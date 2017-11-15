The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) Presents at Morgan Stanley Global Consumer & Retail Conference 2017 - Brokers Conference Transcript

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

And I am very pleased to introduce Jon Moeller Procter & Gamble's CFO and I want to thank Jon for coming here today. P&G spent a lot of effort reorganizing the company into a more lean and focused organization over the last couple of years really refocusing on its core categories and brands and I'm sure Jon will tell us more about the traction and momentum they are getting from those changes here today. So I'll turn things over to Jon and then we'll turn to a fireside chat format after his brief presentation.

Jon Moeller

Thank you, Dara, good morning. As we said many times over the summer and as Dara just indicated, P&G is a profoundly different company than it was just a few years ago. We're much stronger and more focused, we're more profitable. As a result of portfolio transformation, significant productivity improvements, and organization and culture changes we significantly enhanced our growth and value creation hand for the future.

As many of you know, we've consolidated the 65 brands, building market capitalization every step of the way. Categories from 16 to 10, our strongest businesses, daily use categories, where products solve problems and performance drives purchase, now largely out of fashioned flavor and fragrance. Within these 10 categories of strength and lineup skews down 24%, leading with a stronger portfolio, much better position to win. We completed a $10 billion productivity program in fiscal 2016 and have doubled down another $10 billion starting last fiscal.

Roles are down 25%, down 32%, including divestitures. We're intentionally disabling the matrix of category, geography, and functions per which the company was being managed. We've improved profit per employee by 45%. These savings have been critical to offsetting the headwinds from foreign exchange and to increasing our industry-leading margins.

Core gross margin has been improved by 200 basis points, 450 basis points on a constant currency basis. We've improved core operating margin by 270 basis points, 610 points excluding FX. Our aggregate 22% core operating profit margin is the third highest in the industry. We will further advantages and below the line costs, we borrow at some of the most favorable rates in the industry and we a tax rate that is among the industry's lowest, leaving us with the second highest after-tax profit margin in the industry with four out of five years of the next program still ahead of us.

There is now one organizing principle for the company, the product category. All other operations in the company are in service for the strategies of the 10 product categories. Product categories own responsibility for innovation, manufacturing and marketing. Category leaders have ownership and accountability all the way through to the staffing levels of salespeople in the market. These category leaders have full profit and loss responsibilities, focused, agile and accountable.

All of the changes to focus and strengthen our portfolio, to simplify our organization structure, to transform our supply chain, to enhance our industry leading margins and competitiveness, are aimed at restoring balanced top and bottom line growth that creates value over the short, middle and long term. One of the strategic choices that each company must make is what will be its basis for competitive advantage, its basis to win. Some have pushed for lower prices, more promotion, tearing down, a race to the bottom.

We have made a different choice, to double down on meaningful superiority, products, packaging, brand communication, retail execution and superior value in each price tier where we compete. We're raising our standards of competitive advantage in each of these areas. We're making good progress against this new higher bar achieving this cutting edge aspirational standard across all five touch points now 40% of the time up from 30% about a year ago.

We're sequentially raising more of the portfolio to this new standard. When get the product, package, communication, shopping and value equations right, we grow brands. In the U.S. many of our brands hold consumer preferred leading market share positions often ahead of the next branded competitors by two, three, four, or even five times. This is the result of decades of innovation leadership. These products solve problems for consumers and the superior performance drives preference.

Innovation builds brand relevance including for some 80 million millennial consumers in the U.S. Over the past year 13 of our leading brands were market share leaders among millennials including Always, Bounty, Cascade, Charmin, Crest, Dawn and Downy, Gillette, Olay, Old Spice, Swiffer, Tampax and Tide. ·Millennials of course do a lot of their shopping online. Last year e-commerce sales exceeded $3 billion. The goal this year is to build e-commerce sales by an additional 30% to just under $4.5 billion.

