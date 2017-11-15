MAM Software Group's (MAMS) CEO, Mike Jamieson on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

MAM Software Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMS)

Q1 2018 Earnings Conference Call

November 15, 2017 9:00 am ET

Executives

Michael Jamieson - President, Chief Executive Officer

Brian Callahan - Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer

James Carbonara - Hayden IR

Analysts

Sarkis Sherbetchyan - B. Riley FBR

Operator

Good day and welcome to the MAM Software First Quarter Fiscal 2018 Earnings call. Today’s conference is being recorded. At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to James Carbonara. Please go ahead, sir.

James Carbonara

Thank you. Good morning and once again welcome to MAM Software’s fiscal year 2018 first quarter earnings call. With me on the call are Michael Jamieson, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Brian Callahan, MAM Software’s Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

I’d like to begin the call by reading the Safe Harbor statement. All statements made on this call with the exception of historical facts may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27(a) of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21(e) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Although the company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can make no assurances that such expectations will prove to have been correct. Actual results may differ considerably from the company’s expectations due to changes in operating performance and other technical and economic factors.

During the course of this meeting and any question and answer period afterwards, representatives of the company may make forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of the company, including statements about future events based on current expectations, potential product development efforts, near and long-term objectives, potential new business strategies, organization changes, changing markets, future business performance, and outlook. Such statements are predictions only and actual events and results may differ materially from those made in any forward-looking statements due to a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results and trends may differ materially from historical results or those projected in any such forward-looking statements, depending on a variety of factors.

For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see Risk Factors in the company’s reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q, as well as other reports that the company files from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement and the company undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason except as required by law, even as new information becomes available or other events occur in the future.

I would now like to introduce Michael Jamieson, President and Chief Executive Officer of MAM Software Group. Mike, please proceed.

Michael Jamieson

Thank you, James. Good morning and thank you for joining us for this earnings call. Our fiscal year 2018 is off to a solid start with results that were in line with our expectations. Fiscal first quarter highlights include revenue of $8.6 million, representing growth of just over 7% compared to the prior year’s quarter. Adjusted EBITDA for the first fiscal quarter was $1.8 million. Our U.K. business delivered revenue growth of 5% and our U.S. business delivered growth of 12%, each consistent with recent historical trends. We were able to close two sizeable perpetual deals in the U.S. during the quarter worth a total contract value of $1.5 million to help boost revenue and profitability.

Our software-as-a-service, or SaaS business grew again in the quarter as customers continue to transition to our cloud-based solutions. Revenue in this portion of our business increased 29% in the first fiscal quarter. Our data-as-a-service, or DaaS business increased over 3%. When combined, software-as-a-service and data-as-a-service revenue now represents 57% of total revenues compare to 53% in the prior year quarter. We expect the expansion of our cloud-based services to continue in fiscal year 2018.

Our Auto Parts Online customers increased again during the quarter and now total 427, up 4% from last quarter with 4,761 users subscribing to the service, up 13% from the prior period. At the same time, our Auto Work Online customer base grew to 2,927 subscribers as of September 30, 2017, a 1% increase year-over-year.

We continue to focus our efforts on progressing our key development projects, including VAST Online and Autocat. Our team achieved a major milestone in October with the first installation of go-live of VAST Online to a Goodyear dealer location as part of our pilot program. We are pleased with the feedback that we’ve received so far from our customer. With this being the first location to go live, we will continue to monitor it closely while preparing for the rollout at additional locations. We are in the process of confirming go-live dates for the next locations and expect the rollout to accelerate as we continually incorporate lessons learned and refine our implementation processes.

It goes without saying that this was a significant milestone for our business, our development team and our customer. The scale and complexity of this project required significant effort and strong collaboration by all that were involved. The timing of achieving this milestone has been valuable given that we are in our busy season for trade shows, which are ideal venues for showcasing the product and reaching large numbers of potential customers. We are now turning our attention towards the annual Goodyear dealer conference in late January where we will come face to face with hundreds of dealers.

