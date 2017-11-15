A New 'Baby Bond' Is Trading Now From Star Bulk Carriers At 8.3%

This "baby bond" carries some risk for conservative investors looking for more income, but would be senior to common stock in the event of bankruptcy.

Star Bulk Carriers is well positioned to take advantage of an improving outlook in dry bulk shipping with 70 vessels and more on the way.

Today I became aware of a new "baby bond" issued November 9, 2017. This has been issued by Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) with a total offering of 50 million dollars. The intended purpose is to pay off a previously issued bond (SBLKL) that has been called effective December 11, 2017. This issue, still being traded is quoted today at par ($25) plus accrued interest from October 31 (trading "flat").

The new issue was priced today about $24.40. If called in 18 months this would provide a nice capital gain, but in either case will generate $2.075 per annum, better than an 8.5% yield. A yield difficult to find today. The note pays quarterly in arrears starting February 15. Maturity is November, 2022 - 5 years away.

Now, I do not follow bulk shippers except in a cursory fashion. But, Joeri van der Sman has written an excellent analysis of the company "The best Stock to Benefit From the Dry Bulk Shipping Markets". In a nutshell he is bullish on the common shares (SBLK). You may be aware that this sector has undergone a bear market for the last couple of years, since shippers overbought new vessels previously. Consequently there are only a few new ships in the current pipeline to take care of the boom in dry shipping. A most likely scenario for raising shipping rates. SBLK does have three new vessels on order and seems well positioned to take full advantage of higher shipping rates and more business with its current complement of 70 vessels. For an investor looking for income (me), this baby bond looks like a fair bet. Perhaps not for the buy and hold investor, but the trader in me likes it.



Keep in mind that this stock is on the NASDAQ Global Market and, according to my broker, may incur a commission surcharge of $50. I have never seen this warning before, although I do not hold more than a couple of foreign stocks. Also, for the very conservative investor, this bond may pose too much risk. At today's price I think the investor is getting paid for the risk. At anything near or above $25 I would shy away, since the issue can be called in a relatively short time.



Information is sparse on this issue. Try Quantum Online for SBLK, and the company website Homepage - STAR BULK CARRIERS CORP.

The market for the common shares is not particularly strong today, although most analysts who follow bulk shipping are bullish on the common, trading in the $9 range today. I think $14 is a realistic price for this stock, and it could go much higher if predictions hold true.

Be advised I'm an investor, not an analyst, and there's a good chance I'm wrong on this company. But, as long as the company stays afloat (pun intended) the bond should pay off the income seeker.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SBLKZ.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.