Fiscal year-to-date our e-commerce sales growth is well ahead of this up 45% with all of our top markets growing or holding market share online and in product categories, all but one, holding our growing share online. Millennials do have different needs and preferences versus their parents in some areas. One example is the affiliation with Naturals products across the categories in which they shop. We continue to develop new Naturals offerings to increase the relevance of our brands and products with the Naturals consumer and the increasingly environmentally concerned shopper, whether she is a millennial or a baby boomer.

In late September we launched Whisper pure cotton in China, our new premium pad with hundred natural cotton top sheets. Early results are strong. We will have more innovation in this space to announce person very soon.

To regain the top line momentum we've said we need to stimulate market growth by raising the superiority bar. We need to win at the point of market entry, fix some existing problems and clean up some unattractive businesses even though the short-term top line impact is negative. That's what we've been doing and that's what we'll continue to do. We're making good progress across markets, increasing the percentage of our top markets holding or growing share from about 10% two years ago to 65% today. On a top brand basis 50% two years ago to 70% today.

The results in China reflect this progress. In 2016 organic sales declined 5%. Last fiscal year we grew 1% and we're projecting mid-single-digit growth this year. In the quarter we just completed, greater China organic sales grew 8%, Mainland China organic sales grew 10%. We expect continued improvement as the year progresses.

Continuing to address and extend the product package execution and value superiority will require investment. To fund the investment necessary to strengthen our positions and extend our advantage we continue to raise the bar in productivity as I said earlier up another $10 billion through fiscal 2021. As we look forward, we have one very clear objective; balanced growth and strong cash generation that delivers total shareholder return that puts P&G consistently in the top third of our peer group. Meaningful total shareholder return requires balanced top line growth, bottom line growth and high cash efficiency, balanced growth and value creation. That's what all the significant changes we've made are designed to deliver.

Delivering top third TSR entirely through the bottom line would require 200 basis points of margin growth each and every year, 10 margin points over five years. This is very unlikely to happen. We must grow the top line and invest to do so. Delivering top third TSR entirely through the top line would require 8% organic sales growth year in and year out. This has never happened in our industry and it is very unlikely to happen. We need to build margin as we accelerate top line growth, again balanced growth and value creation. Our standards are high. We are making progress. We are determined to win.

And with that, I'll hand it back to Dara.

Dara Mohsenian

Thank you, for that. So first obviously you've been through the process the last few months where you've had a lot of communication with your top shareholders. Can you share with us what you learnt from that, any surprises what the feedback has been to the strategy that you just outlined?

Jon Moeller

In general, first of all it was a great opportunity to interact with our shareowner base. There was very strong support for the plan that I've just outlined, but there is also a healthy level of frustration in terms of wanting that plan to execute it and wanting to execute it sooner rather than later, which we're in complete agreement with. There was also a lot of very helpful feedback as to how shareholders wanted to interact with our Board of Directors and there was helpful feedback into what they viewed would constitute the best Board of Directors from a Procter & Gamble standpoint. And that's all the learning that's being processed as we speak.

Dara Mohsenian

Okay, category growth has slowed in helpful products over the last few quarters and even the most recent fiscal quarter slowed even further. We saw more of an erosion. Can you review for us first of all what do you think is happening in the U.S. from a category growth standpoint because I think that's been the big driver, the slowdown? And also on the other hand emerging markets there seems to be some signs it will rebound in emerging markets and that trends would bottom. So I'm up for an update on category growth in each of those areas?

Jon Moeller

So we'll start with the good news. We do see some acceleration in growth in developing markets. I mentioned our results in China. Those were both market and share driven results. We see the categories in India moving past all of the policy interventions, the tax intervention and the demonetization intervention and resuming very nice growth. Russia is also getting better sequentially quarter by quarter. Brazil and at least through our lines are still barely volatile, but in general some pick up in developing markets and to the extent that commodity cost continued to move which they have been I would expect that developing market dynamic to improve since many of those economies are commodity based and funded, Russia is an example.

