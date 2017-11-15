IEA Slashes Oil Price Outlook On Soaring U.S. Supply

The IEA cuts its price outlook through 2025 by $18 per barrel on booming U.S. supply.

source: Stock Photo

Not too long ago there were some media stories being bantered about concerning U.S. shale producers facing increasingly difficult production challenges, presumably because the fields they were working were reaching capacity.

In the meantime, they keep on boosting supply and going about their business of improving efficiencies and productivity; although admittedly on the efficiency side they are probably close to end of how much more costs they can remove from operations.

A recent report from the IEA confirms the U.S. oil industry is poised to make history on the production and supply level by 2025, saying in its recent report that it'll increase supply by 8 million barrels per day from 2010 to 2025, something never done before.

That growth will account for 80 percent of all increase in oil supply at the global level during that period of time.

The major importance of this to investors, assuming it's in the ballpark as far as the level of output and the impact on oil prices, is they need to continue to look at breakeven for oil producers specifically, or integrated energy companies with significant exposure to the upstream.

Oil demand going forward

One area oil investors need to learn and reorient their thinking in is in regard to the source of oil demand.

As a number of sources have been pointing out, including the IEA, is while oil demand driven by the auto industry will gradually decline over time, other areas of demand will continue to grow, including "petrochemicals, trucks, aviation, and shipping."

Adding to and taking away from different demand sources, the IEA sees oil demand climbing to 105 million barrels per day by 2040. Because of soaring demand from Chinese consumers for SUVs, I think it may be underestimating the numbers of barrels per day, although the estimated 150 million SUVs expected on China's roads by 2025 could pull back after the market demand ceiling is close to being reached.

Most of the current SUV demand in China is being driven by safety concerns over smaller sedans. About 700 Chinese people are killed on roads daily at this time.

To me, the most important factor concerning oil demand is the changing categories that will drive growth over the next couple of decades. To consider oil demand being driven by auto sales in the way we have in the past will give a distorted view that could underestimate oil demand in the years ahead.

Even as more electric vehicles are sold in the U.S. and around the world, I still think the overall market, primarily driven by the media's desire to see the transition to EVs, is too optimistic on the time it'll take to take meaningful share from traditional autos, SUVs and trucks.

In other words, it'll probably take longer for all of this to transpire. It will gradually change as far as a percentage of electric vehicles being a larger part of the general auto market, but I don't believe it'll be at the pace many are thinking.

If I'm correct on that, oil demand could be higher than the estimates currently coming from the IEA.

Price outlook

Now let's look at the price of oil in relationship to supply and demand.

Because of the robust supply of oil expected to continue growing at a fast pace in the U.S., the IEA has significantly cut its prior price estimate for 2025 from $101 per barrel to $83 per barrel.

If the price of oil does remain subdued, as I also think it will, it means it will be a support catalyst for global consumption. The IEA sees that being the case through 2035, even with the growth in electric vehicle sales.

It's hard to know accurately if the timing of all of this will be how it works out, but there is no doubt global supply will continue to climb. Also in the short term, we have the additional problem of how OPEC and others participating in the oil production cuts are going to exit the deal.

With soaring U.S. production, are there going to be the equivalent of an ongoing string of extensions to the deal? Will growing demand overcome the pace of U.S. production and allow production cuts to be ended with minimal effect on the price of oil? Those are the questions that have yet to be answered concerning the next couple of years, and possibly longer.

With no concrete answers yet, looking at the break even point of oil producers or upstream assets of integrated energy companies is one of the most important metrics to consider to me. Debt levels and free cash flow are a couple of others.

If the price of oil does sustainable jump into the $60s and higher, much of this won't matter. That said, oil producers with the lowest costs will outperform those that haven't reduced them as much; specifically on the earnings side of the business. Obviously larger companies will still generate more revenue.

U.S. shale industry

Most of us have a good handle on the U.S. shale industry. But there are still those, even like the IEA cited in the article, that continually have to upwardly revise their supply projections because of how much they've increased efficiencies and productivity.

Any investor in oil needs to take into account the reality that the improvements and changes made by companies with significant exposure to U.S. shale are permanent, and will continue to improve, albeit at more modest levels.

Another major factors is a number of the majors like Exxon Mobil (XOM) are increasing their exposure to shale, and they have a lot of money to raise production levels going forward. This will add to the pace of supply growth over the next decade.

Others have tried to point out that production levels may have reached a ceiling as far as the prior profit levels had been in relationship to costs. Some thing the best is over because of presumed higher costs because of having drilled most of the lower fruit.

That hasn't been proven, and there are still many drilled but uncompleted wells waiting to be brought into operation, and many more that will be drilled in the future. Even if existing wells were to cost more, many more low-cost wells will be completed in the years ahead.

It'll be a long time in my opinion before costs become a factor for U.S. shale producers. Even higher cost producers can break even with oil at $50. There are many more that can do so at a lower price point.

Conclusion

Anyone that underestimates the future performance of U.S. shale industry and bets against its potential, is going to continually have to revise their outlook for the oil industry.

We know that there will continue to be growth coming from the electric vehicle segment, and we know over time, that that will cut into gasoline sales and oil demand from the auto sector in America.

But the low cost points of U.S. shale oil, which allows companies to spend more on production, will increase the amount of supply coming to the market beyond projections, as evidenced by the IEA's changing outlook for supply and the price of oil.

Also, oil investors need to look at the overall demand picture, with trucking, aviation, shipping, petrochemicals, and other products and services, continuing to grow for a long time. At the same time oil demand from autos starts to decline, the other market segments will increase.

Nothing has changed the narrative in my opinion concerning the impact of U.S. production and supply on the price of oil. We should expect lower prices for longer, although with the added caveat that the low end of the price range will climb in conjunction with the high end.

I don't see it coming close to $100 for a long time, and it may even be lower than the $80s the IEA is looking for within the time frame it gave.

Depending on the pace of growth of supply and demand, and how and when OPEC and others exit the production cut deal, we can expect the price of oil to remain close to the range it's in today, with the potential to climb into the $70s if added supply from those participating in the production cuts are able to bring oil back into the market without putting downward pressure on prices. That means demand will have to outpace the supply coming from U.S. shale producers.

Not only that, but it'll have to not only surpass that pace, but also add enough growth to absorb production cut oil brought back to the market. That will take time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.