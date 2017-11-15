Epigenomics' (EPGNF) CEO Gregory Hamilton on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Epigenomics AG (OTCQX:EPGNF) Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call November 15, 2017 8:30 AM ET

Greg Hamilton

Thanks Peter. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining our Q3 2017 earnings call. The third quarter performance was in line with expectations, and we are updating our guidance for a significant improvement in adjusted EBITDA. The operational highlights for the quarter are the two successful capital measures, a positive preliminary CMS rate determination change and the expansion of the executive team as we prepare for post reimbursement growth. I'll discuss each of these highlights in detail today.

For Q3, the revenue was approximately €300,000, a €600,000 difference from Q3 prior year. The decrease is due to the stocking effects of Polymedco’s initial orders post FDA approval. As discussed previously, 2017 revenue and test volume will continue to be challenged until we achieve Medicare coverage in the United States. Our adjusted EBITDA of negative €2 million was €500,000 improvement from prior year as we focus on cost containment prior to reimbursement.

The net loss for the quarter was €1.1 million compared to negative €2.3 million for Q3 2017. The difference was mainly due to the reversal of share-based compensation expenses after the share price decline in Q3. Cash consumption in the quarter was €2.7 million compared to €4.5 million in the previous year. The difference is due to cost containment activities and share-based compensation payments in Q3 2016.

Epigenomics ended Q3 with €16.9 million in cash and marketable securities. We executed the convertible bond that was part of the tender offer providing cash inflow of approximately €6.5 million. In addition, we executed a private placement of new shares with institutional investors from Germany and the United States with gross proceeds of approximately €5.5. The addition of the successful capital increases now provide a cash reach through 2018.

We maintain our revenue guidance between €1 million and €1.5 million for fiscal year 2017. Due to our cash conservation efforts prior to reimbursement, we are improving adjusted EBITDA guidance to negative €10.5 million to negative €11.5 million. This is a €2 million to €2.5 million improvement from our previous guidance of negative €12.5 million to negative €14 million.

In September, CMS issued the preliminary determination for our reconsideration request to change our Medicare rate. CMS chose to maintain their 2016 determination to crosswalk our test to CPT code 81287. Despite CMS’s own expert panels, 812 vote and every professional society’s recommendation to change the crosswalk to CPT code 81288, which is reimbursed at a higher rate.

On the same day that CMS issued their preliminary decision on our reconsideration request, they also issued the new reimbursement rates for the implementation of the protecting access to Medicare Act of 2014 or PAMA. The new PAMA rate for CPT code 81287 and thus the rate for the Epi proColon code will be approximately $125 compared to the previous amount of approximately $84. This is approximately 50% increase in the Medicare reimbursement rate.

In the end, we view this as a positive outcome for the commercialization of Epi proColon. CMS will issue their final determination for our crosswalk and PAMA rates during November. These new rates will become effective January 1, 2018. In regards to Medicare coverage, we continue to expect to gain clarity on reimbursement by year-end or early 2018. As we prepare for reimbursement coverage, we have added experience and depth to the Executive Management Team.

Dr. Jorge Garces will be joining the Company, December 1st, as President and Chief Scientific Officer. Dr. Garces is a well respected Executive in the molecular diagnostic industry with extensive clinical and technical oncology experience. He will lead all of R&D operations, clinical and regulatory affairs.

In addition, Dr. Nick Potter has already joined the company as Director of Reimbursement and Medical Affairs. His experience in managing in CLIA lab, coupled with his clinical trial experience, uniquely positions him to address both the economic and clinical means with the payer community. The addition of both Dr. Garces and Dr. Potter are examples of our confidence in the commercial opportunities for Epi proColon post Medicare reimbursement. We are now starting to build the foundation for long-term commercial success.

The key milestones for 2017 for Epigenomics are to secure near term to mid-term funding, reimbursement, guidelines and launch of Epi proLung. With the successful capital measures in Q3, we have accomplished the funding goal. In regards to reimbursement, we are very pleased with the progress we are making and continue to expect clarity in this area prior to year-end or early 2018. However, as the reimbursement process is complicated, we cannot guarantee the timing.

As with reimbursement, we are pleased with the efforts and progress related to guideline inclusion. In regards to new products, we remain on track to complete CE Marking for Epi proLung by year-end. We are halfway through Q4. We are confident that we will continue to achieve the goals we have outlined to our shareholders in 2017. These achievements will be a strong foundation for our expected growth in 2018 and beyond.

Thank you for joining our Q3 earnings call. I will now open the call for questions.

Question-And-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] The first question comes from Simon Scholes from First Berlin. Your line is open right now.

Simon Scholes

I just have a one question, and that's on reimbursement. I was wondering what changes there have been over the last few weeks and months in your view of the likely timing of reimbursement. And also, if you could detail some examples of the progress that’s been made in recent months towards reimbursement?

Greg Hamilton

So first off, in regards to reimbursement, the first item that has changed, obviously, is the rate for Epi proColon. So as you're aware, we appealed to CMS change the rates those that appeal was held during the public meeting in July. The preliminary termination rates came out in September, which we mentioned. And the net effect is as of right now based on preliminary terminations we have about 50% increase in the Medicare rate. So that's the first very positive piece on reimbursement.