The U.S. essentially reported about a month ago really has been flat in terms of the rate of – the change in the rate of growth, so its growing kind of 0.5% to 1% depending on the category. We haven’t seen any further deceleration on that but we haven’t seen an acceleration of that. And Europe is slightly better quarter-on-quarter but nothing significant. We continue to watch consumption levels. So volume in the U.S. very closely, both through track channels but also through household panel data where we are accessing individual homes and understanding what their consumption behavior is and with the exception of grooming [ph] we are not seeing significant declines. We're not seeing the mirror of what you are seeing in the marketplace in at home consumption. So we remain fairly constructive about the U.S. going forward, we'll just have to see.

Dara Mohsenian

Okay. And switching from category growth to market share you've obviously made progress sequentially in the last few quarters here, but we're still at a point where you are seeing year-over-year share declines in your business. So at what point do you think we get back to the goal of flat or even up market share what are the key strategies that gets you there from where you are today?

Jon Moeller

So we're committed to be there, to be growing at or ahead of the market by the end of this fiscal year, so within three quarters. I'm obviously not going to update you on the current quarter as we sit here today, but I feel reasonably confident that we can achieve that. I mentioned the breadth of market share progress across both countries and categories which has been significant and we've got a stronger innovation program in the back half of the year than we had in the front half of the year which hopefully will get us that last bit.

I think in the U.S. data that came out yesterday we were down I don’t know how you looked at it like 10 basis points. And if you adjust that for mix more than 100% of that is driven by category mix, in other words differential growth rates of categories that we have different share levels, so that also starts to get us close to a turning point in aggregate.

Dara Mohsenian

Okay. And can you talk about your market share performance in emerging markets in particular, you mentioned some signs of category growth improving in a few of the markets, do you feel like you are also making progress from a market share standpoint? Obviously China has been a success story than emerging markets in general and how that plays out going forward?

Jon Moeller

In general, things are progressing along with the balance of the company in terms of market shares in developing markets which is still not where we want to be in China. I mentioned the organic sales growth rate of minus 5 to plus 1, the plus 8, plus 10% on the mainland. But if we look at just categories, we operate essentially in seven categories in China and we've increased the number of categories that are growing sales from two out of seven to six out of seven in the last quarter, we expect we'll get to seven out of seven in the quarter that we're in or shortly thereafter and about half of those are building share.

So we still have share opportunities which we're addressing with things like the Whisper Natural a feminine protection product that actually brought us permanent care into a share growth position in the last quarter and we have other significant innovation coming to the market in the back half of the year. India again, we stand in a pretty good place. Brazil we're building share and in Russia, Russia's past just given the local competitive dynamic and strong competitors with non-U.S. dollar functional currencies in the market as well, but we’re making period, period, progress there too.

Dara Mohsenian

Okay and short term looking at this fiscal year in terms of course sales growth you got off to 1% start in fiscal Q1. Last year you were 2% and you're hoping to get back that level this year, so obviously you're implying an acceleration in the balance of the year. Can you talk about what the key building blocks are, is that category growth, is that market share and what gives you the confidence behind that how much visibility do you have that you can get there?

Jon Moeller

So we're confident we can get there. We're not assuming any change in the trajectory of the market, so there's no improvement in market growth let's assume that. We get there through a series of dynamics. One as many of you know, we reported in our first quarter that there were three drags on the top line which essentially go away as the year progresses. One was the significant impact from both the earthquakes and the hurricanes in the Gulf and in Puerto Rico which had about a 30 basis point impact on sales in the first quarter.

The second as you're well aware of, we have not yet annualized the significant price reduction we took here in the U.S. on Gillette and that had about a 20 basis point drag in the quarter. and then as I mentioned in our prepared remarks we're still in the process of clearing up, cleaning some of our portfolios in the existing categories which just had a drag on the top line. Hopefully no to fewer natural disasters, the balance of the year we'll annualize the pricing in April, we'll annualize the category clean up in December.

