This 9.00% Yield Is Still One Of The Best Yield Plays Available Today Anywhere

Certain areas of the debt markets are showing a correction, and that could be a precursor to the equity markets.

We continue to watch our top holdings in the Core Portfolio and our most compelling position has been, and remains PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund (PCI). The fund has been the source of some contention going back to August when both a Seeking Alpha article and some other sources put out thoughts that the distribution was set to be cut. We get a host of questions around the first of each month (the day they issue the payout for the following month) about whether or not it is likely to see a distribution cut.

In all honesty, we think it would be great if they did cut the distribution, as it would remove some of the overhang we are seeing in the shares. This is a 9.00% yielding, very high performing, BB-equivalent fund that goes unsurpassed in almost any security type or asset classes. In other words, where else in the market today can you get a 9.00% yield with the stability in NAV that PCI offers?

The low-yield environment we are operating today and the hunt for yield has pushed up prices in all asset classes. This includes many of the dividend payers on the equity side as investors that normally would be bond investors, and probably high-quality bond investors, are today buying dividend stocks for the same yields - but in the meantime taking on substantially more risks.

We write a monthly PIMCO update reporting on the fundamentals of the GAAP earnings and UNII figures put out by the sponsor. Our last write up, following an article by fellow Seeking Alpha contributor Maks F.S. titled "PCI- Not For Me," created a large stir in not only that particular fund but also across the entire PIMCO CEF fund complex.

We spent a lot of time responding to that article in our monthly update in October titled "Updated PIMCO UNII And Earnings." We wrote about the one-in-a-lifetime trade that they have been taking advantage of over the last 7 years:

The space is characterized by unlevered yields between 4% and 9%, depending on the placing in the capital structure. For (PDI)/PCI/PKO, they play on the re-performing mortgage loan ("RPL") space - what we in the past have described as the busted to rehabbed MBS trade. These were the 2000-2007 non-agency pools of mortgages that were packaged and sold to institutional investors in many cases as AAA-rated. Post crisis, the securities were downgraded to junk and sold off by those institutional investors for pennies on the dollar to investors like PIMCO, as well as distressed debt hedge funds. The loans have become re-performing because the borrower has either gone through bankruptcy, improved their credit profile, or modified their debt payments. These assets provide defense in weaker economic scenarios given the large discount to fair value at which they were purchased. Yields in this segment, unlevered, are between 4.5% and 6% on a loss-adjusted basis. Lastly, non-qualified mortgage loans fall outside of the Qualified Mortgage Rule that was created when Dodd-Frank was passed. In other words, they do not comply with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau's existing rules on mortgage standards. These are post-crisis MBS pools that can be classified as non-agency. However, unlike the legacy (pre-crisis) MBS, these loans have strong underwriting standards, full documentation, and lower loan-to-value ratios. These loans offer up 6-8% unlevered, loss-adjusted yields but with less seasoning and smaller discounts, providing less downside protection than the RPLs.

As we detailed, the proper way to analyze a fund like PCI is by looking at the NAV over time. That is the orange line in the chart below. You can see a fairly steady rise in the underlying value of the fund. The increase is being derived from steady income production from the non-agency MBS positions along with price appreciation. Non-agency MBS is one of the few places where investors can achieve decent yields in a yieldless world. European and Japanese investors have been large buyers of these securities in recent years and continue to gobble up what they can.

There is also a limited supply of these securities as the industry has been dormant (for the most part) since 2008. Meanwhile, paydowns (refinancing of mortgages) have reduced the total float (size of the space) to approximately half a trillion. This is down $1.6 trillion in 2007. This is creating a demand imbalance, as investors are demanding the securities that are yielding around 5% on a loss-adjusted basis while supply is falling. This helps push up prices over time.

The strategy for PIMCO in this fund is not "pure" income production - a portfolio of bonds that produces income that pays the fund's distributions. It is a "total return" strategy with a piece of their distribution coming from the yield produced but also from higher prices. The portfolio manager can then sell some securities and capture gains to pay the distribution while not cannibalizing the NAV.

So the NAV is the best indicator of the health of the fund, hands down. Let's look at the NAV changes so far this year. In the chart below, we show the NAV on the date following the ex-distribution date. We also have the change in NAV and the percentage change in NAV in each month.

There, of course, will be periods when on a monthly basis, the change in the NAV does not keep up with the distribution. But so far in 2017, we have not even had one month of under-earning when looking at NAV.

In addition, in prior years, they have had large special distributions that act like a cushion before we see a distribution decrease. For example, in 2013 through 2016, the fund paid four special distributions averaging 61.5 cents per share. While a special distribution is less likely this year, that consistency of paying out the excess income production in each of the last four years has provided a backstop for the distribution. Again, the NAV is the best indicator of the safety of the distribution.

So what will drive the NAV going forward?

For one, housing prices have a large correlation to non-agency MBS prices. These securities are still trading at a discount to par despite nearly 7 years of recovery since the nadir in the space. While the discount has closed materially, there is a discount nonetheless. In many other areas, we are seeing prices well above par for similarly situated securities of equal quality and yield. The average price of rMBS at the end of the third quarter 2017 was just over $88, meaning there was still 12% of upside to par. Conversely, CLOs, which we think are much riskier, are trading just over par.

The second driving factor is the unemployment rate. Unemployment and home foreclosure have a strong positive correlation as well. The job market has been healing steadily since the recession with the latest rate at just 4.1% for October.

Not only do the fundamentals remain strong, but they are improving slowly over time. If home prices continue to move higher, we see no reason that non-agency MBS would decline.

A key metric to follow is the LTV on these legacy MBS structures. Over time, as borrowers pay their mortgage, the outstanding balance of the loan will decrease. At the same time, we have seen housing prices nationwide push higher, helping to further increase equity in homes.

The high-yield environment, fears over higher interest rates, tax loss harvesting, and panic selling are driving this sell-off today. The market is still equating these funds' positions in non-agency MBS akin to a leveraged high-yield junk-rated company's bond. The correlation does not make sense given these are housing-related securities that are now higher performing. If they were re-rated today, cleaning out the already foreclosed mortgages, they would likely be rated close to or even at investment grade. We think investors and the market will eventually figure this out.

Action: At a 7.6% discount today, the shares are extremely attractive. The long-term 'health' of the NAV will be predicated on housing prices and employment levels, both of which are very secure and growing steadily. The price of the fund has seen some pressure, allowing investors a golden entry opportunity. The 7.6% discount has not been available since just after the election in 2016. Since then, the total return for investors was almost 30%. While we think that level of return is not the base-case scenario going forward, given the levels in non-agency MBS and the fundamentals on a macro basis, further appreciation in the legacy debt is likely.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PCI, PDI, PKO.