Now, that's just the rate. Then the second part of reimbursement is the coverage, which is the most important part. So we are continuing to progress in either a national coverage determination or a legislative action to secure that reimbursement. On national coverage determination, that is correlated with guideline inclusion. And we do expect guidelines, new guidelines in the area to be published in the fairly near future. So we are hopeful that with those guidelines, we would be included and therefore that would start the MCD process for us. So as we get closer to year-end, we are more hopeful that those guidelines do get published by then. But again that's not in our control and we do not have a specific date on when those guidelines will be published.

In regards to the legislative action, we continue to move forward on that. We have added more sponsors to the bill. And the bill is actually progressing nicely in the process in the U.S. So we are hopeful that we will gain some clarity on that as well prior to year-end. So we are very pleased with both areas that can get us reimbursement. But the end of the day, it will be a binary event and we are hopeful that we can get positive news on that event sooner rather than later.

Operator

The next question comes from Martin Martin Brunninger from Goetzpartners Securities. May we have your question now?

Martin Brunninger

I have a few, obviously, on reimbursement since it is the most important question at the moment. The rate went up significantly I think that’s positive. Could you perhaps elaborate a little bit what you think what arguments specifically led to that increase, what the thinking was behind it? So we can understand a little bit what the arguments maybe taking this on for reimbursement? That will be my first question. The second would be in terms of the guidelines that you mentioned. Could you also elaborate a little bit on the process of drafting these guidelines, what you see there behind the scenes, what makes these guidelines perhaps more favorable to you? And the third question would be on the private/European market, so private on the U.S. and European public market. Is there any basically continue the strategy just in case the binary outcome that you’re expecting goes adversely? Thank you.

Gregory Hamilton

Thank you, Mark for your question. First question was on the reimbursement rate and why did it go up, so to answer that you have to understand the process on how Medicare determines rate. So Medicare uses the crosswalk process where they look at your test and they compare it to other tests that they are already paying for and they compare the technologies. So they had determined that our test was most comparable to another test 81287 and that technology, which was reimbursed at $84.

We appealed that and said it should be compared to a different test, one that’s used for inherited colorectal cancer. All of their experts agreed with us. The professional societies agreed with us and that test was reimbursed at $160. So when they came out and announced that they were going to maintain our crosswalk to the $84 test, what they knew at the time they being CMS and we as industry not knowing, is that the new PAMA rates were coming out. So this is the first time this has ever happened in the industry.

What PAMA has done is they have required all the labs to submit their private payer data to CMS so that CMS could calculate out what was the average payment per test that the lab was receiving from the private payers, and then Medicare compare the rate they paid to that number. And if the rate was lower, Medicare in essence is lowering the rate. So when the PAMA numbers were issued, 75% of the rate codes actually decreased and that’s what CMS was hoping for. CMS had anticipated that they were paying a higher rate than most of the private insurers and that’s what the data has born-out.

However, 10% of the codes actually they found out that CMS was paying less than the private insurers. So what happened is that our code 81287 happened to be in that 10%. So we believe that is why CMS chose to maintain our crosswalk is not because of the argument on technology, I think we clearly won that argument in the meeting with CMS. At the end of the day, I think we hypothesized that CMS knew that the rate was going to change to 125 therefore they kept it at that code.

So that’s why it’s really a mathematical formula as to why the rates went up to 125. And then CMS has published that that rate will be locked for three years. So that’s another positive thing for us as we know that that rate will be fixed for Medicare for 2018, ’19 and ‘20.

Martin Brunninger

Could you remind us quickly just on those two tests now the one that’s tested that they compared before and now, what those rates are?

Gregory Hamilton

So the 81287 was for -- I think, it was MGMT test. And so has nothing to do with colorectal cancer, but it’s a methylation test, same with the test that we wanted to be crosswalk to, which was inherited colorectal cancer Lynch syndrome, which is another methylated test. We think that the inherited colorectal cancer test and the technology behind it is more commensurate with Epi proColon. And CMS’s own expert panel agreed with that an 8-1 vote that that, from a technology perspective, that is the more accurate comparison. But at the end of the day, I think and many people believe that CMS ultimately crosswalk a lot of tests based on what the new PAMA rates are going to be.

Martin Brunninger

And in terms of the guidelines, feeling about how people thinking about guidelines. Did you feed them in some health economics data with that matter or are there any different drivers that you think would help to get to favorable decisions, just to get some flavor about how…

Gregory Hamilton

I mean, as part of any introduction of a new test into the market, you have to work with the key opinion leaders in the market and those key opinion leaders who also author guideline. So we have been very active in that space. And we share with those key opinion leaders, not only the data on our test but also the held outcome models of the number of people that we believe can be screened that are currently not been screened based upon the data from our studies.

And ultimately, we believe that is what aligns us with ultimately getting in guideline inclusion is there are certain societies that their goal is purely to get the screen rates up. Their other societies that represent other interest that their goals might be more of a specific position preference or something in regards to the treatment of the disease. But ultimately we believe where we’re going to get traction in the guidelines are our guideline groups that are concerned mostly with getting the screening participation rate up to the 80% goal that has been set for United States.

