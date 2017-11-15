Boeing And Airbus Present Jaw-Dropping Orders

Big orders signal confidence in growth trajectory as well as value and reliability of the Airbus and Boeing single-aisle product.

On Day 4 of the Dubai Airshow, Boeing (NYSE:BA) and Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) (OTCPK:EADSY) presented orders that one would expect on the big airshows. Since these orders individually were milestone orders, I will be looking at them more closely.

Image courtesy of The Boeing Company

Airbus Inks aircraft deal for 430 aircraft

Image courtesy of Airbus

The first ‘bang’ came from Airbus as it signed a memorandum of understanding with private equity and venture capital firm Indigo Partners for the purchase of 430 Airbus A320neo aircraft. The customer should not be confused with Indian airline IndiGo, which up until today placed the biggest order by size with any jet maker.

Today’s commitment, once finalized, will be the biggest order that any jet maker has ever received and includes 273 Airbus A320neo aircraft and 157 Airbus A3210neo aircraft. The list price value of the Airbus A320neos is $29.6B, while the Airbus A321neo value is roughly $20B bringing the total value of the deal only several hundreds of millions shy of $50B.

Standards discounts of around 50%, which is common practice in the industry, would put the order value at $22.2B and I think that with the order of this size, the order value has been closer to $20B. This in no way is meant to make the order look smaller than it is. After all, this order is huge… there are no other words for it.

How big this order is can be seen if we compare it to a few other things:

Year-to-date, Airbus has booked 343 gross orders. If finalized this year, this order would be more than the order tally for Airbus. The previous biggest order was from an Indian low-cost carrier for 250 Airbus A320neo aircraft. The ordered units roughly match the number of aircraft in operation by low-cost carrier Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY), the 10th biggest airline in the world.

The order for 430 aircraft likely will be the last big order of Airbus’s sales mastermind John Leahy and will be used to strengthen the fleet of 4 airlines.

Frontier Airlines will be taking 100 A320neo and 34 Airbus A321neo and separately has converted its existing order for the Airbus A319neo to orders for the Airbus A320neo. Deliveries will start in 2021 with the latest delivery scheduled for 2026.

European low-cost carrier Wizz Air will take delivery of 72 Airbus A320neo and 74 A321neo scheduled to be delivered between 2022 and 2026.

Chilean low-cost carrier JetSMART will take 56 A320neo aircraft and 14 A321neo aircraft, while Volaris will take delivery of 46 Airbus A320neo and 34 Airbus A321neo aircraft.

What can be seen is that the orders are bundled to make for the biggest ever customer order that should significantly increase fleet sizes of each of the 4 airlines.

Boeing signs biggest single aisle deal with Middle Eastern carrier

After Airbus started the day with a bang, Boeing followed not much later announcing an order with flydubai. The commitment to order 175 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft marks the biggest order for a single aisle jet with a customer in the Middle East.

The commitment includes orders for the Boeing 737 MAX 8, MAX 9 and the MAX 10 that was launched earlier this year and also includes purchase rights for another 50 aircraft.

The exact delivery mix is not yet known, but Boeing already added that the deal will consist of at least 50 Boeing 737 MAX 10 aircraft and is valued at $27B including purchase rights. The value of the deal suggests at least 75 orders and commitments for each type, but could also tend to be roughly 90% of the orders being for the bigger MAX variants.

After standard discounts, the deal could be valued close to $12.4B and after bulk discounts, the deal could be worth around $11B.

flydubai currently has a fleet of 58 Boeing 737 aircraft, including 3 Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft and 73 Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft on order. With this mega-order, just like with the 4 airlines that ordered aircraft with Airbus, flydubai is looking at a big expansion in the coming years.

Conclusion

The two big commitments announced by Airbus and Boeing today are likely what investors hope to see at airshows. While both of these orders are historic in their ways having a combined value of over $75B. I think what should also to be taken into account is how much these orders and subsequently their delivery schedules depend on growth. This means that there is a risk of deferrals if the growth slows. In the end, however, the single aisle backlogs of Boeing and Airbus are strong and today’s commitments are testimony to the value both aircraft offer to their customers.

Thank you for reading this article. If you enjoyed reading this article, don’t forget to hit the "Follow" text at the top of this page next to my profile to receive updates for my upcoming articles.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.