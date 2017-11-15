La Jolla: Red Flags And A Vastly Overestimated Market Create A Compelling Short

There are questions regarding disclosures and conflicts of interest, as well as the protocol, analysis methodology, etc.

In addition to trading at an extremely frothy valuation, La Jolla Pharmaceuticals (LJPC) lacks a viable business model and is run by a management team with a poor track record.

Healthcare stocks are unique in the sense that less can be more. By that I mean the relative ease with which one can value drug assets, assuming that you are capable of weeding out the noise. Drugs have a potential market that is determined by a set of factors, each of which can be estimated both conservatively and aggressively. The ability to think logically and remove emotion from the process is of utmost importance here. The other element to consider when valuing an asset, which seems to be less appreciated despite its importance, is intellectual property. Asset value is determined by future cash flow potential over a given period of time, once a drug loses market exclusivity it is essentially over. The infamous "Buffett moat" does not apply here, there is no moat in the drug business.

Timing can always be tricky when it comes to shorts, but now seems like an ideal time given that La Jolla is no longer appears to be in the hype stage. After seeing the full data from their Phase III trial, we now have a much clearer picture regarding their drug's potential. With the recent appreciation in share price, the valuation has gone past all realms of sanity and now offers a very favorable opportunity to establish a short position.

Company Description

Company: La Jolla Pharmaceuticals

Business: Developmental Biopharmaceutical

Shares Outstanding: 33.6 million (fully diluted as of 6/31/2017)

Market Cap: $1.1 billion

Cash: $120 million

LTM Profit: n/a

Stock borrow: 500,000 at IB as of 11/9

Short Interest: 3.3 million shares

For over 30 years, La Jolla Pharmaceuticals has failed to deliver. La Jolla was forced to drop its previous lead drug candidate after a lupus nephritis study failed in 2009. The stock was de-listed and moved to the OTC in 2010. After a series of private stock transactions and reverse splits, the stock ultimately returned to the NASDAQ. The key players at La Jolla are CEO George Tidmarsh and Director Kevin Tang of Tang Capital. The other player is Lakhmir S. Chawla, who was brought on in 2015 from George Washington University as La Jolla’s Chief Medical Officer.

Their key asset is LJPC-501 (synthetic human angiotensin II) for the treatment of hypotension in adults with distributive or vasodilatory shock who remain hypotensive despite fluid and vasopressor therapy. The company's Phase 3 clinical trial was conducted under Special Protocol Assessment. In February La Jolla announced "positive top-line results" and subsequently released detailed study results published in May 2017 by The New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM). They filed a NDA and the FDA accepted it in August w/ a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) in late February 2018.

Unrealistic Expectations

Before we get too far ahead of ourselves here, it is important to note that LJPC-501 was originally intended as a treatment for an entirely different therapeutic area than its current focus, as described in their Q2 2013 Quarterly Report:

“LJPC-501 is a peptide agonist of the renin-angiotensin system that acts to help the kidneys balance body fluids and electrolytes. Studies have shown that LJPC-501 may improve renal function in patients with HRS.” About La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative therapeutics for chronic organ failure and cancer. GCS-100, the Company’s lead product candidate, is a first-in-class inhibitor of galectin-3, a novel molecular target implicated in chronic organ failure and cancer. LJPC-501 is a product candidate for the treatment of hepatorenal syndrome.”

In fact, the company began the trial, regularly spoke about it to investors and was touted by analysts. What should worry investors and the healthcare community in general is the fact that the study was terminated early without any mention from the company.

(Source: LJPC-501 Study Record from Clinicaltrials.gov)

After seeing initial results from the HRS trial, management decided to pursue another area of for the treatment of catecholamine-resistant hypotension. In my firm opinion, LJPC-501 is NOT the revolutionary, novel drug some make it out to be. It is simply a synthetic version of a naturally occurring peptide. Note that La Jolla CANNOT obtain the very important composition of matter patent protection if it is produced by the human body. Their intellectual property consists of the IP acquired from George Washington University. Per their agreement w/ GWU, La Jolla gained intellectual property rights covering the use of Angiotensin II for an up-front payment of $250,000.

