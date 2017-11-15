Five Nails For The Chipotle Bull Coffin

The stock is still overvalued; there is more downside to come.

“I have been bent and broken, but - I hope - into a better shape” - Charles Dickens"

There aren’t many once in a lifetime restaurant growth stories quite like Chipotle (CMG). Over the past decade, Chipotle has averaged 9% same store sales (SSS) growth from 2004 - 2015, far and away the best performance in the restaurant sector.

But all good things come to an end eventually, and Chipotle is no different. The norovirus/ E. Coli series of outbreaks in 2015 was the first in a series of nails driven into the Chipotle bull coffin over the last two years.

Yet, the stock still trades at ~54x PE as it continues to be propped up on hopes and dreams. As a Chipotle bear, I not only welcome the lofty valuations; I intend to drive a few more nails into the bull coffin.

Nail #1 - Chipotle is The King of “Fast Casual” and Doesn’t Compete With Fast Food

The restaurant industry is broadly speaking, split into three main categories - 1) quick service restaurants ((NYSE:QSR)), 2) casual dining restaurants ((NYSE:CDR)) and 3) fast casual. Chipotle operates in the unique fast casual space characterized by high growth, newer concepts and small company owned stores.

(Restaurant Concept Comparison)

Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) Fast Casual Casual Dining (CDR) Growth Profile Mature segment, large national chains Newer concepts, higher growth Negative traffic, low store growth Ownership Profile High franchise mix; Low U.S. growth, more Int’l growth Generally company owned/ licensed Generally company owned Key Drivers 1) Refranchising, 2) Capital Structure, 3) Global growth opportunities 1) Pace of growth, 2) crowding 1) Share loss to convenient/ faster options, 2) international growth

Over the last decade or so, new concepts like Chipotle and Panera (NASDAQ:PNRA) carved out the fast casual niche, leaving the traditional QSR and CDR operators in their wake. Over a 10 year period, fast casual concepts took 567bps of share away from midscale (-157bps), casual dining (-150bps) and QSR concepts (-279bps).

Within fast casual, Chipotle and Panera have been major drivers of the share gain - the top 350 chains control 64% of the units and 82% of the revenue as of 2016 (per Technomic). This trend is unraveling though, and new players are quickly emerging to disrupt the status quo.

Take Chipotle for instance, which is getting “middled” by new high/ low concepts. Rusty Taco (majority owned by Buffalo Wild Wings (NASDAQ:BWLD)) and Velvet Taco use a single product line strategy with lower startup costs to compete with Chipotle in the Mexican space. On the other hand, there’s Cafe Rio, which offers a broader menu and similar pricing, essentially going “above” brand Chipotle.

But what most people miss is that Chipotle competes with more than just fast casual now - it also competes with the QSR segment. Tracking a set of its most loyal customers (top 20%) reveals that its customer base is trading down - Chipotle is losing most of its share to McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD), Chick fil-A, Panera and Domino’s (NYSE:DPZ). This trend accelerated post outbreak but the erosion of wallet share was already in motion long before that.

Nail #2 - It’s Safe to Eat at Chipotle

Perhaps one of the biggest misconceptions with Chipotle is that it is a safe, healthy place to eat and the outbreaks are mere one-offs.

Here’s a brief timeline of the Chipotle’s history of large scale outbreaks:

Period Event Q1 ‘08 Hepatitis outbreak Q2 ‘08 Norovirus outbreak Q1 ‘09 Campylobacter jejuni outbreak Q3 ‘15 E. Coli, norovirus and salmonella outbreaks Q4 ‘15 Major E.Coli & Norovirus outbreaks Q1 ‘16 Another norovirus case reported, temporary closures Q3 ‘17 Norovirus case causes closures in Virginia; rodents ‘fall from ceiling’ in Dallas Chipotle

Yes it’s true, the ingredients are fresh and natural but you cannot equate terms like “natural” and “organic” with food safety. Especially not with a chain that has suffered numerous major outbreaks in two years.

After all, how can a Chipotle be considered healthy if it leads to 9-30x the illness rates of its peers (including global, franchised QSRs)? The chart below is particularly telling for two reasons - 1) it illustrates Chipotle’s elevated report rate even before the recent outbreaks and 2) even with increased safety measures, the best Chipotle could manage was a 9x(!) report rate vs peers.