For the Goodyear retail locations, on our previous earnings call I had mentioned January 2018 as a target for commencing pilot, but since then Goodyear has submitted additional change requests for our team to review. Once reviewed, we will better understand the potential impact to the project timing. Both Goodyear and MAM’s management teams are focused on rolling out the VAST Online product as soon as possible, but as always our primary focus is on getting the product right and delivering a product that meets our customer specifications.

As previously mentioned, the VAST Online product is attracting interest from elsewhere in the market, and over the last 12 months we have been approached and had discussions with a number of organizations about the product. The majority of those opportunities are local based in North America, but we are looking at at least one opportunity that would take the product into Europe. The product has been developed with language translation in mind.

All discussions with interested parties have been beneficial as we receive valuable and constructive feedback about the product, and we’re encouraged by the level of interest that we’re seeing in VAST Online right now and, more importantly, we’re excited about the potential of being able to proactively pursue new opportunities to sell VAST Online into the wider market once we have the product in rollout with Goodyear.

Our second and third fiscal quarters are traditionally our busy time for sales and marketing activities to help elevate brand awareness. This time of year is particularly active for us in terms of industry marketing events in the U.S. In addition to the forthcoming Goodyear dealer conference, in early November we were prominently represented at the APEX and SEMA trade shows in Las Vegas, where we previewed features from the latest releases of our products. At SEMA, we were also able to introduce a number of new prospects to VAST Online. Visitors were able to experience firsthand the new release of our VAST and Auto Part products. We also showcased a range of supplementary solutions, including our Autocat electronic parts catalog, our warehouse management software, and our ecommerce packages.

APEX and SEMA have been premier events during Automotive Aftermarket Industry Week for more than 25 years. Showcasing our products at these events provides us with the opportunity to interact with an array of customers and potential buyers of our technologies in face-to-face interactions supported by live demonstrations.

Turning to our partnership with ALLDATA, customer numbers and revenue continue to increase each month, resulting in year-over-year growth in the total number of customers of 55% and recurring revenue growth of 86%. I remain optimistic about the future prospects for our relationship with ALLDATA.

Our strategic objectives remain unchanged. In the near term, we are focusing our resources on expanding our SaaS revenues derived from cloud-based delivery and increasing brand awareness to expand our presence in existing markets, especially North America.

Development of our data-as-a-service solution, Autocat for the North American market has been a priority for some time. Autocat is an electronic auto parts catalog that helps our wholesale and retail customers as well as customers involved in the service and repair of vehicles to identify and sell auto parts. It is a key component of our product portfolio in the U.K. where we have in excess of 10,000 users. The vast majority of our Autocat customers use the product in conjunction with our business management software solutions.

We are working to replicate the successful U.K. model here in North America by integrating a new version of Autocat with our Auto Parts, VAST and VAST Online business management software solutions. We have been actively working with two prominent MAM customers in the U.S. for some time and both are now running Autocat within their businesses. In addition, we have added several other customers to our beta phase of the project and we recently showcased this offering at APEX and SEMA to a number of receptive and engaged MAM customers and potential clients. We are excited about the interest being shown in the North American version of Autocat.

Also, the pursuit of new vertical markets initially in the U.K. remains on our agenda, albeit at a lower priority given the level and energy of activity in the automotive industry right now.

Looking ahead to the rest of fiscal 2018, we are reaffirming our expectation for revenue growth in the low double digits on a constant currency basis and guidance for adjusted EBITDA of between $5.5 million and $6 million for the full year.

I’ll now turn the call over to Brian Callahan, our Chief Financial Officer, for a detailed review of our financial results for the quarter. Brian?

Brian Callahan

Thank you, Mike. Our detailed results are included in our press release and 10-Q. I will review the financial highlights and the drivers behind those results.

For the first quarter of fiscal year 2018, consolidated revenues were $8.6 million, an increase of just over 7% compared to the first quarter of fiscal year 2017. The impact from foreign currency translation was minimal for the first quarter as the exchange rate was similar to last year at approximately 1.31. Recurring revenues for the first quarter of 2018 increased to 82% of total revenues as compared to 80% last year. MAM U.K.’s revenues increased 4% year-over-year as we continue to transition existing customers to SaaS and add new customers. MAM North America revenues increased 12% primarily due to overall growth in SaaS.

