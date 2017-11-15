Crown Crafts: 2Q18 Results Are Encouraging

Crown Crafts announced 2Q18 revenues of $16.5M which indicated some growth, at last. Gross margin at 30.5% was also solid and showed some improvement from the same period last year.

Long-Term Trends

Let us first quickly go over the long term trends in Crown Crafts' (CRWS) income statement:

Source: Google Finance, author's spreadsheet calculations

As discussed in my recent analysis, CRWS has been struggling against adverse conditions for the last few years. While the company has been facing competition from online retailers, structural changes in the infant/toddler products market have been pulling the average price of the company's products down. Until very recently, as CRWS sold to retailers and not directly to consumers, the company has been also affected by the general weakness in the conventional retail market.

Financially, CRWS' revenues stagnated in 2016 and took a huge hit in 2017. At $66M, revenues shrunk by 19% in 2017 since 2014 when the company recorded $81M in revenues. During these difficult times, CRWS was surprisingly able to improve its profit margins. Indeed, gross margin increased by about 170 bps to 29.4% in 2017, from the 27.7% recorded in 2014. Similarly, operating margin increased from 11.5% to 13.2% and net margin (available to common) increased from 7.1% to 8.4%. Margin improvement is of course welcome, but not while revenues are plunging. Management can squeeze only for so long, if there is no growth, there will be trouble.

Source: Google Finance, author's spreadsheet calculations

Having painted the general picture, let us discuss the recently released 2Q18 results.

2Q18 Results - Carousel Designs Begins to Contribute

I found the results quite promising overall, although operating profit and net earnings were disappointing at a first glance.

Source: Google Finance, author's spreadsheet calculations

First of all, it was good to see some growth, at last. Revenues came in at $16.5M in 2Q18 which was 4% higher than the same period last year. Gross profit margin was strong at 30.5% and showed a yoy improvement of around 320 bps. On the flip side, operating margin decreased by 240 bps down to 7.4% which caused operating profit to decrease from $1.6M last year to $1.2M in 2Q18. Similarly, net income (available to common) dropped to $0.7M from $1.0M last year, reflecting a net profit margin of 4.4%.

Source: Google Finance, author's spreadsheet calculations



In the 2Q18 10-Q SEC Filing and the following earnings call, company management gave reasonable explanations about the quarterly financial performance. According to management, Carousel Designs was included in two months out of the three this quarter and contributed favorably to revenues. Also recall that there was an expected sales shift from 1Q18 to 2Q18 due to a shelving delay at one of CRWS' customers. The increase in gross profit margin was also mainly due to Carousel Designs, since it is a higher margin business selling directly to consumers instead of selling to retailers. On the flip side, operating margin suffered by a $0.4M loss due to one of CRWS' customers going bankrupt. The credit troubles of a retailer customer of CRWS was mentioned in the previous 10-Q SEC Filing, so this should come at no surprise. Depending on your opinion about the retail sector, you may or may not view this as a one-off. I opt to accept it as a non-recurring event. CRWS also recorded a $0.2M cost related to the acquisition of Carousel Designs, about which I see no problem at all. Adding back these one-offs, the operating profit for 2Q18 would be $1.8M instead of $1.2M, and operating margin would be a decent 9.6% instead of 7.4%. Net earnings would most likely be higher than the same period last year as well.

It is worth noting that, as discussed previously, net cash position of the company was significantly reduced from $11.9M to $3.2M after the acquisition of Carousel Designs for about $8.8M. CRWS still has no debt and holds a net cash position, as expected.

Growth Outlook

Staying conservative but taking into account the inorganic growth that should come through Carousel Designs, I expect revenues to at least match last year's $66M in fiscal year 2018; we are likely to see some minor growth there. I am encouraged by the gross margin of 30.5% in 2Q18, so I estimate a higher yearly gross margin than 2017's 29.5%. With the one-offs weighing the company down, net earnings may not match fiscal year 2017's $5.6M. I conservatively estimate net earnings in the range $4M - $5M with a midpoint of $4.5M. This translates to a worst case 13.5x P/E ratio at $6.00 a share, but still a P/S ratio of less than 1.0x. Not demanding multiples, but not exactly attractive for a micro cap like CRWS.

However, with the recent acquisition, I believe CRWS' revenues have bottomed out and I expect net earnings to bottom out in fiscal year 2018. It is way too early to call it, but reaching revenues of over $80M and net earnings of over $6M in fiscal year 2019 looks like a real possibility for the company.

Dividend Outlook

CRWS announced the usual $0.08 per share dividend in fiscal 2Q18. The company has been paying at least the regular $0.32 per share for many years now. Some investors might be concerned that CRWS will not be able to maintain the level of dividends in the future, considering the weak bottom line and the recent acquisition which diminished the company's net cash position.

My view is that CRWS will have no trouble in maintaining the current level of dividends of $0.32 per share or about $3.23M in cash distributions. Even after the Carousel Designs acquisition, which was a large one for CRWS, the company still has $3.2M in its coffers - one year's worth of dividends - and no debt. Net income for fiscal year 2018 seems very likely to exceed $3.2M even with conservative assumptions. So, that's one year's worth of dividends in the company's coffers plus the current fiscal year's net earnings covering the yearly dividend. Investors can be fairly sure that they will get their $0.32 per share, or 5% dividend yield at a stock price of $6.00 for the foreseeable future.

Conclusion

Overall, 2Q18 results were promising with some revenue growth and strong gross margin. Reiterating my view from my recent analysis, CRWS looks attractive because there is a turnaround possibility while the downside is limited due to the 5% dividend yield.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.