The company initiated the ATHOS‐3 Phase 3 Study of LJPC-501 in early 2015 and the trial completed in December 2016. Along the way, there were several modifications to the study protocol, including the geographies and number of patients enrolled. We will go into further detail about the red flags associated w/ these changes and potential implications, but this article from "Art Doyle" covers the issues in great detail and does a good job of calling out the lack of transparency.

Obscure Data, Minimal Disclosure, Maximum Use of Superlatives

On February 27, 2017, LJPC announced “Positive Topline Results” from its ATHOS‐3 Phase 3 Study of LJPC-501. They revealed that the primary endpoint of the study was met for the phase 3 ATHOS study. On the surface, this was a positive, but during the conference call, investors were left without key details surrounding the secondary endpoints. These ‘positive topline results’ were buried way back on page 13, and 14 minutes into the call. Here are the only relevant slides in the 16 slide deck presented:



(Source: Athos-3 Topline Results Webcast)



Despite an underwhelming and incomplete data set, the CEO used the opportunity to express his thoughts to investors. During the call (one in which the link mysteriously did not work for the first 3 or so minutes when risk factors were disclosed) the CEO, as well as sell side analysts, touted the data and used all sorts of adjectives to exude positive data.

“Highly statistically significant”

“Was recommended repeatedly to continue”

“We are very pleased with these results”

“Extremely pleased with these results”

“Great data!”

“We’re thrilled without these data”

“We are very thrilled”

The vague hyperbole was just part of the surprising dialogue and it went beyond just minimizing disclosure((s)) to the point where he refused to release details or answer the important questions.

“We cannot comment or release more detailed data than we presented today”

“We are reserving the details...I hope you understand”

“We may not be able to answer questions about the detailed data”

CEO’s words matter, especially when on record. Here are the outcome measures listed on the clinical trial site: One nugget that La Jolla did choose to unveil was a numerical survival benefit, with a 22% reduction in the risk of death observed, this was not statistically significant (p=0.12). However, Mr. Tidmarsh refused to elaborate on any findings on the secondary endpoint. This is important because SOFA (sequential organ failure assessment score) is associated with patient outcomes and mortality, and many felt that the secondary endpoint results were more important than the primary (more on this later).

At minute 18, questions about the secondary endpoints and other various data points start to come up.

Suntrust Analyst (beginning at minute 17:49 of the call):

“Could you maybe talk about some of the other endpoints that you are evaluating in the trial? I mean I understand that you can’t give a lot of details but just on the qualitative terms…”



CEO George Tidmarsh (18:15):

“Well thanks for the question. As I mentioned we are reserving those details to protect our ability to publish this data”....I hope you understand that we cannot comment or release more detailed data than what we have presented today”

Just to make this very clear, THEY GAVE VERY SPECIFIC DETAILS ABOUT AN EXPLORATORY ENDPOINT, YET OMITTED THE SECONDARY ENDPOINT DETAILS. The CEO also told investors that they "cannot" release any more details about the study. Tidmarsh proceeded to give all sorts of details about the study.

The Securities Exchange Act, Rule 14a-9 was enacted to prohibit false or misleading statements. The rules specifically mention statements that are "false or misleading" and ones that "which omits to state any material fact necessary." As readers likely know, the SEC polices against false or misleading statements. I won't speculate on the ramifications here, but it certainly warrants further examination.

"Pseudo-Event" Hype Before The Data



On May 18th, La Jolla’s stock was HALTED because of pending news and the company announced that the full data set would be published in the New England Journal of Medicine that weekend.

Management knew that this publication was going to be released for at least a month (specifically, April 23rd, according to NEJM conflict of interest disclosures). Yet, they failed to mention it until the days before.

This was immediately noticed by the newswires and attracted the attention of all the stock focused social media networks. Normally, a stock is halted for material news or information that, in theory, will cause a stock to move immediately after the news. This news caused the stock to go up 20% for the day as retail momentum traders “squeezed” out many of the shorts. I won't go into specifics regarding the trading activity/volume/tick size that took place leading up to and following this, but it was certainly abnormal. In my opinion, the news event was immaterial to warrant a trading halt, and appears suspicious given the following spike in the stock price.