So that's one dynamic just numerically that should help us improve significantly and that alone should put us back to say 2-ish. And then as I mentioned we've got a strong program of innovation in the back half. We expect as I said to continue to progress in China which is a significant source of potential growth and that should get us from 2 to between 2 and 3.

Dara Mohsenian

Okay. And one of the key interesting questions looking out over the next five to ten years is, e-commerce and company's ability to prosper in e-commerce relative to brick-and-mortar, you've quantified that it's greater than 5% of sales now for your business it was up 40% in fiscal Q1 its obviously some near term momentum. But as you look out longer term what are your expectations for market share in ecommerce relative to brick-and-mortar, where do you stand today and also can you help us understand the margin implications of where you are today and how that could play out over time?

Jon Moeller

So right now on a global basis across categories so aggregate our market shares online are equal to our market shares offline and our margins to answer your second question online are equal to our margins offline. We’re not where we want to be in every category and some categories are ahead either in share or margins, but in aggregate we're in a fairly good place. We want to be agnostic as to where the source of growth is. We want to be relevant to consumers wherever they choose to shop and we want to be profitable in doing that.

In terms of, I mean clearly the retail disruption that's occurring is going to impact manufacturers of all types and it's one of the reasons among many along with slow market growth why we feel it's very important right now to be investing in increase in the margin of advantage that our products offer consumers and in terms of the performance they provide in solving the problems consumers are trying to provide.

And if we do that well, we'll be relevant essentially in all channels. If we don't do that well we're going to struggle. So we're very focused on building that level of advantage. We generally see the online environment and this is a generalization and certainly not an absolute statement as being actually a limited assortment channel not from a physical availability standpoint but from a shopper behavior standpoint. Very few shoppers go past the second or third page of a web search. And large brands who meet the performance criteria that I talked about generally fare fairly well in that environment.

Where we have other limited assortment channels and in that case physically limited assortment take the discounted channel as an example, who carry a selection of manufacturer brands in addition to their own label, we tend to do very well, our shares are over developed versus other channels. Club limited assortment we tend to do very well, but we again, we don't, we want to be fully relevant across channels and let the consumer decide what is the best shopping experience for them.

Dara Mohsenian

Okay. And as you look at longer term, where you think e-commerce can move as a percent of sales mix in the U.S. and are there other markets you can use this as a corollary to U.S.? And when we think about the disruption from e-commerce increasing as a percent of sales whether it has impacted brick-and-mortar inventory levels, supply chain, et cetera, are there any sort of parallels you can draw from China or other markets for the U.S. as you think out longer term?

Jon Moeller

It's hard to draw direct parallels. If you look at the markets that have grown the fastest in terms of e-commerce in terms of absolute sales not just percentages, two stand out; one is Korea, one is China and they’re both characterized to some degree by one common dynamic which is highly concentrated urban populations.

And so, both from a consumer standpoint, traffic congestion, et cetera, e-commerce becomes a preferred shopping experience for some households, but also the economics work including the challenging dynamic of the last mile. And in some settings in the U.S., you can see the same dynamic potentially being relevant, but there are big portions of the U.S. where the economics aren't the same, it doesn't mean they won't work but they are certainly not the same.

If you look at Korea today, probably 40% of the business moves through e-commerce, if you look at China by the end of this year I expect it will be 25% of the business moves through e-commerce and the U.S. today is still relatively small certainly single digits. There are some categories where it's much larger but single digits. Does the U.S. ever exceed China levels, again because of the fundamental economic dynamic, I don't see that, but is there a significant period of growth left for e-commerce retailers, absolutely.

Dara Mohsenian

Okay. And from a marketing perspective, the percent of your spend in digital, how do you think that changes as you look out over the next few years? There’s obviously been some volatility in that the last few quarters, so can you review where we stand there? And as you look at ad spend in general, the fragmentation of the ad market with that are you still getting the same level of ROIs, are you still in the higher spend and your views there would be helpful?

