Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (SMI) Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (NYSE:SMI)

Q3 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call

November 14, 2017 7:30 p.m. ET

Executives

Zhou Zixue - Chairman

HaiJun Zhao - Co-Chief Executive Officer

Mong Song Liang - Co-Chief Executive Officer

Yonggang Gao - Chief Financial Officer

Tim Kuo - Director of Investor Relations

Analysts

Randy Abrams - Credit Suisse

Steven Pelayo - HSBC

Charlie Chan - Morgan Stanley

Rick Hsu - Daiwa Securities

Leping Huang - CICC

Gokul Hariharan - JPMorgan

Rex Wu - Jefferies

Allen Chang - Macquarie

Operator

Welcome to Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation Third Quarter 2017 Webcast Conference Call.

Today’s conference call is hosted by Dr. HaiJun Zhao , Co-Chief Executive Officer; Dr. Mong Song Liang, Co-Chief Executive Officer; Dr. Yonggang Gao, Chief Financial Officer; and Mr. Tim Kuo, Director of Investor Relations. Today’s webcast conference call will be simultaneously streamed through the Internet at SMIC’s Web site.

Please be advised that your dial-ins are in listen-only mode. However, at the conclusion of the management presentation, we will be having a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] The earnings press release is available for download at www.smics.com. Webcast playback will also be available approximately one hour after the event.

Tim Kuo

Good morning, and good evening. Welcome to SMIC’s third quarter 2017 earnings webcast conference call. Today it is our honor to have our Chairman, Dr. Zhou Zixue with us to make some opening remarks and introduce our Co-CEO, Dr. Liang. After that, our CFO, Dr. Gao will highlight our financial performance and give guidance for the next year. And then our Co-CEO Dr. Zhao will provide business commentary. This will be followed by our Q&A session. As usual, our call will be approximately 60 minutes in length.

The earnings press release and the quarterly financial presentation are available for you to download at www.smics.com under Investor Relations, in the Events & Presentations section. Let me also remind you that the presentation we’ll be making today includes forward-looking statements. These statements and other comments are not guarantees of future performance, but represent the company’s estimates and subject to risk and uncertainty. Our actual results may differ significantly from those projected or suggested in any forward-looking statements. For a more complete discussion of the risks and uncertainties that could impact our future operating results and financial condition, please see our filings and submissions with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the Hong Kong Stock Exchange Limited, including our Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission on April 27, 2017.

During the call, we will make reference to financial measures that do not conform to generally accepted accounting principles, GAAP. These measures may be calculated differently than similar non-GAAP data presented by other companies. Please refer to the tables in our press release for a reconciliation of GAAP to the non-GAAP numbers we will be discussing. Please note that all currency figures are in U.S. dollars, unless otherwise stated.

I will now turn the call over to our Chairman, Dr. Zhou Zixue.

Zhou Zixue

Thank you, everybody for joining today's earnings call and for your continuous support. As one of China's most important semiconductor companies, we have always considered how to strengthen the company's competitiveness. During this period of time, we have been focusing on putting together resources and building up a solid foundation for SMIC's future development.

In October this year we established a new management team and today I want to take the opportunity to introduce to you the management. You should already be familiar with our Co-CEO, Dr. Zhao and CFO, Dr. Gao. Last month, we appointed Dr. Liang Mong Song as one of our Co-CEOs. For decades, Dr. Liang has focused on advancing our R&D. His expertise and management skills will strengthen SMIC's R&D program and help to narrow our advance technology gap.

I believe that our new team well bring SMIC to new heights and drive contributions to the development of the IC industry. With Dr. Liang's excellent and successful experience in the IC industry, I am confident in SMIC's bright future. Welcome, Dr. Liang. Now I will hand the webcast over to our two co-ceos and CFO.

Tim Kuo

Thank you, Dr. Zhou. Now we will have our Co-CEO, Dr. Liang say a few words.

Mong Song Liang

Thank you. Chairman, Zhou, and thank you to everyone on the call for the support. I am greatly honored to take on this position at SMIC, which is both an opportunity and a challenge.

