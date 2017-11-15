Cocoa Breaks Out - Will It Now Break Down?

Since the middle of August, the price of ICE cocoa futures has been making a series of higher lows and higher highs. Each year, over 60% of the world's cocoa crop come from the West African nations of the Ivory Coast and Ghana. Therefore, it is the weather, growing conditions, crop diseases, and political stability in countries close to the equator that have a huge influence when it comes to the path of least resistance for cocoa prices and the potential for price spikes.

While supplies comes from countries with equatorial climates, demand is ubiquitous when it comes to the multitudes of people around the world who consume the ultimate products of cocoa beans. Chocolate confectionery products have been popular for eons in Europe, and North America and demand is mature. Meanwhile, in Asia, the most populous region on earth, the number of consumers has been growing by leaps and bounds. In China and India, two countries that account for over 35% of the world's population, many people have discovered the delicious wonders of chocolate and have been joining the ranks of chocoholics around the globe. Therefore, the growth rate of demand has been impressive.

Cocoa producers had seen the price decline throughout 2016 and 2017, causing lower revenues and financial hardship. Meanwhile, the soft commodity seems to have found a bottom earlier this year, spent some time consolidating, and most recently it had been making great strides when it comes to price appreciation.

A brutal bear market

The demand for cocoa is what took the price from the 2011 lows to highs in late 2015. Ironically, while most other raw material prices were falling, cocoa appreciated. Source: CQG

As the monthly chart highlights, the price of cocoa futures rose from lows of $1898 in December 2011 to highs of $3422 per ton in December 2015. The over 80% rally over the course of four years was, for the most part, a slow and steady rally. While there were few supply disruptions over the period, it was Asian demand that took the price higher. The record peak for cocoa futures was back in January 2011 at $3826 per ton. The price of cocoa more than halved in less than one year, the soft commodity has a habit of taking the stairs up and the elevator shaft to the downside.

The bottom at a decade low

Cocoa spent around six months trading close to the late 2015 highs, and then another elevator shaft opened, and the price dropped to the lowest level in a decade when it traded down to lows of $1769 per ton in June 2017. The last time cocoa traded at that price was way back in 2007.

Source: CQG

As the quarterly chart shows, the price of nearby ICE cocoa futures found its most recent bottom in June at $1769, and it has since rebounded, trading up to $2236 per ton on November 6. On a short-term basis, cocoa had moved to overbought territory, and the price has pulled back over recent sessions.

Source: CQG

The daily chart shows that cocoa futures have been making higher lows and higher highs since mid-August and the current line in the sand to keep that pattern intact stands at $2032 per ton, the November 3 low. March cocoa futures settled on November 14 at $2155 and right now the tone of the market is bearish, in the short-term.

Growing demand will provide support

The growth of demand from Asia, particularly China, was the reason that cocoa futures rallied from 2011 through 2015. While demand has matured in North America and Europe, China and India remain regions of the world with huge growth potential for the years to come. While grindings, a measure of demand for cocoa beans, was static in the U.S. and Europe over the course of most of 2017, it continues to rise in Asia, and many analysts believe it will grow by 2-3% in 2018 in that region of the world.

With 1.38 billion people in China and 1.28 billion in India, over one-third of the world's population in those two countries where demand is growing the demand side of the fundamental supply and demand equation for cocoa remains strong. Europe and the U.S. have a combined population of fewer than 1.1 billion. Growing demand from the Asian continent will provide support for chocolate confectionery products in the years to come, and there is always the chance of supply issues that could foster sharp price appreciation over short periods.

Each year is a new adventure in West Africa

Many of the economies of Middle Eastern countries are oil-based, and they thrive and sink with the price of the energy commodity. In the West African nations of the Ivory Coast and Ghana, it is cocoa that drives revenues, employs workers and determines the financial success of the countries each year.

Weather and crop disease in West Africa could turn a cocoa crop from the primary ingredient in chocolate treats to a disaster in any given year. Moreover, political stability is always a concern in the region and even the best crop could face logistical problems when it comes to making its way to ports for exportation around the world. Each year is a new adventure in West Africa, and while consumers around the world have invested in technology in the region, a coup, terrorism, or military action could prevent even the healthiest beans from leaving the area for destinations around the globe.

A 50% retracement means $2,600 could be in the cards, but it will take time

While the short-term chart suggests that there could be more downside in cocoa over the coming weeks, the longer-term pictorials display a market that is in oversold territory and has turned to the upside signifying the continuation of the current price recovery.

Cocoa fell from highs of $3422 in late 2015 to lows of $1769 per ton earlier this year. The midpoint of the move is at just below the $2,600 per ton level. Markets that experience a high degree of price volatility tend to recover to the 50% retracement level over time. When it comes to the cocoa futures market, the long-term picture looks positive. Price momentum has turned higher on the monthly and quarterly charts. Demand is growing in Asia. And, the price at under the $2200 per ton level is closer to the lows than the highs over the past decade.

In the world of agricultural commodities, many have made higher lows over the long term because of increasing demand for demographic reasons. Global population and wealth growth has increased competition for finite raw materials and foodstuffs. I believe that the pattern of higher lows and higher highs that commenced in mid-August means that cocoa found a multi-year low in 2017. From 2015 through this year, the optimal strategy for trading in the cocoa futures market was to sell all rallies and buy back short positions on dips and new lows. That strategy has been turned on its head and now buying dips and taking profits on rallies looks to be the strategy that both technical and fundamental factors support. For those who do not dip their toes in the shark-infested waters of the futures arena, the NIB ETN product does a great job at replicating the price action in the ICE cocoa futures market.

On the weekly chart, cocoa futures recently rose above critical technical resistance at the March highs at $2187 per ton when it traded up to highs of $2226 on November 10 on the March futures contract. The next level of resistance is $100s of dollars higher at the February 2015 lows of over $2,600 per ton. I am a buyer of cocoa on dips as the market tends to back and fill during a move to the upside. Remember, cocoa takes the stairs up and the elevator shaft down over time. It looks like the primary ingredient in chocolate is now in the process of climbing those stairs once again, but only buy on dips leaving room to add on a scale-down basis.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.