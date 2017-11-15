Sanofi Q3 2017: Weak Signals

Despite a compelling valuation, I see too many uncertainties on the outlook of the Diabetes franchise, so I would stay on the sidelines.

The market has been disappointed by the performance of the Diabetes franchise and by the downgrade of their long term guidance for this franchise.

On November 2, 2017, Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) reported weak Q3 2017 results, driven by a disappointing performance of the diabetes franchise.

Despite a compelling valuation compared to EU Pharma peers, I see too many uncertainties on the outlook of the Diabetes franchise, so I would stay on the sidelines.

Q3 2017 Results

Sanofi reported Q3 2017 sales of €9.06B, 2% below consensus expectations, while Core EPS were €1.71, only 1c below consensus, thanks to some savings on SG&A spending.

FY 17 guidance has been reiterated, looking for flat EPS YoY at constant exchange rates, but Sanofi downgraded the expectations for the forex tailwind from +1% to -1/-2%. Thus, I would expect that 2017 Consensus EPS will be downgraded by 2% after Q3 2017 results.

Main Takeaways From The Quarter

The corporate signals from the Q3 2017 results haven’t been great, with a weak performance of few key growth drivers in the quarter, especially in the diabetes division.

The main takeaways from this quarter have been:

The performance of Sanofi in the Vaccines division has been still strong in Q3/2017. Vaccines sales were €1916M, 2% above consensus, driven by a strong performance of the meningitis franchise, which has more than compensated the weak performance of its Dengue Vaccine (Dengvaxia).

Multiple Sclerosis franchise sales were €495M, 9% below consensus, driven by a more modest than expected growth for Aubagio and Lemtrada. It has been the first disappointing performance for this division over the last few years, reinforcing the bearish view that this franchise is poised for a slowdown in 2018 and 2019 for the competition of Roche’s (OTCQX:RHHBY) Ocrevus and Celgene’s (NASDAQ:CELG) Ozanimod.

Dupixent sales were €75M, 19% above consensus. The recent positive data for Dupixent in Asthma, from the Phase III trial QUEST, has further reinforced the clinical profile for this interesting drug, which I believe it’s poised to become a multi-billion blockbuster franchise.

On the negative side, Praulent sales in breast cancer were only €41M, €12M below consensus, confirming my view that the opportunity for Sanofi in this therapeutic area will be smaller than expected by the street.

Lastly, Diabetes sales were €1.655B, in line consensus but down 10% YoY at constant exchange rates, driven by a disappointing launch for insulin/GLP-1 combo, Soliqua, and a dramatic pricing pressure in U.S. for Toujeo and Lantus. The most bearish point related to the outlook for this franchise has been that the management has downgraded the long term guidance for the Diabetes franchise.

Over the period 2015-2018, Sanofi now expects a decline of sales between 6% and 8% on a CAGR basis at constant exchange rates, compared to the previous guidance of -4/-8%. Considering that they have also announced a more limited formularies coverage for 2018 in the commercial and in the Medicare Part D segments and that I believe they have offered massive discount to the payers to remain on these formularies, I think it’s more likely that the diabetes business will decline 8% on a CAGR basis over the period 2015-2018, which should equates to a double digit decline of the diabetes franchise in 2018. Thus, I would expect further negative momentum for Sanofi in 2018 related to this key franchise and I don’t see any reason to be more optimistic looking beyond 2018.

Source: Sanofi's Q3/2017 Results Presentation

DCF Valuation

To support my thesis on Sanofi, I have updated my DCF analysis to account for my bearish outlook for the Diabetes franchise in 2018 and beyond

Here are my key assumptions for the estimates of Sales, EBITDA Margin and FCF:

Source: Bloomberg And My Own Valuation Model

As you can see, these estimates are slightly below consensus, both top line and bottom line.

Source: Consensus Comparison Vs. My Own Valuation Model

To generate a DCF Analysis, I used 2 different methodologies:

PERPETUITY GROWTH METHOD: I used reasonable assumptions about the perpetual growth rate and the WACC. In detail, I used a perpetual growth rate of +1%, that is slightly below FCF growth in 2022 and I assumed a WACC of 8%, which is in line with the Bloomberg estimate.

Source: Bloomberg

As can be seen in the table above, Sanofi is overvalued by about 6%.

EBITDA MULTIPLE METHOD: This analysis reveals a better result for Sanofi's valuation, with the company looking undervalued by about 5%. I assumed an EBITDA exit multiple of 10x, which is in line with Sanofi’s historical average valuation.

Source: Bloomberg

Source: Bloomberg

Multiples Comparison

Lastly, Sanofi has traded historically at 13.8x NTM (next twelve months) P/E, which was at discount vs. pharma peers. Today, Sanofi is trading at a limited discount to its 5-year average historical P/E on an absolute and relative basis, as shown by the following analysis.

In particular, the stock is trading at 13.2x NTM (next twelve months) P/E, which is at 5% of discount vs. its historical valuation.

Source: Sanofi's Current Vs. 5-year Average P/E (absolute analysis) - Bloomberg

Source: Sanofi's Current Vs. 5-year Average P/E And EV/EBITDA (relative analysis vs. Big Pharma peers) – Bloomberg

Conclusion

The key investor takeaway is that the corporate signals haven’t been great. With many uncertainties on the outlook for the Diabetes franchise, I would wait for a better re-entry point.