SMIC's rapid development in recent years have been known in the industry and I am happy to be working closely with Dr. Zhao HaiJun and management team to contribute to SMIC's competitiveness since joining SMIC, I have reviewed our strategic target and we have begun formulating execution plans having been on board for one month. I leave all business commentary and Q&A to Zhao HaiJun and Gao Yonggang to date. I believe that SMIC is in the correct position with many good opportunities and I hope to work with the team on precise execution to meet our target. Once again, it's an honor and a pleasure to work together with Zhao HaiJun and SMIC team. Together we will work hard to deliver good results to all our stakeholders. Thank you.

Tim Kuo

Thank you, Dr. Liang. I will now hand the call to our CFO, Dr. Gao for financial highlights.

Yonggang Gao

Greetings to all our listeners. First, I will highlight our third quarter results and then give our fourth quarter 2017 guidance.

In third quarter 2017, our revenue was $770 million, an increase of 2.5% quarter-over-quarter, mainly due to the increase of wafer shipment. Gross margin was 23%, a decrease of 2.8 percentage points mainly due to lower fab utilization which was 83.9%. Non-GAAP operating expenses were $184 million. Profit for the period attributable to SMIC was $26 million, while non-controlling interest was $5 million, mix attributable to profit.

Moving to the balance sheet. At the end of third quarter of 2017 cash on hands including other financial assets were $1.7 billion. Gross debt to equity ratio was 52% and net debt to equity ratio was 24%. In terms of cash flow, we generated $420 million of cash from operating activities in the third quarter. Now looking ahead into the fourth quarter of 2017. Our revenue is guided to be up 1% to 3% quarter-over-quarter. Gross margin is expected to range from 18% to 20%.

Non-GAAP operating expenses are expected to range from $204 million and $210 million. Non-controlling interest of our majority owned subsidiaries are expected to range from $48 million to $50 million which are losses to be borne by non-controlling interest. We iterate our planned 2017 CapEx for foundry operations of approximately $2.3 billion. The planned 2017 CapEx for non-foundry operations is approximately $70 million, mainly for the construction of employees living quarters. I will now hand the call over to HaiJun, for general remarks.

HaiJun Zhao

Thank you, Yonggang. Greetings to all the listeners and thank you for joining us. Today I will highlight our third quarter results, near-term outlook, opportunities, technology development and strategic directions. Our third quarter revenue was in line with guidance and grew 2.5% quarter-over-quarter. This sequential growth came largely from the broad-based recovery in Smartphone related shipments.

By process node, 28 nanometer grew 38.9% quarter on quarter and 0.18 micron grew 33.8%. By devices, application processors based upon power management ICs NOR flash on a [single processors] each contributed to the sequential growth. Though inventory levels are sequentially healthier, some customers are still [digesting] [ph] higher than normal levels of inventory. Given this situation, we target annual revenue growth in line with the foundry industry growth.

In the three years preceding 2017, SMIC has grown revenue on the probability on high utilization. In these last two years, we enter a period of transition as we fulfill our technology and facilities for the next stage of growth. We have a strong and capable team located in mainland China. SMIC is presented with a unique position to benefit from a variety of long-term trends. Includes China IC design win and increasing market share. We estimate Chinese fabless revenue growth of 20% CAGR from 2016 to 2020. SMICs revenue from Chinese customers is 45.7%.

Another trend is the rise of IoT, Internet of things in our everyday life. In September, we announced the successful fabrication with the first domestically designed manufactured MBIoT in China with ZTE. This MBIoT can be widely used in smart meters, shared bikes, smart applications, smart CD and others. We also announced the availability of the low power platform for IoT using our 55 ultra-low power process. The platform is optimized for functionality common in IoT designs such as voice recognition, face detection and sensor fusion.

In addition, we announced with Chengdu Analog Circuit Technology, the availability of our analog IP solution using our 55 nanometer, eFlash technology engineered for very low power IoT applications that need low [indiscernible] and extended battery life. These just two long-term trends SMIC will benefit from. In the near-term our growth drivers include our continued ramp up of 28 nanometer technologies. Continued growth in flash memories, fingerprint sensors recoveries and power management ICs.

On 28 nanometer, I am glad to see that we are on track to meet our current targets for 28 nanometer. Our 28 PolySiON has successfully being in mass production. While our HKC into a raised production stage from last quarter. HKC plus is targeted to begin production by the end of next year and we have already started R&D on 22 nanometer. 28 nanometer overall contributed 8.8% of our wafer revenue in third quarter. Meanwhile 40-nanometer development is also well on course.