To halt a stock to simply announce that data will be released in a few days is unnecessary. La Jolla has issued hundreds of press releases announcing upcoming events, yet they never once did so during trading hours while halting the stock. This activity is certainly suspicious and makes one question the underlying motive.

LJPC-501 Clinical Data Concerns

When the full ATHOS 3 data set was released in May, we got the much needed look into the detailed data. Recall that during the February "top-line results release" key details were omitted, specifically the impacts to Total SOFA score and mortality. As suspected (given the fact that the company omitted the data during the top line release), the secondary endpoints and key exploratory endpoints were not met. Key findings related to the primary endpoint were in line with the earlier, "positive top-line data" but the picture was much muddier beyond that. The lack of improvement to mortality and total organ function raises serious doubts about whether LJPC-501 can win over physicians. Other nuances of the trial were revealed in the appendix, and certain analyses call into question the "approvability" of LJPC-501 based on the data from this trial.

Important Secondary Endpoints Were Not Met - SOFA

Sepsis-related organ failure assessment score, also known as sequential organ failure assessment score (SOFA score), is used to track a person's status during the stay in an ICU to determine the extent of a person's organ function or rate of failure. The score is based on six different variables, as shown in the table below.

(Source: Jama Network)

Both the mean and highest SOFA scores are predictors of outcome. An increase in SOFA score during the first 24 to 48 hours in the ICU predicts a mortality rate of at least 50% up to 95%.

The most important secondary endpoint measured was SOFA. Details of the Total SOFA score are shown below. The lower SOFA score, the better.

(Source: NEJM Athos-3 full Data Set)

The important takeaways are that LJPC-501 treated patients saw a marked worsening in SOFA vs placebo at 3 hours. Given the nature of Angiotensin II, this was likely a renal effect and is cause for concern. Secondly, the baseline scores were not the same. Placebo treated patients had a worse mean baseline SOFA, and the 1 points difference was significant. Why this is significant? Mean SOFA is highly correlated factor in regards to outcomes/length of stay/mortality (as indicated below and discussed here).





(Source: Serial Evaluation of the SOFA Score to Predict Outcome in Critically Ill Patients)

La Jolla did not share any supplementary analysis regarding the impact of mean SOFA on the various outcomes or mortality. Other studies have, however, and there is a clear correlation.

(Source: Critical Care Med)

A study was done to evaluate of trends in organ dysfunction in critically ill patients may help predict outcome. Among the data analyzed was trends in SOFA scores during the first 48 hours. Regardless of the initial score, the mortality rate was 50% or higher when the score increased, 27% to 35% when it did not change, and less than 27% when it decreased (Table 4). Differences in mortality were predicted better during the first 48 hours than in the subsequent 48 hours. There was no significant difference in LOS among these groups. When we analyzed this trend, taking into account the initial SOFA score for values of 11 or lower, a decreasing value was associated with a mortality rate of 6% or less (Figure 3). However, when the mean SOFA score increased or remained unchanged, the mortality rate averaged 37% when the initial SOFA scores ranged from 2 to 7, 60% when the initial SOFA scores ranged from 8 to 11, and 91% when the initial SOFA score was higher than 11.



(Source: Serial Evaluation of the SOFA Score to Predict Outcome in Critically Ill Patients)

The study concluded that:

Sequential assessment of organ dysfunction during the first few days of ICU admission is a good indicator of prognosis. Both the mean and highest SOFA scores are particularly useful predictors of outcome. Independent of the initial score, an increase in SOFA score during the first 48 hours in the ICU predicts a mortality rate of at least 50%.

So we now see evidence that LJPC-501 negative impacts SOFA, and that SOFA is highly correlated with hospital mortality. Additionally, the baseline SOFA scores were noticeably different between the 2 groups. This difference might explain any perceived benefit in mortality, that La Jolla management claims exists.