Peter Vogt

And then in regards to your last question on the private market. The test is available in the U.S. Again we have set -- and has been offered in six out of the top 10 labs already in the U.S. So we are getting test order. Those tests they’re been ordered now on almost all for private payers, mean private insurance companies. And our lab partners are telling us that they do have private payers that are paying for the test. They also have some private payers that are not paying for the test yet.

This is a very common process in the U.S. on a new test introduction. You’ll get some payments. You’ll get some denials. But really the benchmark ultimately is when Medicare starts reimbursing and then you see the vast majority of the private payers we tend to follow suit after that.

Martin Brunninger

And in terms of Europe, I was little bit thinking because there are some recent examples where the NHS England has favored some of the Medtech devices recently. And then it actually got into the NICE guidelines and that helped commercially globally. There’s a couple of those type of examples. So I was wondering whether there is any plans to do something similar in Europe to convince people with health economic arguments, which should be pretty straight forward in terms conceptually at least from what your test is able to avoid in terms of healthcare costs. Is there any plans there, could you elaborate a little bit?

Gregory Hamilton

We have and we’ve had those discussions. But to be transparent, the challenge is that the savings from screening programs are typically realized down the line in avoidance of colon cancer. But initially their costs increased to the system because all the sudden you’re screening more people. There is the cost of the tests and then the follow-on medical procedures related to it, for example, the colonoscopy. Now ultimately, yes. They do prevent disease and they save money down the road.

The challenge with government funded healthcare systems is while that make sense to them and they know overall, it’s a saving they struggle with, they don’t have room in the budget this year to incur incremental cost. So ultimately, I think in the long-term, we will overcome those issues. But upfront, as we just launch the test, those are challenges that make it more difficult to overcome in European market. Hence why, we’ve always communicated that the key market for us, the one with the most sophisticated screening program and the largest participation rate screening program, really is the U.S.

Operator

Next question comes from Marietta Miemietz from Equinet. Your line is open now.

Marietta Miemietz

And I do apologize if some of this has already been asked since my line actually cut out for some time, regarding your cost containment efforts. Can you elaborate a little bit what they are? And is that in anyway reflective on your confidence on timely reimbursement, i. e. are you actually doing the cost containment efforts now because the reimbursement visibility expense you had originally held forward when you gave guidance at the beginning of the year. And I mean how long who use the quarterly cash use rate to the current levels if reimbursement is really taking a while to come through. And then just quickly again on the reimbursement timelines and again I apologize the line was particularly bad whenever you touched on that subject. Just to clarify, what is the next thing that we're going to hear from you on the subject and when? I mean, should we be looking for a press release probably before year-end where you're saying reimbursement has been granted or has not been granted? Or is that something that could potentially just drag on for many more months with not very much visibility and then where it's not going to hear until the reimbursement decision has been made? So any help what we should look out for and when will be very much appreciated. Thank you.

Gregory Hamilton

So I’ll answer your last question first. So in regards to what to expect from us and news for reimbursement, it depends on how we achieve reimbursement. So if we achieve reimbursement through the legislative means, ultimately it would be whenever that bill is passed, we would issue an ad-hoc saying that reimbursement has been granted and it will be implemented within six month timeframe. So I would love to say that's going to happen by year-end. It's a legislative process. Therefore, there are no guarantees of when and if that is ultimately going to happen. But if it does, the process will be as just we will issue an ad hoc to the market as soon as we are aware.

If it is -- the other process of national coverage determination and again really that is tied to guidelines. So the first process would be more than likely a press release that guidelines have been issued and we have been included in those guidelines. And again that is not something that we control that is -- those are guidelines published by professional societies in the U.S. And whenever that publication date arises the day we would issue that press release. But in essence we would find out the same time as the marketplace on the inclusion of those guidelines. Then thereafter then we do the MCD process with CMS. So those will be the two mechanisms I wish we would notify the market.

And then your other question on cost containment. So what we are doing is we have raised capital in Q3. That capital is now sufficient to last us all the way to 2018 with our current cost structure. So what we have done is rather than ultimately raising the cost structure of the company, which we believe is necessary to successfully commercialize the product post reimbursement, we have been very careful to in essence watch every euro that we have so that we can maintain our runway as we wait for that reimbursement. And basically make sure that we are on secure financial footing for our shareholders.

Post-reimbursement, as we've discussed, at length with our shareholders in the market the company needs to be capitalized sufficiently to take -- to basically secure the opportunity in front of us, which is we are competing in the world's largest screening market which is colon cancer screening in the United States. It's the largest available market. So it's one that we think has a lot of runway and a lot of opportunity. So therefore, we want to conserve our capital today to basically make sure that we are able to capitalize that opportunity in 2018 and beyond.

Operator

At the moment, there seems to be no further questions [Operator Instructions]. There are no further questions.

Greg Hamilton

Okay. Thank you everyone for joining our Q3 earnings call. And we look forward to updating you in 2018 with our year end results. Good afternoon, everyone. Bye.