I would like to comment on SMIC's strategic directions. SMIC is positioned as the long term viable foundry partner of choice in China. We hope to establish comprehensive technology roadmap with our customers on mature and advance nodes. In order to meet some of the increased future demands of our customers, we must accelerate our execution and narrow our technology gap. When we talk about narrowing the gap, we are not only speaking of the advanced nodes, but especially mature nodes to which we believe can greatly serve the Chinese and foreign IC markets.

In addition, we believe in the importance of focusing our investments in to strategic areas that support the long term growth probability and the variability of our business. We have taken the time to first narrow our focus to a small number of specific platforms for which we aim to be the foundry of choice. We have consolidated [indiscernible] knowledge platform of [good phase] [ph] strategically importance to SMIC. With the long-term opportunities lying before us, we fulfill our technologies in close cooperation with our customers to capture their demands and we appreciate your patience as we work towards 4Q and deliver the results of our strategies.

We believe that the near-term impact of the investment on the transition are growing paths to the right direction as SMIC grows in scale, ability and prominence. This year, our [indiscernible] plant remained entrenched. The incremental increase in yearend capacity in 2017 compared to last year as the followings. For our 8-inch wafer fabs, including Shanghai, adding 5000 wafers, Tianjin adding 6500 wafers and Shenzhen adding 5000 wafers. For our 12-inch wafers, Beijing adding 5000 wafers. Beijing's' joint venture adding 12,000 wafers and Shenzhen a mini line of 3000 wafers.

To conclude, we work diligently to maintain our position as the foundry of choice in China. With our situation and the team and focused direction, SMIC is well positioned to execute on our long-term targets and the benefits from the opportunities in the IC markets. We at SMIC work hard to grow the sustainable value of the company for all our stakeholders. Thank you for your support. I will now hand the call back to team for the Q&A session of this call.

Tim Kuo

Thank you, Dr. Zhao. Today's Q&A will be hosted by our Co-CEO Dr. Zhao and CFO, Dr. Gao. Most of the questions today will be redirected to Dr. Zhao and Dr. Gao. I would now like to open you up the call for Q&A. As usual please be reminded to limit your questions to two per person. Operator, please assist.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Your first question is from Randy Abrams of Credit Suisse. You may ask your question.

Randy Abrams

I wanted to ask the first question about the characterization of the transition period. Where it seems to be implying this year, the first year and then next year will be the second year of the transition period. If there is a way to think about next year and the transition period, how you are thinking of the space about growth and CapEx. And then also for the margins, in the guidance you provide a few points decline, maybe if you could go through the factors for the decline and if you think in that transition period it may kind of continue at that level or maybe able to improve back to the recent levels.

HaiJun Zhao

Hi, Randy. Thank you for the question. I will just focus on the characterization of this transition but I won't talk too much about next year scenario. You understand the situation that we cannot we see clearly about a market. We are not ready for to comment on next year. For the transition, just now we already said, we have to transitions. One of the transitions definitely we have the management change and we turned on a new page and just now we say that. On the one hand side, we position, strengthen the strategy and positioning SMIC as the foundry of choice in China and we got closer relations with the customers who want to do business in China.

Just now we said that in past couple of years we enjoyed a very good growth and very good probability and we do enjoy that but that’s to the maximum usage of the existing fabs. Since last year, we are already officially announced we will build up additional capacity to support future growth. And just now we also said that we will refocus, optimize the use of existing resources to develop as many see as strengths in technologies to narrow down the gap from the leaders. And this technology not just be at advanced node but the technology nodes in the mature area. We like to go for diversification. Go for multiply of the usage, so that we can cover all the needs of our customers. And these two things are at the transition stage. That means management team rebuild, refocus and go far expansion and go for technology catching up.

Randy Abrams

Okay. And if I can ask one follow up, just the margins that you guided. If you could talk about the factors of the sequential decline? Because sales are relatively stable or up a bit in fourth quarter but for the margins. So maybe how much was depreciation versus mix or utilization, or if there are other factors? And if it's anything in one time in nature or if you think it may be around that -- like kind of a new level for gross margins for at least a couple of quarters.