Concerns About Patients Enrolled and Primary Endpoint Details - MAP

Mean arterial pressure (MAP) is the average arterial blood pressure during a single cardiac cycle. It is a tool that serves as an indicator of blood pressure and whether it is adequate enough to provide oxygen supply to vital organs. A MAP of at least 60 is necessary to perfuse the coronary arteries, brain, and kidneys. According to Surviving Sepsis Campaign Guidelines, which serves as the defacto playbook for treating sepsis, it is recommended to have “an initial target mean arterial pressure of 65 mmHg in patients with septic shock requiring vasopressors”

(Source: NEJM Athos-3 full Data Set)

We immediately want to highlight that the median MAP for both groups was GREATER than the MAP Target that is recommended. This included ~70% having a MAP > 65. In other words, only 30% would require vasopressors in the real world.

Recall that the primary endpoint was MAP > 75 mmHg or an increase in MAP by at least 10 mmHg. Current guidelines recommend goal MAP > 65 mmHg, and it is unclear what benefit, if any, would be achieved by increasing the MAP beyond 65. In fact, most patients enrolled in the study started with MAP > 65 (68.1% and 68.4% in the ATII and placebo groups, respectively). Thus, most patients in this trial did not exhibit an indication for additional vasopressors under current guidelines.

What purpose does testing a drug on patients that would never take the drug have?

La Jolla considered patients to be catecholamine resistant if norepinephrine requirements were >0.20 µg/kg/min. This is a very liberal assumption and doesn’t reflect other studies. Previous studies, however, reported consistent increases of both systemic vascular resistance and arterial blood pressure during arginine vasopressin infusion in patients with advanced vasodilatory shock and norepinephrine requirements >0.5 µg/kg/min. The table provides details of previous shock studies and the corresponding definitions.

(Source: Vasopressin NDA Review Memorandum)

The point here is that there is no universally accepted definition for these patients. There are many factors that influence optimal treatment methods at a given point in time. However, the additional data provided in the supplement sheds insight into these factors and their relationship to healthy patients.

In the angiotensin II group, MAP could be elevated ≥75 mmHg more frequently in patients with norepinephrine requirements <0.5 µg/kg/min compared to those requiring higher doses (77.8% vs. 50%; P<0.001)

(Source: NEJM Athos-3 Full Data Set Appendix)

Simply put, only 50% of LJPC-501 treated patients would have achieved the primary endpoint if the company used a different definition of CRH. Another important point to highlight here is that there were multiple parameters that had a statistically significant relationship in regards to obtaining MAP at 3 hours. Obviously, LJPC-501 was the most significant, but the presence of 4 other parameters, coupled with the odd randomization techniques makes one scratch one’s head.

While this data point alone is not enough to make any bold conclusions, it does call into question the trial design and even the efficacy of the treatment versus the perception.

Clinical importance of MAP called into question

In addition to ambiguity regarding the "ideal MAP target" as we demonstrated in the previous section, there are serious questions about whether MAP is clinically meaningful as it relates

According to a recent study, targeting a mean arterial pressure of 80 to 85 mm Hg, as compared with 65 to 70 mm Hg, in patients with septic shock undergoing resuscitation did not result in significant differences in mortality at either 28 or 90 days.

(Source: NEJM)

This study further exposes the flaw in the logic behind the clinical trial design and patient inclusion criteria. 68% of patients who BEGAN with a MAP > 65. This means that under current guidelines/in the real world, they would never be taking the drug in the first place. This is a flaw with the clinical trial design.

The key points to take away from the information we just went through:

Only ~30% of the patients enrolled in the study would be diagnosed as hypotensive in the real world

LJPC-501 increases MAP in a short time period, but the effectiveness is less evident in the truly "catecholamine resistant" patients

Findings show that a higher target MAP level does not have any relevant impact on outcomes or mortality benefit, as long as MAP > 65 is achieved

LJPC-501 treated patients experienced greater organ failure (as indicated by Total SOFA) compared to placebo

Total SOFA Score is considered the most important predictor of hospital mortality and other patient outcomes

Side Effects

In general, the side effects and adverse event profile were similar between the 2 study groups. However, there were several Adverse Events that stood and out warrants further scrutiny.

(Source: NEJM Athos-3 full Data Set)

At a minimum, more detail is needed in regards to the 50% higher rate of infection in the LJPC group. In regards to the 5% rate of delirium, more info is certainly needed there from a regulatory perspective. Additionally, this will come into play when/if La Jolla is pitching LJPC-501 to a potential customer.

