Ceragon Networks: Correction Play

Trading at about an 8X multiple, the stock is too cheap even in the absence of growth over the next 12 months.

I was not expecting Ceragon Networks (CRNT) to have a great quarter. But the truth is, I was hoping for a surprise. Management however had warned investors for some time not to expect revenue growth, and that profitability was the priority.

And that's what we got from CRNT's Q3'17 results. More or less results were in-line, with adjusted EPS at $0.05 and revenue of $76M, missing by about $2.2M.

One interesting thing about CRNT's results was that gross margins were 35.2%, the second highest over the past 3 years. Also of interest was that R&D was the also highest in nominal and percentage terms over the same period. So overall the company is focusing on profitability as it has promised. At the same time, R&D is also at the center of attention.

Like I said, while I was hoping for some kind of surprise, I was not holding my breath. However I did not expect the ruthless reaction of the market, driving shares down by about 20% from the time Q3 results were reported.

So why did shares drop so much? To be honest I'm not sure. My guess is that investors are impatient and don't want to hold any stock that either does not deliver growth, or does not promise it short term. In either case, the market is overreacting, and that's what makes CRNT shares even more so a bargain.

The investment case for Ceragon Networks

There are several points I would like to bring to your attention pertaining to the investment case for this company. Let's start with what was said in the conference call.

First, bookings in Q3 were "strong" with a book to bill ratio over 1, and the company's "profit-focused strategy" continues on course.

There were many comments pertaining to orders and customers, and more or less the company is very satisfied with how things are moving along.

The company had 2 new customers in the Asia-Pacific region. The company was selected because on the advantages of its IP-20 platform, but also because of its professional services team, and the ability to assist with design, planning and coordination of spectrum. This is very important and should be kept in mind for the future.

One thing to keep in mind about CRNT, is that its order flow will increase dramatically with the deployment of 5G services. This will probably start around 2020.

5G networks will reshape business and services as we know them today. This next evolutionary step will finally permit IoT available on a vast scale. This will require networks with higher capacity, higher density and lower latency. Backhaul technologies will come into play, because fiber is not always practical, or cost effective in every case.

So not only will more wireless backhaul technologies come into play, but many technology advances also have to be made. Issues like smart capacity, density and spectrum allocation need to be solved when deploying backhaul.

However, neither CRNT or the market will wait until 2020, when 5G will come into play. The company is already engaged in trial demos in Europe and many other regions. Hence why R&D is elevated.

One think that many do not realize, is that CRNT is the leader in Backhaul technologies. Another thing that many investors do not realize, is that even if CRNT is the leader in the space, it's a micro-cap company with a capitalization of only about $130M.

Not that backhaul demand will ever be in the billions, but if you want to invest in 5G via a backhaul company, CRNT is probably the way to do it. And granted that there is no growth today, but assuming growth will start around 2020 (I think sooner), when should you be buying?

Does anyone think that the market will keep this stock at current levels until revenue kicks in? Does anyone think that the market will not discount ahead of time, the 5G demand CRNT will at some point have in the future?

Please also note that this is a stock that has been miss-priced badly by the market (my opinion). And the reason is simple:

CRNT data by YCharts

S&P 500 P/E Ratio data by YCharts

How is it that CRNT can trade for such a low multiple (around 9X trailing), when the average P/E of the S&P 500 is around 23? Does that make any sense?

If for some reason CRNT starts to see P/E expansion, it can easily double from current levels even without growth. I am not saying it will happen, but it might. We have seen it many times in this market in many stocks.

Point being, if I were a billion dollar fund and I wanted to put some money in this sector via CRNT, I would start buying today. On the one hand it's a bargain at today's prices, on the other, prices will be 2-3 times higher (at least) in the future, if and when the company starts seeing serious growth when 5G is deployed.

Bottom line

While I am very disappointed that the market sold CRNT after earnings, I am nevertheless not worried one bit about the company's prospects. I actually doubled my position on the way down, and lowered my average cost to below $2 per share.

Sure I am taking it on the chin a little, but at current prices further downside is extremely limited, and I stand to double or triple my money (over perhaps even more) over the next 2 years if revenue and EPS growth kicks in.

It's very difficult to know what CRNT's stock will do over the next 12 months or so, however buying at current levels offers an investment with very little risk, and with the potential for above average returns in the future.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CRNT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.