HaiJun Zhao

Just now we gave the guidance for the first quarter and we already gave some explanation on the changes of this margin. The first one comes from the product change on the mix. You know product mix, the change of that. And definitely that’s the impact, the margin change. The second thing is the ASP. During the last, this earning release call, we also said that last year was a wonderful year because the shortage of the capacities and almost no process change or even retail price. But for this year, overall the market got a relaxation so we just may have the price erosion happens last year. That happens to the whole industry, where we also sell out all around the outer companies. And this is second. And the third, just now we said that last year we started to spend CapEx and to build out the capacity and the good thing is that these kind of capacity already running to production and the [pressure] is these kind of capacity also rein to the depreciation timeframe. So we also see the depreciation just from the spending of the CapEx last year and the year before, we start to holding this kind of depreciations.

Overall, we should say that this kind of margin erosion has been predicted and what we believe even though we get into this kind of difficult timeframe, but we still, our targets assumes that, to maintain our profitability for the company.

Randy Abrams

The final question I wanted to ask was on the ramp up. You gave the HKC, the high-K process. You mentioned pilot production. If you could talk about the, I guess overall 28, how you are expecting the ramp up and then for high-K metal gate specifically, when you see kind of the meaningful volume ramp up for that technology to move from pilot into high volume on the high-K process in some of those early applications.

HaiJun Zhao

For the 28 nanometer technology, last time during the conference call, my comments that we will make it into three stage. The first stage is make full use of the existing capacity for PolySiON, that’s really running the same situation. And we also said that the second half this year, we will ramp up high-K metal gate first stage. [indiscernible] HKC, that’s a transition stage between the first stage of high-K metal gate and to the last stage of high-K metal gate. We are ramping up from last quarter running to the full capacity of the existing building up. And we aspire to see the increase further of the percentage of 28 nanometer technology in the overall revenue. And we aim to see that about 10% -- over 10% type of ratio of 28 nanometer revenue in the overall.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Steven Pelayo of HSBC. Please ask your question.

Steven Pelayo

Just a follow up on the margins a bit. I guess maybe focusing a little bit more on the EBIT margins. As you look into your fourth quarter, can you first give us some guidance a little bit on R&D subsidies that you expect to be getting and then could you just comment in general. I mean if we were, I don’t know, to exclude those R&D subsidies, is this going to be fourth quarter kind of like the trough of structural profitability at the EBIT line for SMIC or what do we need to be thinking about kind of your breakeven rate as we go through the fourth quarter and then in the 2018, especially if I were to exclude some of those subsidies.

HaiJun Zhao

Hi, Steve, thank you for the question. Yes, you are right. You mentioned that the first quarter, the margin erosion, one of the, we can say the number one factor, one of the biggest factors is the increase of R&D spending. That’s very true. We really did focus to expedite the research area. And then just now I mentioned the product makes also the depreciation from the CapEx we spend in the last year and the year before, and this year. As for this R&D spending and you mentioned that the grant or subsidies, actually we have very big assuring of this R&D cost as the joint venture we have formed. And in the future we also have new joint venture can form to share this R&D spending. So that’s another area besides just what mentioned is R&D grant supported by the partners and the governments. We also have the joint venture cost [indiscernible] for this one. And you asked for the subsidies as total. In the first quarter it's 20 million to 25 million.

Steven Pelayo

20 million and 25 million, okay. Let me just ask a little bit of a longer term question. You talked about review of kind of strategic targets. Can you share some of those with me? Are those targets kind of margin or capital intensive or free cash flow focused? Are they focused more on just revenue growth or technology milestones? Can you share with us some of those strategic targets that we should be asking about you that on every quarter a year from today?

HaiJun Zhao

Steve, you almost mentioned everything. But on my radar, I only monitor three things. Of course all of them are on the radar screen but top three are, the first one is maintain the profitability. The second one is the revenue growth percentage, and third one is the ratio of the leading edge technology in overall revenue. I monitor these kind of numbers.

Steven Pelayo

And can you share with us some target for that? You shared with us, you said you would like to maintain profitability but you also said you had revenue growth targets and percentage of leading-edge mix target. What would you like to see those revenue growth in percentage when you get...

HaiJun Zhao

Steve, you know that I can only give you the things about fourth quarter. I can't say too much for the future. At this moment we cannot give too much for next year and the long future.

Operator

Your next question is from Charlie Chan of Morgan Stanley. Please ask your question.

Charlie Chan

So my first question is regarding your technology development after [indiscernible]. So first of all, do you see that you can possibly bring in your 28 nanometer schedule because of the [indiscernible]. And also can you talk about your potential capacity increase for 28 nanometer CapEx, even the 14-nanometer schedule.

