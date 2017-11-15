The Next Hope For General Electric: Changes In The Board

Hopefully, a new, strong, and experienced team on a slimed-down board will give General Electric the oversight it needs, but the impact of these changes will take a long time.

Other changes are taking place, however, changes to the GE board of directors guided, apparently, by newly-elected board member Ed Garden of Trian Fund Management.

General Electric CEO John Flannery seems to have missed his opportunity on Monday to show the world what GE can be in the future.

Just how much influence has Ed Garden of Trian Fund Management had on the General Electric (GE) board in his short time there?

How much of a difference will the Chief Investment Officer and founding partner of Trian have on the future decisions of the company.

Note that Trian has been active in trying to impact companies whose stock prices have not been performing well. It’s success in placing Mr. Garden on the General Electric board in October was not duplicated in a similar effort to elect Trian’s CEO Nelson Peltz to the board of Procter & Gamble Co., where the election also took place in October.

The important thing to notice is that changes are being made to the General Electric board and it is hard to imagine that Mr. Garden did not have a strong hand in the changes that were announced on Monday.

Whereas Mr. Flannery has been working at GE for 30 years and has been an integral part of what has happened to the company over than time, Mr. Garden represents “new blood” and it is to be hoped that his “new eyes” will have a significant impact in the future.

First of all the board will be reduced from 18 members to 12 members. A good start.

Three new candidates for the board will be nominated before GE holds its next annual meeting in April 2018. That will mean that within five months, General Electric will see half of its current directors leave the board.

The process: Current GE CEO John Flannery indicated that “headhunters would be looking for candidates with relevant experience in the three industries where GE plans to build its future—power, aviation, and healthcare—and in digital technologies that the company sees as critical to the future of all of those businesses.”

In additions, a new board committee has been formed to specifically oversee management’s “finance and capital allocation.” This effort has been specifically attributed to the influence of Mr. Garden of Trian. General Electric has been severely criticized for it dealmaking, both in terms of choices and in terms of its timing.

This team is also expected to have oversight of GE’s accounting practices as criticism has grown concerning the fact that the company has historically posted very acceptable financial results while it now finds itself facing the need to cut its quarterly dividend in half and substantially revise its forward guidance concerning the corporations future performance.

The message being forwarded to the senior management of General Electric is that “inadequate oversight” will have consequences.

This, I think, is one of the most important messages coming out of the board right now and represents a major change in the direction the company is taking.

That is, transparency is going to become more important at GE and the board of directors is going to play a very active role in helping the management achieve that transparency. It seems as if Mr. Trian may have played a big part in this movement.

It is hard to conceive that a company could have posted the returns that GE did since the end of the Great Recession, where the return on shareholder’s equity for the last six years averaged more than 13.0 percent, and then faced the upheaval in performance that is being witnessed today.

As I have argued in my last post, I believe that Mr. Flannery did not get a passing grade for his performance on Monday. The subsequent performance of General Electric stock is consistent with this evaluation.

The next hope for General Electric appears to be the changes that are taking place at the board level. The credit here seems to go to Trian’s member of the board, Ed Garden. The crucial date here then becomes April 2018 when the General Electric board is supposed to meet.

A strong, slimed-down board with the appropriate oversight could provide General Electric with the leadership it needs. Since the opportunity of this passed Monday has been lost, the next, best chance General Electric has is the April board meeting. But, that is a long way off.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.