Per the ICU Delirium and Cognitive Impairment Study Group, several studies have found ICU delirium to be associated with negative outcomes such as: longer ICU and Hospital lengths of stay, increased costs, and higher mortality.

Despite similar baseline characteristics, delirium was an independent predictor of higher 6-month mortality and longer stay even after adjusting for relevant covariates.

(Source: ICU Delirium and Cognitive Impairment Study Group)

Higher severity and duration of delirium were associated with incrementally greater costs (all p<0.001). Using multivariable analysis to adjust for multiple confounders, delirium was associated with 39% higher ICU and 31% higher hospital costs. Hospitals/ICUs make decisions based on a few simple questions: “Does this improve outcomes and benefit the patient?” and “What does it cost me vs current options for treatment?”

Experts Express Concern

After the initial, but brief, flurry of positive remarks, the sentiment and opinions shared by INDEPENDENT AND NON-FINANCIALLY CONFLICTED EXPERTS. There are essentially 4 questions that any critical care doctor /healthcare professional would ask regarding a drug's "potential use" and/or clinical need.

Is it effective? Is it safe? What are the benefits over existing treatments? Does it improve outcomes and truly improve patient’s health?

Below are the words from R. Phillip Dellinger, MD, MCCM, who was recently recognized with the Society of Critical Care Medicine’s Lifetime Achievement Award. It is also worth noting that Dellinger was quoted by the FDA numerous times when making their approval decision for Vasostrict in 2014. His opinion is highly regarded and certainly matters. In a NEJM editorial, Angiotensin II for the Treatment of Vasodilatory Shock - Promise and Caution , Dellinger shares the following opinion:

However, we offer some words of caution. This study took steps to ensure that patients with low cardiac output were not enrolled; thus the safety of angiotensin II in patients with distributive shock and low cardiac output is untested. The current study design was not a head-to-head comparison with other agents, so the answer to this question is unknown and further research is needed. Because angiotensin II is a pure vasopressor, we believe that it may not be an appropriate stand-alone drug for the treatment of septic shock, in which cardiac contractility can be suppressed. Although we believe that it is intuitive that restoring adequate blood pressure is imperative in the treatment of shock, we caution the reader not to infer a mortality benefit from the data presented We do, however, urge considerable thought regarding the rapidity with which this agent is advanced to the bedside and the decision as to which patients are the best candidates.

Dr. Dellinger went on to co-chair the committee that created the 2004 SSC Guidelines for Management of Severe Sepsis and Septic Shock and subsequently chaired the committee responsible for establishing updating the guidelines to reflect the current developments in treatment options. The SSC Guidelines are, for lack of a better term, the playbook for treating Septic Shock. Obviously, as illustrated above, he is skeptical of LJPC-501.

Dr. Dellinger isn’t the only expert who has shared an opinion on LJPC-501, below are some other key points made by opinion leaders.

Contrast those quotes with the hyperbole from George Tidmarsh during the conference call in February. Those who have positive things to say about the prospects for LJPC-501 seem to either be employees, wall street analysts, or individuals with financial ties to the company/stock.

Trial Concerns: Protocol Deviations, Conflicts of Interest and Data Integrity

La Jolla made multiple "updates" to the clinical trial protocol and statistical analysis plan. These changes were not made/disclosed until AFTER the trial had completed enrollment. Simply put, this doesn't pass this smell test, and while it could very well just have been an oversight/honest mistake, it does make one think. This is their lead program, yet their specific primary endpoint was not publicly disclosed until after the trial was over.

A summary of the "updates" to the trial protocol and statistical analysis plan made on December 22, 2016 (after the trial was completed) can be seen below and were extracted from an August supplement to the original NEJM article.

(Source: LJPC-501 Protocol and Statistical Analysis Plan)

There is a lot of information to take in, but the key takeaway (aside from the obvious) is that the FDA wanted more statistical analysis than the company led investors to believe. The amount of additional subgroup analysis, side effect data, etc. is a lot more complex that the simple "Increase in MAP primary endpoint" the company led on.