HaiJun Zhao

Hi, Charlie. Just now Tim already said that Dr. Gao and me will take care of all the questions today. And, yes, after Dr. Liang joined, definitely reschedule, re-plan the overall strategy for the company. And Dr. Liang is Co-CEO, is not a person focused on technologies only. So we together to remake the strategy and the plans for the future for SMIC. For 28 nanometer, actually before Dr. Liang joined, we already running the production. Even for the high-K metal gate from last quarter and running to the full capacity we are build up over time. And of course 28 nanometer will be along those. We will continue to optimize the technology to HKC plan stage and the production we will be hiking it next year, the later part of next year.

And HKC running from this year all the way to next year. And so far, the learning curve running very well and from CapEx and the capacity on this 28 nanometer node point of view, we will very carefully plan the CapEx on this 28 nanometer. So more or less that means we will form the strategic relations with the existing 28 nanometer technology and customers to prove the overview of the capacity on this technology. But in the mean time we keep very long term relation with our customer to support the market needs.

Charlie Chan

Okay. Thanks. And my next question is more related to mature nodes. First of all, NOR flash, when do you think the, you will start capacity increase? Do you think the customers demand has now stabilized for NOR flash, and given those growth drives in the mature nodes, do you think first quarter next year we can see a sequential growth like you have seen in the last year.

HaiJun Zhao

Okay, Charlie. You know that SMIC has been working on this kind of fab filler and diversified technology platform for the past many years. All the time actually SMIC came from a memory company and along the way we already built up the technology from 0.18 micron all the way to 24 nanometer technology with the logic compatible technology platform for NOR flash, NAND flash, CMOS, imager, [high-v] [ph] drivers, and COs etcetera. And turning this production actually is very easy for SMIC because 95% of the machine are compatible. 95% depends on which nodes, and we should say 85% to 95% of the machines are 100% compatible with the existing logic productions. That means when we have the needs, we just need to change a couple of tubes.

So the ramp up or the transition from one production to another production especially in our 12-inch wafer fabs are superfast. And we should say, we ramp up this NOR flash, NAND flash, CMOS imager, this kind of thing, just depends on customer's schedule. And my point is, their qualification to the increase of markets take time longer then our production preparation. So we just, everything we ramp up to that space, everything depends on customer orders and the demand.

Charlie Chan

Okay. Thank you. Nice uptick on the financials. So Dr. Gao, it would be very helpful if you can sort of quantify the depreciation for 4Q and also maybe a range for next year depreciation. Thanks.

Yonggang Gao

So the fourth quarter depreciation would be $255 million. For 2017, it's unchanged. It's approximately $975 million. For next year the CapEx spend is under 20. So Charlie, you have no further questions.

Charlie Chan

Yes. So is that fair to assume that in the following quarters depreciation should be able to maintain at across $255 million? Is that a fair assumption?

Yonggang Gao

Yes.

Operator

The next question comes from the line of Rick Hsu of Daiwa Securities. You may ask your question.

Rick Hsu

I just got one question on the CapEx, especially for next year. I know you don’t provide guidance at this call but maybe just give us some ballpark number because you guys keep highlighting that you would aim to close the technology gap presumably with industry leaders and that’s definitely the mission for Dr. Liang. So in order to close the technology gap, can I assume your CapEx will continue to be pretty high in the next couple of years? Although you have already spend quite a big buck in the last two years.

HaiJun Zhao

Hi, Rick. I will answer your question. From the CapEx point of view, you know that in the past two years what we have spent on not just the leading edge technologies, also the spending in the mature nodes. Basically SMIC build out the capacity on the trend of the industry type. We build up the capacity with CapEx mainly to meet customers requirement. In the sense we can say, no build up of the capacity without customers can be done and more or less we just meet up the demands of the market. So for next year, our expectations are, we do not have the detail. We will give up this kind of details on the next earnings but we can say that the CapEx won't -- we won't see significant increase compared with the current situation.

Rick Hsu

Right. Maybe a quick follow up. Because investment costs for leading edge, for example the next gen, you guys are going to develop the 14 nanometer and also build the [high] [ph] 14 a few years after the investment cost. Development costs are just going to rise there substantially. So would that keep your capes high in the next couple of years, you want to close the technology gap.