Over the last 7 days alone, Chipotle has suffered 88 reports of illnesses. A cursory review of the reports indicate the vast majority of symptoms span diarrhea, fever, nausea and vomiting.

(Source: iwaspoisoned.com)

The report count peer comparison as of 14th November is telling - Chipotle made 88 people sick over the last 7 days alone - 4x more than Taco Bell and almost 30x more than Del Taco.

(7 Day Report Count As of 14th November)

Chain Report Count Chipotle 88 McDonald’s 54 Taco Bell 22 Panera 14 Del Taco 3

(Source: iwaspoisoned.com)

The million dollar question is why for all its focus on safety, Chipotle has consistently failed to prevent food related illnesses. The answer, in my view, lies predominantly in the supply chain.

Chipotle is unique, even for a fast casual operator, in that it focuses its sourcing on healthy, organic options, in line with its “food with integrity” tagline. Noble on paper, but dangerous in practice.

Food is contaminated with pathogens when it comes into contact with fecal matter. Now, this could stem from the farm, the processing center, the restaurant and everywhere in between. A typical fast food chain like McDonald’s would have far fewer (~5-6 for chicken supply) and more established suppliers (e.g. Tyson (NYSE:TSN)) than a typical fast casual chain. This means fewer potential sources of contamination and lower likelihood of outbreaks.

Key Sources of Contamination Likely Contamination Farm 1) Fertilizer - composting is highly variable and difficult to control, 2) Water - irrigation water is easily contaminated, 3) Wild animals - fecal matter can contaminate water etc E. Coli Processing Plants 1) Workers - cross contamination if procedures not adhered to, 2) Undercooking - increases risk for E. Coli, Salmonella E. Coli, Salmonella Distribution Center/ Packaging Center/ Restaurants 1) Machines - sanitization, 2) Handlers - not following protocol Norovirus

(Source: CLSA)

But with Chipotle, this number multiplies exponentially on the “basis of using local ingredients and local sourcing of its products”. Restaurant operators that serve fresh, organic or sustainably-raised products need to source from a smaller, more fragmented industry of farmers and each incremental supplier introduces its own set of risks.

Here’s a brief look at Chipotle’s safety measures. Out of the three key safety measures announced, blanching seems to be the only impactful, cost-effective measure.

Measure Effective? Comment “Farm-to-fork” risk assessment ✘ Cost ineffective - High costs due to larger, fragmented food sources High resolution approach to sampling and testing ✘ Ineffective - 2% of samples tend to be false negatives, costly - ~$35-100/ batch Blanching (submerging fresh ingredients in boiling water for 3-5 secs) ✔ Impactful in removing pathogen risk, cost-effective

Here’s the thing that makes me very bearish on Chipotle’s food safety story - finished product testing doesn’t actually do much. Due to the low concentration of harmful pathogens, it is costly, impractical and ineffective to routinely test each ingredient passing through the supply chain. Oh, and 2% of samples tend to be false negatives.

All this results in a double whammy where the cost to manage supply chain risk is not only higher, it’s ineffective.

Nail #3 - Menu Innovations Are a Sustainable Sales Driver

With the introduction of queso, Chipotle seems to have entered a new normal where both unit growth and average unit volume (AUV) are insufficient to drive sales. Up to 2015 for instance, Chipotle’s menu had remained broadly similar with brown rice, sofritas and chorizo the key innovations.

Prior menu innovations provided minor lifts to the comp and 1%pt lifts really wasn’t needed with the Chipotle growth story in full swing.

The Sept 12th nationwide Queso launch was notably different for three key reasons - 1) it was the shortest period of time between new menu introductions, 2) the nationwide launch was accelerated despite negative reviews post July test and 3) it was launched nationwide amidst troughs in perception levels.

As it turns out, queso did little to help lift sentiment - overall sentiment on Twitter turned negative post nationwide launch. Three things to notice in the chart below - 1) queso sentiment was actually positive pre testing phase, 2) it was the first Chipotle event in recent memory that turned sentiment negative and 3) Chipotle sentiment was highest during promos (supporting my earlier point that customers were trading down).

Meanwhile, there was little notice of the simultaneous chorizo removal from the menu.

For all the bull chatter about attach rates and increasing check size post queso, it looks increasingly like the temporary queso Q3 boost will dilute the brand and turn customers away long term. The muted failure of chorizo coupled with the widely covered failure of the queso suggest menu innovation may not be part of a sustainable bull case.