Jon Moeller

So digital today, it's hard to talk about in aggregate some categories it’s 100% of our spending, but in total it’s 30% to 35% of our spending. And we did go through a difficult period as an industry, where there was a lot of fraudulent activity, robot firms doing ads that advertisers were charged for. We still have difficulty with the placement of ads next to objectionable content, but we're working fairly productively as a combined industry through that and are making progress on things like third-party verification and even algorithms that can detect fraudulent behavior and prevent the serving another piece of advertisement to that address.

We’re also as we gain more information and increase our digital acumen, we’re able to understand for example that we’re over serving in a digital context some consumers and that frequency and so there's been served kind of three plus ads a month as an example which is too much is preventing us from getting the reach that we want and buy more clarity as to the addresses that are being served et cetera and the ability to cross-reference that across sources of advertising. In social and digital, we’re able to significantly reduce that over frequent serving of ads which allows us to invest and greater reach.

And as we do that, the ROI should continue to increase. So I’m bullish on digital, I mean I think that where we're headed is mass one to one marketing. I mean historically our industry has been mass marketing, push a large volume of content out and hope it cuts through the clutter and I think we're getting very close to a point and where they're on some of our businesses where we're really getting into one to one relationships where the content is more pull versus push and again we refer to that as personal mass marketing and that, the return on that becomes much higher than a lot of very inefficient mass push.

Dara Mohsenian

One of the other big topics that's come up in the U.S. recently has been pushback from retailers on how some products companies and their suppliers and essentially that brick-and-mortar retailers need to focus more on pricing to drive traffic given the share gains we've seen from e-commerce. Are you seeing more pressure from your retailer partners in terms of asking for concessions or pushing back on pricing, do you think that’s a valid concern for the industry? Obviously given your size and geographical diversity not as important for you, but from an industry perspective is there a lot more pushback and how do you manage through that?

Jon Moeller

There are a number of dynamics that are going on which lead to the situation that are outlines. One is the rise of e-tailers but also is the introduction and expansion of the discount channel into the United States. And that’s a dynamic we worked successfully within Europe for decades. There requires and it does lead to some price competition on the part of retailers, there's a lot of confusion amongst all of us here today as to for example manufacturer promotion levels in certain categories and brands.

And it’s very hard as you look at scanned data today to make a lot of sense out of that because there is a level of manufacturing promotion that is always occurring, but that's been complemented or supplemented now by a level of retailer promotion. It’s their investment and driving traffic into their stores and formats. What we need to do is A, again continue to increase our level of advantage, so as it relates to both the discount retail brand offerings, but also increasingly the e-tailer private label or retail brand offerings that we continue to have a meaningful advantage and meaningful consumer preference.

And if we do that, again we're going to be relevant, for the e-tailers we’re going to be relevant across channels and to the extent that we can bring innovation to the market which helps grow the market we lessen this problem for everyone. We’re also getting much clear on differentiation across channels allowing retailers and different channels to best serve their shopper with an offering that's not a direct comparison to offerings in competitive channels which also reduces some of the pricing pressure. So is the dynamic real yes, it's real, is it manageable, yes it should be manageable.

Dara Mohsenian

Okay. And then looking at your portfolio here and M&A, the topic seems to have come up more on recent webcasts and calls. So A, why is that it seems to be sort of more back on the table to put it succinctly and B, as you think through that, what are the strategic and financial criteria you look at, which categories stand out as most interesting?

Jon Moeller

We have significant opportunities ahead of us in terms of organic growth and that’s what our plans are going to be based on and targeted to. I’ve talked many times about the decade ahead of us being one where more people are added to the world’s population than any prior decade. I’ve talked about the decade being one where more middle income households are added to the world's population than in any other decade and those are significant organic growth opportunities. If you look at category development outside of the United States and our categories, it's 18% of what it is in the U.S.

So as economies develop, there's significant room for growth there too. We have been very focused over the last couple of years as you’re well aware on focusing the portfolio. And the criteria that we've used to do that from a strategic standpoint, we want to be in daily use categories, we want to be in categories where purchase is driven by product performance and solving a problem. Not by self-expression or experience or taste or flavor or those kinds of things.