HaiJun Zhao

We should say it this way. On one hand side, for the leading edge technology wafer fabs, so we will do that with the joint venture. So the burden definitely is kind of shared with the other investors and really [find] [ph] this kind of investor. We already, a very good example in Beijing's joint venture. And another thing that just now I said, and we build out a capacity just to the levels for customer demands. So as such, we do not have or we always do not have idling capacity and the overall should be not be a big cost to SMIC.

Rick Hsu

All right. Good. Fair enough. Just one quick follow up. Can you remind us your 14 nanometer chipset development time horizon? Like when you expect to start contributing revenue?

HaiJun Zhao

We shall this way, currently the program went pretty well on cost and probably we already had said that. And we put it into production for [indiscernible] in 2019, two years back.

Operator

Your next question is from Leping Huang of CICC. Please ask your question.

Leping Huang

I have two questions. So first is at the conversion for the management team. Can you, management team, explain the Co-CEO structure operates in the future? Thank you.

HaiJun Zhao

You know for the industry, SMIC is now the first company to use the managing team of Co-CEO. So that Co-CEO system has been proved in the industry and we find more and more company, especially in our foundry business start with all the Co-CEO scheme. And mainly because for a company like SMIC and the other companies, we are in a very fast pace type of movements in both technology, marketing and the internal managements. And the Co-CEO can give us the benefits, Chinese always got a sayings that two hands is better than one. And exactly with Mong Song's joining and as Co-CEO we work together, we have every week we settle down on the settlements for the company, different area for the decisions and together with our chairman. And after we settle down that’s kind of the strategic decision, big decision and individually we just go for work the detail to drive the team individually.

I mean we do have different focuses. Like myself, I focus in the operations, marketing, sales so on forth. And Mong Song also drives the area to kind of breakthrough but overall Co-CEO at SMIC we should say, for the decision making procedure and flows, we work together. And then we just go for day in day out type of detail management in the certain area. I guess for the industry, for the other common area, more like have the similar job assignments and responsibilities of doing things.

Leping Huang

Okay. Thank you, very much. So the second question is your first quarter, I think previous investor, fourth quarter gross margin now down to 18% to 20% or utilization rate also down to 18%. Do you think this is roughly the bottom of your quarterly margin on the utilization rate and you have some of the new applications that come in, like the NOR flash or these things. And also related question is that because I think SMIC delivered very good results for continuously maintain profitability for more than 20 quarters. Have you seen looking forward, when you drive the leading edge technology, do you think you are still keep profitability or at least maintain a profitable, that’s a minimum bottom line for you to drive the scale or it depends on the operations? Thank you.

HaiJun Zhao

Okay, Leping. The first things that our plan or intention still to maintain the probability. That’s the first one, never changed. And as for whether or not the first quarter is the bottom, we can't say too much since we do not have full guidance on next year's situation. But we have different ways of handling that situation. And the fourth quarter from an utilization point of view, based on the accounting rules that we are adopting and that means they link to the first quarter and first quarter for the mobile communications, this kind of industry that’s the -- that’s the trending season. You know that. It always get a seasonal type of cycling for foundries for mobile communications. So that’s impacted the fourth quarter, also impacts the first quarter. Those are very common things.

As for additional CapEx for the building of the capacities, our additional spending on the R&D, I just now already said that. For the leading edge wafer fabs, at the beginning the burden is very heavy. But we use the joint venture because the other shareholder investors also share with the cost base to us to push out this new wafer fab. For the R&D, exactly the same thing that the joint venture and the second part of the percentage of the shareholdings and as of the cost of that part. But dong so I still believe that SMIC can move fast in advancement of technology and new wafer fab sidings. Well, we still maintain the probability.

Leping Huang

For your next application you develop, like the NOR flash, do you think, well, I think start to contribute significantly on your revenue from already fourth quarter or it will -- I think your [indiscernible] already you mentioned in the beginning. So do you think that would be a major contributor for your revenue 2018 or still will be quite, because your mature node process actually utilization rate I think also below the 84% corporate average, if I understand correctly.

