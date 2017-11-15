Energy Recovery Looks Promising As The Oil Market Rebalances

Small-cap value stocks are a rare breed today, with fewer IPOs thanks to industry gobblers like Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG)(NASDAQ:GOOGL) that buy out companies long before they have a chance to think about an IPO. Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) is a great long- to medium-term buy, small-cap value stock that's listed on the Nasdaq. The company manufactures devices used in oil, gas, chemical and water industries used all over the world. It has a market cap of $510.49M, a trailing P/E ratio of 328.97, a forward P/E of 24.46, and EPS of 0.03.

This company has been rated a buy for a few different reasons. One of their largest contracts is with Schlumberger (SLB) in the oil and gas industry. The oil and gas industry is coming out of a multi-year sell-off and is on its way to recovery. Oil prices are stabilizing and oil field services in the U.S. are at a higher demand than they were last year. The other piece is that the ERII chart technically suggests that prices will go higher.

Going forward, the expectation is that ERII will establish more agreements in the shale fields in the U.S., as well as other places in the world, due to the rebalancing of global oil prices and higher demand. In addition to the oil industry, ERII is involved in desalination and alternative electricity generation. The latter is just beginning to catch on. Saudi Aramco (Private:ARMCO) started using ERII's IsoGen system in a gas processing plant in 2015.

A recent achievement for this company is an improvement in mud pumping for oil and gas drilling. The system, called MTeq, pumps damaging fluids away from high pressure pumps so they last longer in the field and use alternative equipment. Overall, MTeq will reduce costs for hydraulic fracturing companies. ERII has partnered with Sidewinder Drilling LLC in May 2017 for early-stage implementation and testing. This system is a derivative of ERII's Pressure Exchanger technology and will allow drillers to use less expensive/more efficient equipment for longer periods of time in the future. Click here to see a video on how ERII's MTeq technology will be a game changer.

On Oct. 26, 2017, ERII announced $3.3 million in orders from Egypt for desalination projects. The units will be used in existing desalination plants, and are expected to save the plants more than 133.6 GWh of energy per year and save 79,800 tons of CO 2 from being released into the atmosphere. Desalination is popular mode of obtaining clean water in these desert countries. Egypt is a fairly neutral country in the Middle East, so it's safe to say that the likelihood of continued sales in the region flourishing is high. Many of the surrounding oil producing countries are looking for greener ways to produce electricity and water supplies. I see this as a foot in the door to a potentially large market for this company.

As far as ERII's chart is concerned, the technicals on it are pretty simple -- the price broke down out of consolidation, did not follow through to the downside on the head-and-shoulders pattern, and has now broken out to the upside, over the head-and-shoulders neckline. From here further upside is highly probable. The most recent earnings report gave an upside surprise of 3 cents on Nov. 1.

Current Chart

Chart created on Tradingview.com

ERII has both fundamental and technical analysis supporting a buy recommendation for the stock. Over the next 12 months, other analysts have placed price targets on the stock at $16, $20 and $22.50. I think these numbers might be on the high side, unless the MTeq technology becomes ready for commercial sales this year. Otherwise, I would place those targets at some time in late 2018 or early 2019. I have an outlook for a $12 price target (20% increase) to be hit over the next six months.