That will be the same screen that will apply to any acquisition that we would potentially do. As a matter of practical reality, I mentioned that part of the portfolio screen was also that we wanted to be in categories where we were leaders and as a result there are many categories where it would be very difficult to do an acquisition of any size simply given and I trust considerations.

So I think as you think about the future of the Procter & Gamble Company and your evaluation of it as it relates to potential return, you should be focused on the organic opportunities. We're going to win in the categories that we're in and whether acquisition opportunities that makes sense we may take advantage of those. We will be disciplined in doing that both in terms of strategic fit with the strength of the company and obviously financially.

Dara Mohsenian

Okay, right why don't we open up Q&A to the crowd? Are there any questions?

Question-and-Answer Session

Q -Unidentified Analyst

Olay and Gillette seem to have to get better to achieve your backend sales goals, could you talk a little bit more about Olay and what else does Gillette have going for them other than just lapping the price cut.

Jon Moeller

Thanks John. Olay, there are two primary markets for Olay. One is China, one is the U.S. Olay grew 14% I think in China last quarter. We had a very good single day double 11 and just completed itself, so I feel very good about China Olay and the U.S. we have some pretty exciting things coming in the in the first, or in the second half of next year the first part of the calendar year.

Gillette, the intervention that we've made in the U.S. is largely working. We had the highest volume growth on Gillette in the last six months than we've had in the last five years, volume share is growing. And we've talked about the need to not only be relevant from a price point standpoint at some of those prices we left uncovered but also to be relevant from a product communication standpoint at those prices tiers.

And that part of the program has not yet come to the market. That will come in the first part of the calendar year. So I feel good about the progress we're making on Gillette. That's a category in which the purchase cycle is a long one. If you bought, just bought 12 cartridges we probably won't see you again for a year and so it's way too early to declare victory but it's progressing well.

Dara Mohsenian

Right and why don't we end I’ll just jump in with one more question. We talked a lot about top line today. Productivity obviously has been a success with your first program over the last six years. You had a second program a couple of years ago. What's your level of confidence that you can generate the savings you've outlined given it's more difficult as you move further down the line and how much of that drops to the bottom line over time?

Jon Moeller

I'd say a couple of things there. When we started the first $10 billion program in conversations with many of you and the conversations internally, there was a lot of concern as to whether that was actually a practical objective. And as you know we accelerated and exceeded that objective. It does get harder than terms of target rich environment so to speak, but it also gets easier and it gets easier for two reasons; one it's now part of the culture, it's what people are thinking about holistically and I always get nervous when I hear about a conversation a productivity divorced from the rest from the business and I get worried about a conversation and a vision that's divorced from productivity it's a holistic ecosystem that we need to build and the cultural support for that is much stronger and it's much more of an automatic response than it was five years ago.

Second, the tools available to us are much better in terms of the digital opportunities and that extends all the way from the manufacturing floor to the media planning and buying environment that we're talking about earlier to office operations and decision support. And so I feel just as comfortable with this objective as I did the prior one and it's critically important we need to do it.

In terms of the amount that comes to the bottom line I mentioned that we are going to have to invest in order to raise this level of superiority across products, packages, communication, in-store experience, and in some select cases value equations. I can't give you a company number as to how much goes into that and how much comes to the bottom line because it is going to be situational depend on the opportunities, but also because as I also mentioned in our prepared remarks we're running the company through 10 categories.

And I'm not making the choices that determine that outcome. The 10 category leaders are making choices that in summation will come to an outcome at the company level. But I closed with a slide I did with a reason and for intent and that slide attempted to communicate two things. We know we must grow the top line, we know we must continue to build margins and that's an ongoing drumbeat of communication and understanding internally, so we're committed to both.

Dara Mohsenian

Great, well thank you very much we're out of time for being here.

Jon Moeller

Thank you.

