How Saudi Power Struggle Helps The U.S. Dollar Outlook

Following three years of low crude oil prices, Saudi Arabian foreign exchange reserves continue to fall. After peaking at $731.2b in August 2014, reserves have fallen almost in a straight line. The latest data from September 2017 ($475.1b), shows that Saudi reserves are now below $500b. Given the Saudi riyal’s peg to the U.S. dollar, the speed and scale of the decline is driving concerns regarding the health of the economy. While current reserves and access to U.S. dollar bond markets means that the economic health of the Kingdom is safe for now, the outlook is concerning. Saudi Arabian FX reserve data for the last 10 years is visually illustrated below:

Back to future: Saudi FX reserves back to 2011 levels

Source: CEIC data

Despite a variety of measures undertaken by the Kingdom, including reducing the government budget deficit significantly and leading efforts to drive higher crude oil prices via an OPEC agreement, foreign currency reserves continue to fall. This suggests that falling reserves are due to reasons beyond lower crude oil prices and government deficits. A balance of payments deficit, driven by capital flight from within the Kingdom, is a likelier culprit.

Less money = more political risk

As Saudi Arabia confronts the reality of lower crude oil revenues, political risks are rising thanks to lower wages, higher unemployment and a weaker future outlook. As the fortunes of the Kingdom reverse, capital flight is likely to become a more significant problem going forward. The Saudi Arabian elite can clearly see what is on the horizon, and are responding by repatriating their funds overseas for safety.

Based on a Reuters news report, Prince Mohammad bin Salman’s ‘anti-corruption’ purge last weekend makes sense in this context. As instability within the Kingdom rises, Prince Salman is seeking to centralize power in order to quell the possibility of a ‘palace coup’. More importantly, he is also going after significant wealth in Saudi Arabia (before that wealth tries to make its way overseas). The biggest surprise this weekend was the arrest of Prince Alwaleed Bin Talal, a billionaire investor who is also a member of the Saudi royal family. Despite the prince’s cavalier attitude towards the Saudi government, he has publicly supported calls for reform in the past. Unfortunately, his views did not spare him from the ongoing anti-corruption crackdown, and his significant wealth made him an obvious target.

Implications for the U.S. dollar

While the implications for crude oil are fairly obvious, the purge is also positive for the dollar for less obvious reasons. The main reason is one that we covered more extensively in a recent commentary on how stronger crude oil prices help the U.S. dollar. In essence, crude oil is a significant driver and front-runner of inflation. This is because the commodity is a critical component of many goods and services. As crude oil prices rise, this will be eventually reflected in higher costs for everyday items, which drives up headline inflation. As crude oil prices have been rising since last summer, expect Q4 2017 and Q1 2018 inflation numbers to follow in rate-of-change terms. Recently, the U.S. producer price index rose to multi-year highs.

Given that U.S. GDP growth continues to accelerate today, the prospect of inflation accelerating further in the future is more likely to result in the Federal Reserve turning hawkish. Historically, the Fed has chosen to hike rates when both growth and inflation data are on their side. An overview of recent U.S. headline inflation figures is shown below for reference:

Inflation looks set to keep accelerating

Source: U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics

The second reason is due to the Saudi riyal’s peg to the U.S. dollar. The Kingdom is currently on a path to a classic emerging markets balance of payments crisis. Despite a declining budget deficit and rising crude oil revenues, both GDP growth and foreign exchange reserves are falling. Confidence in the government is likely to be falling today (particularly relating to its finances), and this issue will be exacerbated following last week's purge. Thus capital flight out of the country is more likely to accelerate from here. As the dollar is the natural destination for funds fleeing the country, the currency should be supported from this factor as well.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.