Total SaaS revenues for the first quarter of fiscal year 2018 were $2.6 million, an increase of 29% as compared to the prior year. SaaS revenue included Auto Work Online revenue in the first quarter of fiscal year 2018 of $1.5 million, a 24% increase year-over-year, and Auto Part Online revenue for the quarter of $1.1 million, a 36% increase year-over-year. Data-as-a-Service or DaaS revenue for the first quarter of fiscal year 2018 was $2.3 million, a 3% increase. As Mike just discussed, this is a key area of our growth plan in North America with the planned rollout of Autocat.

At the end of the first quarter of fiscal year 2018, MAM’s implementation backlog included $1.2 million in annualized revenue for SaaS customers, not including ALLDATA or Goodyear, and approximately $1.6 million of licensed and professional services revenues from perpetual deals.

Gross profit was $4.8 million or 56% of total revenues in the first quarter as compared to $4.7 million or 59% of total revenues in the prior year. The decrease in margins was primarily attributable to the higher infrastructure cost to support SaaS growth as well as an increase in support and professional services headcount to support the overall growth, partially offset by higher revenues. As I’ve previously discussed, we expect to see pressure on gross margins in the near term as we invest in people and infrastructure to support our growth initiatives. The margins are also impacted by the timing of perpetual sales.

For the quarter, total operating expenses of $3.3 million were down 2% year-over-year as a result of lower sales and marketing expenses and general and administrative expenses, which were partially offset by an increase in R&D expense to support new growth. Interest expense for the first quarter of fiscal year 2018 was $104,000 as compared to $120,000 in the prior year. The decrease was due to lower outstanding balance as a result of principle payments and lower interest rates from the change in the credit facility.

Provision for income taxes increased to $0.3 million or an effective tax rate of 22% for the quarter. This is compared to $44,000 or an effective tax rate of 3% for the same period last year. The increase in the effective tax rate was primarily due to the partial release of our valuation allowance last year. Our effective tax rate for both periods reflects utilization of R&D credits.

Net income for the quarter was $1.1 million or $0.09 per basic and diluted share as compared to net income of $1.2 million or $0.10 per basic and diluted share for the same period last year. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization adjusted to exclude non-cash stock-based compensation, or adjusted EBITDA, was $1.8 million for the first quarter of fiscal year 2018 as compared to $1.6 million for the first quarter of fiscal year ’17. A reconciliation of net income to adjusted EBITDA can be found at the end of the first quarter earnings press release. Adjusted EBITDA is commonly used by management and investors as an indicator of operating performance and liquidity. Adjusted EBITDA is not considered a measure of financial performance under GAAP and it should not be considered an alternative to net income or other financial statement data presented in accordance with GAAP in our consolidated financial statements.

We ended the first quarter of fiscal year 2018 with cash and cash equivalents of $2.4 million as compared to $1.3 million at June 30, 2017. As of September 30, 2017 we had outstanding debt of $7.8 million under our term loan, a $400,000 reduction compared to $8.2 million outstanding at the end of fiscal year 2017. We did not have any borrowings outstanding under our $2.7 million revolver.

For the first quarter of fiscal year 2018, operating activities generated cash flows of $2.2 million as compared to $1.1 million last year. Capital expenditures including capitalized software development costs were $0.7 million for the first quarter of 2018 compared to $0.8 million for the same period last year. The capital expenditures primarily relate to the development of VAST Online. We continue to self-fund our ongoing investment in capitalized software with funds provided by operating cash flows.

As Mike just mentioned, we are reaffirming our guidance for adjusted EBITDA between $5.5 million and $6 million on a constant currency basis for fiscal year 2018. As a reminder, our projections are based on executing key project initiatives, including rolling out VAST Online to Goodyear and the automotive aftermarket, continued deployment of Autocat North America and continued growth in our SaaS business, including our relationship with ALLDATA.

