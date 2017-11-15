BlackBerry: Institutions Keep Selling

Back in August, I detailed how institutional holding data for BlackBerry (BB) appeared to be positive at face value but perhaps was quite negative. While overall holdings showed net purchases, many of the biggest holders were actually selling, and in large amounts. Three months later, the data is even more negative, likely showing that the big players are continuing to exit while the smaller ones are trying to chase a stock that's run too much this year.

As you will see in the holdings summary below, institutional sales of BlackBerry were more than 20 million shares more than institutional purchases. While there were more holders that increased their positions, this means that the average buy was quite small when compared to the average sell. When you look at the new or sold out positions, the data is quite negative, with 10 more firms selling out completely and representing more than 3.65 times as many shares.

(Source: Nasdaq BlackBerry institutional holdings page)

Now if we look at the first page on the Nasdaq site, we see the changes of the top 15 holders of BlackBerry. There are 7 firms that decreased their positions, 7 that increased, and 1 that stayed the same. In all, the top 15 holders showed a net change of 4.6 million shares sold. Additionally, three of the top four holders sold, while the other was Fairfax that had no net change, but also owns a substantial amount of BlackBerry bonds. Three of the biggest sellers during Q3 were big sellers in Q2 as well.

In my opinion, the latest data continues to show that many big players simply don't believe in the BlackBerry turnaround, especially after such a large rally this year. Management has guided to a much weaker second half of the fiscal year, as many one-time revenue and earnings items were collected in the first half of the year. I received a lot of negative comments in my most recent article detailing how investors should sell the pop in shares after the Jaguar news was released, and shares are down $1 since then. In fact, since the stock moved to the NYSE, it's gone lower and lower, hitting a new trading low this morning, as seen in the chart below.

(Source: Yahoo! Finance)

With Q3 institutional holding data now in for BlackBerry, the news is not good. There was a lot more selling during the period, with the top 15 holders bailing on another 4.6 million shares. With the stock having rallied so much in the first half of its fiscal period, this likely means smaller firms were trying to chase the stock, and that hasn't gone well recently. BlackBerry shares continue to see new lows since moving to the NYSE, and that's likely a reflection of the weak second half of the company's year that we will see.

