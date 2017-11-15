Square: In Case We're Wrong

Image via Square's Twitter page

Square On A Tear

Shares of Square (SQ) have been on a tear this year, but on Seeking Alpha, opinions diverge about where it goes next. We've been bullish on it. Below, we recap the portfolio we included it in last month, update its performance, and present a couple of ways Square shareholders can stay long while limiting their risk in the event we end up being wrong. Let's take a moment first to consider the extraordinary juxtaposition between Square and Jack Dorsey's other company, Twitter (TWTR).

Square Pulls Away From Jack Dorsey's Other Company

Almost two years ago, Seeking Alpha contributor SevenSeas Research highlighted the challenges Jack Dorsey faced helming Square and Twitter at the same time ("A Part-Time CEO Facing Full-Time Problems"). Since then, it's been Twitter's share price that has lagged while Square's has soared.

As D.M. Martins Research suggested recently ("Square Can Climb Even Higher"), the divergence is due in part to Square having a "sticky" business model and being exposed to the right trends and sectors:

An otherwise value investor at heart, I believe Square has a "sticky" business model that's exposed to the right trends (including fast growth in small and independent businesses) within a sector that I have recently, and perhaps later than I should have, developed an interest in.

This is in contrast to Twitter, which, as we've argued, has never adopted its natural business model, of facilitating commerce between frequent users.

Priced For Perfection?

While D.M. Martins Research saw more upside in store for Square, Stone Fox Capital argued Square was "priced for perfection," comparing its valuation to that of a competitor in the payments space, and concluding that Square has "significant downside risk":

Another way of viewing the incredible ramp in the stock is this simple comparison to another hot payments stock in PayPal Holdings (PYPL). Square started the year trading a premium P/S multiple in comparison to PayPal, but the stock now trades at twice the multiple. SQ PS Ratio (Forward 1y) data by YCharts The key investor takeaway is that Square remains an exceptional company priced for perfection. The company could grow at the current rate for several years before justifying the market valuation so investors have to consider that holding the stock at this value has limited upside and significant downside risk.

Our Take On Square - And PayPal

Our Portfolio Armor system has been bullish on Square recently, including it in an aggressive portfolio we presented to our Bulletproof Investing subscribers last month. More on that in a moment, but we should note here that Portfolio Armor has actually been even more bullish on PayPal recently. It's been one of our site's top 10 names fairly consistently since August 3rd.

Square is currently the No. 19 name in our system, and it appeared in our October 12th aggressive portfolio below, alongside several of our other top names at the time: Alibaba (BABA), Baidu (BIDU), Cognex (CGNX), Netflix (NFLX), Nvidia (NVDA), and TakeTwo Interactive (TTWO).

We called this an aggressive portfolio, because Square and the other securities in it were hedged against greater-than-20% declines, rather than single-digit declines as in some of our recent examples of hedged portfolios. If each of the underlying securities in it does well, this should outperform the hedged portfolios with smaller decline thresholds, because of its lower hedging cost. On the other hand, if one of these stocks declines significantly, it will have more of an impact than it would in one of the more tightly hedged portfolios.

Our system's hedged portfolios each last for six months. The one above is only a little more than a month old, but here is its performance so far, versus the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY):

In Case We're Wrong About Square

In case we're wrong about Square, and Stone Fox Capital is right about it being priced for perfection, we'll present a couple of ways of hedging it below. The first hedge is fairly expensive, and is presented mainly for informational purposes. The second hedge has a negative cost, and is an updated version of the Square hedge in the portfolio above, from last month. In both cases, we'll assume you have 1,000 shares of Square and are unwilling to risk a decline of more than 20% over the next several months.

Positive Cost, Uncapped Upside

As of Tuesday's close, these were the optimal, or least expensive, puts to hedge 1,000 shares of SQ against a greater-than-20% decline by mid-June.

As you can see above, the cost of this protection was $3,700, or 9.31% of position value. This was calculated conservatively, using the ask price of the puts, so you could probably have opened this hedge for a bit less. Nevertheless, we assume this will be more than most readers would want to pay to hedge (but feel free to tell us if we're wrong about that).

Negative Cost, Capped Upside

Here, we use Portfolio Armor's current potential return estimate for Square, 25%, as an upside cap. This was the optimal, or least expensive, collar, as of Tuesday's close, to hedge 1,000 shares of SQ against a >20% decline by mid June, while not capping your possible upside at less than 25% by then.

Due to the negative net cost of this collar, our algorithm was, after an iterative process, able to find a less expensive strike for the put leg of this collar, the cost of which was $2,250, or 5.66% of position value. The income generated by the short call leg below was a bit higher though: $2,400, or 6.04% of position value. This income was calculated conservatively, using the bid price of the calls.

So the net cost of this collar was negative, meaning you would have collected $150, or 0.38% of position value when opening the hedge, assuming you placed both trades at the worst ends of their respective spreads

Consider A Holistic Approach

If you own Square now, and want a shot at additional gains while limiting your risk, one of the hedges above is worthy of consideration. But you also may want to consider a holistic approach, where you are buying and hedging a handful of securities that offer the best potential returns, net of hedging costs, given your risk tolerance. We think that may be a better approach to portfolio construction.