct listing in the NYSE in 2018.

In addition, the aggressive marketing that might arise from brick and mortar retailers' attempt to sway buyers away from Amazon should prove beneficial to online marketing spend this coming winter holiday season, Pandora being one of the benefactors in this increased ad spend.

Pandora had a decent Q3 with bad guidance for Q4, and I believe the selloff of the stock has created an opportunity for long term investors to consider this stock for their portfolio. Pandora should be in a much better financial position in 2018 compared to where it currently stands. As such, I don't believe shorting this stock at these current levels is the best course of action.

Please feel free to leave a comment below if you have questions of anything provided in this article and I will do my best to answer them.

The views represented in this article are my own and do not represent any other person's/entity's opinion. My opinions do not represent financial advice. Please conduct your own due diligence before investing in any stock mentioned in this article. I made my best effort to verify accuracy of the article above, but errors might still be present. Readers agree to waive any liability arising from those errors, or any information presented above.

Disclosure: I am/we are long P.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.