HaiJun Zhao

In this quarter we already see that more than double digit growth for this kind of NOR flash contribution compared with [HSO] [ph]. I just now mentioned that for SMIC, NOR flash definitely is the pre-build for many years. For the past six years we continue producing the NOR flash. Just recently we have additional capacity. We have the demands from customer. We add on the ratio of this capacity and the production scale. And you know at SMIC we are also running the standalone NAND flash for more than three years is also you know a very good trend and we also are running CMOS imager [MCO] [ph]. And we really found that the demand for MCO for NAND flash for CMOS imager also got increased significantly recently. So we see that NOR flash is the first product to cover the seasonal fluctuations. And we may see the second and third, and fourth products continue to fill up the fabs.

Operator

Next question comes from Gokul Hariharan of JPMorgan. Please ask your question.

Gokul Hariharan

I have a couple of questions. First, I think previously you had talked about a 21% revenue target. Now the management had renewed the targets etcetera. Could you say whether you are still abiding by those 20% kind of growth target for the next few years? Second question is when you accelerate your R&D investments also bring in 40 nanometer development. Could you talk about what kind of rough R&D spending do you need to have? Right now I think you are running at about 400 million to 450 million per year. What is rough ballpark in terms of R&D spending that you would need to have to support some of these advanced process nodes technology. Thanks.

HaiJun Zhao

Hi, Gokul. Thank you for the questions. 20% CAGR is our goal. We aim to achieve this target. But this is a component that means that we have this kind of growing plans and for certain years we can run in higher, like last year we did very well, and this year we still got to grow even though we met with market adjustments. And just now I mentioned quite a couple on the diversifications of technology like NAND flash, NOR flash, MCU, CMOS imager, [indiscernible]. These are the mature technologies SMIC has been running pretty well. But provisionally we do not have any capacity to run up this kind of platform to meet up the demands. So now we have more capacity we have build up to enjoy and to harvest this kind of technology, the platforms. Overall, we still aim to get the just now we say that CAGR grows but for this year, it depends on the market. We really may not reach the market adjustment, just now we said that fingerprints and the smartphones and the demands and the product may change these kind of things.

So we say for this growth definitely we adjust. Everything meets up the demand of the market. We are practical but we really aim high. And the second thing, you talk about the R&D spending. We continue a balanced spending on the R&D with the revenue growth year by year and definitely our R&D -- R&D spending that means we balanced the profitability, we balance the CapEx growth, we also balance the R&D spending there. And the thing definitely we find out, the R&D spending to develop the technology, actually the money is almost fixed. You spend less, you take a longer year, so you spend more, you take a shortcut.

Gokul Hariharan

Understood. Since you are pulling in the schedule, does that mean that we go from $400 million per year to, I don’t know, $600 million-$800 million per year. Or is that something that is going to be spread out over three-four years period at least.

HaiJun Zhao

Hi, Gokul, I believe that the average balance, we do not go for. You know just now we said that, and we keep the profitability and we will sign the grant and set up joint ventures to share the cost of the R&D, so on and so forth. And that’s the balancing thing. I don’t think we go from $400 million all the way to $800 million. We won't go for that way unless we are find special solutions.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Rex Wu from Jefferies. You may ask your question.

Rex Wu

So my question is, in Q3 we see a weakness in 55 nanometer and 13 microns. So what were the reasons? Thank you.

HaiJun Zhao

Okay. Very interesting question. And for 55 nanometer, the weakness, very simple. It mainly comes from two parts. And one of the things that we showed the idea of the competition on 55 nanometer and the partners in this industry. Also with, switch the shape of the products from our existing customers from 55 nanometers to 40 nanometers ultra-low power applications. Basically a product change. Because the competition at 55 nanometers get very strong, so they shift the product from 55 nanometer to 40 ultra-lower power. So SMIC overall, the load is still there but we sold technology that got less, another technology got more. Yes. That’s the things. In the meantime, that just now you mentioned the NOR flash and CMOS imager, this kind of ramp up. This kind of ramp up also need a 55 nanometer capacity. So we also see the switch from logic to memory.