Nail #4 - A Sales Recovery Will Drive Chipotle Higher

Restaurant growth stocks tend to be driven by two things - SSS growth and unit growth. Chipotle has historically excelled at both and has been rewarded with a large premium over its peers (CMG stock still trades at 54x PE).

Post 2015, all eyes have been fixated on whether the company would be able to deliver on hopes of a recovery. But the reality was that Chipotle’s sales never really recovered. As I highlighted here, the 18% SSS was really propped up by lapping a particularly weak Q1 2016 sales figure.

2015-Q4 2016-Q1 2016-Q2 2016-Q3 2016-Q4 2017-Q1 2017-Q2 2017-Q3 SSS % -15% -30% -24% -22% -5% 18% 8% 1%

(Source: Company Reports)

Estimating quarterly sales from existing restaurants show that quarterly contribution from its existing store base had plateaued well before the Q3 outbreak. Instead, new store productivity rose while average sales lingered below the $2m mark, well below the $2.5m peak in Q3 ‘15.

(Source: Author Estimates)

Chipotle has been increasingly relying on new stores to drive top line growth, growing ~2-3% on a QoQ basis. News of an inevitable slowing of unit growth was thus, justifiably met with a sharp immediate drop (~ -15%).

(Source: Author Estimates)

But here’s what most investors miss about the Chipotle recovery theme - it’s not just the growth algorithm, it’s the quality of growth that matters.

For all the fixation on units, the location of these new units are not as well understood. Per ML estimates, almost 50% of openings were in lower income counties i.e. markets where the average annual income fell below $46k. Over the past four years combined, 43% of new units were in these lower income counties.

This suggests that growth has been stretched for a while now and a full AUV recovery was never really on the cards. By trading down, Chipotle was signaling its willingness to dilute AUVs in favor of higher sales figures.

This shouldn’t be surprising.

The bullish argument that Chipotle had plenty of runway for growth was flawed because it ignored the effect of crossing the 50% threshold - restaurants typically enjoy their profit-growth spurt between 20% and 50%, not so much after. Chipotle now has 55% of its stores within the U.S. that are already over 50% penetrated, hence the need to penetrate lower income markets.

What all this means for Chipotle is that even if the growth algorithm returns, the quality of growth will not. Hence, I wouldn’t be surprised if AUVs remain below par for a prolonged period of time and Chipotle evolves into a margin story instead.

Nail #5 - Chipotle Faces “Little to No” Resistance to Pricing

In the Q3 conference call, I found Steve Ells’ mention that “we have met with little resistance to [price] increases” in ~500 restaurants particularly interesting. Because knowing that almost half of Chipotle’s unit growth over recent years have come from lower income markets, one can only presume the they took pricing in the higher income/ demand inelastic markets.

And November will see a further 5% hike to ~900 more restaurants. That’ll be interesting.

The last time Chipotle raised prices in 2012 and 2014, traffic funnily enough, was impacted. The 2012 hike snapped traffic comps almost two-thirds from ~8% to ~3% in one quarter. It took Chipotle four quarters and a re-lap of the lower Q2 comps to return to normalcy.

(Source: JPM)

The 2014 hike saw a more drastic traffic decline as an 11.3% traffic comp fell to -0.3% in the space of four quarters. Ironically enough, Ells cited “little to no” resistance as well at the time. The numbers however, tell a different story.

(Source: JPM)

Is it really any wonder that Chipotle rarely takes price hikes? And that was in the Chipotle heyday. Today, with Chipotle’s markets reaching maturity and average income levels much lower, the systemwide resistance will likely be much higher.

Little wonder that management has been less than forthcoming about traffic contribution since 2016.

Besides, Chipotle already prices itself at a huge premium. With all the bad press around the brand, the halo is gone and there is little room for hikes. Expect resistance to the next round of price hikes in November and even more as the hikes go systemwide.

(Source: Citi)

Conclusion

The Chipotle growth story is over and it’s not coming back. The fact that the stock still trades at ~54x PE reflects the hopes and dreams still priced into this once-great stock. As a Chipotle bear, I welcome the lofty valuations and expect the stock to derate lower medium-long term. Take cover, bulls.









Disclosure: I am/we are short CMG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.