Documentation from St. George's Hospital Reveal Governance and Enrollment Issues

According to clinical trial records/documents from St. George's Hospital, governance issues impacted patient screening and enrollment as late as June 2016, just 6 months before the trial was to conclude. Clinical trial sites excluded patients due to changes resulting in stricter inclusion criteria, and sites such as St. George's were unable to enroll patients. Note that this site and its investigators were not one of the ones who received any "financial compensation."

(Source: St. George's Hospital)

Conflicts of Interest

When you are running a clinical trial, there should be a set of ethical considerations to be adhered to. Specifically, site selection and the ‘behind the scenes’ investigator team should in no way be financially 'obligated' to conduct said trials. On that same token, financial arrangements, gifts, grants, etc. are inevitable and it is understood that these things happen despite being considered unethical and a red flag. However, extra scrutiny is warranted when the relationships expand to hedge funds paying investigators and trial sites/investigators who have been accused of willful negligence while also altering medical records.

Below are a select few disclosures financial conflicts of interest that caught our eye. These include Tang Capital paying investigators personal fees for "consulting projects" and details about one of the "key" investigators/patients screeners that La Jolla provided "financial support" to. UPMC's Raghavan Murugan who "screened" patients Murugan and UPMC for that matter have an interesting history with data manipulation.

Per the disclosure form, here are the definitions of the various "gifts":



Grant: A grant from an entity, generally [but not always] paid to your organization

Personal Fees: Monies paid to you for services rendered, generally honoraria, royalties, or fees for consulting, lectures, speakers bureaus, expert testimony, employment, or other affiliations

Non-Financial Support: Examples include drugs/equipment supplied by the entity, travel paid by the entity, writing assistance, administrative support, etc.

Other: Anything not covered under the previous three boxes

Here we see that Tang Capital was paying personal fees to an investigator:



Here we see that La Jolla has no problem paying "personal fees" as well as "non-financial support" to those involved in the trial and subsequent analysis:

Lastly, here we see the disclosure from Dr. Raghavan Murugan and University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC):





Dr. Murugan was previously named in a lawsuit against UPMC officials who were accused of manipulating electronic health record to cover up the events that led to a patient death. Details can be seen below and are just a few nuggets found in the complaint.



(Source: Medical Malpractice Complaint Filed Against UPMC)

(Source: Health Care Renewal)

Needless to say, the aforementioned information is certainly disconcerting and certainly adds the list of issues surrounding the company's credibility. If nothing else, it is safe to say they are walking a very fine line regarding selective disclosures and transparency.

Realistic Market Potential Verses Current Expectations

#1) Patient Population

Catecholamine-resistant hypotension (CRH) is an often fatal condition resulting from an underlying cause such as septic shock, blood loss due to trauma, or severe drug reactions. When these conditions occur, most patients will respond to either volume expansion or vasopressor treatment. However, 6-7% of patients will require excessive doses of vasopressors and will be deemed to be resistant. La Jolla gave their own (more precise) estimate regarding the incidence of CRH in 2015 when the trial was first beginning.



In the United States, there are approximately 700,000 cases of sepsis annually. If you simply apply the 6-7% figure that La Jolla previously guided and apply that to the 700K, the result is a total addressable market of ~50,000. This estimate seems rational, based on actual data, and seems somewhat objective. The truth of the matter is that even La Jolla doesn’t truly know the actual epidemiology of Catecholamine-resistant hypotension. This point becomes quite evident when you go back through and review their various Investor Relations materials. For instance here is a snippet of their July 2015 Presentation, in which they use a figure of ~125k for their target market.



After rummaging through data, physician surveys, reports, and journals, we can get a decent estimate of the target population. Let’s say there are roughly 432,000 patients who experience distributive shock each year in the US and 92% of these patients are treated with catecholamines. Among these patients, about 159,000 or 40% do not reach an adequate MAP following an initial dose of catecholamines, representing the total population of CRH patients in the US. 40% of patients don’t achieve an adequate MAP with this strategy, leaving roughly 95,000 to then receive vasopressin add-on therapy. In addition to the toxicity risks associated with vasopressin use, only about 50% of these patients achieve an adequate MAP with vasopressin, leaving 48,000 with only rescue therapies.

