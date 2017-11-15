Rite Aid: Prefer The Bonds Over The Stock

A lot of investors have been crunching the numbers on Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) lately with the thinking that the stock is a bargain based on the prices Walgreens (NYSE:WBA) is paying Rite Aid for 1,932 stores and three distribution centers. In addition, investors are often quoting the value of the PBM that Rite Aid owns and coming to the conclusion that the stock is a bargain based on its discount to liquidation value. While I agree that the company looks very cheap on the surface, I believe these investors are failing to account for the potential that still exists that Rite Aid continues to suffer declining sales. The stock feels similar to a lottery ticket. While that may appeal to aggressive traders and investors, I believe the more rational trade is the 2027 bonds which currently trade for 81 cents on the dollar with an 11% yield.

RiteAid Appears To Be Worth More Dead Than Alive

First, I agree that the math behind the recent transaction with Walgreens and Rite Aid tells us that Rite Aid today is worth more than the current stock price implies. Clearly there is value in the stores and in EnvisionRx, and clearly the market is assigning a negative value for the Rite Aid brand. The math, as most readers know, looks like this: if Walgreens is paying $4.375 billion for 1,932 Rite Aid stores, three distribution centers, and related inventory, then the value of the remaining 2,600 stores, six distribution centers, and EnvisionRx has to be worth significantly more than $4.375 billion.

Indeed, Rite Aid paid $2 billion for EnvisionRx, and that alone is more than Rite Aid's stock is worth today. Even when we look at total enterprise value, which factors in net debt, It's not difficult at all to see that Rite Aid is worth more dead than alive, at least today.

The ultimate problem with this thinking is that it forgets that Rite Aid is not liquidating, and also it forgets that Rite Aid has a mediocre track record of generating meaningful free cash flow. Last fiscal year for example, the company had operating cash flow of $225 million but spent $424 million on capex, leaving negative free cash flow of $199 million. This fiscal year the company has positive free cash flow but that is mostly a function of receiving a $325 million breakup fee from Walgreens. To be fair, interest expense is about to decline significantly as Rite Aid repays billions of dollars of debt, but interest expense needs to decline significantly in order to stabilize the company and bring the company back to profitability. In the meantime, Rite Aid continues to suffer negative same store sales as seen in the slide below.

Source: Rite Aid





The comparisons look especially weak when viewed against a stronger competitor such as Walgreens who, as seen in the slides below, is showing strong growth in metrics such as same store sales, market share, and prescriptions filled.









Source: Walgreens

The ultimate problem with the liquidation value argument is that Rite Aid is not liquidating. In the meantime, their stores are underperforming, and the free cash flow that they generate doesn't justify the enterprise value of the company.

RAD Free Cash Flow (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts





Stick With Historical Precedent

Historical precedent says that Rite Aid will continue to struggle against and lose market share to better operators such as Walgreens. However, history also says that Rite Aid will not go out of business, and is more likely to be acquired than liquidated. Even in the unlikely event that Rite Aid did eventually fail, it would take many years to happen, as they are receiving billions of dollars of cash over the next few months for selling these 1,932 stores to Walgreens. Rite Aid is also expected to be a stronger company after this transaction. The billions of dollars of cash coming in are already earmarked for debt reduction, which will make the company safer. The remaining stores are expected to be more profitable than the stores that are being sold. While these are very much positives, selling assets and shrinking in size like this is unlikely to bring Rite Aid back to winning market share, something the company needs to see in order for the stock to really do well.

The Common Equity Is A Lottery Ticket. The Bonds Are A Smart Bet.

A bet on the common stock of Rite Aid is ultimately a bet that Rite Aid sells itself soon or turns itself around. Betting on these feels a lot like buying a lottery ticket. In my opinion, Rite Aid bonds appear to be the right strategy for investors wishing to profit on the current Rite Aid situation. Buyers of the 2027 bonds have the potential to earn 11% annually and perhaps much more if Rite Aid indeed shows improving fundamentals. I can see investors warming up to these bonds over time as Rite Aid receives the $4.37 billion from Walgreens and uses it to repay debt. In addition, as I mentioned earlier and as seen in the slide below, Rite Aid is expected to be a stronger company after these transactions close, increasing the likelihood that Rite Aid continues to pay the interest on and eventually refinances or repays these bonds.

Source: Rite Aid









In conclusion, I would recommend against the purchase of Rite Aid common stock and instead recommend the purchase of Rite Aid bonds maturing in 2027, which allow you to receive double digit returns from interest with a strong possibility of capital appreciation. These bonds would need to rise almost 30% to reach face value. In the event that investors warm up to Rite Aid sooner rather than later, an investor could have a very good total return with this investment and significantly less risk than with the stock. While the common stock could do even better in the event that Rite Aid truly turns around, I think history tells us that the more likely outcome is the continued mediocre financial performance, and an eventual sale of the company. In this case, Rite Aid bonds should serve investors very well.

I am long Rite Aid 2027 bonds