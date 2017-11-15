Acadia Pharmaceuticals: Risky, But Potentially Very Lucrative

Real upside has to come from further approval of NUPLAZID for other indications, which might become reality.

This cash burn can and will be reduced by growth, current cash holdings, and potentially modest dilution down the road.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) is an interesting biotechnology company which has been around for a quarter of a century, yet only has one marketed product at this point. While sales of NUPLAZID are ramping up quite nicely, the current growth and indication trajectory is not enough to turn a profit.

To create real appeal, NUPLAZID needs to be approved for other indications as well, which is a very real prospect. While the risks of a one-trick pony are very high, especially as the company continues to lose money, potential rewards are very large as well.

Rear View Mirror

ACADIA has been founded back in 1993 in San Diego, went public in 2005, and has seen some very difficult years thereafter as development processes can take years. In fact, shares traded at or below a dollar in the period 2009-2012, on the back of worries about lack of marketed products, continued losses, and lack of real development progress. A focus on unmet needs in the difficult neurological and central nervous system disorder market has mostly added to the nerves of investors.

Things started to look better in 2013 as shares jumped from $2 in 2012 to $25 by the end of 2013. Ever since, shares have largely traded in a $20-40 range. That does not mean that valuations and expectations have been constant as the share count has risen from 35 million shares in 2007 to 122 million shares at the moment. The company has incurred substantial losses, especially in recent years, to the tune of roughly a billion on a cumulative basis over the past decade.

The company really made some progress that year (being 2013) and announced that Allergan (AGN) advanced one of its product candidates to treat glaucoma, following joint research efforts, aided by one of ACADIA's molecules.

Following research progress in 2014 and 2015, ACADIA received FDA approval for NUPLAZID in March of 2016 to treat patients with psychosis associated with Parkinson's disease. Parkinson's affects about a million people in the US alone, of which 40% has a related disease psychosis. The company reported debut sales of less than $100,000 in the second quarter of that year, only to rise to $5.3 million in the third quarter, as the company continued to work on other research programs at the same time. Sales more than doubled again on a sequential basis to $12.0 million in the final quarter of 2016.

2017 So Far

Just like previous years, shares of ACADIA have been trading in a $25-40 range this year, with peaks in February and early October and bottoms at the start of the year, this summer, and the current moment.

First quarter product sales of NUPLAZID were not that strong at $15.3 million as the sequential pickup in sales has been modest. In August, ACADIA reported that sales had doubled to $30.5 million for the second quarter, although that sales number benefited from a $3.6 million accounting recognition of a so-called "sell-through" method. The fact that sales doubled in the second quarter, although aided by the accounting gain, made that the third quarter results did not look that impressive at $35.6 million.

Adjusted for the accounting gain, sales were up by nearly $9 million. For the year, sales are seen at $124-127 million, implying a solid guidance of $42.7-45.7 million in the final quarter of the year. Further growth could be seen in 2018, especially if European approval might follow while the company benefits from large coverage and awareness in the home market.

More Is Needed

The 122 million shares outstanding now trade at $27 per share, for a $3.3 billion equity valuation and $3.0 billion enterprise valuation. It goes without saying that this is a steep multiple at 16-17 times annualised revenues while the company continues to lose money. The good news is that sales growth is relatively solid, still increasing by roughly $10 million a quarter.

Acceleration could come from the company's HARMONY study with NUPLAZID for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis. The FDA granted breakthrough therapy for the drug. The drug is furthermore in Phase II studies for the treatment of Alzheimer's, which is key, as the potential target market is roughly 30-50% of the 5.4 million patient population which suffer from Alzheimer's. These two target markets are much bigger, and if NUPLAZID gets approved, sales could accelerate in a big way.

The company furthermore is in preliminary stages of targeting development for the treatment of schizophrenia and major depressive disorders.

Risky Play

ACADIA is full of risks as it is a one-trick pony and is losing quite a bit of money. On the bright side, sales continue to increase very nicely and continue to trend their 100% growth trajectory on a current annual sales base of $180 million. That is only for the marketing of NUPLAZID to treat patients with psychosis associated with Parkinson's disease. If the company receives approval to market the product in Europe, but more importantly, over time, gets approval for Alzheimer's or dementia-related psychosis, the drug could easily become a blockbuster, indicating $1 billion in sales per annum or much higher sales levels.

Based on current revenue growth trends and potential approval into Europe, NUPLAZID could easily become a $500 million to a billion drug for psychosis related to Parkinson's. That could justify today's $3 billion market valuation. While the burn rate is a worry, although this will come down as revenue growth continues and the company could always issue a few more shares, the real risk is the dependency on this single drug. What happens if something goes wrong from a safety or competitive point? If that does not materialise and NUPLAZID gets approved for other indications, we might as well talk about a multi-billion dollar drug in a few years from now.

Volatility is the friend of an investor in this stock, and currently, expectations do not appear to be very high. A small, albeit a speculative long position, seems warranted as I like the pick-up in sales and potential for wider approvals, as I certainly recognise the risks of this investment.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.