(source: public information, analyst estimates)

#2) Treatment methods

As mentioned earlier, the Surviving Sepsis Campaign is the go to resource for all things treatment related. As an excerpt from their 2016 Guidelines Presentation illustrates, there is much more to treating Septic Shock than just a simple therapy. If nothing else, this should give you an idea of why La Jolla had such a hard time finding patients for the trial and why adopting a new therapy is easier said than done here.

(Source: Surviving Sepsis Campaign Guidelines)

#3) Cost of treatment

The current treatments for this patient group vary depending on the amount required to adequately treat the patient, but in general the annual costs have been estimated at around $150 and $1,400 for first-line and second-line respectively.

It is worth noting that the $1,400 price tag for Vasostrict, which has increased 1000% in just a few years, is facing lots of public scrutiny and even the FDA has mentioned this in their recent talks about lowering drug prices. Sell side analysts have made claims that LJPC-501 can be sold at a major premium to existing options, usually claiming that “a better efficacy and safety profile will justify the high price.”

(source: La Jolla Investor Presentation)

#4) Launch curve and Exclusivity

Synthetic Angiotensin II has been available since the mid-1900s and its properties and ability to increase blood pressure been well documented (see this 1965 article for one of many examples).

(Source: Patent Images)

La Jolla touts its ‘proprietary drug’ yet Angiotensin II is a naturally occurring peptide which affects the activities of heart, kidney, vasculature and brain. AngII in blood is produced from angiotensinogen via renin and angiotensin converting enzyme. LJPC-501 is simply a synthetic version of Ang II, one that is anything but novel or proprietary.

(Source: Sigma-Aldrich Product Site)

Assuming that LJPC-501 is not designated as an orphan drug, and is dnsimply a new molecular entity (as opposed to a new chemical entity), the 3 year cutoff is important to note because it is period LJPC-501 will have market exclusivity before others can swoop in and sell a generic for pennies on the dollar. The company still continues to tout (mislead) that is eligible for Orphan Drug Status, even though they applied for this in 2014 and seemingly still haven’t “heard back” from the FDA.

Orphan Drug Status would have allowed 7 years of exclusivity, which would have been important due to the fact ­that their drug is essentially unpatentable. The company specifically mentions this point, hidden in their annual reports. Angiotensin II occurs naturally in the human body, and thus CANNOT BE PATENTED. Inability to ever have a composition of matter patent coupled with the fact that Angiotensin II is readily available to purchase online or the others traditional mediums, any successful market uptake will be met with competition waiting to undercut and provide a generic solution for pennies on the dollar. This means that the likely BEST CASE scenario is that LJPC-501 has 3-5 years of market exclusivity before cheaper generic equivalents hit the market.

Drug launch curves in the modern era, an article from Nature Reviews: Drug Discovery, contains projections of relevance for forecasting pharmaceutical sales in the US market. The authors determined that the median product follows an S-shaped launch-to-peak penetration curve: achieving 11% of peak sales in Year 1, 31% in Year 2, 58% in Year 3, and ultimately 100% (peak sales) is achieved in Year 6. Using this data, we can assume that LJPC-501 will fail to ever reach 100% of its "peak market potential" and an appropriate figure in Year 3 seems to be ~60% market penetration.

#5) Valuation

In a scenario like this, it is an exercise in futility to put together a DCF Model in an attempt to ‘pinpoint’ the exact dollar per share value of a company or asset. What is important, is having reliable sources of data to form the basis for your assumptions regarding target market/market share, pricing/costs, and years of marketing exclusivity.

Once we have those, we can estimate revenue potential over xx period of time both conservatively and aggressively to determine ‘value’ or at least have a figure that gives us perspective. Knowing this, it becomes overwhelmingly obvious the LJPC, currently valued at ~$1B fully diluted, is trading at an extremely high level relative to its realistic potential.