Our business is subject to quarter to quarter fluctuations due to timing of certain deals and changes in foreign currency rates. We continue to encourage investors to look through any quarterly variances.

I will now turn the call back over to you, Mike.

Michael Jamieson

Thank you, Brian. In summary, we are off to a solid start in fiscal 2018 and remain optimistic about the prospects for our business. Our cloud-based business continues to become a larger portion of our overall business, and we reached an important milestone during the quarter with our VAST Online project. We are more focused than ever on the successful delivery of that project so that we can create a leverage point with the other opportunities that are presenting themselves. I look forward to talking to you all again in early 2018 when we will provide an update on our fiscal second quarter.

This concludes our prepared remarks. Thank you for participating in today’s conference call. Brian and I will now take any questions you may have. Operator, please open the lines for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator instructions]

We’ll take our first question from Sarkis Sherbetchyan with B. Riley FBR.

Sarkis Sherbetchyan

Hi, good morning, and thanks for taking my question here.

Michael Jamieson

Good morning.

Sarkis Sherbetchyan

First on the gross margin front, at what point in your cloud-based model do you begin to realize some leverage on the gross profit margin?

Brian Callahan

When we gave guidance last quarter, we talked a little bit about this, as you recall, so we would expect in fiscal year ’18 that the margins are going to be a little challenged--not challenged, a little bit in the range we are seeing now and not getting at leverage as we’re investing in the infrastructure. So once we get beyond fiscal year ’18, we expect to start to see that leverage.

Sarkis Sherbetchyan

Can you remind me what that’s really a function of? Is it just layering on more of the Goodyear customers as well as the ALLDATA customers?

Brian Callahan

Well, it’s really as we’re ramping up the infrastructure for VAST Online and even Autocat. We’re building those hosting infrastructures, we’re building the support infrastructure, professional services, and even the support teams, and we’re ramping those up in advance of the rollouts, so that’s a big part of it.

Sarkis Sherbetchyan

Understood. Moving down to the sales and marketing budget, do you expect any kind of changes year over year? Are you expecting to invest more on the sales and marketing front given the growth rates that you’re seeing in North America?

Brian Callahan

Well, we do see the quarterly fluctuations, but year over year, like next quarter tends to be a little bit higher because of a lot of the charges for APEX and SEMA are coming in, but that would have been the same last year. We feel like we have the team we need in place for fiscal year ’18. We do expect as those opportunities grow, as Mike talked about, especially with the VAST Online, we will be needing to add marketing and sales, but we think the team we have right now is what we need for the rollout right now.

Sarkis Sherbetchyan

Got it. Then just with regards to the guidance, I know you reaffirmed here. Pretty strong quarter, at least relative to my expectations. Any thoughts or comments on how you feel about guidance for fiscal ’18?

Brian Callahan

I mean, obviously we had a strong EBITDA quarter. Obviously there was a couple perpetual deals like Mike mentioned in there, so that obviously helps a little bit in the quarter when you have the licensed component of those deals coming in. They don’t happen every quarter, or at least that size, so we’re still comfortable with the guidance, we’re happy we’re off to a solid start, and our guidance included some of these perpetual deals coming in, so we’re still comfortable with the guidance range.

Sarkis Sherbetchyan

Good. Just touching on the perpetual deals, anything with regards to the pipeline there? Has it been fairly stable? Has it been growing, or just kind of any thoughts or color around that?

Michael Jamieson

I think the two deals in Q1 we’ve been working on for some time. That tends to be the case with these larger perpetual deals. Whilst we do have deals in the pipeline that could well turn into perpetual deals, right now we don’t have anything of the size of the two that we closed in Q1. We have a number of other opportunities that you would say are on the small or medium size, but nothing of the scale that we saw in Q1.

Sarkis Sherbetchyan

Understood, that’s helpful. I’ll go back in the queue.

Michael Jamieson

Thank you.

Operator

As a reminder, that is star, one if you would like to ask a question. Again, that is star, one to ask a question.

If there are no further questions this concludes today’s conference. Thank you for your participation. You may now disconnect.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.