And you also mentioned, 0.13, the reasons, right? Now 0.11 and 0.13, actually that’s very interesting, that for 8 inch primarily focused on copper technologies. And for copper technology, this year for 0.11, 0.13, the majority applications on this platform actually is the low frequency RF. Something you saw in the Bluetooth, mobile Wi-Fis, the automotive monitor, and low noise earphones so on and so forth. You have this Google home, this kind of smart speaker structure. And so the migration from 0.11 copper, migrate to 55 nanometer. And majority players on this area are small players. And they have got a [indiscernible] upgrading and they have the supporting from IPs, but still majority of them, almost none of them left on 0.11, the 0.13. All of them shifted to 55 nanometer. And from wafer to wafer change on view, from 0.11 to 0.13, when they switched to 55 nanometer, the wafer counts reduced from 8 inch to 12 inch. And for SMIC, the majority of the two, actually compatible, that means they can switch between copper and aluminum and [indiscernible]. So what we did, we just switched the capacity from copper 0.11, 0.13 to aluminum, 0.15 and 0.18. So from a capacity point of view, there is always that capacity. But we really see the technology and different nodes, the loading got change from one node to another node.

Rex Wu

Okay. Thank you. That’s very clear. So since you mentioned about the migration from 8 inch to 12 inch. So what's your view on the future, like 8 inch demand? So do you still see the demand outstrips the supply or like where do you see as a fast growth drivers in the 8 inch in number term? Thank you.

HaiJun Zhao

Actually, we do not have the consensus prepared for this question. I will give you my personal comments on this one. At this moment 8 inch will stay there for a while. The reason is because of 8 inch running is better than 12 inch on mature technologies. But because of the backend pricing, backend bumping, backend packaging, and the current backend capacity for 8 inch are over-supplied. And for 12-inch are short supplied. The backend cause of 12-inch is much much higher than 8 inch. Not simply when 12 inch is similar to 8 inch for backend. Much higher than that. And that will keep the 8 inch loading for a couple of years because nobody really spends that much money on 12-inch for backend. As a result, the spending on 12-inch backend got fully depreciated like 8 inch at the moment, 12- inch relay got a significant benefit running the 8 inch. Especially the dominant runnings. Currently dominant running for 8-inch like CMOS imager, fingerprint [indiscernible] power management, so on so forth, these kinds of things. The major cost comes from the backend and backend 8 inch at this moment, except the bump in and they have got an overcapacity.

Operator

And we will take the final question from Allen Chang of Macquarie. Please ask your question.

Allen Chang

Thank you very much for helping us understand SMIC better. Quickly two questions. One on visibility of first quarter. Could you clarify what you might be seeing if you are seeing anything? The visibility and maybe the seasonality, how it's going to change next year? The second question is basically drilling a little bit deeper into the margin, you mentioned that product mix and ASP were part of the problem. Can you share with us some of your insights on the competitiveness on the ASP side as well as the product mix, which I think you have gone into a little bit? So first, visibility and seasonality, first quarter. And then what you are seeing for ASP competitiveness. Thank you.

HaiJun Zhao

Overall, we should say that we do not go for too much detail for the next year, the visibility is not that clear and we do not -- in general we do not get aggressive of something not that predictable. But as general, we should say for mobile communications, the first quarter is always the weakest one. And for the foundry, for every foundry makers, they have a huge amount of consumer and mobile communication load. And from the industry trend, the first quarter for the mobile communication is always weak. So we do not expect the first quarter is the best quarter for next year. And definitely that’s true. If you look at the past suite of four years and that is the seasonal trend for mobile communications.

And for the ASP, in general, the people, the customer say that we don’t visit for foundry for everything and then the just go for the calendar year. That means the new quarter, new year, they will start implementing the new ASPs. For the consumer products and the mobile communication products. The ASP pricing game is a very very competitive. We fully recognize that. And especially when we have the new capacity push out the markets. And we see the more competition there. So what we need to do at this moment, we just go for industrial trend. This is the first one. We cannot run different from the industry for this performance. And for SMIC, what we are doing at this moment, we do not overbuilt, we built out the capacity, at least customers commitment. In the meantime we build up the multiple and backup plans, I just now mentioned the memory, NOR flash, NAND flash, CMOS imager and MCO structure to cover the seasonal fluctuations. And one more, everybody is doing hard is for the cost reduction. So to improve the operation efficiency, improve the utilization of the fab and to counter the ASP and the competition in the industry. Allen, that’s my answer, that’s general comments.

Operator

At this time I would now like to hand the call back to IR Director, Tim Kuo, for closing remarks.

Tim Kuo

In closing, we would like to thank everyone who participated in today's call and again thank all of our shareholders, customers, employees and suppliers for their trust and support. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen, this is the end of SMIC's third quarter earnings conference call. We thank you for joining us today. You may all disconnect.