#6) Current Consensus and Analyst Estimates

It is always pertinent to understand the other side of a potential trade. In the case of La Jolla, recent assumptions/estimates made by sell side analysts seem to be in line with those who are long and bullish on the stock. Excerpts from recent analyst commentary regarding the peak sales potential for LJPC-501 include the following:

LifeSci Capital: A price for LJPC-501 in the range of $6,000 to $7,500 would translate into peak sales for La Jolla between $498 and $545 million

Chardan: A price of $17,500, implies a 2022 sales forecast for LJPC-501 of $695 million globally. Odds of approval are 90% this cycle

Cowen: We estimate that LJPC-501 will achieve $480MM in sales by 2021

Suntrust: 200,000 CRH patients could be eligible for the drug. Conservatively, the firm expects $500 million in peak sales

Oppenheimer: We project peak sales of ~$581M for LJPC-501 in CRH

JP Morgan: 85% odds of success for '501 (valued at $30/sh) - incl '23 sales of 437M ramping to just over 600M in '32

An obvious point to make is on the potential conflict of interests from the sell-side in support of their respective investment banks' ability to sell securities and draw fees from companies. At the end of the day, I believe that is they tend to paint the best case/perfect scenario to investors. In this perfect scenario for La Jolla, the assumptions include a "de-risked" asset with almost certain FDA approval that will be followed by strong adoption and universal acceptance of LJPC-501. Drug pricing that is 3-5x the current standard of care and will be given to a broad patient population, and in some cases used ahead of vasopressin. This scenario has LJPC-501 realizing 10+ years of market exclusivity with no competition, and generating a minimum of $500mm in annual sales.

If any one of these assumptions doesn't come to fruition, La Jolla will have a very difficult time living up to the current consensus expectations. At this point, it is again important to remind you that essentially every single Key Opinion Leader had negative or inconclusive things to say about the trial.

Conclusion

CEO George Tidmarsh’s resume includes Threshold Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MTEM) and Anavex Life Sciences (OTCQX:AVXL). The chairman of the board, Kevin Tang, is best known for his role at Tang Capital Management. In addition, he serves on the board of many of his holdings and runs a modeling agency. Tang’s largest holdings are Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC), aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE), Ignyta (NASDAQ:RXDX), Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX), and LJPC. Tidmarsh and Tang know each other well, having founded Prospect Therapeutics together in July 2006. Of course, it is also not a surprise to find out that La Jolla’s previous asset, GCS-100, was acquired in 2012 from Prospect.

Several of the aforementioned companies have been sued for securities fraud, such as the class action lawsuit against Threshold alleging that they made false and misleading statements and omissions issues that had arisen during clinical trials. Kevin Tang was the subject of an SEC investigation into stock transactions that were deemed manipulative and "engaging in a manipulative scheme."

La Jolla failed to disclose relevant details/changes regarding the clinical trials in a timely manner. The company reported "positive" results sending the stock up 100%, yet omitted key details and data points claiming they "were not allowed to." Additional red flags come to light in the numerous conflicts of interests and enrollment issues throughout the study.

The patients that were enrolled in La Jolla's pivotal trial do not represent the real world setting. The trial design did not allow for direct comparisons of angiotensin II with other vasopressors, nor did it allow conclusions regarding the effects of angiotensin II on organ function, the length of stay in the intensive care unit or patient survival.

Over 10 different independent experts have weighed and shared skepticism on the data/prospects for LJPC-501's success. Clinicians already have a number of choices. Without further studies, the uptake in the market will be very muted. Even if the FDA does grant approval, the market potential is very limited to a niche population and La Jolla will only have several years of market exclusivity.

In addition to the information contained in this article, we know of multiple "activist campaigns" that have taken issue with La Jolla. Also, there have already been attempts to communicate with the FDA about the odd findings in the La Jolla trial.

An FDA approval decision is due within the next 3 months, and approval is widely anticipated. At the same time, La Jolla is about to transition from the pre-revenue hype stage to having a product on the market. At $35 per share, the market is pricing a high likelihood of FDA approval and a successful sales launch that will be in line with current estimates. For the reasons outlined throughout this article, I believe that the market is discounting the possibility of regulatory issues and/or the need for additional trial(s). Additionally, I firmly believe that the market potential for LJPC-501 is being severely overestimated and that a sluggish launch will result in sales that are a fraction of current estimates.

(Note - the author made attempts to contact La Jolla Pharmaceutical regarding the key arguments on this report, but received no response)

Disclosure: I am/we are short LJPC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.